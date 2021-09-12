Log in
    MOHO   US27888P1049

ECMOHO LIMITED

(MOHO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECMOHO : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation

09/12/2021
Confidential

ECMOHO Limited

Company Presentation

August 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by ECMOHO Limited (the "Company") solely for informational purposes and has not been independently verified. No representations, warranties or undertakings, express or implied, are made by the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives or the underwriters as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the accuracy, fairness, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this presentation. None of the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers, or representatives or the underwriters accept any responsibility whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. The information presented or contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed.

Certain statements in this presentation, and other statements that the Company may make, are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's intent, beliefs or current expectations about the future. These statements can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "confident" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives or the underwriters has any obligation and they do not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company for sale in the United States or anywhere else. No securities of the Company may be sold in the United States without registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an exemption from such registration pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and the rules and regulations thereunder. No part of this presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Specifically, these materials do not constitute a "prospectus" within the meaning of the Securities Act. This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the detailed information in the prospectus relating to the proposed offering. This presentation should not be construed as legal, tax, investment or other advice. The Company has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the SEC relating to its securities to be offered in the United States, but the registration statement has not yet become effective. Any public offering of the Company's securities to be made in the United States will be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the statutory prospectus included in such registration statement. The prospectus contains detailed information about the Company, its subsidiaries, management, the consolidated financial statements and risks and uncertainties associated with its business and industry. Any decision to purchase the Company's securities in the proposed offering should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus relating to the proposed offering. The prospectus is publicly available and can be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at

www.sec.gov.

In evaluating its business, the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing its operating performances, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net income or other consolidated statements of operation data prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL AND IS BEING GIVEN SOLELY FOR YOUR INFORMATION AND ONLY FOR YOUR USE IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PRESENTATION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY NOT BE COPIED, REPRODUCED, REDISTRIBUTED, OR OTHERWISE DISCLOSED, IN WHOLEOR IN PART, TO ANY OTHER PERSON IN ANY MANNER.

Any forwarding, distribution or reproduction of this presentation in whole or in part is unauthorized.

By viewing, accessing or participating in this presentation, participants hereby acknowledge and agree to keep the contents of this presentation and these materials confidential. Participants agree not to remove these materials, or any materials provided in connection herewith, from the conference room where such documents are provided. Participants agree further not to photograph, copy or otherwise reproduce this presentation in any form or pass on this presentation to any other person for any purpose, during the presentation or while in the conference room. Participants must return this presentation and all other materials provided in connection herewith to the Company upon completion of the presentation. By viewing, accessing or participating in this presentation, participants agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

1

Company Snapshot

ECMOHO at a glance

Who we are

A leading integrated solution provider in

China's non-medical health and wellness market, connecting brand partners and consumers by combining global sourcing capabilities with local distribution channels and insights

Our mission

To improve the health and well-being of consumers

Business overview

ECMOHO was established in 2011 and headquartered in Shanghai with branches in Hong Kong, Japan and Korea. As an integrated solution provider in China's non-medical health and wellness market, Company focuses on providing omni-channel retail services, global marketing, IT services, customer service, and global warehousing supply chain services. In 2014, the Company has established cross-border warehouses and started cross-border business.

As a bridge between brand partners and consumers, Company has realized the high growth of business in China over 10-years accumulation of health industry and retail management experience for advanced brand and provided consumers with personalized health products and health solutions.

Company is always striving to improve the health of consumers and continuously optimize the expansion of product mix and business model.

3

Key Statistics

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

2021 2Q

Revenue

$42.8 mn

Gross Margin

20%

Cumulative paying consumers1

12.1 mn

Ranked #1 in China's non-medical health and wellness integrated solution industry

in terms of revenue in 2018 with a market share of 2.6%

12.1 million

40.7%

Hundreds

behavior & personal

paying consumers

Repurchase rate

attributes labels

As one of the leading domestic data service providers, ECMOHO is satisfying the general meaning of pre-sale and after-sale consultation and complaint handling, using the leading ECRP system to dig and analyze in order to support the marketing trends, customer behavioral preferences. At the same time, it helps the brands to achieve accurate marketing, in-depth marketing analysis, diversified marketing promotion activities and customer services, to develop a high sticky and repurchase user groups

Note:

1. "Cumulative paying consumers" refers to the customers that have placed one or more orders purchasing products through our self-operated flagship

stores on third-partye-commerce platforms, the Company's channels on Douyin.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ecmoho Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 03:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
