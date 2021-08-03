ECMOHO : Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of American Depositary Shares (Form 6-K)

ECMOHO Limited Announces Proposed Underwritten Public

Offering of American Depositary Shares

SHANGHAI, China, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) ('ECMOHO' or the 'Company'), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, today announced that it intends to offer American depositary shares, or ADSs, each representing four of its Class A ordinary shares, for sale in an underwritten public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-257200) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') and declared effective by the SEC on July 6, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.