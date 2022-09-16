Ecoark Terminates Deal to Sell Agora Digital to HUMBL

By Kathryn Hardison

Ecoark Holdings Inc. has terminated its agreement to sell Agora Digital Holdings Inc. to HUMBL.

Ecoark and HUMBL, a financial data transactions company, entered into a Securities Exchange Agreement last month that would allow HUMBL to buy Ecoark's 89% owned subsidiary, Agora Digital.

Ecoark said Friday that, despite working diligently over the last month, the parties were unable to reach an agreement on key terms for the deal. The companies have mutually agreed to terminate the agreement.

The original terms would have allowed Ecoark and the remaining owners of Agora Digital to receive $60 million in a new class of HUMBL preferred stock, Ecoark said.

Agora Digital now plans to exit the Bitcoin mining industry to focus on being a power-centric hosting company for different digital asset mining machines. It plans to utilize its power contracts in Texas and other potential jurisdictions.

Agora Digital will also continue its work to source power through additional opportunities, such as excess oil well flare gas. The company ceased its mining operations in March as the Bitcoin market softened and divested all Bitcoin holdings this month.

