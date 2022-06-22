Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  ECM Libra Group Berhad
  News
  Summary
    ECM   MYL2143OO005

ECM LIBRA GROUP BERHAD

(ECM)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-06-20
0.2100 MYR   -2.33%
0.2100 MYR   -2.33%
12:35aECM LIBRA BERHAD : Take-overs & mergers (paragraph/rule 9.19 (47a))
PU
06/20ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATO LIM KIAN ONN
PU
06/15ECM LIBRA BERHAD : Take-overs & mergers (paragraph/rule 9.19 (47a))
PU
Summary 
Summary

ECM Libra Berhad : TAKE-OVERS & MERGERS (PARAGRAPH/RULE 9.19 (47A))

06/22/2022 | 12:35am EDT
Unless otherwise stated, all definitions and terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the announcement dated 31 May 2022 in relation to the conditional mandatory take-over offer by the Offeror.

We refer to the announcement in relation to the Offer dated 31 May 2022.

The Board of Directors of ECMLG ("Board") wishes to announce that the Board has today received a notification from Mercury Securities, on behalf of the Offeror, informing that an application has been submitted on 21 June 2022 to the SC under Paragraph 1.12 of the Rules for an extension of time to despatch the offer document in relation to the Offer ("Offer Document"). The extension of time was sought to allow for more time for the finalisation of the contents of the Offer Document.

A copy of the press notice dated 21 June 2022 in relation to the abovementioned is attached herewith.

This announcement is dated 21 June 2022.

Disclaimer

ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 04:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12,4 M 2,82 M 2,82 M
Net income 2021 -5,74 M -1,30 M -1,30 M
Net Debt 2021 34,1 M 7,75 M 7,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 101 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales 2021 9,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,8%
Managers and Directors
Tze Xiang Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Navinderjeet Singh Chief Financial Officer
Kalimullah bin Masheerul Hassan Non-Executive Chairman
Mahadzir bin Azizan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamarudin bin Mohammed Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECM LIBRA GROUP BERHAD16.67%23
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-14.32%47 534
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-25.46%32 364
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-9.89%9 738
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-20.84%8 373
ACCOR-0.81%7 749