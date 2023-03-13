ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2022 AFS

Lomé, March 13, 2023
DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ECOBANK GROUP'S AUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ("ETI") wishes to notify the investing public and Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") of the delay in the publication of ETI's Consolidated Audited Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("Audited Accounts").
On March 1, 2023, ETI announced that its board of directors had approved the Audited Accounts and the payment of a dividend subject to the completion of standard procedures and relevant regulatory approvals.
However, ETI is yet to receive regulatory approval in respect of the component audit of a material subsidiary company. Accordingly, ETI has obtained the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria for an extension of time till March 31, 2023 to file the 2022 Audited Accounts.
The details of the Audited Accounts will be published upon approval of the regulators of the relevant material subsidiary.
Consequently, the closed period which commenced from January 1, 2023, will continue until 24 hours after the Audited Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022 are released to the Stock Exchanges on which Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is listed.
Madibinet Cisse
Company Secretary
|
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated
|
Tel: (228) 22 21 03 03 / 22 21 31 68
|
2365 Boulevard du Mono
|
Fax: (228) 22 21 51 19
|
P.O. Box 3261
|
Email: info@ecobank.com
|
Lomé - Togo
|
Web: ecobank.com
|
|
A public liability company with an authorised capital of 1,250,000,000 US Dollars
