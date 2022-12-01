ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income USD (9 months) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income USD (Quarter 3 ) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income NGN (9 months) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income NGN (Quarter 3) Consolidated statement of financial position USD
Consolidated statement of financial position NGN
Consolidated statement of changes in equity USD
Consolidated statement of changes in equity NGN
Consolidated statement of cash flows USD
Consolidated statement of cash flows NGN
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Page 1
Press Release
Ecobank Group unaudited reports performance for the nine months of 2022
Gross earnings up 7% to $1,818.9 million (up 11% to NGN 761.3 billion)
Revenue up 7% to $1,355.0 million (up 11% to NGN 570.4 billion)
Operating profit before impairment charges up 12% to $592.8 million (up 16% to NGN 249.5 billion)
Profit before tax up 14% to $400.7 million (up 17% to NGN 168.7 billion)
Profit for the period up 9% to $278.9 million (up 12% to NGN 117.4 billion)
Total assets down 7% to $25.6 billion (down 4% to NGN 11,206.9 billion)
Loans and advances to customers down 4% to $9.2 billion (down 1% to NGN 4,030.6 billion)
Deposits from customers down 7% to $18.4 billion (down 4% to NGN 8,063.0 billion)
Total equity down 20% to $1.7 billion (down 18% to NGN 757.2 billion)
Financial Highlights
Period ended
Period ended
% Change
30 September 2022
30 September 2021
US$'000
NGN'000
US$'000
NGN'000
US$
NGN
Income Statement:
Gross Earnings
1,818,926
761,279,085
1,697,189
686,768,230
7%
11%
Revenue
1,354,976
570,392,804
1,265,311
516,156,880
7%
11%
Operating profit before impairment charges
592,773
249,534,644
528,135
215,441,513
12%
16%
Profit before tax
400,727
168,690,661
352,205
143,674,588
14%
17%
Profit for the period
278,897
117,404,915
256,186
104,505,664
9%
12%
Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the period (expressed in United States cents / kobo per share):
Basic (cents and kobo)
0.797
335.554
0.738
301.062
8%
11%
Diluted (cents and kobo)
0.797
335.554
0.738
301.062
8%
11%
Earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to owners of the parent during the period (expressed in United States cents / kobo per share):
Basic (US cents and kobo)
-
-
0.004
1.483
Diluted (US cents and kobo)
-
-
0.004
1.483
Financial Highlights
As at
As at
% Change
30 September 2022
31 December 2021
US$'000
NGN'000
US$'000
NGN'000
US$
NGN
Statement of Financial Position:
Total assets
25,601,743
11,206,906,983
27,561,793
11,689,232,030
-7%
-4%
Loans and advances to customers
9,207,790
4,030,617,995
9,575,865
4,061,220,105
-4%
-1%
Deposits from customers
18,419,554
8,062,975,568
19,713,349
8,360,628,444
-7%
-4%
Total equity
1,729,848
757,223,665
2,164,306
917,903,818
-20%
-18%
The financial statements were approved for issue by the board of directors on 25 November 2022.
Alain Nkontchou
Ade Ayeyemi
Ayo Adepoju
Group Chairman
Group Chief Executive Officer
Group Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2020/003/00000021578
FRC/2020/003/00000020528
FRC/2017/ICAN/00000017517
www.ecobank.com
Page 2
Unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income - USD
9 Month period ended
9 Month period ended
% Change
30 September 2022
30 September 2021
US$'000
US$'000
Interest income
1,154,130
1,091,169
6%
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method
1,148,565
1,088,000
6%
Other interest income
5,565
3,169
76%
Interest expense
(413,743)
(393,938)
5%
Net interest income
740,387
697,231
6%
Fee and commission income
393,017
353,093
11%
Fee and commission expense
(49,840)
(36,600)
36%
Trading income
221,282
209,532
6%
Net investment income
10,497
13,640
-23%
Other operating income
39,633
28,415
39%
Non-interest revenue
614,589
568,080
8%
Operating income
1,354,976
1,265,311
7%
Staff expenses
(329,173)
(324,566)
1%
Depreciation and amortisation
(76,422)
(81,518)
-6%
Other operating expenses
(356,608)
(331,092)
8%
Operating expenses
(762,203)
(737,176)
3%
Operating profit before impairment charges and taxation
592,773
528,135
12%
Impairment charges on financial assets
(133,151)
(146,026)
-9%
Non-conversion premium on bonds
(25,000)
-
n/m
Operating profit after impairment charges before taxation
434,622
382,109
14%
Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economies
(34,262)
(29,589)
16%
Share of post-tax results of associates
367
(315)
217%
Profit before tax
400,727
352,205
14%
Taxation
(121,830)
(97,674)
25%
Profit after tax from continuing operations
278,897
254,531
10%
Profit after tax from discontinued operations
-
1,655
n/m
Profit for the period
278,897
256,186
9%
Attributable to:
Ordinary shareholders
196,031
182,394
7%
- Continuing operations
196,031
181,500
8%
- Discontinued operations
-
894
n/m
Other equity instrument holder
7,312
-
n/m
Non-controlling interests
75,554
73,792
2%
- Continuing operations
75,554
73,031
3%
- Discontinued operations
-
761
n/m
278,897
256,186
9%
Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the period
(expressed in United States cents per share):
Basic (cents )
0.797
0.738
8%
Diluted (cents )
0.797
0.738
8%
Earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to owners of the parent during the
period (expressed in United States cents per share):
Basic (cents )
-
0.004
n/m
Diluted (cents )
-
0.004
n/m
Unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Profit for the period
278,897
256,186
9%
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
(490,957)
(140,924)
248%
Fair value loss on debt instruments at FVTOCI
(170,373)
(62,792)
171%
Taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income that may be subsequently
reclassed to profit or loss
35,368
(5,893)
700%
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Property and equipment - net revaluation gain
(4,337)
2,752
-258%
Fair value gain in equity instruments designated at FVOCI
770
141
446%
Remeasurements of defined benefit obligations
(640)
1,199
-153%
Taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently
reclassed to profit or loss
(939)
(2,944)
-68%
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of taxation
(631,108)
(208,461)
203%
Total comprehensive (loss) /income for the period
(352,211)
47,725
-838%
Total comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to:
Ordinary shareholders
(331,265)
(7,299)
4438%
- Continuing operations
(331,265)
(8,193)
3943%
- Discontinued operations
-
894
n/m
Other equity instrument holder
7,312
-
n/m
Non-controlling interests
(28,258)
55,024
-151%
- Continuing operations
(28,258)
54,263
-152%
- Discontinued operations
-
761
n/m
(352,211)
47,725
-838%
The above unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. nm-not meaningful.
Page 3
Unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income - USD
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
% Change
30 September 2022
30 September 2021
US$'000
US$'000
Interest income
393,329
395,027
0%
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method
387,827
391,881
-1%
Other interest income
5,502
3,146
75%
Interest expense
(145,960)
(152,736)
-4%
Net interest income
247,369
242,291
2%
Fee and commission income
123,908
124,512
0%
Fee and commission expense
(11,404)
(13,461)
-15%
Trading income
57,316
76,838
-25%
Net investment income
2,351
5,262
-55%
Other operating income
25,646
5,364
378%
Non-interest revenue
197,817
198,515
0%
Operating income
445,186
440,806
1%
Staff expenses
(107,470)
(113,999)
-6%
Depreciation and amortisation
(25,675)
(32,675)
-21%
Other operating expenses
(119,863)
(106,415)
13%
Operating expenses
(253,008)
(253,089)
0%
Operating profit before impairment charges and taxation
192,178
187,717
2%
Impairment charges on financial assets
(17,988)
(38,760)
-54%
Non-conversion premium on bonds
(25,000)
-
Operating profit after impairment charges before taxation
149,190
148,957
0%
Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economies
(10,139)
(6,473)
57%
Share of post-tax results of associates
367
(352)
-204%
Profit before tax
139,418
142,132
-2%
Taxation
(45,940)
(40,056)
15%
Profit after tax from continuing operations
93,478
102,076
-8%
Profit after tax from discontinued operations
-
100
n/m
Profit for the period
93,478
102,176
-9%
Attributable to:
Ordinary shareholders
65,727
76,071
-14%
- Continuing operations
65,727
76,017
-14%
- Discontinued operations
-
54
n/m
Other equity instrument holder
3,656
-
n/m
Non-controlling interests
24,095
26,105
-8%
- Continuing operations
24,095
26,059
-8%
- Discontinued operations
-
46
n/m
93,478
102,176
-9%
The above unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. nm-not meaningful.
Page 4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 12:33:07 UTC.