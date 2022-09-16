Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ecoark Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEST   US27888N3070

ECOARK HOLDINGS, INC.

(ZEST)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
1.410 USD   -1.40%
Ecoark Terminates Deal to Sell Agora Digital to HUMBL

09/16/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


Ecoark Holdings Inc. has terminated its agreement to sell Agora Digital Holdings Inc. to HUMBL.

Ecoark and HUMBL, a financial data transactions company, entered into a Securities Exchange Agreement last month that would allow HUMBL to buy Ecoark's 89% owned subsidiary, Agora Digital.

Ecoark said Friday that, despite working diligently over the last month, the parties were unable to reach an agreement on key terms for the deal. The companies have mutually agreed to terminate the agreement.

The original terms would have allowed Ecoark and the remaining owners of Agora Digital to receive $60 million in a new class of HUMBL preferred stock, Ecoark said.

Agora Digital now plans to exit the Bitcoin mining industry to focus on being a power-centric hosting company for different digital asset mining machines. It plans to utilize its power contracts in Texas and other potential jurisdictions.

Agora Digital will also continue its work to source power through additional opportunities, such as excess oil well flare gas. The company ceased its mining operations in March as the Bitcoin market softened and divested all Bitcoin holdings this month.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1708ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGORA, INC. -3.37% 4.01 Delayed Quote.-74.40%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.62% 19736.1 End-of-day quote.-53.05%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.48% 19731.7 End-of-day quote.-58.67%
ECOARK HOLDINGS, INC. -1.40% 1.41 Delayed Quote.-35.87%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.22% 91.53 Delayed Quote.21.29%
WTI 0.69% 85.277 Delayed Quote.12.28%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,93 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2,34 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,7 M 37,7 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart ECOARK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecoark Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Randy Scott May Chairman
Jay Puchir Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gary M. Metzger Lead Independent Director
Steven K. Nelson Independent Director
Emily L. Pataki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOARK HOLDINGS, INC.-35.87%38
CONOCOPHILLIPS60.10%147 112
EOG RESOURCES, INC.37.97%71 826
CNOOC LIMITED28.52%62 613
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.90%60 793
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION124.53%60 466