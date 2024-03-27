PRESS INFORMATION

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated's notification on release of its 2023 Audited Fourth Quarter Results Lomé, March 27, 2024 -The Board and Management of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated("ETI") elected to file the Ecobank consolidated audited accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("Audited Accounts") not later than March 31, 2024. Subsequently, at its meeting of March 14, 2024, the Board of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ("ETI"), approved the Audited Accounts subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

In the view of the need to receive regulatory approval relating to the component audit of a material subsidiary before publishing the ETI Audited Accounts, Management of ETI wishes to notify the market and general public of its expectation to publish the Audited Accounts after receiving the required regulatory approvals no later than 30 April 2024.

