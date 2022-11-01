Advanced search
    ETI   TG0000000132

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED

(ETI)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-30
9.950 NGN   -9.55%
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : Convertible debt_market information
PU
10/28Touch and Pay wins $50,000 Ecobank Fintech Challenge 2022 Touch and Pay processes microtransactions across Africa, such as paying for bus journeys
AQ
10/13Six Fintech Companies from Africa Emerge as Finalists in the Ecobank Fintech Challenge 2022
AQ
ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : CONVERTIBLE DEBT_MARKET INFORMATION

11/01/2022 | 07:30am EDT
MARKET INFORMATION

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Repays Holders of Its $400 Million Convertible Debt

Lomé, 1 November 2022 - Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, announces today that it has repaid upon maturity the 5-year US$400 million convertible debt issued in September and October 2017.

The holders of the convertible debt did not exercise their option to convert their holding into ordinary shares during the conversion period of 19 October 2019 to 13 October 2022. As a result, ETI redeemed the debt at 110% of the principal amount, in line with the terms of the convertible debt agreements. In addition, the repayment did not affect ETI's regulatory capital since the debt had been fully amortised for capital in 2021.

Contact

Madibinet Cisse

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ('ETI' or 'The Group')

Ecobank Group is the leading private pan-African banking group with unrivalled African banking expertise. The Group was established in 1985 with a pan-African vision and mandate to drive financial integration. Today, Ecobank Group is present in 39 countries, including 35 in sub-Saharan Africa, an affiliate in France, and representative offices in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and China. Its unique Pan-African platform provides a single gateway for payments, cash management, trade, and investments across the continent and beyond. The company offers a comprehensive range of financial products, services, and solutions across multiple channels, including digital, through our Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking businesses. The Group employs 13,000 people, serving over 32 million customers, and is listed as Ecobank Transnational Incorporated on the Nigerian Exchange, Ghana Stock Exchange and Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières. For further information, visit ecobank.com or follow us on LinkedInand Twitter.

Disclaimer

ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 11:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 461 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 558 M 558 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 13 195
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,02 $
Average target price 0,03 $
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ade Ayeyemi Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ayo Adepoju Group Vice President-Finance
Alain Francis Nkontchou Chairman
Tomisin Fashina Group Executive-Operations & Technology
Divine Fola Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED14.37%558
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 231
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.99%289 128
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%190 926
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.15%174 552
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%134 738