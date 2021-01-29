Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nigerian Stock Exchange  >  Ecobank Transnational Incorporated    ETI   TG0000000132

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED

(ETI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : 2020 NSE Provisionnal PDF 903.22 KB

01/29/2021 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PUBLIC

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

PUBLIC

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

CONTENTS

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements:

Press release

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income USD Consolidated statement of comprehensive income NGN Consolidated statement of comprehensive income USD (Three months) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income NGN (Three months) Consolidated statement of financial position USD

Consolidated statement of financial position NGN

Consolidated statement of changes in equity USD

Consolidated statement of changes in equity NGN

Consolidated statement of cash flows USD

Consolidated statement of cash flows NGN

Notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements

Value added statement

PUBLIC

Page 1

PUBLIC

Press Release

Ecobank Group reports unaudited 2020 full year results

  • Gross earnings down 7% to $2,169.8 million (down 2% to NGN 829.0 billion)
  • Revenue up 2% to $1,649.9 million (up 7% to NGN 630.3 billion)
  • Operating income before impairment losses up 10% to $606.2 million (up 17% to NGN 231.6 billion)
  • Profit before tax and goodwill impairment down 18% to $330.8 million (down 14% to NGN 126.4 billion)
  • Profit before tax down 58% to $171.3 million (down 55% to NGN 65.5 billion)
  • Profit after tax down 66% to $93.9 million (down 64% to NGN 35.9 billion)
  • Total assets up 9% to $25.7 billion (up 19% to NGN 10,270.1 billion)
  • Loans and advances to customers stable at $9.2 billion (up 9% to NGN 3,699.6 billion)
  • Deposits from customers up 12% to $18.2 billion (up 23% to NGN 7,301.3 billion)
  • Total equity up 7% to $2.0 billion (up 17% to NGN 805.1 billion)

Financial Highlights

Unaudited

Audited

% Change

Year ended 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2019

US$'000

NGN'000

US$'000

NGN'000

US$

NGN

Income Statement:

Gross Earnings

2,169,776

828,961,821

2,328,822

842,490,081

-7%

-2%

Revenue

1,649,911

630,347,661

1,622,259

586,879,168

2%

7%

Operating profit before impairment losses

606,188

231,593,818

548,878

198,565,744

10%

17%

Profit before tax and goodwill impairment

330,760

126,366,691

405,079

146,544,064

-18%

-14%

Profit before tax

171,339

65,459,979

405,079

146,544,064

-58%

-55%

Profit for the year

93,925

35,883,999

274,934

99,461,946

-66%

-64%

Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the year (expressed in United States cents / kobo per share):

Basic (cents and kobo)

0.033

12.423

0.778

281.570

-96%

-96%

Diluted (cents and kobo)

0.033

12.423

0.789

285.319

-96%

-96%

Earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to owners of the parent during the year (expressed in United States cents / kobo per share):

Basic (cents and kobo)

0.006

2.417

0.010

3.750

-39%

-36%

Diluted (cents and kobo)

0.006

2.417

0.010

3.750

-39%

-36%

Financial Highlights

Unaudited

Audited

% Change

As at 31 December 2020

As at 31 December 2019

US$'000

NGN'000

US$'000

NGN'000

US$

NGN

Statement of Financial Position:

Total assets

25,654,050

10,270,085,837

23,641,184

8,621,939,805

9%

19%

Loans and advances to customers

9,241,360

3,699,593,649

9,276,608

3,383,178,938

0%

9%

Deposits from customers

18,238,169

7,301,286,196

16,246,120

5,924,959,964

12%

23%

Total equity

2,011,108

805,106,866

1,885,777

687,742,872

7%

17%

The unaudited financial statements were approved for issue by the board of directors on 28 January 2021.

Alain Nkontchou

Ade Ayeyemi

Ayo Adepoju

Group Chairman

Group Chief Executive Officer

Group Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2020/003/00000021578

FRC/2020/003/00000020528

FRC/2017/ICAN/00000017517

www.ecobank.com

PUBLIC

Page 2

PUBLIC

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income - USD

Unaudited

Audited

% Change

Year ended 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Interest Income

1,387,612

1,411,998

-2%

Interest Expense

(483,816)

(662,269)

-27%

Net Interest Income

903,796

749,729

21%

Fee and commission income

420,306

459,866

-9%

Fee and commission expense

(32,635)

(40,350)

-19%

Net trading income

318,830

381,691

-16%

Other operating income

39,614

71,323

44%

Non-interest revenue

746,115

872,530

-14%

Operating income

1,649,911

1,622,259

2%

Staff expenses

(456,045)

(490,311)

-7%

Depreciation and amortisation

(104,366)

(108,504)

-4%

Other operating expenses

(483,312)

(474,566)

2%

Operating expenses

(1,043,723)

(1,073,381)

-3%

Operating profit before impairment losses and taxation

606,188

548,878

10%

Impairment losses on loans and advances

(316,515)

(314,177)

1%

Recoveries

130,517

204,262

-36%

Impairment charge on other financial assets

(46,317)

(23,642)

96%

Impairment charges on financial assets

(232,315)

(133,557)

74%

Operating profit after impairment losses

373,873

415,321

-10%

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economies

(43,646)

(9,466)

361%

Share of post-tax results of associates

533

(776)

-169%

Profit before tax and goodwill impairment

330,760

405,079

-18%

Goodwill impairment

(159,421)

-

n/m

Profit before tax

171,339

405,079

-58%

Taxation

(80,295)

(134,865)

-40%

Profit after tax from continuing operations

91,044

270,214

-66%

Profit after tax from discontinued operations

2,881

4,720

-39%

Profit after tax

93,925

274,934

-66%

Profit after tax attributable to:

Owners of the parent

9,553

193,958

-95%

- Continuing operations

7,997

191,409

-96%

- Discontinued operations

1,556

2,549

-39%

Non-controlling interests

84,372

80,976

4%

- Continuing operations

83,047

78,805

5%

- Discontinued operations

1,325

2,171

-39%

93,925

274,934

-66%

Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during

the year (expressed in United States cents per share):

Basic (cents )

0.033

0.778

-96%

Diluted (cents )

0.033

0.789

-96%

Earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to owners of the parent during

the year (expressed in United States cents per share):

Basic (cents )

0.006

0.010

-39%

Diluted (cents )

0.006

0.010

-39%

Unaudited consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

Profit after tax

93,925

274,934

-66%

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

(52,119)

(243,219)

-79%

Impact of Hyperinflation

-

(35,542)

n/m

Fair value gain on debt instruments at FVOCI

89,541

65,924

36%

Taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income that may be subsequently

reclassed to profit or loss

(641)

(1,468)

-56%

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Property and equipment revaluation gain

26,833

13,224

103%

Fair value loss equity instruments designated at FVOCI

-

(184)

n/m

Remeasurements of defined benefit obligations

-

902

n/m

Taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income that will not be

subsequently reclassed to profit or loss

(7,890)

(1,083)

629%

Other comprehensive profit / ( loss) for the year, net of taxation

55,724

(201,446)

-128%

Total comprehensive profit for the year

149,649

73,488

104%

Total comprehensive profit /(loss) attributable to:

Owners of the parent

14,171

(14,571)

-197%

- Continuing operations

12,615

(17,120)

-174%

- Discontinued operations

1,556

2,549

-39%

Non-controlling interests

135,478

88,059

54%

- Continuing operations

134,153

85,888

56%

- Discontinued operations

1,325

2,171

-39%

149,649

73,488

104%

The above unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. "n/m" : not meaningful

PUBLIC

Page 3

PUBLIC

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income - NGN

Unaudited

Audited

% Change

Year ended 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2019

NGN'000

NGN'000

Interest Income

530,136,461

510,813,755

4%

Interest Expense

(184,841,658)

(239,586,823)

-23%

Net Interest Income

345,294,803

271,226,932

27%

Fee and commission income

160,577,694

166,364,172

-3%

Fee and commission expense

(12,468,185)

(14,597,283)

-15%

Net trading income

121,808,840

138,083,066

-12%

Other operating income

15,134,509

25,802,281

-41%

Non-interest revenue

285,052,858

315,652,236

-10%

Operating income

630,347,661

586,879,168

7%

Staff expenses

(174,231,761)

(177,378,157)

-2%

Depreciation and amortisation

(39,872,977)

(39,253,126)

2%

Other operating expenses

(184,649,105)

(171,682,141)

8%

Operating expenses

(398,753,843)

(388,313,424)

3%

Operating profit before impairment losses and taxation

231,593,818

198,565,744

17%

Impairment losses on loans and advances

(120,924,395)

(113,658,754)

6%

Recoveries

49,863,954

73,895,175

-33%

Impairment charge on other financial assets

(17,695,386)

(8,552,887)

107%

Impairment charges on financial assets

(88,755,827)

(48,316,466)

84%

Operating profit after impairment losses

142,837,991

150,249,278

-5%

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economies

(16,674,932)

(3,424,483)

387%

Share of post-tax results of associates

203,632

(280,731)

-173%

Profit before tax and goodwill impairment

126,366,691

146,544,064

-14%

Goodwill impairment

(60,906,712)

-

nm

Profit before tax

65,459,979

146,544,064

-55%

Taxation

(30,676,665)

(48,789,656)

-37%

Profit after tax from continuing operations

34,783,314

97,754,408

-64%

Profit after tax from discontinued operations

1,100,685

1,707,538

-36%

Profit after tax

35,883,999

99,461,946

-64%

Profit after tax attributable to:

Owners of the parent

3,649,719

70,167,532

-95%

- Continuing operations

3,055,250

69,245,389

-96%

- Discontinued operations

594,469

922,143

-36%

Non-controlling interests

32,234,280

29,294,414

10%

- Continuing operations

31,728,064

28,509,019

11%

- Discontinued operations

506,216

785,395

-36%

35,883,999

99,461,946

-64%

Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the

year (expressed in Naira kobo per share):

Basic (kobo )

12.423

281.570

-96%

Diluted (kobo )

12.423

285.319

-96%

Earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to owners of the parent during the

year (expressed in Naira kobo per share):

Basic (kobo )

2.417

3.750

-36%

Diluted (kobo )

2.417

3.750

-36%

Unaudited consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

Profit after tax

35,883,999

99,461,946

-64%

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

49,569,312

(86,639,313)

-157%

Impact of Hyperinflation

-

(12,857,909)

n/m

Fair value gain on debt instruments at FVOCI

34,209,094

23,849,103

43%

Taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income that may be subsequently

reclassed to profit or loss

(244,894)

(531,073)

-54%

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Property and equipment revaluation gain

10,251,534

4,784,002

114%

Fair value loss in equity instruments designated at FVOCI

-

(66,565)

n/m

Remeasurements of defined benefit obligations

-

326,313

n/m

Taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently

reclassed to profit or loss

(3,014,371)

(391,793)

669%

Other comprehensive profit / (loss)for the year, net of taxation

90,770,675

(71,527,235)

-227%

Total comprehensive profit for the year

126,654,674

27,934,711

353%

Total comprehensive income /(loss) attributable to:

Owners of the parent

58,287,722

(4,457,060)

-1408%

- Continuing operations

57,693,253

(5,379,203)

-1173%

- Discontinued operations

594,469

922,143

-36%

Non-controlling interests

68,366,952

32,391,771

111%

- Continuing operations

67,860,736

31,606,376

115%

- Discontinued operations

506,216

785,395

-36%

126,654,674

27,934,711

353%

The above unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. "n/m" : not meaningful

PUBLIC

Page 4

PUBLIC

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income - USD

Unaudited

Audited

% Change

3 Months ended 31 December 2020

3 Months ended 31 December 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Interest Income

341,959

381,623

-10%

Interest Expense

(109,261)

(172,532)

-37%

Net Interest Income

232,698

209,091

11%

Fee and commission income

117,508

117,329

0%

Fee and commission expense

(9,404)

(13,088)

-28%

Net trading income

61,202

110,831

-45%

Other operating income

34,400

29,104

18%

Non-interest revenue

203,706

244,176

-17%

Operating income

436,404

453,267

-4%

Staff expenses

(114,673)

(133,584)

-14%

Depreciation and amortisation

(26,979)

(30,973)

-13%

Other operating expenses

(132,680)

(132,864)

0%

Operating expenses

(274,332)

(297,421)

-8%

Operating profit before impairment losses and taxation

162,072

155,846

4%

Impairment losses on loans and advances

(115,991)

(129,141)

-10%

Recoveries

57,837

77,606

-25%

Impairment charge on other financial assets

(12,358)

8,020

-254%

Impairment charges on financial assets

(70,512)

(43,515)

62%

Operating profit after impairment losses

91,560

112,331

-18%

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economies

(11,041)

(9,466)

17%

Share of post-tax results of associates

41

(638)

-106%

Profit before tax and goodwill impairment

80,560

102,227

-21%

Goodwill impairment

-

-

n/m

Profit before tax

80,560

102,227

-21%

Taxation

(14,929)

(46,206)

-68%

Profit after tax from continuing operations

65,631

56,021

17%

Profit after tax from discontinued operations

1,231

836

47%

Profit after tax

66,862

56,857

18%

Profit after tax attributable to:

Owners of the parent

41,126

39,272

5%

- Continuing operations

40,461

38,820

4%

- Discontinued operations

665

452

47%

Non-controlling interests

25,736

17,585

46%

- Continuing operations

25,170

17,201

46%

- Discontinued operations

566

384

47%

66,862

56,857

18%

PUBLIC"n/m" : not meaningful

Page 5

PUBLIC

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income - NGN

Unaudited

Audited

% Change

3 Months ended 31 December 2020

3 Months ended 31 December 2019

NGN'000

NGN'000

Interest Income

132,762,404

138,317,247

-4%

Interest Expense

(42,501,474)

(62,539,319)

-32%

Net Interest Income

90,260,930

75,777,928

19%

Fee and commission income

45,506,949

42,531,746

7%

Fee and commission expense

(3,639,829)

(4,741,648)

