ECMOHO Limited and Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Announce Joint Launch of New Iron Supplement Product

SHANGHAI, China, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, announced today that on May 10, 2021, a new product, Puxue Oral Liquid, which is a supplement intended for use by children aged between one and 17, adults, pregnant women, and nursing mothers who suffer from iron and vitamin B12 deficiencies, is jointly launched by the Company and Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (“HPGC”). ECMOHO is primarily responsible for the packaging design and sales distribution of the new product.



Iron and vitamin B12 deficiencies may lead to anemia, which may cause a series of health problems, including asthenia and exercise-induced asthma, as well as chronic brain hypoxia, which affects normal cognitive ability, and may negatively impact the body’s immune system. This new oral liquid supplement is designed to ameliorate iron and B12 deficiencies-induced health problems faced by many Chinese consumers.

HPGC is a large medical health enterprise based in China, with six business segments which mainly cover antibiotics, OTC drugs and health products, traditional and modern Chinese medicine, biomedicine, animal vaccines and pharmaceutical business. HPGC possesses industry-leading independent R&D capabilities in medicine and health products. It is also the single largest shareholder of GNC, a well-known healthcare product retailer in the United States.

Ms. Zoe Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ECMOHO, stated: “In collaboration with HPGC, we launched this high-quality and effective iron and vitamin B12 supplement product to address the significant needs of people who suffer from symptoms caused by iron deficiency, and support their nutrition and health needs. We are pleased to partner with such a prominent company as HPGC to launch the Puxue Oral Liquid product. Our strategic cooperation demonstrates our mutual commitment to introducing new health products to address unmet needs and take advantage of the significant market opportunities in China’s health and wellness market.”

About ECMOHO Ltd.

ECMOHO is a leading integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market in China. The Company acts as the bridge between brand owners and Chinese consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment and other health and wellness products. Through over ten years of operation, ECMOHO has built an ecosystem where Chinese consumers are provided with customized health and wellness solutions that include quality products and trustworthy content.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ecmoho.com/.

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “going forward,” “outlook” and similar statements. Any statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, such as the significant volatility and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s expected growth of the online retail industry in China, the Company’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services, the Company’s expectations regarding its relationships with its brand partners and e-commerce channels, and the level of consumer economic activity in China, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ECMOHO Limited

Investor Relations

Email: ir@ecmoho.com

Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: lisa@skylineccg.com