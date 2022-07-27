Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. ECM Libra Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECM   MYL2143OO005

ECM LIBRA GROUP BERHAD

(ECM)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-07-25
0.2200 MYR   +2.33%
05:12aECM LIBRA BERHAD : Public shareholdings spread
PU
07/19ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Take-overs & mergers (paragraph/rule 9.19(47a))
PU
07/05ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Provision of financial assistance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECM Libra Berhad : PUBLIC SHAREHOLDINGS SPREAD

07/27/2022 | 05:12am EDT
We refer to the Company's announcements dated 31 May 2022 and 18 July 2022 in relation to the conditional mandatory take-over offer by Dato' Lim Kian Onn and the announcement dated 3 June 2022 in relation to ECMLG's non-compliance with the public shareholding spread requirement pursuant to Paragraph 8.02(1) of the Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities ("Public Spread Requirement").

The Board of Directors of ECMLG wishes to announce that Bursa Securities has vide its letter dated 26 July 2022 granted the Company an extension of time of six (6) months until 2 December 2022 to comply with the Public Spread Requirement.

Based on the Company's Record of Depositors dated 18 July 2022, the public shareholding spread of the Company was 22.58%.

The Company will use the extension of time granted by Bursa Securities to formulate a rectification plan to address the shortfall in its public shareholding spread and to allow more time for the Company to explore possible options to comply with the Public Spread Requirement.

ECMLG will make the necessary announcement in relation to the status of its efforts to comply with the Public Spread Requirement accordingly.

This announcement is dated 26 July 2022.

Disclaimer

ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12,4 M 2,79 M 2,79 M
Net income 2021 -5,74 M -1,29 M -1,29 M
Net Debt 2021 34,1 M 7,65 M 7,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 106 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales 2021 9,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,2%
Chart ECM LIBRA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
ECM Libra Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tze Xiang Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Navinderjeet Singh Chief Financial Officer
Kalimullah bin Masheerul Hassan Non-Executive Chairman
Mahadzir bin Azizan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamarudin bin Mohammed Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECM LIBRA GROUP BERHAD22.22%24
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.41%50 073
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-21.67%34 009
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-0.96%10 428
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-17.43%8 889
ACCOR-2.11%7 338