-23%

Net trading income

23,581,034

40,162,984

-41%

Other operating income

13,153,060

10,539,459

25%

Non-interest revenue

78,601,214

88,492,541

-11%

Operating income

168,862,144

164,270,469

3%

Staff expenses

(44,501,940)

(48,415,826)

-8%

Depreciation and amortisation

(10,463,999)

(11,224,470)

-7%

Other operating expenses

(51,400,254)

(48,151,580)

7%

Operating expenses

(106,366,193)

(107,791,876)

-1%

Operating profit before impairment losses and taxation

62,495,951

56,478,593

11%

Impairment losses on loans and advances

(44,720,305)

(46,765,377)

-4%

Recoveries

22,243,753

28,107,071

-21%

Impairment charge on other financial assets

(4,790,124)

2,893,416

-266%

Impairment charges on financial assets

(27,266,676)

(15,764,890)

73%

Operating profit after impairment losses

35,229,275

40,713,703

-13%

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economies

(4,284,224)

(3,424,483)

25%

Share of post-tax results of associates

16,660

(230,842)

-107%

Profit before tax and goodwill impairment

30,961,711

37,058,378

-16%

Goodwill impairment

-

-

n/m

Profit before tax

30,961,711

37,058,378

-16%

Taxation

(5,835,965)

(16,738,055)

-65%

Profit after tax from continuing operations

25,125,746

20,320,323

24%

Profit after tax from discontinued operations

473,644

303,412

56%

Profit after tax

25,599,390

20,623,735

24%

Profit after tax attributable to:

Owners of the parent

15,648,244

14,246,148

10%

- Continuing operations

15,392,377

14,082,103

9%

- Discontinued operations

255,867

164,045

56%

Non-controlling interests

9,951,146

6,377,587

56%

- Continuing operations

9,733,369

6,238,220

56%

- Discontinued operations

217,777

139,367

56%

25,599,390

20,623,735

24%

PUBLIC

Page 6

PUBLIC

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - USD

Unaudited

Audited

As at 31 December 2020

As at 31 December 2019

ASSETS

US$'000

US$'000

Cash and balances with central banks

3,814,885

2,829,313

Trading financial assets

157,357

182,662

Derivative financial instruments

91,271

65,459

Loans and advances to banks

1,764,029

1,891,889

Loans and advances to customers

9,241,360

9,276,608

Treasury bills and other eligible bills

1,705,567

1,632,749

Investment securities

6,017,546

4,857,763

Pledged assets

423,599

351,478

Other assets

1,125,249

1,184,770

Investment in associates

4,307

3,664

Intangible assets

146,789

309,974

Property and equipment

853,737

831,182

Investment properties

24,987

21,710

Deferred income tax assets

150,062

116,424

25,520,745

23,555,645

Assets held for sale and discontinued operations

133,305

85,539

Total Assets

25,654,050

23,641,184

LIABILITIES

Deposits from banks

2,357,871

2,207,593

Deposits from customers

18,238,169

16,246,120

Derivative financial instruments

78,631

51,255

Borrowed funds

1,658,341

2,075,001

Other liabilities

890,971

845,970

Provisions

69,392

68,482

Current income tax liabilities

88,477

54,756

Deferred income tax liabilities

59,160

67,556

Retirement benefit obligations

46,552

31,082

23,487,564

21,647,815

Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations

155,378

107,592

Total Liabilities

23,642,942

21,755,407

EQUITY

Share capital and premium

2,113,961

2,113,957

Retained earnings and reserves

(623,093)

(637,264)

Equity attributable to owners of the parents

1,490,868

1,476,693

Non-controlling interests

520,240

409,084

Total equity

2,011,108

1,885,777

Total liabilities and equity

25,654,050

23,641,184

The above unaudited consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes

-

(0)

PUBLIC

Page 7

PUBLIC

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - NGN

Unaudited

Audited

As at 31 December 2020

As at 31 December 2019

ASSETS

NGN'000

NGN'000

Cash and balances with central banks

1,527,212,912

1,031,850,451

Trading financial assets

62,994,728

66,616,831

Derivative financial instruments

36,538,519

23,872,897

Loans and advances to banks

706,193,730

689,971,918

Loans and advances to customers

3,699,593,649

3,383,178,938

Treasury bills and other eligible bills

682,789,637

595,463,560

Investment securities

2,409,004,190

1,771,626,166

Pledged assets

169,579,388

128,184,027

Other assets

450,470,933

432,085,620

Investment in associates

1,724,221

1,336,261

Intangible assets

58,764,040

113,047,518

Property and equipment

341,776,533

303,132,075

Investment properties

10,003,046

7,917,637

Deferred income tax assets

60,074,320

42,459,833

10,216,719,846

8,590,743,732

Assets held for sale and discontinued operations

53,365,991

31,196,073

Total Assets

10,270,085,837

8,621,939,805

LIABILITIES

Deposits from banks

943,926,497

805,109,167

Deposits from customers

7,301,286,196

5,924,959,964

Derivative financial instruments

31,478,348

18,692,699

Borrowed funds

663,883,653

756,752,865

Other liabilities

356,682,420

308,525,259

Provisions

27,779,700

24,975,386

Current income tax liabilities

35,419,997

19,969,513

Deferred income tax liabilities

23,683,523

24,637,673

Retirement benefit obligations

18,636,162

11,335,605

9,402,776,496

7,894,958,131

Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations

62,202,475

39,238,802

Total Liabilities

9,464,978,971

7,934,196,933

EQUITY

Share capital and premium

353,513,236

353,511,708

Retained earnings and reserves

243,325,951

185,038,229

Equity attributable to owners of the parents

596,839,187

538,549,937

Non-controlling interests

208,267,679

149,192,935

Total equity

805,106,866

687,742,872

Total liabilities and equity

10,270,085,837

8,621,939,805

The above unaudited consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes

-

(0)

PUBLIC

Page 8

PUBLIC

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity - USD

Amounts in US$'000

Share Capital

Retained Earnings

Other Reserves

Total equity and

Non-Controlling

Total Equity

reserves attributable

Interest

1 January 2019

2,113,957

185,893

(842,367)

1,457,483

275,539

1,733,022

Foreign currency translation differences

-

-

(243,219)

(243,219)

-

(243,219)

Net changes in equity instruments, net of taxes

-

-

(184)

(184)

-

(184)

Net changes in debt instruments,net of taxes

-

-

59,199

59,199

5,257

64,456

Net gain on revaluation of property

-

-

10,315

10,315

1,826

12,141

Impact of adopting IAS 29 at 1 January 2019

-

-

(35,542)

(35,542)

-

(35,542)

Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations

-

-

902

902

-

902

Profit for the year

-

193,958

-

193,958

80,976

274,934

Total comprehensive profit for the year

-

193,958

(208,529)

(14,571)

88,059

73,488

Change in minority ownership

-

-

-

-

64,962

64,962

Dividend relating to 2018

-

-

-

-

(19,476)

(19,476)

Change in minority interest

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer to other group reserve

-

-

36,382

36,382

-

36,382

Transfer to share option reserve

-

-

94

94

-

94

Convertible bond - equity component

-

-

(2,695)

(2,695)

-

(2,695)

Transfer from general banking reserves

-

(28,124)

28,124

-

-

-

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

(106,164)

106,164

-

-

-

At 31 December 2019

2,113,957

245,563

(882,827)

1,476,693

409,084

1,885,777

Foreign currency translation differences

-

-

(93,888)

(93,888)

41,769

(52,119)

Net changes in debt instruments,net of taxes

-

-

85,449

85,449

3,451

88,900

Net gains on revaluation of property

-

-

13,057

13,057

5,886

18,943

Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit for the year

-

9,553

-

9,553

84,372

93,925

Total comprehensive profit for the year

-

9,553

4,618

14,171

135,478

149,649

Adjustment to ordinary capital

4

-

-

4

-

4

Dividend relating to 2019

-

-

-

-

(24,322)

(24,322)

At 31 December 2020

2,113,961

255,116

(878,209)

1,490,868

520,240

2,011,108

The above unaudited consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

PUBLIC

Page 9

PUBLIC

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity - NGN

Amounts in NGN '000

Share Capital

Retained Earnings

Other Reserves

Total equity and

Non-Controlling

Total Equity

reserves attributable

Interest

1 January 2019

353,511,708

(12,139,267)

189,413,718

530,786,159

100,345,847

631,132,006

Foreign currency translation differences

-

-

(87,174,277)

(87,174,277)

534,964

(86,639,313)

Net changes in equity instruments, net of taxes

-

-

(66,565)

(66,565)

-

(66,565)

Net changes in debt instruments,net of taxes

-

-

21,416,223

21,416,223

1,901,807

23,318,030

Net gain on revaluation of property

-

-

3,731,623

3,731,623

660,586

4,392,209

Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations

-

-

326,313

326,313

-

326,313

Impact of adopting IAS 29 at 1 January 2019

-

-

(12,857,909)

(12,857,909)

-

(12,857,909)

Profit for the year

-

70,167,532

-

70,167,532

29,294,414

99,461,946

Total comprehensive profit for the year

-

70,167,532

(74,624,592)

(4,457,060)

32,391,771

27,934,711

Change in minority ownership

-

-

-

-

23,501,084

23,501,084

Dividend relating to 2018

-

-

-

-

(7,045,767)

(7,045,767)

Transfer to share option reserve

-

-

34,006

34,006

-

34,006

Convertible bond - equity component

-

-

(974,961)

(974,961)

-

(974,961)

Transfer from general banking reserves

-

(10,174,325)

10,174,325

-

-

-

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

(38,406,592)

38,406,592

-

-

-

Transfer to other group reserve

-

-

13,161,793

13,161,793

-

13,161,793

At 31 December 2019

353,511,708

9,447,348

175,590,881

538,549,937

149,192,935

687,742,872

Foreign currency translation differences

-

-

17,003,836

17,003,836

32,565,476

49,569,312

Net changes in debt instruments,net of taxes

-

-

32,645,747

32,645,747

1,318,453.0

33,964,200

Net gain on revaluation of property

-

-

4,988,420

4,988,420

2,248,743.0

7,237,163

Profit for the year

-

3,649,719

-

3,649,719

32,234,280

35,883,999

Total comprehensive profit for the year

-

3,649,719

54,638,003

58,287,722

68,366,952

126,654,674

Adjustment to ordinary capital

1,528.00

-

-

1,528

-

1,528

Dividend relating to 2019

-

-

-

-

(9,292,208)

(9,292,208)

At 31 December 2020

353,513,236

13,097,067

230,228,884

596,839,187

208,267,679

805,106,866

The above unaudited consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

PUBLIC

Page 10

PUBLIC

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows - USD

Unaudited

Audited

Year ended 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

171,339

405,079

Adjusted for:

Foreign exchange income

(214,054)

(42,924)

Net investment security gain

(15,340)

(6,879)

Impairment losses on loans and advances

185,998

109,915

Impairment losses on other financial assets

46,317

23,642

Depreciation of property and equipment

81,723

88,144

Net interest income

(903,796)

(749,729)

Amortisation of software and other intangibles

22,643

20,360

Profit on sale of property and equipment

(1,826)

(1,279)

Share of post-tax results of associates

(533)

776

Income taxes paid

(89,342)

(123,782)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Trading financial assets

25,305

(60,379)

Derivative financial instruments

(25,812)

(15,545)

Treasury bills and other eligible bills

216,251

180,562

Loans and advances to banks

100,177

(100,064)

Loans and advances to customers

18,869

(26,449)

Pledged assets

(72,121)

(111,044)

Other assets

59,521

(445,602)

Mandatory reserve deposits with central banks

70,052

(135,505)

Deposits from customers

1,992,049

310,121

Other deposits from banks

(110,247)

1,204,157

Derivative liabilities

27,376

21,348

Other liabilities

45,001

(150,587)

Provisions

910

15,503

Interest received

1,387,612

1,411,998

Interest paid

(483,816)

(662,269)

Net cashflow from operating activities

2,534,256

1,159,568

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of software

(31,033)

(58,369)

Purchase of property and equipment

(271,429)

(406,367)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

170,190

292,304

Purchase of investment securities

(3,511,743)

(2,911,125)

Purchase of investment properties

(8,091)

(4,222)

Disposal of investment properties

3,925

12,047

Proceeds from sale and redemption of securities

2,519,264

2,570,480

Net cashflow used in investing activities

(1,128,917)

(505,252)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of borrowed funds

(580,194)

(671,050)

Proceeds from borrowed funds

344,838

686,359

Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders

(24,322)

(19,476)

Net cashflow used in financing activities

(259,678)

(4,167)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,145,661

650,149

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

2,559,766

2,141,855

Effects of exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents

(89,176)

(232,238)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

3,616,251

2,559,766

The above unaudited consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

PUBLIC

Page 11

PUBLIC

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows - NGN

Unaudited

Audited

Year ended 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2019

NGN'000

NGN'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

65,459,979

146,544,064

Adjusted for:

Foreign exchange income

(81,779,312)

(15,528,471)

Net gain from investment securities

(5,860,694)

(2,488,593)

Impairment losses on loans and advances

120,924,395

39,763,579

Impairment losses on other financial assets

17,695,386

8,552,887

Depreciation of property and equipment

31,222,231

31,887,558

Net interest income

(345,294,804)

(271,226,932)

Amortisation of software and other intangibles

8,650,747

7,365,569

Profit on sale of property and equipment

(697,622)

(462,700)

Share of post-tax results of associates

(203,632)

280,731

Income taxes paid

(34,133,066)

(44,780,197)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Trading financial assets

9,667,762

(21,843,107)

Derivative financial instruments

(9,861,462)

(5,623,662)

Treasury bills and other eligible bills

82,618,585

65,321,306

Loans and advances to banks

38,272,581

(36,199,816)

Loans and advances to customers

7,208,892

(9,568,366)

Pledged assets

(27,553,791)

(40,172,013)

Other assets

22,739,968

(161,203,933)

Mandatory reserve deposits with central banks

26,763,331

(49,021,187)

Deposits from customers

761,061,311

112,191,428

Other deposits from banks

(42,119,810)

