  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Eco Oro Minerals Corp.
  News
  Summary
    EOM   CA27887T1075

ECO ORO MINERALS CORP.

(EOM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/10 02:26:07 pm
0.145 CAD   +45.00%
02:07pECO ORO MINERALS : Colombia not liable to pay $736 million to miner Eco Oro-gov't
RE
12:53pECO ORO MINERALS : Wins Ruling in Dispute with Colombia
MT
12:42pECO ORO MINERALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - EOM
AQ
Eco Oro Minerals : Colombia not liable to pay $736 million to miner Eco Oro-gov't

09/10/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's government said on Friday a World Bank tribunal has ruled it is currently not liable to pay $736 million in damages to Eco Oro Minerals Corp after the Canadian mining company alleged that the Andean nation's prohibition on mining in high-altitude wetlands constituted an indirect expropriation.

Eco Oro pulled out of the Angostura gold concession in 2019 after the project in Santander province was cut in half by a constitutional court ruling and new regulations that expanded wetland protections. It said the change made the project, in which it had invested some $250 million, impossible.

The legal case, where the company alleged the restrictions amounted to indirect expropriation of its investment, has been ongoing since 2016.

Colombia's National Agency for Judicial Defense of the State said in a statement that the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal recognized that the measure was not discriminatory toward Eco Oro shareholders and was an effort to legitimately protect the environment.

"The tribunal recognized the fundamental role of the wetlands as sources and regulators for the water cycle, amid global phenomena like climate change," the agency said.

Eco Oro did not immediately respond to a call and an email seeking comment.

The case will continue however, the agency said, because the tribunal did find Colombia in violation of international norms that regulate how countries should treat foreign investors.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,84 M -3,83 M -3,83 M
Net cash 2020 0,81 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,7 M 8,43 M 8,43 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ECO ORO MINERALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Eco Oro Minerals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul H. Robertson Chief Executive Officer
Eric Tsung Chief Financial Officer
Courtenay Wolfe Co-Executive Chairman
Blair Harrison Wallace Co-Executive Chairman
Hubert Romeo Marleau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECO ORO MINERALS CORP.81.82%8
BHP GROUP-2.78%148 953
RIO TINTO PLC-5.61%117 977
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.89%51 739
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.10%33 536
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)92.10%25 528