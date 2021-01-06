Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ECMOHO Limited    MOHO

ECMOHO LIMITED

(MOHO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECMOHO : Presentation December 2020

01/06/2021 | 02:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Confidential

ECMOHO

Company Presentation

December 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by ECMOHO Limited (the "Company") solely for informational purposes and has not been independently verified. No representations, warranties or undertakings, express or implied, are made by the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives or the underwriters as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the accuracy, fairness, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this presentation. None of the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers, or representatives or the underwriters accept any responsibility whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. The information presented or contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed.

Certain statements in this presentation, and other statements that the Company may make, are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's intent, beliefs or current expectations about the future. These statements can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "confident" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives or the underwriters has any obligation and they do not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company for sale in the United States or anywhere else. No securities of the Company may be sold in the United States without registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an exemption from such registration pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and the rules and regulations thereunder. No part of this presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Specifically, these materials do not constitute a "prospectus" within the meaning of the Securities Act. This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the detailed information in the prospectus relating to the proposed offering. This presentation should not be construed as legal, tax, investment or other advice. The Company has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the SEC relating to its securities to be offered in the United States, but the registration statement has not yet become effective. Any public offering of the Company's securities to be made in the United States will be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the statutory prospectus included in such registration statement. The prospectus contains detailed information about the Company, its subsidiaries, management, the consolidated financial statements and risks and uncertainties associated with its business and industry. Any decision to purchase the Company's securities in the proposed offering should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus relating to the proposed offering. The prospectus is publicly available and can be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at

www.sec.gov.

In evaluating its business, the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing its operating performances, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net income or other consolidated statements of operation data prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL AND IS BEING GIVEN SOLELY FOR YOUR INFORMATION AND ONLY FOR YOUR USE IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PRESENTATION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY NOT BE COPIED, REPRODUCED, REDISTRIBUTED, OR OTHERWISE DISCLOSED, IN WHOLEOR IN PART, TO ANY OTHER PERSON IN ANY MANNER.

Any forwarding, distribution or reproduction of this presentation in whole or in part is unauthorized.

By viewing, accessing or participating in this presentation, participants hereby acknowledge and agree to keep the contents of this presentation and these materials confidential. Participants agree not to remove these materials, or any materials provided in connection herewith, from the conference room where such documents are provided. Participants agree further not to photograph, copy or otherwise reproduce this presentation in any form or pass on this presentation to any other person for any purpose, during the presentation or while in the conference room. Participants must return this presentation and all other materials provided in connection herewith to the Company upon completion of the presentation. By viewing, accessing or participating in this presentation, participants agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

1

Company Snapshot

ECMOHO at a glance

Who we are

A leading integrated solution provider in China's

non-medical health and wellness market, connecting

brand partners and Chinese consumers by

combining global sourcing capabilities with local

distribution channels and insights

Our mission

To improve the health and well-being of consumers in China

No. 1

1,200+

Non-medical health

and wellness

Partnered healthcare

integrated solution

experts and KOLs2

provider in China1

63

Brands2

~7,300

incl.45

SKU2

international brands2

Note:

1.

Based on revenue in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan .

4

2.

As of September 30, 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ecmoho Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 07:13:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECMOHO LIMITED
02:14aECMOHO : Presentation December 2020
PU
2020Earnings Flash (MOHO) ECMOHO LIMITED Reports Q3 Revenue $71.5M
MT
2020ECMOHO : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
AQ
2020ECMOHO : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
AQ
2020ECMOHO to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
2020ECMOHO : Presentation November 2020
PU
2020ECMOHO : Presentation May 2020
PU
2020ECMOHO : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
AQ
2020ECMOHO Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
2020MOHO ALERT : Johnson Fistel Continues its Investigation of ECMOHO - Investors Su..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 329 M - -
Net income 2019 2,30 M - -
Net cash 2019 4,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 148x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 82,0 M 82,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 677
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart ECMOHO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ECMOHO Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECMOHO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zoe Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leo Zeng Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Daniel Wang Director & General Manager-New Business
Wei Gang Ye Non-Executive Director
Rachel Sang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECMOHO LIMITED3.56%82
CHEWY, INC.6.01%36 684
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-0.62%16 276
ULTA BEAUTY-2.37%15 914
NEXT PLC5.39%11 978
GRANDVISION N.V.-0.59%7 972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