435,623,817

Derivative liabilities

10,458,987

7,722,994

Other liabilities

17,192,609

(54,477,385)

Provisions

347,665

5,608,468

Interest received

530,136,461

510,813,755

Interest paid

(184,841,658)

(239,586,823)

Net cashflow from operating activities

1,018,075,039

419,492,971

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of software

(11,856,289)

(21,115,956)

Purchase of property and equipment

(103,699,225)

(147,010,019)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

65,021,078

105,745,832

Purchase of investment securities

(1,341,659,449)

(1,053,147,874)

Purchase of investment properties

(3,091,277)

(1,527,379)

Disposal of investment properties

1,499,724

4,358,203

Proceeds from sale and redemption of securities

962,483,344

929,913,881

Net cashflow used in investing activities

(431,302,094)

(182,783,312)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of borrowed funds

(221,662,719)

(242,763,495)

Proceeds from borrowed funds

131,745,050

248,301,781

Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders

(9,292,281)

(7,045,767)

Net cashflow used in financing activities

(99,209,950)

(1,507,481)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

487,562,995

235,202,178

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

978,806,322

780,020,754

Effects of exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents

(18,675,545)

(36,416,610)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

1,447,693,772

978,806,322

The above unaudited consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

PUBLIC

Page 12

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

  1. General information
    Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) and its subsidiaries (together, 'the Group') provide retail, corporate and investment banking services throughout sub Saharan Africa outside South Africa. The Group had operations in 39 countries and employed over 14,023 people as at 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: 14,878) .
    Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is a limited liability company and is incorporated and domiciled in the Republic of Togo. The address of its registered office is as follows: 2365 Boulevard du Mono, Lomé, Togo. The company has a primary listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange, the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the Bourse Regionale Des Valeurs Mobilieres (Abidjan) Cote D'Ivoire.
    The consolidated unaudited financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2020 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 28 January 2021.
  2. Summary of significant accounting policies
    This note provides a list of the significant accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements to the extent they have not already been disclosed elsewhere. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated. The notes also highlight new standards and interpretations issued at the time of preparation of the consolidated financial statements and their potential impact on the Group. The financial statements are for the Group consisting of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and its subsidiaries.
    2.1 Basis of presentation and measurement

    • The Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the Financial Statements) have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. The financial statements comply with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
      The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for the following:
    • fair value through other comprehensive income and fair value through profit and loss, financial assets and financial liabilities (including derivative instruments) and investment properties measured at fair value
    • assets held for sale - measured at fair value less cost of disposal; and
    • the liability for defined benefit obligations recognized at the present value of the defined benefit obligation less the fair value of the plan assets and plan assets measured at fair value
      The consolidated financial statements are presented in US Dollars, which is the group's presentation currency. The figures shown in the consolidated financial statements are stated in US Dollar thousands.
      The consolidated financial statements comprise the consolidated statement of comprehensive income (shown as two statements), the statement of financial position, the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows and the accompanying notes.

The consolidated statement of cash flows shows the changes in cash and cash equivalents arising during the period from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities. Included in cash and cash equivalents are highly liquid investments.

The cash flows from operating activities are determined by using the indirect method. The Group's assignment of the cash flows to operating, investing and financing category depends on the Group's business model.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires Directors to exercise judgment in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. Changes in assumptions may have a significant impact on the financial statements in the period the assumptions changed. Management believes that the underlying assumptions are appropriate and that the Group's financial statements therefore present the financial position and results fairly. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements, are disclosed in Note 3.

2.2 New and amended standards adopted by the group

The Group applied for the first-time certain standards and amendments, which are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020. The Group has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

a) Amendments to IFRS 3: Definition of a Business

The amendment to IFRS 3 Business Combinations clarifies that to be considered a business, an integrated set of activities and assets must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that, together, significantly contribute to the ability to create output. Furthermore, it clarifies that a business can exist without including all of the inputs and processes needed to create outputs. These amendments had no impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group, but may impact future periods should the Group enter into any business combinations.

b) Amendments to IFRS 7, IFRS 9 and IAS 39 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform

The amendments to IFRS 9 and IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement provide a number of reliefs, which apply to all hedging relationships that are directly affected by interest rate benchmark reform. A hedging relationship is affected if the reform gives rise to uncertainty about the timing and/or amount of benchmark- based cash flows of the hedged item or the hedging instrument. These amendments have no impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group as it does not have any interest rate hedge relationships.

c) Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8 Definition of Material

The amendments provide a new definition of material that states, "information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity." The amendments clarify that materiality will depend on the nature or magnitude of information, either individually or in combination with other information, in the context of the financial statements. A misstatement of information is material if it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions made by the primary users. These amendments had no impact on the consolidated financial statements of, nor is there expected to be any future impact to the Group.

d) Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting issued on 29 March 2018

The Conceptual Framework is not a standard, and none of the concepts contained therein override the concepts or requirements in any standard. The purpose of the Conceptual Framework is to assist the IASB in developing standards, to help preparers develop consistent accounting policies where there is no applicable standard in place and to assist all parties to understand and interpret the standards. This will affect those entities which developed their accounting policies based on the Conceptual Framework. The revised Conceptual Framework includes some new concepts, updated definitions and recognition criteria for assets and liabilities and clarifies some important concepts. These amendments had no impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group.

e) Amendments to IFRS 16 Covid-19 Related Rent Concessions

On 28 May 2020, the IASB issued Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions - amendment to IFRS 16 Leases The amendments provide relief to lessees from applying IFRS 16 guidance on lease modification accounting for rent concessions arising as a direct consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a practical expedient, a lessee may elect not to assess whether a Covid-19 related rent concession from a lessor is a lease modification. A lessee that makes this election accounts for any change in lease payments resulting from the Covid-19 related rent concession the same way it would account for the change under IFRS 16, if the change were not a lease modification. The amendment applies to annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020. Earlier application is permitted. This amendment had no impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 13

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued)

2.3 New and amended standards/ interpretation issued not yet adopted by the group

The following standards have been issued or amended by the IASB but are yet to become effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020:

I) IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts

In May 2017, the IASB issued IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (IFRS 17), a comprehensive new accounting standard for insurance contracts covering recognition and measurement, presentation and disclosure. Once effective, IFRS 17 will replace IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts (IFRS 4) that was issued in 2005. IFRS 17 applies to all types of insurance contracts (i.e., life, non-life, direct insurance and re-insurance), regardless of the type of entities that issue them, as well as to certain guarantees and financial instruments with discretionary participation features.

The overall objective of IFRS 17 is to provide an accounting model for insurance contracts that is more useful and consistent for insurers. In contrast to the requirements in IFRS 4, which are largely based on grandfathering previous local accounting policies, IFRS 17 provides a comprehensive model for insurance contracts, covering all relevant accounting aspects. The core of IFRS 17 is the general model, supplemented by:

  • A specific adaptation for contracts with direct participation features (the variable fee approach)
  • A simplified approach (the premium allocation approach) mainly for short-duration contracts

IFRS 17 is effective for reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, with comparative figures required. Early application is permitted, provided the entity also applies IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 on or before the date it first applies IFRS 17.

The impact of this standard is not material to the Group.

II) Amendments to IAS 1: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current

In January 2020, the IASB issued amendments to paragraphs 69 to 76 of IAS 1 to specify the requirements for classifying liabilities as current or non-current. The amendments clarify:

  • What is meant by a right to defer settlement
  • That a right to defer must exist at the end of the reporting period
  • That classification is unaffected by the likelihood that an entity will exercise its deferral right
  • That only if an embedded derivative in a convertible liability is itself an equity instrument would the terms of a liability not impact its classification
    The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023 and must be applied retrospectively.

The Group is currently assessing the impact the amendments will have on current practice and whether existing loan agreements may require renegotiation.

III) IFRS 9 Financial Instruments - Fees in the '10 per cent' test for derecognition of financial liabilities

As part of its 2018-2020 annual improvements to IFRS standards process the IASB issued amendment to IFRS 9. The amendment clarifies the fees that an entity includes when assessing whether the terms of a new or modified financial liability are substantially different from the terms of the original financial liability. These fees include only those paid or received between the borrower and the lender, including fees paid or received by either the borrower or lender on the other's behalf. An entity applies the amendment to financial liabilities that are modified or exchanged on or after the beginning of the annual reporting period in which the entity first applies the amendment.

The amendment is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 with earlier adoption permitted. The Group will apply the amendments to financial liabilities that are modified or exchanged on or after the beginning of the annual reporting period in which the entity first applies the amendment.

The amendments are not expected to have a material impact on the Group.

2.4 Foreign currency translation

a) Functional and presentation currency

Items included in the financial statements of each of the Group's entities are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates ('the functional currency').

The consolidated financial statements are presented in United States dollars, which is the Group's presentation currency.

b) Transactions and balances

Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the official exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions or valuation where items are re-measured. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation at year-end exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are recognised in the income statement.

Changes in the fair value of monetary securities denominated in foreign currency classified as FVTOCI are analysed between translation differences resulting from changes in the amortised cost of the security and other changes in the carrying amount of the security. Translation differences related to changes in amortised cost are recognised in profit or loss, and other changes in carrying amount are recognised in other comprehensive income.

Non-monetary items that are measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value was determined. Translation differences on non-monetary financial assets and liabilities such as equities held at fair value through profit or loss are recognised in the income statement as part of the fair value gain or loss. Translation differences on non-monetary financial assets, such as equities classified as FVTOCI, are included in other comprehensive income

c) Group companies

The results and financial position of all group entities that have a functional currency different from the presentation currency are translated into the presentation currency as follows:

  1. Assets and liabilities for each statement of financial position presented are translated at the closing rate at the date of that statement of financial position;
  2. Income and expenses for each income statement are translated at average exchange rates; (unless this average is not a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the rates prevailing on the transaction dates, in which case income and expenses are translated at the dates of the transactions) and
  3. All resulting exchange differences are recognised in other comprehensive income.

Exchange differences arising from the above process are reported in shareholders' equity as 'Foreign currency translation differences'.

On consolidation, exchange differences arising from the translation of the net investment in foreign entities are taken to 'Other comprehensive income'. When a foreign operation is sold, such exchange differences are recognised in the income statement as part of the gain or loss on sale.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 14

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

2.4 Foreign currency translation (continued)

Goodwill and fair value adjustments arising on the acquisition of a foreign entity are treated as assets and liabilities of the foreign entity and translated at the closing rate.

d) Classification of Zimbabwe and South Sudan as hyper-inflationary economies

IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" requires that the financial statements of entities whose functional currency is that of a hyperinflationary economy to be adjusted for the effects of changes in a suitable general price index and to be expressed in terms of the current unit of measurement at the closing date of the reporting period. Accordingly, the inflation produced from the date of acquisition or from the revaluation date, as applicable, must be computed in the non-monetary items.

The Zimbabwe and South Sudan economy was designated as hyperinflationary . As a result, application of IAS 29 'Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies' has been applied to all Ecobank entities whose functional currency are the Zimbabwe dollar (Zim$) and South Sudan (SSP).

IAS 29 requires that adjustments are applicable from the start of the relevant entity's reporting period. The application of IAS 29 includes:

• Adjustment of historical cost non-monetary assets and liabilities for the change in purchasing power caused by inflation from the date of initial recognition to the balance sheet date;

• Adjustment of the income statement for inflation during the reporting period;

• The income statement is translated at the period end foreign exchange rate instead of an average rate and ;

• Adjustment of the income statement to reflect the impact of inflation and exchange rate movement on holding monetary assets and liabilities in local currency.

• This resulted in a net monetary loss of $43.6 million recorded in the income statement.

The comparative figures in these consolidated financial statements presented in a stable currency are not adjusted for subsequent changes in the price level or exchange rates. This resulted in an initial difference, arising on the adoption of hyperinflation accounting, between the closing equity of the previous year and the opening equity of the current year. The company recognized this initial difference directly in other comprehensive income.

  1. Sale and repurchase agreements
    Securities sold subject to repurchase agreements ('repos') are reclassified in the financial statements as pledged assets when the transferee has the right by contract or custom to sell or repledge the collateral; the counterparty liability is included in deposits from banks or deposits from customers, as appropriate. Securities purchased under agreements to resell ('reverse repos') are recorded as loans and advances to other banks or customers, as appropriate. The difference between sale and repurchase price is treated as interest and accrued over the life of the agreements using the effective interest method. Securities lent to counterparties are also retained in the financial statements.
  2. Determination of fair value
    Fair value under IFRS 13, Fair Value Measurement ('IFRS 13') is defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction in the principal (or most advantageous) market at the measurement date under current market condition (i.e. an exit price) regardless of whether that price is directly observable or estimated using another valuation technique.

For financial instruments traded in active markets, the determination of fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities is based on quoted market prices or dealer price quotations. This includes listed equity securities and quoted debt instruments on exchanges (for example, NSE, BVRM, GSE) and quotes from approved bond market makers.

A financial instrument is regarded as quoted in an active market if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer or broker, and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. If the above criteria are not met, the market is regarded as being inactive. Indications that a market is inactive are when there is a wide bid-offer spread or significant increase in the bid-offer spread or there are few recent transactions.

For all other financial instruments, fair value is determined using valuation techniques. In these techniques, fair values are estimated from observable data in respect of similar financial instruments, using models to estimate the present value of expected future cash flows or other valuation techniques, using inputs existing at the dates of the consolidated statement of financial position.

The Group uses widely recognised valuation models for determining fair values of non-standardized financial instruments of lower complexity, such as options or interest rate and currency swaps. For these financial instruments, inputs into models are generally market observable.

The output of a model is always an estimate or approximation of a value that cannot be determined with certainty, and valuation techniques employed may not fully reflect all factors relevant to the positions the Group holds. Valuations are therefore adjusted, where appropriate, to allow for additional factors including model risks, liquidity risk and counterparty credit risk. Based on the established fair value model governance policies, and related controls and procedures applied, management believes that these valuation adjustments are necessary and appropriate to fairly state the values of financial instruments carried at fair value in the consolidated statement of financial position. Price data and parameters used in the measurement procedures applied are generally reviewed carefully and adjusted, if necessary - particularly in view of the current market developments.

