ECO Animal Health jumps as performs ahead of expectations

ECO Animal Health Group PLC - Surrey-based animal health pharmaceutical company - Says it experienced "strong trading" in the final quarter of its financial year to March 31. Notes that the demand for Aivlosin has been "a little stronger" than expected in China and Asia. Aivlosin is an antibiotic used to treat infectious diseases in animals. Therefore, the company now expects revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be slightly ahead of market expectations for the current financial year.

Chief Executive Officer David Hallas says: "Our business has delivered good progress in key international markets especially Asia. We look forward to providing a further update following the completion of the financial year."

Current stock price: 109.80 pence, up 12% in London on Thursday around midday

12-month change: down 29%

