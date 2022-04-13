Log in
    ETEK   US27887Y1064

ECO-TEK GROUP, INC.

(ETEK)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/13 10:11:35 am EDT
0.002600 USD   +13.04%
Eco Tek : Amended
PU
02/08ECO TEK : Supplemental Information
PU
01/19ECO TEK : Annual Report
PU
Eco Tek : Amended

04/13/2022 | 10:06am EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Eco-Tek Group, Inc.

1910 Thomes Ave. Cheyenne, WY 82001 800-246-2677 processing@incorp.com

SIC Code 2990

Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: March 31, 2022(the "Reporting

Period")

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 5,324,793,036

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 5,076,128,933

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 5,076,128,933

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

  • (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

  • (iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1)

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Formerly=Sandalwood Ventures until 11-2012

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Originally incorporated in Nevada in 2007 and re-domiciled to Wyoming on July 22, 2021

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

1910 Thomes Ave.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

Custodianship was granted to Emergent LLC by the Nevada courts in April of 2020

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

ETEK

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

27887Y106

Par or stated value:

.001

Total shares authorized:

6,000,000,000 as of date: March 31, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

5,324,793,036 as of date: March 31, 2022

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 March 2022)

Number of shares in the Public Float2:Total number of shareholders of record:as of date: Mar. 31, 2022 60 as of date: Mar. 31, 2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Preferred

CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

.001

Total shares authorized:

50,000,000

as of date: Mar. 31, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

7,118,378

as of date: Mar. 31, 2022

Transfer Agent

Name:

Securities Transfer Corporation

Phone:

469-633-0101

Email:

George Johnson <johnson@stctransfer.com>

Address:

2901 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 380

Plano, Texas 75093

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

3)

Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date 12.31.18 Common: 1,131,272,003

Preferred: 2,166,378

Date of Transaction

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

the time

investment

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

returned to treasury)

of issuance? (Yes/No)

control disclosed).

Services Provided

04.04.19

New

102,714,28 6

Common

.001

No

CEDE / Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

04.10.19

New

79,529,412

Common

.001

No

CEDE / Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

04.10.19

New

23,208,765

Common

.001

No

CEDE / Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

04.15.19

New

79,666,667

Common

.001

No

CEDE / Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

04.30.19

New

80,666,667

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

05.16.19

New

100,000,00 0

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

05.28.19

New

100,000,00 0

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

06.03.19

New

100,000,00 0

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

06.05.19

New

49,025,974

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

06.14.19

New

101,666,66 7

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

06.24.19

New

101,666,66 7

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

08.15.19

New

101,666,66 7

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

Curt Kramer

08.20.19

New

101,666,66 7

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

12.10.19

New

221,666,66 7

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

12.12.19

New

151,250,00 0

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

12.16.19

New

32,446,875

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

12.18.19

New

222,500,00 0

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

01.13.20

New

221,666,66 7

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

02.26.20

New

221,666,66 7

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

04.09.20

New

216,666,66 7

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

04.17.20

New

221,666,66 7

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

05.27.20

New

87,118,667

Common

.001

No

Asher Enterprises

Curt Kramer

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

12.16.20

New

191,164,90 0

Common

.001

No

Auctus Fund

Lou Posner

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

12.22.20

New

201,624,10 0

Common

.001

No

Auctus Fund Lou Posner

Loan Conversion

Un Restricted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eco-Tek Group Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 14:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