The fair value of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives is determined using valuation methods that are commonly accepted in the financial markets, such as present value techniques and option pricing models. The fair value of foreign exchange forwards is generally based on current forward exchange rates. Structured interest rate derivatives are measured using appropriate option pricing models (for example, the Black-Scholes model) or other procedures such as Monte Carlo simulation.

In cases when the fair value of unlisted equity instruments cannot be determined reliably, the instruments are carried at cost less impairment. The fair value for loans and advances as well as liabilities to banks and customers are determined using a present value model on the basis of contractually agreed cash flows, taking into account credit quality, liquidity and costs.

  1. Fee and commission income
    The Group applies IFRS 15 to all revenue arising from contracts with clients, unless the contracts are in the scope of the standards on leases, insurance contracts and financial instruments. The Group recognises revenues to depict the transfer of promised service to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration the Group expects to be entitled in exchange for the service. Fees and commissions are generally recognised on an accrual basis when the service has been provided and considering the stage of completion. Fees charged for servicing a loan are recognised in revenue as the service is provided, which in most instances occurs monthly when the fees are levied. Loan syndication fees are recognised as part of fees and commissions income when the syndication has been completed and the Group has retained no part of the loan package for itself or has retained a part at the same effective interest rate as the other participants. Portfolio and other management advisory and service fees are recognised based on the applicable service contracts, usually on a time-apportionment basis. This is especially so as is the case in most instances for the Group where the nature of the service provided is such that the client benefits as the services are provided. Where this is not the case and where the nature of the service provided is such that the customer only benefits on completion such fees are recognised at a point in time and usually when control transfers. Commission and fees arising from negotiating, or participating in the negotiation of, a transaction for a third party - such as the arrangement of the acquisition of shares or other securities, or the purchase or sale of businesses - are recognised on completion of the underlying transaction. Asset management fees related to investment funds are recognised over the period in which the service is provided. Initial fees that exceed the level of recurring fees and relate to the future provision of services are deferred and amortised over the projected period over which services will be provided. The same principle is applied for wealth management, financial planning and custody services that are continuously provided over an extended period of time. Performance-linked fees or fee components are recognised when the performance criteria are fulfilled. Loan commitment fees for loans that are likely to be drawn down are deferred (together with related direct costs) and recognised as an adjustment to the effective interest rate on the loan under interest income.
  2. Dividend income
    Dividends are recognised in the consolidated income statement in 'Dividend income' when the entity's right to receive payment is established which is generally when the shareholders approve the dividend.
  3. Net gains on trading financial assets
    Net trading income comprises gains less losses related to trading assets and liabilities, and it includes all fair value changes, dividends and foreign exchange differences.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 15

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued)

  1. Impairment of non-financial assets
    Goodwill and intangible assets that have an indefinite useful life are not subject to amortisation and are tested annually for impairment, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that they might be impaired. Other assets are reviewed for impairment at each reporting date. An impairment loss is recognised for the amount by which the asset's carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the higher of an asset's fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. For the purposes of assessing impairment, assets are grouped at the lowest levels for which there are separately identifiable cash inflows which are largely independent of the cash flows from other assets or group of assets (cash-generating units). The impairment test also can be performed on a single asset when the fair value less cost to sell or the value in use can be determined reliably. Non-financial assets other than goodwill that suffered impairment are reviewed for possible reversal of the impairment at each reporting date.
  2. Share-basedpayments
    The Group engages in equity settled share-based payment transactions in respect of services received from certain categories of its employees. The fair value of the services received is measured by reference to the fair value of the shares or share options granted on the date of the grant. The cost of the employee services received in respect of the shares or share options granted is recognised in the consolidated income statement over the period that the services are received, which is the vesting period.
    The fair value of the options granted is determined using option pricing models, which take into account the exercise price of the option, the current share price, the risk free interest rate, the expected volatility of the share price over the life of the option and other relevant factors. Except for those which include terms related to market conditions, vesting conditions included in the terms of the grant are not taken into account in estimating fair value.
    Non-market vesting conditions are taken into account by adjusting the number of shares or share options included in the measurement of the cost of employee services so that ultimately, the amount recognised in the consolidated income statement reflects the number of vested shares or share options.
  3. Cash and cash equivalents
    For purposes of presentation in the statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents includes cash in hand, deposits held at call with financial institutions, other short- term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to insignificant risk of changes in value, and bank overdrafts. Bank overdrafts are shown within borrowings in current liabilities in the statement of financial position.
  4. Repossessed collateral and properties
    Repossessed collateral are equities, landed properties or other investments repossessed from customers and used to settle the outstanding obligations. Such investments and other assets are classified in accordance with the intention of the Group in the asset class which they belong. Repossessed properties acquired in exchange for loans as part of an orderly realisation are reported in 'other assets' as inventory as it is held for sale in the ordinary course of business. The repossessed properties are recognised when the risks and rewards of the properties have been transferred to the Group. The corresponding loans are derecognised when the Group becomes the holder of the title deed. The properties acquired are initially recorded at cost, which is the lower of their fair value less costs to sell and the carrying amount of the loan (net of impairment allowance) at the date of exchange. They are subsequently measured at the lower of the carrying amount or net realisable value. No depreciation is charged in respect of these properties. Any subsequent write-down of the acquired properties to net realisable value is recognised in the statement of comprehensive income, in 'Other impairments'. Any subsequent increase in net realisable value, to the extent that it does not exceed the cumulative write-down, is also recognised in 'Other impairments'. Gains or losses on disposal of repossessed properties are reported in 'Other operating income' or 'Operating expenses', as the case may be.
  5. Leases
    The group leases various offices, branches, houses, ATM locations, equipment and cars. Rental contracts are typically made for fixed periods of 1 to 65 years but may have extension options as described in (ii) below. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.
    Until the 2018 financial year, leases of property, plant and equipment were classified as either finance or operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessor) were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.
    From 1 January 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.
    Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments:
    • fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable
    • variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate
    • amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees
    • the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option, and
    • payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option.

The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the affiliate's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions.

Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following:

  • the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability
  • any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received
  • any initial direct costs, and
  • restoration costs.

Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. Low-value assets comprise IT-equipment, copiers and other small items of office furniture.

Extension and termination options are included in a number of property and equipment leases across the Group. These terms are used to maximise operational flexibility in terms of managing contracts. The majority of extension and termination options held are exercisable only by the Group and not by the respective lessor.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 16

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued)

  1. Investment properties
    Properties that are held for long-term rental yields or for capital appreciation or both, and that are not occupied by the entities in the Group, are classified as investment properties. Investment properties comprise office buildings and Commercial Bank parks leased out under operating lease agreements.
    Some properties may be partially occupied by the Group, with the remainder being held for rental income or capital appreciation. If that part of the property occupied by the Group can be sold separately, the Group accounts for the portions separately. The portion that is owner-occupied is accounted for under IAS 16, and the portion that is held for rental income or capital appreciation or both is treated as investment property under IAS 40. When the portions cannot be sold separately, the whole property is treated as investment property only if an insignificant portion is owner-occupied.
    Recognition of investment properties takes place only when it is probable that the future economic benefits that are associated with the investment property will flow to the entity and the cost can be measured reliably. This is usually the day when all risks are transferred. Investment properties are measured initially at cost, including transaction costs. The carrying amount includes the cost of replacing parts of an existing investment property at the time the cost has been incurred if the recognition criteria are met; and excludes the costs of day-to-day servicing of an investment property. Subsequent to initial recognition, investment properties are stated at fair value, which reflects market conditions at the date of the consolidated statement of financial position. Gains or losses arising from changes in the fair value of investment properties are included in the consolidated income statement in the year in which they arise. Subsequent expenditure is included in the asset's carrying amount only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the Group and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. All other repairs and maintenance costs are charged to the consolidated income statement during the financial period in which they are incurred.
    Rental income from investment property is recognised in the income statement on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease.
    The fair value of investment properties is based on the nature, location and condition of the specific asset. The fair value is calculated by discounting the expected net rentals at a rate that reflects the current market conditions as of the valuation date adjusted, if necessary, for any difference in the nature, location or condition of the specific asset. The fair value of investment property does not reflect future capital expenditure that will improve or enhance the property and does not reflect the related future benefits from this future expenditure. These valuations are performed annually by external appraisers.
    Investment properties are derecognised on disposal or when the investment property is permanently withdrawn from use and no future economic benefits are expected from its disposal. The gain or loss on disposal is calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and is recognised as income or expense in the income statement.
  2. Property and equipment
    Items of property and equipment are initially recognised at cost if it is probable that any future economic benefits associated with the items will flow to the group and they have a cost that can be measured reliably. Subsequent expenditure is capitalised to the carrying amount of items of property and equipment if it is measurable and it is probable that it increases the future economic benefits associated with the asset. The carrying amount of any component accounted for as a separate asset is derecognised when replaced. All other repair and maintenance costs are charged to other operating expenses during the financial period in which they are incurred.
    Land and buildings comprise mainly branches and offices and are measured using the revaluation model. All other property and equipment used by the Group is stated at historical cost less depreciation. Subsequent to initial recognition, motor vehicles, furniture and equipment, installations and computer equipment are measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses.
    Land and buildings, the fair values of which can be reliably measured, are carried at revalued amounts, being the fair value at the date of revaluation less any subsequent accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. If an item of property, plant and equipment is revalued, the entire class of property, plant and equipment to which that asset belongs shall be revalued. Revaluations are made with sufficient regularity to ensure that the carrying amount does not differ materially from that which would be determined using fair value at the reporting date. If an asset's carrying amount is increased as a result of a revaluation, the increase shall be credited directly to other comprehensive income. However, the increase shall be recognised in profit or loss to the extent that it reverses a revaluation decrease of the same asset previously recognised in profit or loss. If an asset's carrying amount is decreased as a result of a revaluation, the decrease shall be recognised in profit or loss. However, the decrease shall be debited directly to equity under the heading of revaluation reserve to the extent of any credit balance existing in the revaluation surplus in respect of that asset. For assets revalued, any accumulated depreciation at the date of revaluation is eliminated against the gross carrying amount of the asset, and the net amount is restated to the revalued amount of the asset. Land and buildings are the class of items that are revalued on a regular basis. The other items are evaluated at cost
    An independent valuation of the Group's land and buildings was performed by professionally qualified independent valuers to determine the fair value of the land and buildings as at year end. The revaluation surplus net of applicable deferred income taxes was credited to other comprehensive income and is shown in 'revaluation reserve
    - property and equipment' in shareholders equity (Note 40). Fair value is derived by applying internationally acceptable and appropriately benchmarked valuation techniques such as depreciated replacement cost or market value approach. The depreciated replacement cost approach involves estimating the value of the property in its existing use and the gross replacement cost. For these appropriate deductions are made to allow for age, condition and economic or functional obsolescence, environmental and other factors that might result in the existing property being worth less than a new replacement. The market value approach involves comparing the properties with identical or similar properties, for which evidence of recent transaction is available or alternatively identical or similar properties that are available in the market for sale making adequate adjustments on price information to reflect any differences in terms of actual time of the transaction, including legal, physical and economic characteristics of the properties.

Land is not depreciated. Depreciation on other assets is calculated using the straight-line method to allocate their cost to their residual values over their estimated useful

lives, as follows:

- Buildings

25 - 50 years

- Leasehold improvements

25 years, or over the period of the lease if less than 25 years

- Furnitures , equipment Installations

3 - 5 years

- Motor vehicles

3 - 10 years

The assets' residual values and useful lives are reviewed, and adjusted if appropriate, at the end of each reporting period. Assets are subject to review for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. An asset's carrying amount is written down immediately to its recoverable amount if the asset's carrying amount is greater than its estimated recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the higher of the asset's fair value less costs to sell and value in use.

2.17 Intangible assets

  1. Goodwill
    Goodwill represents the excess of the cost of acquisition over the fair value of the Group's share of the net identifiable assets of the acquired subsidiaries and associates at the date of acquisition. Goodwill on acquisitions of subsidiaries is included in intangible assets. Goodwill on acquisitions of associates is included in investments in associates.
    Goodwill is allocated to cash-generating units for the purpose of impairment testing. Each of those cash-generating units is represented by each primary reporting segment.
    Goodwill is not amortised but it is tested for impairment annually, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstance indicate that it might be impaired, and is carried at cost less accumulated impairment losses. Impairment is tested by comparing the present value of the expected future cash flows from a cash generating unit with the carrying value of its net assets, including attributable goodwill. Impairment losses on goodwill are not reversed.
  2. Computer software licences
    Acquired computer software licences are capitalized on the basis of the costs incurred to acquire and bring to use the specific software. These costs are amortised on the basis of the expected useful lives.
    Costs associated with maintaining computer software programs are recognised as an expense incurred. Development costs that are directly associated with the production of identifiable and unique software products controlled by the Group, and that will probably generate economic benefits exceeding costs beyond one year, are recognised as intangible assets. Direct costs include software development employee costs and an appropriate portion of relevant overheads.
    Computer software development costs recognised as assets are amortised using the straight-line method over their useful lives (not exceeding three years).

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 17

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

2.18 Income tax

a) Current income tax

Income tax payable (receivable) is calculated on the basis of the applicable tax law in the respective jurisdiction and is recognised as an expense (income) for the period except to the extent that current tax related to items that are charged or credited in other comprehensive income or directly to equity. In these circumstances, current tax is charged or credited to other comprehensive income or to equity (for example, current tax on debt instruments at FVOCI).

