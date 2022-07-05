ECM Libra Berhad : PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Pursuant to Paragraph 8.23(2)(e) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, ECM Libra Group Berhad wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ECM Libra Partners Sdn Bhd, has not extended any loans/advances to any party or received any loan/advances from any party in its ordinary course of business as a licensed money lender and therefore, there are no outstanding loans/advances for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022.
This announcement is dated 5 July 2022.
