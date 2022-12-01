ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 September 2022

CONTENTS

Unaudited Consolidated financial statements:

Press release

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income USD (9 months) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income USD (Quarter 3 ) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income NGN (9 months) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income NGN (Quarter 3) Consolidated statement of financial position USD

Consolidated statement of financial position NGN

Consolidated statement of changes in equity USD

Consolidated statement of changes in equity NGN

Consolidated statement of cash flows USD

Consolidated statement of cash flows NGN

Notes to the consolidated financial statements