Where the Group has tax losses that can be relieved against a tax liability for a previous year, it recognises those losses as an asset, because the tax relief is recoverable by refund of tax previously paid. This asset is offset against an existing current tax balance. Where tax losses can be relieved only by carry-forward against taxable profits of future periods, a deductible temporary difference arises. Those losses carried forward are set off against deferred tax liabilities carried in the consolidated statement of financial position. The Group does not offset income tax liabilities and current income tax assets.

b) Deferred income tax

Deferred income tax is provided in full, using the liability method, on temporary differences arising between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts in the consolidated financial statements. However, deferred tax liabilities are not recognised if they arise from the initial recognition of goodwill. Deferred income tax is also not accounted for if it arises from the initial recognition of an asset or liability in transaction other than a business combination that at the time of the transaction affects neither accounting nor taxable profit or loss. Deferred income tax is determined using tax rates (and laws) that have been enacted or substantially enacted by the date of the consolidated statement of financial position and are expected to apply when the related deferred income tax asset is realised or the deferred income tax liability is settled.

The principal temporary differences arise from depreciation of property, plant and equipment, revaluation of certain financial assets and liabilities, provisions for pensions and other post-retirement benefits and carry-forwards; and, in relation to acquisitions, on the difference between the fair values of the net assets acquired and their tax base, fair value changes on investment securities (available for sale financial assets under IAS 39), tax loss carried forward, revaluation on property and equipment. Deferred tax assets are recognised only if it is probable that future taxable amounts will be available to utilise those temporary differences and losses. Deferred income tax is provided on temporary differences arising from investments in subsidiaries and associates, except where the timing of the reversal of the temporary difference is controlled by the Group and it is probable that the difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future.

The tax effects of carry-forwards of unused losses or unused tax credits are recognised as an asset when it is probable that future taxable profits will be available against which these losses can be utilised.

Deferred tax related to fair value re-measurement of investment securities (available for sale financial assets under IAS 39), which are recognised in other comprehensive income, is also recognised in the other comprehensive income and subsequently in the consolidated income statement together with the deferred gain or loss.

  1. Provisions
    Provisions for restructuring costs and legal claims are recognised when the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of past events; it is probable than not that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation; and the amount can be reliably estimated. The Group recognises no provisions for future operating losses.
    Where there are a number of similar obligations, the likelihood that an outflow will be required in settlement is determined by considering the class of obligations as a whole. A provision is recognised even if the likelihood of an outflow with respect to any one item included in the same class of obligations may be small.
    Provisions are measured at the present value of management's best estimate of the expenditures required to settle the present obligation at the end of the reporting period. The discount rate used to determine the present value is a pre-tax rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the liability. The increase in the provision due to the passage of time is recognised as interest expense.
  2. Employee benefits
    1. Pension obligations

A defined contribution plan is a pension plan under which the Group pays fixed contributions into a separate entity. The Group has no legal or constructive

obligations to pay further contributions if the fund does not hold sufficient assets to pay all employees the benefits relating to employee service in the current and prior periods. A defined benefit plan is a pension plan that is not a defined contribution plan.

Typically defined benefit plans define an amount of pension benefit that an employee will receive on retirement, usually dependent on one or more factors such as age, years of service and compensation.

The liability recognised in the balance sheet in respect of defined benefit pension plans is the present value of the defined benefit obligation at the end of the reporting period less the fair value of plan assets. The defined benefit obligation is calculated annually by independent actuaries using the projected unit credit method. The present value of the defined benefit obligation is determined by discounting the estimated future cash outflows using interest rates of high-quality corporate bonds that are denominated in the currency in which the benefits will be paid, and that have terms to maturity approximating to the terms of the related pension obligation. In countries where there is no deep market in such bonds, the market rates on government bonds are used.

Actuarial gains and losses arising from experience adjustments and changes in actuarial assumptions are charged or credited to equity in other comprehensive income in the period in which they arise.

Past-service costs are recognised immediately in income.

For defined contribution plans, the Group pays contributions to publicly or privately administered pension insurance plans on a mandatory, contractual or voluntary

basis. The Group has no further payment obligations once the contributions have been paid. The contributions are recognised as employee benefit expense when they are due. Prepaid contributions are recognised as an asset to the extent that a cash refund or a reduction in the future payments is available.

b) Other post-retirement obligations

The Group also provides gratuity benefits to its retirees. The entitlement to these benefits is usually conditional on the employee remaining in service up to retirement age and the completion of a minimum service period. The expected costs of these benefits are accrued over the period of employment using the same accounting methodology as used for defined benefit pension plans. Actuarial gains and losses arising from experience adjustments and changes in actuarial assumptions are charged or credited to

c) Termination benefits

Termination benefits are payable when employment is terminated by the Group before the normal retirement date, or whenever an employee accepts voluntary redundancy in exchange for these benefits. The Group recognises termination benefits at the earlier of the following dates: (a) when the Group can no longer withdraw the offer of those benefits; and (b) when the entity recognises costs for a restructuring that is within the scope of IAS 37 and involves the payment of termination benefits. In the case of an offer made to encourage voluntary redundancy, the termination benefits are measured based on the number of employees expected to accept the offer. Benefits falling due more than 12 months after the end of the reporting period are discounted to their present value.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 18

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued)

  1. Profit-sharingand bonus plans

The Group recognises a liability and an expense for bonuses and profit-sharing, based on a formula that takes into consideration the profit attributable to the company's shareholders after certain adjustments. The Group recognises a provision where contractually obliged or where there is a past practice that has created a constructive obligation.

e) Short term benefits

The Group seeks to ensure that the compensation arrangements for its employees are fair and provide adequate protection for current and retiring employees. Employee benefits are determined based on individual level and performance within defined salary bands for each employee grade. Individual position and job responsibilities will also be considered in determining employee benefits. Employees will be provided adequate medical benefits and insurance protection against disability and other unforeseen situations. Employees shall be provided with retirement benefits in accordance with the Separation and Termination policies. Details of employee benefits are available with Group or Country Human Resources

  1. Borrowings
    Borrowings are recognised initially at fair value net of transaction costs incurred. Borrowings are subsequently stated at amortised cost; any difference between proceeds net of transaction costs and the redemption value is recognised in the income statement over the period of the borrowing using the effective interest method.
    Borrowings are removed from the balance sheet when the obligation specified in the contracts is discharged, cancelled or expired. The difference between the carrying amount of financial liability that has been extinguished or transferred to another party and the consideration paid, including any non-cash assets transferred or liabilities assumed, is recognised in the income statement as other operating income.
    Borrowings are classified as current liabilities unless the Group has an unconditional right to defer settlement of the liability for at least 12 months after the reporting period.
  2. Compound financial instruments
    Compound financial instruments issued by the Group comprise convertible notes that can be converted to share capital at the option of the holder.
    The liability component of a compound financial instrument is recognised initially at the fair value of a similar liability that does not have an equity conversion option. The equity component is recognised initially at the difference between the fair value of the compound financial instrument as a whole and the fair value of the liability component. Any directly attributable transaction costs are allocated to the liability and equity components in proportion to their initial carrying amounts.
    Subsequent to initial recognition, the liability component of a compound financial instrument is measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. The equity component of a compound financial instrument is not re-measured subsequent to initial recognition except on conversion or expiry.
  3. Fiduciary activities
    Group companies commonly act as trustees and in other fiduciary capacities that result in the holding or placing of assets on behalf of individuals, trusts, retirement benefit plans and other institutions. An assessment of control has been performed and this does not result in control for the group. These assets and income arising thereon are excluded from these financial statements, as they are not assets of the Group.
  4. Share capital
    1. Share issue costs
      Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issue of new shares or to the acquisition of a business are shown in equity as a deduction, net of tax, from the proceeds.
    2. Dividends on ordinary shares
      Dividends on ordinary shares are recognised in equity in the period in which they are approved by Ecobank Transnational Incorporated's shareholders. Dividends for the year that are declared after the reporting date are disclosed in the subsequent events note.
    3. Treasury shares
      Where the company purchases its equity share capital, the consideration paid is deducted from total shareholders' equity as treasury shares until they are cancelled. Where such shares are subsequently sold or reissued, any consideration received is included in shareholders' equity.
  6. Segment reporting
    The Group's segmental reporting is in accordance with IFRS 8, Operating Segments ("IFRS 8"). Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the Group Executive Committee, which is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments and has been identified by the Group as the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM).
    All transactions between business segments are conducted on an arm´s length basis, with intra-segment revenue and costs being eliminated in head office. Income and expenses directly associated with each segment are included in determining business segment performance.
    In accordance with IFRS 8, the Group has the following business segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking.
  7. Non-currentassets (or disposal groups) held for sale
    Non-current assets (or disposal groups comprising assets and liabilities) that are expected to be recovered primarily through sale rather than through continuing use, are classified as held for sale. This condition is regarded as met only when the sale is highly probable and the asset or disposal group is available for immediate sale in its present condition. Management must be committed to the sale, which should be expected to qualify for recognition as a completed sale within one year from the date of classification. Immediately before classification as held for sale, the assets (or components of a disposal group) are remeasured in accordance with the Group's accounting policies. Thereafter the assets (or disposal group) are measured at the lower of their carrying amount or fair value less cost to sell. Any impairment loss on a disposal group is first allocated to reduce goodwill and then to remaining assets and liabilities on a pro rata basis, except that no loss is allocated to financial assets, deferred tax assets, investment properties, insurance assets and employee benefit assets, which continue to be measured in accordance with the Group's accounting policies. Impairment losses on initial classification as held for sale and subsequent gains or losses on remeasurement are recognised in profit or loss. Gains are not recognised in excess of any cumulative impairment loss until finally sold. Property, equipment and intangible assets, once classified as held for sale, are not depreciated or amortised.
    When the Group is committed to a sale plan involving loss of control of a subsidiary, all of the assets and liabilities of that subsidiary are classified as held for sale when the criteria described above are met, regardless of whether the Group will retain a non-controlling interests in its former subsidiary after the sale.
    Non-current assets classified as held for sale and the assets of a disposal group classified as held for sale are presented separately from other assets in the statement of financial position. The liabilities of a disposal group classified as held for sale are presented separately from other liabilities in the statement of financial position.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 19

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued)

  1. Discontinued operations:
    As discontinued operation is a component of the entity that has been disposed of or is classified as held for sale and that represents a separate major line of business or geographical area of operation, is part of single co-ordinated plan to dispose of such a line of business or area of operations, or is a subsidiary acquired exclusively with the with a view to resale. The Group presents discontinued operations in a separate line in the income statement.
    Net profit from discontinued operations includes the net total of operating profit and loss before tax from operations, including net gain or loss on sale before tax or measurement to fair value less costs to sell and discontinued operations tax expense. A component of an entity comprises operations and cash flows that can be clearly distinguished, operationally and for financial reporting purposes, from the rest of the Group´s operations and cash flows. If an entity or a component of an entity is classified as a discontinued operation, the Group restates prior periods in the Income statement.
  2. Comparatives
    Except when a standard or an interpretation permits or requires otherwise, all amounts are reported or disclosed with comparative information.
    Where IAS 8, Accounting policies ("IAS 8"), changes in accounting estimates and errors' applies, comparative figures have been adjusted to conform with changes in presentation in the current year.
  3. Financial assets and liabilities

2.29.1 Financial assets - Classification and Measurement Policies

Financial assets are measured at initial recognition at fair value, and are classified and subsequently measured at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) or amortized cost based on our business model for managing the financial instruments and the contractual cash flow characteristics of the instrument. For non-revolving facilities, origination date is the date the facility is disbursed while origination date for revolving facilities is the date the line is availed. Regular-way purchases and sales of financial assets are recognized on the settlement date. All other financial assets and liabilities, including derivatives, are initially recognized on the trade date at which the Bank becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument.

a) A financial asset is measured at amortized cost if it meets both of the following conditions:

  1. the asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets to collect contractual cash flows; and
  2. the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.
    After initial measurement, debt instruments in this category are carried at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method. Amortized cost is calculated taking into account any discount or premium on acquisition, transaction costs and fees that are an integral part of the effective interest rate. Impairment on financial assets measured at amortized cost is calculated using the expected credit loss approach. The carrying amount of these assets is adjusted by any expected credit loss allowance recognised. Interest income from these financial assets is included in 'Interest and similar income' using the effective interest rate method.

b) A debt instrument is measured at FVTOCI only if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as at FVTPL:

  1. the asset is held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial asset; and
  2. the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.
  • Debt instruments are those instruments that meet the definition of a financial liability from the holder's perspective, such as loans, government and corporate bonds and trade receivables purchased from clients in factoring arrangements without recourse. Movements in the carrying amount of these assets are taken through OCI, except for the recognition of impairment gains or losses, interest revenue and foreign exchange gains and losses on the instrument's amortised cost which are recognised in profit or loss. When the financial asset is derecognised, the cumulative gain or loss previously recognised in OCI is reclassified from equity to profit or loss and recognised in Net Losses/Income from investment securities '. Interest income from these financial assets is included in 'Interest income' using the effective interest rate method.

c) A debt instrument is measured at FVTPL

  • Debt instruments measured at FVTPL include assets held for trading purposes, assets held as part of a portfolio managed on a fair value basis and assets whose cash flows do not represent payments that are solely payments of principal and interest. Financial assets may also be designated at FVTPL if by so doing eliminates or significantly reduces an accounting mismatch which would otherwise arise. These instruments are measured at fair value in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, with transaction costs recognized immediately in the Consolidated Income Statement as part of Net trading income. Realized and unrealized gains and losses are recognized as part of Net trading income in the Consolidated Income Statement.

d) Equity Instruments

Equity instruments are instruments that meet the definition of equity from the holder's perspective; that is, instruments that do not contain a contractual obligation to pay and that evidence a residual interest in the issuer's net assets. Equity instruments are measured at FVTPL. However, on initial recognition of an equity investment that is not held for trading, the Group may irrevocably elect for strategic or long term investment reasons to present subsequent changes in fair value in OCI. This election is made on an investment-by-investment basis. On adoption of the standard, the Group did designate some of it equity instruments as FVTOCI. Gains and losses on these instruments including when derecognized/sold are recorded in OCI and are not subsequently reclassified to the Consolidated Income Statement. For equity instruments measured at FVTPL, changes in fair value are recognized in the Consolidated Income Statement. Dividends received are recorded in Interest income in the Consolidated Income Statement. Any transaction costs incurred upon purchase of the security are added to the cost basis of the security and are not reclassified to the Consolidated Income Statement on sale of the security (this only apply for equity instruments measured at FVTOCI).

e) Business model assessment

Business model reflects how the Group manages the assets in order to generate cash flows. That is, whether the Group's objective is solely to collect the contractual cash flows from the assets or is to collect both the contractual cash flows and cash flows arising from the sale of assets. If neither of these is applicable (e.g. financial assets are held for trading purposes), then the financial assets are classified as part of 'other' business model and measured at FVTPL. Factors considered by the Group in determining the business model for a Group of assets include past experience on how the cash flows for these assets were collected, how the asset's performance is evaluated and reported to key management personnel, how risks are assessed and managed and how managers are compensated. For example the liquidity portfolio of assets, which is held by Ecobank Ghana (subsidiary of the Group) as part of liquidity management and is generally classified within the hold to collect and sell business model. Securities held for trading are held principally for the purpose of selling in the near term or are part of a portfolio of financial instruments that are managed together and for which there is evidence of a recent actual pattern of short-termprofit-taking. These securities are classified in the 'other' business model and measured at FVTPL. The Group makes an assessment of the objective of a business model in which an asset is held at a portfolio level because this best reflects the way the business is managed and information is provided to management.

