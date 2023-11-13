ECN Capital Corp. is a Canada-based provider of business services to North American-based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and institutional investors (collectively, its Partners). The Company originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically consumer (manufactured housing and recreational vehicle and marine) loans and commercial (inventory finance or floorplan) loans. The Company operates through two segments: Manufactured Housing Finance, and Recreational Vehicles and Marine Finance. It operates through three businesses: Triad Financial Services, which manufactures home loans; Source One Financial, which is engaged in nationwide marine and RV lending; and Intercoastal Finance Group, which is engaged in national marine and RV lending. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions: Secured consumer loan portfolios, which manufactures home loans, and Secured consumer loan portfolios, which provides marine and RV loans.

Sector Corporate Financial Services