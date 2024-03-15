Lomé, March 15, 2024

BOARD MEETING OF ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED

Following our announcement of December 29, 2023, informing the investing public and the Exchange of the upcoming board meeting of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated("ETI"), we are pleased to advise that the board of ETI held its meeting on March 14, 2024.

The board approved the Ecobank Group consolidated audited accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("Audited Accounts") subject to completion of standard procedures and relevant regulatory approvals.

Consequently, the closed period which commenced from January 1, 2024, will continue until 24 hours after the Audited Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023, are released to the Stock Exchanges on which Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is listed.

Madibinet Cisse

Company Secretary

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Tel: (228) 22 21 03 03 / 22 21 31 68 2365 Boulevard du Mono Fax: (228) 22 21 51 19 P.O. Box 3261 Email: info@ecobank.com Web: ecobank.com Lomé - Togo

A public liability company with an authorised capital of 1,250,000,000 US Dollar