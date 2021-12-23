Toronto market climbs to 4-week high as Omicron fears recede

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout, updates prices)
TORONTO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose
for a third day on Thursday, as optimism that the Omicron
variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared bolstered
commodity prices and data showed that the domestic economy
likely grew in November.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 148.88 points, or 0.7%, at 21,218.93, adding
to gains on Tuesday and Wednesday and its highest closing level
since Nov. 25.
Wall Street's main indexes also rose after more encouraging
developments about the impact of the Omicron variant.
"People are starting to realize the Omicron variant is not
as bad as some of the other waves we've had," said Gregory
Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.
"So we're starting to see recovery in the commodities and
investor sentiment, which really has been hurt earlier in the
month."
The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with
the Omicron variant is 40% to 45% lower than for patients with
the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial
College published on Wednesday.
Also welcome was a preliminary estimate showing that the
Canadian economy grew 0.3% in November, its sixth consecutive
month of expansion.
"Canada's economy was doing rather well at least in the
pre-Omicron world," Derek Holt, head of capital markets
economics at Scotiabank, said in a note.
The heavily-weighted financial services sector advanced
0.8%, helped by a 13.4% jump in the shares of ECN Capital Corp
. Technology was up 1.5%.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.4% higher at $73.79
a barrel, helping energy shares hang on to much of this week's
rally.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5%.
