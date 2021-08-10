ECN Capital : TCF buys ECN Capital's service finance business for $2 billion

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Truist Financial Corp said on
Tuesday it would buy ECN Capital Corp's service finance
business for $2 billion, aiming to expand its point-of-sale
lending business.
After the deal's expected close in the fourth quarter of
2021, ECN Capital intends to pay a special dividend of C$7.50
per common share, or about $1.5 billion, from the net proceeds
to its common shareholders.
ECN Capital acquired Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410
million ($327.53 million) in cash in 2017.
Truist said the acquisition would add to earnings per share
from the second year after the deal close.
($1 = 1.2518 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)