ECM Libra Berhad : TAKE-OVERS & MERGERS (PARAGRAPH/RULE 9.19 (47A))

Unless otherwise stated, all definitions and terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the announcement dated 31 May 2022 in relation to the conditional mandatory take-over offer by the Offeror.

We refer to the announcement in relation to the Offer dated 31 May 2022.

The Board of Directors of ECMLG ("Board") wishes to announce that the Board has today received a notification from Mercury Securities, on behalf of the Offeror, informing that an application has been submitted on 21 June 2022 to the SC under Paragraph 1.12 of the Rules for an extension of time to despatch the offer document in relation to the Offer ("Offer Document"). The extension of time was sought to allow for more time for the finalisation of the contents of the Offer Document.

A copy of the press notice dated 21 June 2022 in relation to the abovementioned is attached herewith.

This announcement is dated 21 June 2022.