  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Ecobank Transnational Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    ETI   TG0000000132

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED

(ETI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-28
12.00 NGN   -7.69%
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : Appointment of new ceo
PU
10:02aEcobank Transnational Incorporated : Jeremy Awori leads Ecobank Group as the new Chief Executive Officer
PU
02/20Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : Kenya appoints josephine anan-ankomah as new managing director
PU
ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO

03/02/2023 | 10:32am EST
PRESS INFORMATION

For Immediate Release

Jeremy Awori leads Ecobank Group as the new

Chief Executive Officer

Lomé, Togo, 2 March 2023 - Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group, is pleased to announce that Jeremy Awori has officially assumed his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Ecobank Group, effective 1 March 2023.

Jeremy Awori, commenting on his new role, said: "It's a fantastic opportunity to take Ecobank to the next level of its growth strategy. Despite current global challenges, Africa offers promising prospects. Ecobank is uniquely positioned to provide systematic change across the banking sector at a pan-Africanlevel, using the geographic footprint it has already established.

Through our single gateway platform, we are well-positioned to provide the necessary financial products and solutions for countries, corporates, and SMEs to capitalize on the continent's vast resource, trade and investment opportunities. We also provide relevant, accessible, and affordable financial services that address the evolving needs of a vibrant, youthful, and entrepreneurial continent. Ecobank's brand and heritage, continue to be a source of pride."

Alain Nkontchou, Ecobank Group Chairman, added: "Jeremy Awori's exceptional and proven qualities as a result-orientedeffective leader with an extensive knowledge of the African banking landscape, make him the ideal choice to steer the growth of the Ecobank Group through the current era of rapid global and continental changes." The Group Chairman further noted that Jeremy has the full support of the ETI Board.

Jeremy Awori brings with him over 25 years of experience in the banking industry, including close to a decade serving as CEO and Managing Director of Absa Bank Kenya Plc. Prior to joining Absa, Jeremy served in leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank across the Middle East and Africa. His extensive expertise, skills, and industry know-how make him a valuable addition to the Ecobank Group.

Madibinet Cisse

Company Secretary

- ENDS -

Media Contact

Christiane Bossom

Group Communications Manager

Email: cbossom@ecobank.com

Tel: +228 22 21 03 03

About Ecobank Group (or 'Ecobank Transnational Incorporated' or 'ETI')

Ecobank Group is the leading private pan-African banking group with unrivalled African expertise. Present in 35 sub-Saharan African countries, as well as France, the UK, UAE and China, its unique pan-African platform provides a single gateway for payments, cash management, trade and investment. The Group employs over 13,000 people and offers Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking products, services and solutions across multiple channels, including digital, to over 32 million customers. For further information, please visit ecobank.com.

Disclaimer

ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED
