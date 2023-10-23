Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration company with offshore licensed interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. The petroleum and natural gas interests of the Company are located offshore in Guyana, South Africa, and Namibia. In Guyana, the Orinduik block is situated in shallow to deep water (70m-1,400m), approximately 170 kilometers (km) offshore Guyana in the Suriname Guyana basin (Orinduik License). In Namibia, the Company holds four offshore petroleum licenses in the Republic of Namibia, being petroleum exploration license number 097 (the Cooper License), petroleum exploration license number 098 (the Sharon License), petroleum exploration license number 099 (the Guy License) and petroleum exploration license number 100 (the Tamar License). In South Africa, it holds two offshore petroleum licenses in South Africa, being petroleum exploration license number 2B (the 2B Block) and petroleum exploration license number 3B/4B (the 3B/4B Block).