  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ECO Animal Health Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAH   GB0032036807

ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP PLC

(EAH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:51:45 2023-03-23 am EDT
109.69 GBX   +11.93%
07:52aECO Animal Health jumps as performs ahead of expectations
AN
06:53aPound to be Driven by External Developments if BOE Offers Little Guidance
DJ
05:25aFTSE 100 Drops Ahead of BOE Rate Decision
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

ECO Animal Health jumps as performs ahead of expectations

03/23/2023 | 07:52am EDT
ECO Animal Health Group PLC - Surrey-based animal health pharmaceutical company - Says it experienced "strong trading" in the final quarter of its financial year to March 31. Notes that the demand for Aivlosin has been "a little stronger" than expected in China and Asia. Aivlosin is an antibiotic used to treat infectious diseases in animals. Therefore, the company now expects revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be slightly ahead of market expectations for the current financial year.

Chief Executive Officer David Hallas says: "Our business has delivered good progress in key international markets especially Asia. We look forward to providing a further update following the completion of the financial year."

Current stock price: 109.80 pence, up 12% in London on Thursday around midday

12-month change: down 29%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 83,6 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 1,80 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
Net cash 2023 12,7 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 66,4 M 81,2 M 81,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 221
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
ECO Animal Health Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 98,00 GBX
Average target price 205,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Charles Hallas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher John Wilks CFO, Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Andrew Alfred Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Murdoch Armstrong Independent Non-Executive Director
Tracey Dawn James Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECO ANIMAL HEALTH GROUP PLC-2.97%81
ZOETIS10.12%74 710
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-25.70%4 463
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-2.14%3 568
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY6.54%3 430
VIRBAC25.44%2 608