Other factors considered in the determination of the business model include:

  • the stated policies and objectives for the portfolio and the operation of those policies in practice. In particular, whether management's strategy focuses on earning contractual interest revenue, maintaining a particular interest rate profile, matching the duration of the financial assets to the duration of the liabilities that are funding those assets or realising cash flows through the sale of the assets;
  • how the performance of the portfolio is evaluated and reported to the Group's management;
  • the risks that affect the performance of the business model (and the financial assets held within that business model) and how those risks are managed;
  • how managers of the business are compensated - e.g. whether compensation is based on the fair value of the assets managed or the contractual cash flows collected; and
  • the frequency, volume and timing of sales in prior periods, the reasons for such sales and its expectations about future sales activity. However, information about sales activity is not considered in isolation, but as part of an overall assessment of how the Group's stated objective for managing the financial assets is achieved and how cash flows are realised.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 20

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued)

2.29 Financial assets and liabilities (continued)

The Group may decide to sell financial instruments held with the objective to collect contractual cash flows without necessarily changing its business model if one or more of the following conditions are met:

  1. When the Group sells financial assets to reduce credit risk or losses because of an increase in the assets' credit risk. The Group considers sale of financial assets that may occur in assets held with the sole objective of collecting cashflows to be infrequent if the sales is one-off during the financial year and/or occurs at most once during the quarter or at most three (3) times within the financial year.
  2. Where these sales are infrequent even if significant in value. A sale of financial assets is considered infrequent if the sale is one-off during the financial year and/or occurs at most once during the quarter or at most three (3) times within the financial year.
  3. Where these sales are insignificant in value both individually and in aggregate, even if frequent. A sale is considered insignificant if the portion of the financial assets sold is equal to or less than five (5) per cent of the carrying amount (book value) of the total assets within the business model.
  4. When these sales are made close to the maturity of the financial assets and the proceeds from the sales approximates the collection of the remaining contractual cash flows. A sale is considered to be close to maturity if the financial assets has a tenor to maturity of not more than one (1) year and/or the difference between the remaining contractual cash flows expected from the financial asset does not exceed the cash flows from the sales by ten (10) per cent.

Other reasons: The following reasons outlined below may constitute 'Other Reasons' that may necessitate selling financial assets from the portfolio held with the sole objective of collecting cashflows category that will not constitute a change in business model:

  • Selling the financial asset to realize cash to deal with unforeseen need for liquidity (infrequent).
  • Selling the financial asset to manage credit concentration risk (infrequent).
  • Selling the financial assets as a result of changes in tax laws or due to a regulatory requirement e.g. comply with liquidity requirements (infrequent).
  • Other situations also depends upon the facts and circumstances which need to be judged by the management

Financial assets that are held for trading or managed and whose performance is evaluated on a fair value basis are measured at FVTPL because they are neither held to collect contractual cash flows nor held both to collect contractual cash flows and to sell financial assets.

f) Assessment of whether contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest

For the purposes of this assessment, 'principal' is defined as the fair value of the financial asset on initial recognition. Principal may change over the life of the instruments due to repayments. 'Interest' is defined as consideration for the time value of money and for the credit risk associated with the principal amount outstanding during a particular period of time and for other basic lending risks and costs (e.g. liquidity risk and administrative costs), as well as profit margin.

In assessing whether the contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest, the Group considers the contractual terms of the instrument. This includes assessing whether the financial asset contains a contractual term that could change the timing or amount of contractual cash flows such that it would not meet this condition. In making the assessment, the Group considers:

  • contingent events that would change the amount and timing of cash flows;
  • leverage features;
  • prepayment and extension terms;
  • terms that limit the Group's claim to cash flows from specified assets (e.g. nonrecourse asset arrangements); and
  • features that modify consideration of the time value of money - e.g. periodical reset of interest rates.

2.29.2 Financial liabilities

The accounting for financial liabilities remains largely unchanged, except for financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL). Gains and losses on such financial liabilities are now required to be presented in other comprehensive income (OCI), to the extent that they relate to changes in own credit risk. The Group did not hold any such assets at year end.

Derivative liabilities are classified as at FVTPL and are measured at fair value with the gains and losses arising from changes in their fair value included in the consolidated income statement and are reported as 'Net trading income'. These financial instruments are recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position as 'Derivative financial instruments.

Financial liabilities that are not classified as at fair value through profit or loss are measured at amortised cost. Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost are deposits from banks and customers, other deposits, financial liabilities in other liabilities, borrowed funds for which the fair value option is not applied, convertible bonds and subordinated debts.

The adoption of IFRS 9 has fundamentally changed the Group's accounting for loan loss impairments by replacing IAS 39's incurred loss approach with a forward-looking expected credit loss (ECL) approach. IFRS 9 requires the Group to record an allowance for ECLs for all loans and other debt financial assets not held at FVTPL, together with lease receivables loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts. No impairment loss is recognized on equity investments.

The allowance is based on the ECLs associated with the probability of default in the next twelve months unless there has been a significant increase in credit risk since origination. If the financial asset meets the definition of purchased or originated credit impaired (POCI), the allowance is based on the change in the ECLs over the life of the asset.

The Group measures loss allowances at an amount equal to lifetime ECL, except for the following, for which they are measured as 12-month ECL:

  • debt investment securities that are determined to have low credit risk at the reporting date; and
  • other financial instruments (other than lease receivables) on which credit risk has not increased significantly since their initial recognition.

Loss allowances for lease receivables are always measured at an amount equal to lifetime. The Group generally considers a debt security to have low credit risk when their credit risk rating is equivalent to the globally understood definition of 'investment grade'.

12-month ECL are the portion of ECL that result from default events on a financial instrument that are possible within the 12 months after the reporting date.

Expected Credit Loss Impairment Model

The Group's allowance for credit losses calculations are outputs of models with a number of underlying assumptions regarding the choice of variable inputs and their interdependencies. The expected credit loss impairment model reflects the present value of all cash shortfalls related to default events either over the following twelve months or over the expected life of a financial instrument depending on credit deterioration from inception. The allowance for credit losses reflects an unbiased, probability- weighted outcome which considers multiple scenarios based on reasonable and supportable forecasts.

The Group adopts a three-stage approach for impairment assessment based on changes in credit quality since initial recognition:

  1. Stage 1 - Where there has not been a significant increase in credit risk (SICR) since initial recognition of a financial instrument, an amount equal to 12 months expected credit loss is recorded. The expected credit loss is computed using a probability of default occurring over the next 12 months. For those instruments with a remaining maturity of less than 12 months, a probability of default corresponding to remaining term to maturity is used.
  2. Stage 2 - When a financial instrument experiences a SICR subsequent to origination but is not considered to be in default, it is included in Stage 2. This requires the computation of expected credit loss based on the probability of default over the remaining estimated life of the financial instrument.
  3. Stage 3 - Financial instruments that are considered to be in default are included in this stage. Similar to Stage 2, the allowance for credit losses captures the lifetime expected
    credit losses.

The guiding principle for ECL model is to reflect the general pattern of deterioration or improvement in the credit quality of financial instruments since initial recognition. The ECL allowance is based on credit losses expected to arise over the life of the asset (life time expected credit loss), unless there has been no significant increase in credit risk since origination.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 21

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued)

Measuring ECL - Explanation of inputs, assumptions and estimation techniques

a) Measurement

ECL are a probability-weighted estimate of credit losses. They are measured as follows:

  • financial assets that are not credit-impaired at the reporting date: as the present value of all cash shortfalls (i.e. the difference between the cash flows due to the Group in accordance with the contract and the cash flows that the Group expects to receive);
  • financial assets that are credit-impaired at the reporting date: as the difference between the gross carrying amount and the present value of estimated future cash

flows;

  • undrawn loan commitments: as the present value of the difference between the contractual cash flows that are due to the Group if the commitment is drawn down and the cash flows that the Group expects to receive; and
  • financial guarantee contracts: the expected payments to reimburse the holder less any amounts that the Group expects to recover.

b) Restructured financial assets

If the terms of a financial asset are renegotiated or modified or an existing financial asset is replaced with a new one due to financial difficulties of the borrower, then an assessment is made of whether the financial asset should be derecognized and ECL are measured as follows.

  • If the expected restructuring will not result in derecognition of the existing asset, then the expected cash flows arising from the modified financial asset are included in calculating the cash shortfalls from the existing asset.
  • If the expected restructuring will result in derecognition of the existing asset, then the expected fair value of the new asset is treated as the final cash flow from the existing financial asset at the time of its derecognition. This amount is included in calculating the cash shortfalls from the existing financial asset that are discounted from the expected date of derecognition to the reporting date using the original effective interest rate of the existing financial asset.

c) Credit-impaired financial assets

At each reporting date, the Group assesses whether financial assets carried at amortized cost and debt financial assets carried at FVTOCI are credit-impaired. A financial asset is 'credit-impaired' when one or more events that have a detrimental impact on the estimated future cash flows of the financial asset have occurred.

Evidence that a financial asset is credit-impaired includes the following observable data:

  • significant financial difficulty of the borrower or issuer;
  • a breach of contract such as a default or past due event;
  • the restructuring of a loan or advance by the Group on terms that the Group would not consider otherwise;
  • it is becoming probable that the borrower will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganization; or
  • the disappearance of an active market for a security because of financial difficulties;
  • observable data indicating that there is a measurable decrease in the estimated future cash flows from a portfolio of financial assets since the initial recognition of those assets, although the decrease cannot yet be identified with the individual financial assets in the portfolio.

A loan that has been renegotiated due to a deterioration in the borrower's condition is usually considered to be credit-impaired unless there is evidence that the risk of not receiving contractual cash flows has reduced significantly and there are no other indicators of impairment. In addition, a retail loan that is overdue for 90 days or more is considered impaired.

In making an assessment of whether an investment in debt securities is credit-impaired, the Group considers the following factors.

  • The market's assessment of creditworthiness as reflected in the bond yields.
  • The rating agencies' assessments of creditworthiness.
  • The issuer's ability to access the capital markets for new debt issuance.
  • The probability of debt being restructured, resulting in holders suffering losses through voluntary or mandatory debt forgiveness.

d) Presentation of allowance for ECL in the statement of financial position

Loan allowances for ECL are presented in the statement of financial position as follows:

  • Financial assets measured at amortised cost: as a deduction from the gross carrying amount of the assets;
  • Loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts: generally, as a provision;
  • Where a financial instrument includes both a drawn and an undrawn component, and the Group cannot identify the ECL on the loan commitment component separately from those on the drawn component: the Group presents a combined loss allowance for both components. The combined amount is presented as a deduction from the gross carrying amount of the drawn component. Any excess of the loss allowance over the gross amount of the drawn component is presented as a provision; and
  • Debt instruments measured at FVTOCI: no loss allowance is recognised in the statement of financial position because the carrying amount of these assets is their fair value. However, the loss allowance is disclosed and is recognised in the fair value reserve in Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.

e) Write-off

Loans and debt securities are written off (either partially or in full) when there is no realistic prospect of recovery. This is generally the case when the Group determines that the borrower does not have assets or sources of income that could generate sufficient cash flows to repay the amounts subject to the write-off. The average write-off period is between 1 year. However, in some cases this might be constrained by existing legal or regulatory requirements and thus could take much longer than the stated year.

However, financial assets that are written off could still be subject to enforcement activities in order to comply with the Group's procedures for recovery of amounts due.

f) Definition of default

The Group considers a financial asset to be in default which is fully aligned with the credit-impaired, when it meets one or more of the following criteria:

Quantitative criteria

  • The borrower is more than 90 days past due on its contractual payments . Qualitative criteria
    The borrower meets unlikeliness to pay criteria, which indicates the borrower is in significant financial difficulty. These are instances where: · The borrower is in long-term forbearance
    · The borrower is deceased · The borrower is insolvent
    · The borrower is in breach of financial covenant(s)
    · An active market for that financial asset has disappeared because of financial difficulties · Concessions have been made by the lender relating to the borrower's financial difficulty · It is becoming probable that the borrower will enter bankruptcy
    · Financial assets are purchased or originated at a deep discount that reflects the incurred credit losses.

The criteria above have been applied to all financial instruments held by the Group and are consistent with the definition of default used for internal credit risk management purposes. The default definition has been applied consistently to model the Probability of Default (PD), Exposure at Default (EAD) and Loss given Default (LGD) throughout the Group's expected loss calculations.

