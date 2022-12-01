Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETI   TG0000000132

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED

(ETI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
10.10 NGN   -.--%
07:34aEcobank Transnational Incorporated : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
11/07Ecobank Foundation and United Nations (UN) Women Form Historic Partnership to Promote Women's Empowerment in Africa
AQ
11/02Ecobank Kenya Donates KES 1 Million to the Kenya Red Cross Society for Drought
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

12/01/2022 | 07:34am EST
ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

For period ended 30 September 2022

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 September 2022

CONTENTS

Unaudited Consolidated financial statements:

Press release

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income USD (9 months) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income USD (Quarter 3 ) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income NGN (9 months) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income NGN (Quarter 3) Consolidated statement of financial position USD

Consolidated statement of financial position NGN

Consolidated statement of changes in equity USD

Consolidated statement of changes in equity NGN

Consolidated statement of cash flows USD

Consolidated statement of cash flows NGN

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

Page 1

Press Release

Ecobank Group unaudited reports performance for the nine months of 2022

  • Gross earnings up 7% to $1,818.9 million (up 11% to NGN 761.3 billion)
  • Revenue up 7% to $1,355.0 million (up 11% to NGN 570.4 billion)
  • Operating profit before impairment charges up 12% to $592.8 million (up 16% to NGN 249.5 billion)
  • Profit before tax up 14% to $400.7 million (up 17% to NGN 168.7 billion)
  • Profit for the period up 9% to $278.9 million (up 12% to NGN 117.4 billion)
  • Total assets down 7% to $25.6 billion (down 4% to NGN 11,206.9 billion)
  • Loans and advances to customers down 4% to $9.2 billion (down 1% to NGN 4,030.6 billion)
  • Deposits from customers down 7% to $18.4 billion (down 4% to NGN 8,063.0 billion)
  • Total equity down 20% to $1.7 billion (down 18% to NGN 757.2 billion)

Financial Highlights

Period ended

Period ended

% Change

30 September 2022

30 September 2021

US$'000

NGN'000

US$'000

NGN'000

US$

NGN

Income Statement:

Gross Earnings

1,818,926

761,279,085

1,697,189

686,768,230

7%

11%

Revenue

1,354,976

570,392,804

1,265,311

516,156,880

7%

11%

Operating profit before impairment charges

592,773

249,534,644

528,135

215,441,513

12%

16%

Profit before tax

400,727

168,690,661

352,205

143,674,588

14%

17%

Profit for the period

278,897

117,404,915

256,186

104,505,664

9%

12%

Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the period (expressed in United States cents / kobo per share):

Basic (cents and kobo)

0.797

335.554

0.738

301.062

8%

11%

Diluted (cents and kobo)

0.797

335.554

0.738

301.062

8%

11%

Earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to owners of the parent during the period (expressed in United States cents / kobo per share):

Basic (US cents and kobo)

-

-

0.004

1.483

Diluted (US cents and kobo)

-

-

0.004

1.483

Financial Highlights

As at

As at

% Change

30 September 2022

31 December 2021

US$'000

NGN'000

US$'000

NGN'000

US$

NGN

Statement of Financial Position:

Total assets

25,601,743

11,206,906,983

27,561,793

11,689,232,030

-7%

-4%

Loans and advances to customers

9,207,790

4,030,617,995

9,575,865

4,061,220,105

-4%

-1%

Deposits from customers

18,419,554

8,062,975,568

19,713,349

8,360,628,444

-7%

-4%

Total equity

1,729,848

757,223,665

2,164,306

917,903,818

-20%

-18%

The financial statements were approved for issue by the board of directors on 25 November 2022.

Alain Nkontchou

Ade Ayeyemi

Ayo Adepoju

Group Chairman

Group Chief Executive Officer

Group Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2020/003/00000021578

FRC/2020/003/00000020528

FRC/2017/ICAN/00000017517

www.ecobank.com

Page 2

Unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income - USD

9 Month period ended

9 Month period ended

% Change

30 September 2022

30 September 2021

US$'000

US$'000

Interest income

1,154,130

1,091,169

6%

Interest income calculated using the effective interest method

1,148,565

1,088,000

6%

Other interest income

5,565

3,169

76%

Interest expense

(413,743)

(393,938)

5%

Net interest income

740,387

697,231

6%

Fee and commission income

393,017

353,093

11%

Fee and commission expense

(49,840)

(36,600)

36%

Trading income

221,282

209,532

6%

Net investment income

10,497

13,640

-23%

Other operating income

39,633

28,415

39%

Non-interest revenue

614,589

568,080

8%

Operating income

1,354,976

1,265,311

7%

Staff expenses

(329,173)

(324,566)

1%

Depreciation and amortisation

(76,422)

