Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. ECM Libra Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECM   MYL2143OO005

ECM LIBRA GROUP BERHAD

(ECM)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-07-04
0.2100 MYR    0.00%
07/05ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Provision of financial assistance
PU
06/29ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Take-overs & mergers (paragraph/rule 9.19 (47a))
PU
06/27ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Dealings in Listed Securities (Chapter 14 of Listing Requirements)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECM Libra Berhad : PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

07/05/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to Paragraph 8.23(2)(e) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, ECM Libra Group Berhad wishes to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ECM Libra Partners Sdn Bhd, has not extended any loans/advances to any party or received any loan/advances from any party in its ordinary course of business as a licensed money lender and therefore, there are no outstanding loans/advances for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022.

This announcement is dated 5 July 2022.

Disclaimer

ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 03:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ECM LIBRA GROUP BERHAD
07/05ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Provision of financial assistance
PU
06/29ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Take-overs & mergers (paragraph/rule 9.19 (47a))
PU
06/27ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Dealings in Listed Securities (Chapter 14 of Listing Requirements)
PU
06/27ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Take-overs & mergers (paragraph/rule 9.19 (47a))
PU
06/22ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Take-overs & mergers (paragraph/rule 9.19 (47a))
PU
06/20ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO LIM KIAN..
PU
06/15ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Take-overs & mergers (paragraph/rule 9.19 (47a))
PU
06/15ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO LIM KIAN..
PU
06/15ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Take-overs & mergers (paragraph/rule 9.19 (47a))
PU
06/13ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO LIM KIAN..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12,4 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
Net income 2021 -5,74 M -1,30 M -1,30 M
Net Debt 2021 34,1 M 7,71 M 7,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 101 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales 2021 9,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,3%
Chart ECM LIBRA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
ECM Libra Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tze Xiang Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Navinderjeet Singh Chief Financial Officer
Kalimullah bin Masheerul Hassan Non-Executive Chairman
Mahadzir bin Azizan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamarudin bin Mohammed Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECM LIBRA GROUP BERHAD16.67%23
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-16.07%45 553
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-27.57%31 449
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-10.73%9 549
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-21.62%8 292
ACCOR-10.44%6 920