An instrument is considered to no longer be in default (i.e. to have cured) when it no longer meets any of the default criteria for a consecutive period of six months. This period of six months has been determined based on an analysis which considers the likelihood of a financial instrument returning to default status after cure using different possible cure definitions.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 22

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued)

Measuring ECL - Explanation of inputs, assumptions and estimation techniques

g) Explanation of inputs, assumptions and estimation techniques: Exposure at Default (EAD), Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD)

ECL is measured on either a 12-month (12M) or Lifetime basis depending on whether a significant increase in credit risk has occurred since initial recognition or whether an asset is considered to be credit-impaired. Expected credit losses are the discounted product of the PD, EAD, and LGD, defined as follows:

  1. The PD represents the likelihood of a borrower defaulting on its financial obligation (as per "Definition of default (2.29.6f above) and credit-impaired financial assets" (2.29.6c above)), either over the next 12 months (12M PD), or over the remaining lifetime (Lifetime PD) of the obligation. This 12M PD is used to calculate 12- month ECLs. The Lifetime PD is used to calculate lifetime ECLs for stage 2 and 3 exposures.
  1. EAD is based on the amounts the Group expects to be owed at the time of default, over the next 12 months (12M EAD) or over the remaining lifetime (Lifetime
    EAD). For example, for a revolving commitment, the Group includes the current drawn balance plus any further amount that is expected to be drawn up to the current contractual limit by the time of default, should it occur.
  2. Loss Given Default (LGD) represents the Group's expectation of the extent of loss on a defaulted exposure. LGD varies by type of counterparty, type and seniority of claim and availability of collateral or other credit support. LGD is expressed as a percentage loss per unit of exposure at the time of default (EAD). LGD is calculated on a 12-month or lifetime basis, where 12-month LGD is the percentage of loss expected to be made if the default occurs in the next 12 months and Lifetime LGD is the percentage of loss expected to be made if the default occurs over the remaining expected lifetime of the loan.

The ECL is determined by projecting the PD, LGD and EAD for each future month and for each individual exposure or collective segment. These three components are multiplied together and adjusted for the likelihood of survival (i.e. the exposure has not prepaid or defaulted in an earlier month). This effectively calculates an ECL for each future month, which is then discounted back to the reporting date and summed. The discount rate used in the ECL calculation is the original effective interest rate or an approximation thereof.

The Lifetime PD is developed by applying a maturity profile to the current 12M PD. The maturity profile looks at how defaults develop on a portfolio from the point of initial recognition throughout the lifetime of the loans. The maturity profile is based on historical observed data and is assumed to be the same across all assets within a portfolio and credit grade band. This is supported by historical analysis.

The 12-month and lifetime EADs are determined based on the expected payment profile, which varies by product type:

  1. For amortising products and bullet repayment loans, this is based on the contractual repayments owed by the borrower over a 12month or lifetime basis. This will also be adjusted for any expected overpayments made by a borrower. Early repayment/refinance assumptions are also incorporated into the calculation.
  2. For revolving products, the exposure at default is predicted by taking current drawn balance and adding a "credit conversion factor" which allows for the expected drawdown of the remaining limit by the time of default. These assumptions vary by product type and current limit utilisation band, based on analysis of the Group's recent default data. The 12-month and lifetime LGDs are determined based on the factors which impact the recoveries made post default. These vary by product type.

The 12-month and lifetime LGDs are determined based on the factors which impact the recoveries made post default. These vary by product type:

  1. For secured products, this is primarily based on collateral type and projected collateral values, historical discounts to market/book values due to forced sales, time to repossession and recovery costs observed.
  2. For unsecured products, LGD's are typically set at product level due to the limited differentiation in recoveries achieved across different borrowers. These LGD's are influenced by collection strategies, including contracted debt sales and price.

Forward-looking economic information is also included in determining the 12-month and lifetime PD, EAD and LGD. These assumptions vary by product type.

The assumptions underlying the ECL calculation - such as how the maturity profile of the PDs and how collateral values change etc. - are monitored and reviewed on a There have been no significant changes in estimation techniques or significant assumptions made during the reporting period.

h) Significant Increase in Credit Risk (SICR)

At each reporting date, the Group assesses whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk (SICR) for exposures since initial recognition by comparing the risk of default occurring over the remaining expected life from the reporting date and the date of initial recognition. The assessment considers borrower-specific quantitative and qualitative information without consideration of collateral, and the impact of forward-looking macroeconomic factors. The common assessments for SICR on retail and non-retail portfolios include macroeconomic outlook, management judgement, and delinquency and monitoring. Forward looking macroeconomic factors are a key component of the macroeconomic outlook. The importance and relevance of each specific macroeconomic factor depends on factors such as the type of product, industry, borrower, geographical region etc.

The Group adopts a multi factor approach in assessing changes in credit risk. This approach considers: Quantitative, Qualitative and Back stop indicators which are critical in allocating financial assets into stages. The quantitative models considers deterioration in the credit rating of obligor/counterparty based on the Group's internal rating system or external ratings while qualitative factors considers information such as expected forbearance, restructuring, exposure classification by licensed credit bureau etc. A backstop is typically used to ensure that in the (unlikely) event that the quantitative indicators do not change and there is no trigger from the qualitative indicators, an account that has breached the 30 days past due criteria for SICR and 90 days past due criteria for default is transferred to stage 2 or stage 3 as the case may be except where there is a reasonable and supportable evidence available without undue cost to rebut the presumption.

i) Forward-looking information incorporated in the ECL models

The assessment of Expected Credit Losses incorporates the use of forward-looking information. The Group has identified the key economic variables impacting its credit risk and expected credit losses and performed historical analysis to determine the significance and impact of these economic variables on its credit risk and expected credit losses. Significant economic variables and the impact of these variables on credit losses vary by clusters and affiliates within the Group. The key drivers for credit risk for the Group are: commodity prices, oil export, foreign exchange rates and prime lending rate. The impact of these economic variables on the expected credit losses has been determined by performing principal component analysis to understand the significant variables and estimate the impact that changes in these variables have had historically on default rates and on the components on expected credit losses.

Forecasts of these economic variables (the "base economic scenario") are provided by Ecobank Group's Economics team (as well as from other credible external sources such as Business Monitor International (BMI), International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, respective Central Banks etc) on a quarterly basis and provide the best estimate view of the economy over the next five years. After five years, to project the economic variables out for the full remaining lifetime of each instrument, the forecast of the forecast for the fifth year is held constant to reduce the impact of estimation uncertainty in the long run. The impact of these economic variables on the PD, EAD and LGD has been determined by performing statistical regression analysis to understand the impact changes in these variables have had historically on default rates and on the components of LGD and EAD.

In addition to the base economic scenario, the Group's Economics team also provide other possible scenarios along with scenario weightings. The number scenarios used is set based on the analysis of each major product type to ensure non-linearities are captured. The number of scenarios and their attributes are reassessed at each reporting date. At 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2018, the Group concluded that three scenarios appropriately captured non-linearities. The scenario weightings are determined by a combination of statistical analysis and expert credit judgement, taking account of the range of possible outcomes each chosen scenario represents. The Group measures expected credit losses as a probability weighted expected credit losses. These probability-weighted expected credit losses are determined by running each of the scenarios through the relevant expected credit loss model and multiplying it by the appropriate scenario weighting (as opposed to weighting the inputs). For the current reporting dates, the weighting attached to the Base case, Optimistic and Downturn scenarios were 55%, 25% and 20% respectively.

The assessment of SICR is performed using the changes in credit risk rating (as a proxy for lifetime PD) along with qualitative and backstop indicators. This determines whether the whole financial instrument is in Stage 1, Stage 2, or Stage 3 and hence whether 12-month or lifetime ECL should be recorded. Following this assessment, the Group measures ECL as either a probability weighted 12-month ECL (Stage 1), or a probability weighted lifetime ECL (Stages 2 and 3).

As with any economic forecasts, the projections and likelihood of occurrence are subject to high degree of inherent uncertainty and therefore the actual outcomes may significantly differ from those projected. The Group considers these forecasts to represent its best estimate of possible outcomes and has analysed the non-linearities an asymmetry within the Group's different portfolios to establish that the chosen scenarios are appropriately representative of the range of scenarios.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 23

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued)

j) Expected Life

For instruments in Stage 2 or Stage 3, loss allowances reflect expected credit losses over the expected remaining lifetime of the instrument. For most instruments, the expected life is limited to the remaining contractual life. An exemption is provided for certain instruments with the following characteristics: (a) the instrument includes both a loan and undrawn commitment component; (b) we have the contractual ability to demand repayment and cancel the undrawn commitment; and (c) our exposure to credit losses is not limited to the contractual notice period. For products in scope of this exemption, the expected life may exceed the remaining contractual life and is the period over which our exposure to credit losses is not mitigated by our normal credit risk management actions. This period varies by product and risk category and is estimated based on our historical experience with similar exposures and consideration of credit risk management actions taken as part of our regular credit review cycle. Products in scope of this exemption include credit cards, overdraft balances and certain revolving lines of credit. Judgment is required in determining the instruments in scope for this exemption and estimating the appropriate remaining life based on our historical experience and credit risk mitigation practices.

2.29.7 Interest income

Interest income and expense for all interest-bearing financial instruments are recognized within 'interest income' and 'interest expense' in the consolidated income statement using the effective interest method. The Group calculates interest income by applying the EIR to the gross carrying amount of financial assets other than credit- impaired assets. When a financial asset becomes credit-impaired (as set out in Note 2.29.5) and is, therefore, regarded as 'Stage 3', the Group calculates interest income by applying the effective interest rate to the net amortised cost of the financial asset. If the financial assets cures and is no longer credit-impaired, the Group reverts to calculating interest income on a gross basis.

Under both IFRS 9 and IAS 39, interest income is recorded using the effective interest rate (EIR) method for all financial instruments measured at amortised cost, financial instruments designated at FVTPL. Interest income on interest bearing financial assets measured at FVTOCI under IFRS 9, similarly to interest bearing financial assets classified as available-for-sale or held to maturity under IAS 39 are also recorded by using the EIR method. The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortized cost of a financial asset or a financial liability and of allocating the interest income or interest expense over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash payments or receipts through the expected life of the financial instrument or, when appropriate, a shorter period to the net carrying amount of the financial asset or financial liability. When calculating the effective interest rate, the Group estimates cash flows considering all contractual terms of the financial instrument (for example, prepayment options) but does not consider future credit losses. The calculation includes all fees and points paid or received between parties to the contract that are an integral part of the effective interest rate, transaction costs and all other premiums or discounts.

For purchased or originated credit-impaired financial assets, the Group calculates interest income by calculating the credit-adjusted EIR and applying that rate to the amortised cost of the asset. The credit-adjusted EIR is the interest rate that, at original recognition, discounts the estimated future cash flows to the amortised cost of the assets.

Interest income on all trading assets and financial assets mandatorily required to be measured at FVTPL is recognised using the contractual interest rate in net trading income.

2.29.9 Reclassification of financial assets

Financial assets are not reclassified subsequent to their initial recognition, except in the period after the Group changes its business model for managing financial assets.

A change in the Group's business model will occurs only when the Group either begins or ceases to perform an activity that is significant to its operations such as:

  • Significant internal restructuring or business combinations;
  • Disposal of a business line i.e. disposal of a business segment
  • Any other reason that might warrant a change in the Group's business model as determined by management based on facts and circumstances

The following are not considered to be changes in the business model:

  • A change in intention related to particular financial assets (even in circumstances of significant changes in market conditions)
  • A temporary disappearance of a particular market for financial assets.
  • A transfer of financial assets between parts of the Group with different business models.

When reclassification occurs, the Group reclassifies all affected financial assets in accordance with the new business model. Reclassification is applied prospectively from the 'reclassification date'. Reclassification date is 'the first day of the first reporting period following the change in business model. Gains, losses or interest previously recognised are not be restated when reclassification occurs.

There were no changes to any of the Group's business models during the current period.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 24

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

2

Summary of significant accounting policies (continued)

2.29.11 Modification of financial assets

The Group sometimes renegotiates or otherwise modifies the terms of loans provided to customers. This may be due to commercial renegotiations, or for distressed loans, with a view to maximising recovery.

Such restructuring activities include extended payment term arrangements, payment holidays and payment forgiveness. Restructuring policies and practices are based on indicators or criteria which, in the judgement of management, indicate that payment will most likely continue. These policies are kept under continuous review. Restructuring is most commonly applied to term loans.

The risk of default of such assets after modification is assessed at the reporting date and compared with the risk under the original terms at initial recognition, when the modification is not substantial and so does not result in derecognition of the original asset. The Group monitors the subsequent performance of modified assets. The Group may determine that the credit risk has significantly improved after restructuring, so that the assets are moved from Stage 3 or Stage 2 (Lifetime ECL) to Stage 1 (12-month ECL). This is only the case for assets which have performed in accordance with the new terms for six consecutive months or more.

The Group continues to monitor if there is a subsequent significant increase in credit risk in relation to such assets through the use of specific models for modified assets.

When the contractual terms of a financial asset are modified, the Group evaluates whether the cash flows of the modified asset are substantially different. The Group does this by considering, among others, the following factors:

  • If the borrower is in financial difficulty, whether the modification merely reduces the contractual cash flows to amounts the borrower is expected to be able to pay.
  • Whether any substantial new terms are introduced, such as a profit share/equity-based return that substantially affects the risk profile of the loan.
  • Significant extension of the loan term when the borrower is not in financial difficulty.
  • Significant change in the interest rate.
  • Change in the currency the loan is denominated in.
  • Insertion of collateral, other security or credit enhancements that significantly affect the credit risk associated with the loan.

If the cash flows are substantially different, then the contractual rights to cash flows from the original financial asset are deemed to have expired. In this case, the original financial asset is derecognized and a new financial asset is recognised at fair value. Any difference between the amortized cost and the present value of the estimated future cash flows of the modified asset or consideration received on derecognition is recorded as a separate line item in profit or loss in the Other operating income item.

Quantitative criteria

A modification would lead to derecognition of existing financial asset and recognition of a new financial asset, i.e. substantial modification, if the discounted present value of the cash flows under the new terms, including any fees received net of any fees paid and discounted using the original effective interest rate, is at least 10 per cent different from the discounted present value of the remaining cash flows of the original financial asset.

In addition to the above, the bank shall also consider qualitative factors as detailed below.