(81,518)

-6%

Other operating expenses

(356,608)

(331,092)

8%

Operating expenses

(762,203)

(737,176)

3%

Operating profit before impairment charges and taxation

592,773

528,135

12%

Impairment charges on financial assets

(133,151)

(146,026)

-9%

Non-conversion premium on bonds

(25,000)

-

n/m

Operating profit after impairment charges before taxation

434,622

382,109

14%

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economies

(34,262)

(29,589)

16%

Share of post-tax results of associates

367

(315)

217%

Profit before tax

400,727

352,205

14%

Taxation

(121,830)

(97,674)

25%

Profit after tax from continuing operations

278,897

254,531

10%

Profit after tax from discontinued operations

-

1,655

n/m

Profit for the period

278,897

256,186

9%

Attributable to:

Ordinary shareholders

196,031

182,394

7%

- Continuing operations

196,031

181,500

8%

- Discontinued operations

-

894

n/m

Other equity instrument holder

7,312

-

n/m

Non-controlling interests

75,554

73,792

2%

- Continuing operations

75,554

73,031

3%

- Discontinued operations

-

761

n/m

278,897

256,186

9%

Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the period

(expressed in United States cents per share):

Basic (cents )

0.797

0.738

8%

Diluted (cents )

0.797

0.738

8%

Earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to owners of the parent during the

period (expressed in United States cents per share):

Basic (cents )

-

0.004

n/m

Diluted (cents )

-

0.004

n/m

Unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Profit for the period

278,897

256,186

9%

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

(490,957)

(140,924)

248%

Fair value loss on debt instruments at FVTOCI

(170,373)

(62,792)

171%

Taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income that may be subsequently

reclassed to profit or loss

35,368

(5,893)

700%

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Property and equipment - net revaluation gain

(4,337)

2,752

-258%

Fair value gain in equity instruments designated at FVOCI

770

141

446%

Remeasurements of defined benefit obligations

(640)

1,199

-153%

Taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently

reclassed to profit or loss

(939)

(2,944)

-68%

Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of taxation

(631,108)

(208,461)

203%

Total comprehensive (loss) /income for the period

(352,211)

47,725

-838%

Total comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to:

Ordinary shareholders

(331,265)

(7,299)

4438%

- Continuing operations

(331,265)

(8,193)

3943%

- Discontinued operations

-

894

n/m

Other equity instrument holder

7,312

-

n/m

Non-controlling interests

(28,258)

55,024

-151%

- Continuing operations

(28,258)

54,263

-152%

- Discontinued operations

-

761

n/m

(352,211)

47,725

-838%

The above unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. nm-not meaningful.

Page 3

Unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income - USD

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

% Change

30 September 2022

30 September 2021

US$'000

US$'000

Interest income

393,329

395,027

0%

Interest income calculated using the effective interest method

387,827

391,881

-1%

Other interest income

5,502

3,146

75%

Interest expense

(145,960)

(152,736)

-4%

Net interest income

247,369

242,291

2%

Fee and commission income

123,908

124,512

0%

Fee and commission expense

(11,404)

(13,461)

-15%

Trading income

57,316

76,838

-25%

Net investment income

2,351

5,262

-55%

Other operating income

25,646

5,364

378%

Non-interest revenue

197,817

198,515

0%

Operating income

445,186

440,806

1%

Staff expenses

(107,470)

(113,999)

-6%

Depreciation and amortisation

(25,675)

(32,675)

-21%

Other operating expenses

(119,863)

(106,415)

13%

Operating expenses

(253,008)

(253,089)

0%

Operating profit before impairment charges and taxation

192,178

187,717

2%

Impairment charges on financial assets

(17,988)

(38,760)

-54%

Non-conversion premium on bonds

(25,000)

-

Operating profit after impairment charges before taxation

149,190

148,957

0%

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economies

(10,139)

(6,473)

57%

Share of post-tax results of associates

367

(352)

-204%

Profit before tax

139,418

142,132

-2%

Taxation

(45,940)

(40,056)

15%

Profit after tax from continuing operations

93,478

102,076

-8%

Profit after tax from discontinued operations

-

100

n/m

Profit for the period

93,478

102,176

-9%

Attributable to:

Ordinary shareholders

65,727

76,071

-14%

- Continuing operations

65,727

76,017

-14%

- Discontinued operations

-

54

n/m

Other equity instrument holder

3,656

-

n/m

Non-controlling interests

24,095

26,105

-8%

- Continuing operations

24,095

26,059

-8%

- Discontinued operations

-

46

n/m

93,478

102,176

-9%

The above unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. nm-not meaningful.

Page 4

Disclaimer

ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 12:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 461 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 560 M 560 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 13 195
Free-Float 37,1%
