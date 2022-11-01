Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. ECN Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECN   CA26829L1076

ECN CAPITAL CORP.

(ECN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
4.090 CAD   -0.49%
04:06pECN Capital Schedules Q3-2022 Conference Call
GL
04:05pECN Capital Schedules Q3-2022 Conference Call
AQ
10/04ECN Capital Completes Sale of ECN Kessler To Funds Managed by Stone Point Capital
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECN Capital Schedules Q3-2022 Conference Call

11/01/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 after markets close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcasthttps://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp2022q3.html
Toll-free dial in


North America 1-800-319-4610
International 1-416-915-3239
Presentation slideshttp://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations

A telephone replay of the conference call may also be accessed until December 9, 2022 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 9576#.

About ECN Capital Corp.

ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically secured loan portfolios in the manufactured housing and marine and RV businesses. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or other liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Triad Financial Services, Source One Financial Services and Intercoastal Finance Group.

Contact

John Wimsatt
561-389-2334
jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com


All news about ECN CAPITAL CORP.
04:06pECN Capital Schedules Q3-2022 Conference Call
GL
04:05pECN Capital Schedules Q3-2022 Conference Call
AQ
10/04ECN Capital Completes Sale of ECN Kessler To Funds Managed by Stone Point Capital
MT
10/04ECN Capital Brief: Announcing Completion of Sale of its Kessler Group ..
MT
10/04ECN Capital Announces Completion of the Sale of its Kessler Group Business To Stone Poi..
GL
10/04Stone Point Capital LLC completed the acquisition of Kessler Financial Services, L.P. f..
CI
09/16ECN Capital Recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX30 Program ECN among the 30 T..
AQ
09/16ECN Capital Corp.'s Equity Buyback announced on September 7, 2021, has expired.
CI
09/15ECN Capital Recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX30 Program
GL
09/15ECN Capital Recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX30 Program
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECN CAPITAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 341 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2022 46,9 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 1 009 M 739 M 739 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 560
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart ECN CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
ECN Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECN CAPITAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,11 CAD
Average target price 7,59 CAD
Spread / Average Target 84,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven K. Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Lepore Chief Financial Officer
William W. Lovatt Chairman
John Wimsatt Chief Investment Officer
Randall Lyle Jeffrey Yasny Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECN CAPITAL CORP.-23.03%740
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-38.43%8 000
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.12.13%6 165
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.40.92%5 250
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-3.76%3 675
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-12.43%3 332