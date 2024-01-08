ECO Animal Health Group PLC - Surrey-based animal health pharmaceutical company - Announces completed sales of two freehold properties. Says it sold property in Mitcham, London to its long-term occupier, an education charity, for GBP227,000 net consideration. Also says that on Friday it completed the sale of its former registered office in New Malden, Surrey for net consideration of GBP831,454. Has received total proceeds of GBP1.1 million after fees and expenses. Says it will use majority of proceeds to advance its growth aspirations. However, it also plans to use some of the cash for share purchases to "cover possible future vesting of employee share-based incentives including share options, long-term incentive plans and the deferred bonus scheme".

Current stock price: 113.50 pence, up 2.7% in London on Monday

12-month change: up 16%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

