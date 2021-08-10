Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. ECN Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECN   CA26829L1076

ECN CAPITAL CORP.

(ECN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECN Capital : TCF buys ECN Capital's service finance business for $2 billion

08/10/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Truist Financial Corp said on Tuesday it would buy ECN Capital Corp's service finance business for $2 billion, aiming to expand its point-of-sale lending business.

After the deal's expected close in the fourth quarter of 2021, ECN Capital intends to pay a special dividend of C$7.50 per common share, or about $1.5 billion, from the net proceeds to its common shareholders.

ECN Capital acquired Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410 million ($327.53 million) in cash in 2017.

Truist said the acquisition would add to earnings per share from the second year after the deal close.

($1 = 1.2518 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ECN CAPITAL CORP.
05:22pECN CAPITAL : TCF buys ECN Capital's service finance business for $2 billion
RE
05:06pECN CAPITAL : Sells Service Finance Stake for US$2 Billion; Will Pay a Special D..
MT
05:06pECN CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - ECN
AQ
05:05pECN CAPITAL : TCF buys ECN Capital's service finance business for $2 billion
RE
04:54pECN Capital Reports US$0.12 in Adjusted Net Income per Common Share in Q2-202..
GL
04:51pTRUIST FINANCIAL : ECN Capital to Sell its Service Finance Business to Truist Ba..
AQ
04:03pECN Capital Agrees to Sell Service Finance Business to Truist Bank
DJ
08/09ECN CAPITAL : Credit Suisse Keeps Outperform, $11 TP on ECN Financial Ahead of Q..
MT
07/28ECN CAPITAL : Schedules Q2-2021 Conference Call
AQ
06/08SERVICE FINANCE COMPANY, LLC : Launches Home Improvement Program with Sam's Club
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECN CAPITAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 418 M 334 M 334 M
Net income 2021 87,4 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 2 593 M 2 069 M 2 071 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart ECN CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
ECN Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECN CAPITAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 10,64 CAD
Average target price 11,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven K. Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Lepore Chief Financial Officer
William W. Lovatt Chairman
Randall Lyle Jeffrey Yasny Chief Investment Officer
Paul J. Stoyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECN CAPITAL CORP.64.45%2 062
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED42.19%11 512
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.23.23%7 933
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.6.65%4 725
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED9.26%4 678
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED14.96%4 662