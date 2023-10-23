Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.(TSXV:EOG) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
October 23, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1750 CAD
|+6.06%
|+2.94%
|-41.67%
|Oct. 09
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.1750 CAD
|+6.06%
|+2.94%
|47 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-41.67%
|47 M $
|+26.27%
|28 169 M $
|+9.51%
|8 323 M $
|-8.62%
|4 425 M $
|-33.65%
|1 890 M $
|+18.04%
|923 M $
|+2.33%
|768 M $
|+25.09%
|158 M $
|-37.84%
|118 M $
|+12.16%
|89 M $