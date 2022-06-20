Log in
    ECM   MYL2143OO005

ECM LIBRA GROUP BERHAD

(ECM)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-06-19
0.2150 MYR   +2.38%
06/20ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO LIM KIAN ONN
PU
06/15ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO LIM KIAN ONN
PU
06/15ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Take-overs & mergers (paragraph/rule 9.19 (47a))
PU
ECM Libra Berhad : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO LIM KIAN ONN

06/20/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
The acquisition of 2,652,800 ordinary shares represents 0.553% of the issued share capital of the Company.

This announcement also serves as an announcement pursuant to Paragraph 14.09(a) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad for dealing in listed securities outside closed period.

This announcement is dated 20 June 2022.

Disclaimer

ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 03:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12,4 M 2,83 M 2,83 M
Net income 2021 -5,74 M -1,30 M -1,30 M
Net Debt 2021 34,1 M 7,76 M 7,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 103 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales 2021 9,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,3%
Chart ECM LIBRA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
ECM Libra Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tze Xiang Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Navinderjeet Singh Chief Financial Officer
Kalimullah bin Masheerul Hassan Non-Executive Chairman
Mahadzir bin Azizan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamarudin bin Mohammed Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECM LIBRA GROUP BERHAD19.44%23
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-12.11%47 534
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-25.46%32 364
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-9.20%9 509
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-20.84%8 373
ACCOR0.56%7 463