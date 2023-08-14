ECN Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

ECN Capital Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 37.93 million compared to USD 54.01 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 28.63 million compared to net income of USD 9.24 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.12 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.12 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.01 a year ago. Basic loss per share was USD 0.12 compared to basic earnings per share of USD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was USD 0.12 compared to diluted earnings per share of USD 0.03 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was USD 85.77 million compared to USD 88.54 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 48.15 million compared to net income of USD 14.71 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.21 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.21 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.01 a year ago. Basic loss per share was USD 0.21 compared to basic earnings per share of USD 0.05 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was USD 0.21 compared to diluted earnings per share of USD 0.05 a year ago.