Qualitative criteria

Scenarios where modifications will lead to derecognition of existing loan and recognition of a new loan, i.e. substantial modification, are:

  • The exchange of a loan for another financial asset with substantially different contractual terms and conditions such as the restructuring of a loan to a bond; conversion of a loan to an equity instrument of the borrower
  • Roll up of interest into a single bullet payment of interest and principal at the end of the loan term
  • Conversion of a loan from one currency to another currency

If the cash flows of the modified asset carried at amortized cost are not substantially different, then the modification does not result in derecognition of the financial asset. In this case, the Group recalculates the gross carrying amount of the financial asset and recognizes the amount arising from adjusting the gross carrying amount as a modification gain or loss in profit or loss as part of impairment charge for the year.

  1. Derecognition of financial liabilities
    A financial liability is derecognised when the obligation under the liability is discharged, cancelled or expires. The Group derecognises a financial liability when its terms are modified and the cash flows of the modified liability are substantially different. In this case, a new financial liability based on the modified terms is recognised at fair value. The difference between the carrying amount of the financial liability extinguished and the new financial liability with modified terms is recognised in profit or loss.
  2. Derecognition of financial assets
    The Group derecognises a financial asset only when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the asset expire or it transfers the financial asset and substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the asset to another entity. If the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership and continues to control the transferred asset, the Group recognises its retained interest in the asset and an associated liability for amounts it may have to pay. If the Group retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of a transferred financial asset, the Group continues to recognise the financial asset and also recognises a collateralised borrowing for the proceeds received.
    Financial assets that are transferred to a third party but do not qualify for derecognition are presented in the statement of financial position as 'Pledged Assets', if the transferee has the right to sell or repledge them.

On derecognition of a financial asset, the difference between the carrying amount of the asset (or the carrying amount allocated to the portion of the asset transferred), and the sum of (i) the consideration received (including any new asset obtained less any new liability assumed) and (ii) any cumulative gain or loss that had been recognized in other comprehensive income is recognized in profit or loss.

2.30 Financial guarantee contracts and loan commitments

Financial guarantee contracts are contracts that require the issuer to make specified payments to reimburse the holder for a loss it incurs because a specified debtor fails to make payments when due, in accordance with the terms of a debt instrument. Such financial guarantees are given to banks, financial institutions and others on behalf of customers to secure loans, overdrafts and other banking facilities.

Financial guarantee contracts are initially measured at fair value and subsequently measured at the higher of:

  • The amount of the loss allowance; and
  • The premium received on initial recognition less income recognised in accordance with the principles of IFRS 15.

Loan commitments provided by the Group are measured as the amount of the loss allowance.

For loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, the loss allowance is recognised as a provision. However, for contracts that include both a loan and an undrawn commitment and the Group cannot separately identify the expected credit losses on the undrawn commitment component from those on the loan component, the expected credit losses on the undrawn commitment are recognised together with the loss allowance for the loan. To the extent that the combined expected credit losses exceed the gross carrying amount of the loan, the expected credit losses are recognised as a provision.

2.31 Offsetting financial instruments

In accordance with IAS 32, the Group reports financial assets and liabilities on a net basis on the statement of financial position only if there is a legally enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts and there is an intention to settle on a net basis, or realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. The legally enforceable right must not be contingent on future events and must be enforceable in the normal course of business and in event of default, insolvency or bankruptcy of the company or the counterparty.

Income and expenses are presented on a net basis only when permitted under IFRSs, or for gains and losses arising from a group of similar transactions such as in the trading activity.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 25

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

2

Summary of significant accounting policies (continued)

2.32 Classes of financial instruments

The Group classifies the financial instruments into classes that reflect the nature of information and take into account the characteristics of those financial instruments. The classification made can be seen in the table below:

Financial assets

Category (as defined by IFRS9)

Fair Value Through Profit or Loss (FVTPL)

Amortised Cost

Class (as determined by the Group)

Trading financial assets Derivative financial instruments

Cash and balances with central banks Loans and advances to banks Loans and advances to customers Other assets excluding prepayments

Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income (FVTOCI)

Treasury bills and other eligible bills

Investment securities

Pledged assets

Financial liabilities

Category (as defined by IFRS9)

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Financial liabilities at amortised cost

Class (as determined by the Group)

Derivative financial instruments Deposits from banks Deposits from customers Borrowed funds

Other liabilities, excluding non-financial liabilities

Off balance sheet financial instruments

Category (as defined by IFRS9)

Class (as determined by the Group)

Loan commitments

Loan commitments

Guarantees, acceptances and other financial facilities

Guarantees, acceptances and other financial facilities

3 Critical accounting estimates, and judgements in applying accounting policies

The preparation of financial statements requires the use of accounting estimates, which, by definition, will seldom equal the actual results. Management also needs to exercise judgement in applying the Group's accounting policies. Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

This note provides an overview of the areas that involve a higher degree of judgement or complexity, and major sources of estimation uncertainty. Detailed information about each of these estimates and judgements is included in the related notes together with information about the basis of calculation for each affected line item in the financial statements.

  1. Impairment losses on loans and advances
    The Group reviews its loan portfolios to assess impairment at least monthly. Where impairment has been identified, an allowance for impairment is recorded. The allowance is based on the ECLs associated with the probability of default in the next twelve months unless there has been a significant increase in credit risk since origination in which case loss allowance is measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECL. If the financial asset meets the definition of purchased or originated credit impaired (POCI), the allowance is based on the change in the ECLs over the life of the asset.
    The Group generally considers a debt security to have low credit risk when their credit risk rating is equivalent to the globally understood definition of 'investment grade'.
    Loss allowances on such low credit risk instrument are recognised at the equivalent of 12-month ECL.
    The measurement of the expected credit loss allowance for financial assets measured at amortised cost and FVTOCI is an area that requires the use of complex models and significant assumptions about future economic conditions and credit behaviour (e.g. the likelihood of customers defaulting and the resulting losses). A number of significant judgements are also required in applying the accounting requirements for measuring ECL, such as the expected life of the instrument, determination of significant increase in credit risk, selection of appropriate macro-economic variables and other forward-looking information etc.
    (i) Determining criteria for significant increase in credit risk and choosing appropriate models and assumptions for the measurement of ECL

The assessment of SICR and the calculation of ECL both incorporate forward-looking information. In assessing SICR, the Group has performed historical analysis and identified the key economic variables impacting credit risk and expected credit losses for each portfolio. These economic variables and their associated impact on the PD, EAD and LGD vary by financial instrument. Expert judgment has been applied in this process.

(ii) Establishing the number and relative weightings of forward-looking scenarios for each type of product/market and the associated ECL

The scenario weightings applied in the incorporation of the forward-looking information into the calculation of ECL are determined by a combination of statistical analysis and expert credit judgement, taking account of the range of possible outcomes each chosen scenario is representative of. The forward-looking information used in ECL are based on forecasts. As with any economic forecasts, the projections and likelihoods of occurrence are subject to a high degree of inherent uncertainty and therefore the actual outcomes may be significantly different to those projected. The Group considers these forecasts to represent its best estimate of the possible outcomes and has analysed the non-linearities and asymmetries within the Group's different portfolios to establish that the chosen scenarios are appropriately representative of the range of possible scenarios.

(iii) Establishing groups of similar financial assets for the purposes of measuring ECL

In determining whether an impairment loss should be recorded in the income statement, the Group makes judgements as to movement in the level of credit risk on the instrument since origination. Management uses estimates based on historical loss experience for assets with credit risk characteristics and objective evidence of impairment similar to those in the portfolio when scheduling its future cash flows. The methodology and assumptions used for estimating both the amount and timing of future cash flows are reviewed regularly to reduce any differences between loss estimates and actual loss experience.

b) Fair value of financial instruments

The fair value of financial instruments that are not quoted in active markets are determined by using valuation techniques. Where valuation techniques (for example, models) are used to determine fair values, they are validated and periodically reviewed by qualified personnel independent of the area that created them. To the extent practical, models use only observable data; however, areas such as credit risk (both own and counterparty), volatilities and correlations require management to make estimates. Changes in assumptions about these factors could affect reported fair value of financial instruments. Fair value is determined using valuation techniques. In these techniques, fair values are estimated from observable data in respect of similar financial instruments, using models to estimate the present value of expected future cash flows or other valuation techniques, using inputs existing at the dates of the consolidated statement of financial position.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 26

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

3 Critical accounting estimates, and judgements in applying accounting policies (Continued) c) Goodwill impairment

The Group tests annually whether goodwill has suffered any impairment, in accordance with the accounting policy stated in note 2.17. These calculations require the use of estimates. The recoverable amount of all CGUs has been determined based on value-in-use calculations. These calculations use pre-tax cash flow projections based on financial budgets approved by management covering a three-year period. Cash flows beyond the three-year period are extrapolated using the estimated growth rates. By adjusting the three main estimates (cashflows, growth rate and discount rates) by 10%, no impairment charge on goodwill will arise.

  1. Taxes
    Deferred tax assets are recognised for unused tax losses to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the losses can be utilised. Significant management judgement is required to determine the amount of deferred tax assets that can be recognised, based upon the likely timing and the level of future taxable profits, together with future tax planning strategies.
  2. Business model assessment
    Classification and measurement of financial assets depends on the results of the SPPI and the business model test (please see financial assets sections of Note 2.29.1). The Group determines the business model at a level that reflects how groups of financial assets are managed together to achieve a particular business objective. This assessment includes judgement reflecting all relevant evidence including how the performance of the assets is evaluated and their performance measured, the risks that affect the performance of the assets and how these are managed and how the managers of the assets are compensated. The Group monitors financial assets measured at amortised cost or fair value through other comprehensive income that are derecognised prior to their maturity to understand the reason for their disposal and whether the reasons are consistent with the objective of the business for which the asset was held. Monitoring is part of the Group's continuous assessment of whether the business model for which the remaining financial assets are held continues to be appropriate and if it is not appropriate whether there has been a change in business model and so a prospective change to the classification of those assets.
  3. Hyper-inflationaryaccounting
    Beginning July 1, 2019, the Group has designated Zimbabwe as a hyper-inflationary economy in accordance with IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyper-Inflationary Economies, and has therefore employed the use of the hyper-inflationary accounting to consolidate and report its Zimbabwe operating subsidiary. The determination of whether an economy is hyper-inflationary requires the Group to make certain estimates and judgements, such as assessment of historic inflation rates and anticipation of future trends. In addition, the application of hyperinflationary accounting in accordance with IAS 29 requires the selection and use of price indices to estimate the impact of inflation on the non-monetary assets and liabilities, and results of operations of the Group. The selection of price indices is based on the Group's assessment of various available price indices on the basis of reliability and relevance. Changes in any such estimates may significantly impact the carrying value of those nonmonetary assets or liabilities, and results of operations, which are subject to hyper-inflationary adjustments, and the related gains and losses within the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC

Page 27

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

(All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated)

4 Fair value of financial assets and liabilities

(a) Financial instruments not measured at fair value

The table below summarises the carrying amounts and fair values of those financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value on the group's consolidated statement of financial position.

Carrying value

Fair value

Financial assets:

31 Dec. 2020

31 Dec. 2019

31 Dec. 2020

31 Dec. 2019

Cash and balances with central banks

3,814,885

2,829,313

3,814,885

2,829,313

Loans and advances to banks

1,764,029

1,891,889

1,989,763

2,246,431

Loans and advances to customers

9,241,360

9,276,608

9,324,917

9,325,099

Other assets (excluding prepayments)

919,434

1,154,675

919,434

1,154,675

Financial liabilities:

Deposits from banks

2,357,871

2,207,593

2,406,094

2,018,980

Deposit from customers

18,238,169

16,246,120

18,335,158

16,371,061

Other liabilities (excluding deferred income)

807,813

781,493

807,813

781,493

Borrowed funds

1,658,341

2,075,001

2,191,461

2,191,461

(i) Cash

The carrying amount of cash and balances with banks is a reasonable approximation of fair value

(ii) Loans and advances to banks

Loans and advances to banks include inter-bank placements and items in the course of collection. The carrying amount of floating rate placements and overnight deposits is a reasonable approximation

of fair value. The estimated fair value of fixed interest bearing deposits is based on discounted cash flows using prevailing money-market interest rates for debts with similar credit risk and remaining

maturity.

(iii) Loans and advances to customers

Loans and advances are net of charges for impairment. The estimated fair value of loans and advances represents the discounted amount of estimated future cash flows expected to be received.

Expected cash flows are discounted at current market rates to determine fair value.

(iv) Deposit from banks, due to customers and other deposits

The estimated fair value of deposits with no stated maturity, which includes non-interest bearing deposits, is the amount repayable on demand.

The estimated fair value of fixed interest-bearing deposits not quoted in an active market is based on discounted cash flows using interest rates for new debts with similar remaining maturity. For those

notes where quoted market prices are not available, a discounted cash flow model is used based on a current yield curve appropriate for the remaining term to maturity.

(v) Other assets

The bulk of these financial assets have short term (less than 12 months) maturities and their amounts are a reasonable approximation of fair value

(vi) Other liabilities

The carrying amount of financial liabilities in other liabilities is a reasonable approximation of fair value as these are short term in nature

(b) Fair value hierarchy

IFRS 13 specifies a hierarchy of valuation techniques based on whether the inputs to those valuation techniques are observable or unobservable. Observable inputs reflect market data obtained from

independent sources; unobservable inputs reflect the Group's market assumptions. These two types of inputs have created the following fair value hierarchy:

i)

Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. This level includes listed equity securities and debt instruments on exchanges.

ii)

Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices).

iii)

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). This level includes equity investments and debt instruments with significant unobservable

components.

This hierarchy requires the use of observable market data when available. The Group considers relevant and observable market prices in its valuations where possible.

31 December 2020

31 December 2019

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Treasury and other eligible bills

881,905

823,662

-

879,087

753,662

-

Trading financial assets

131,635

25,722

-

166,724

15,938

-

Derivative financial instruments

-

91,271

-

-

65,459

-

Pledged assets

-

423,599

-

-

351,478

-

Investment securities

1,078,939

4,938,522

85

776,839

4,080,834

90

Total financial assets

2,092,479

6,302,776

85

1,822,650

5,267,371

90

Derivative financial instruments

-

78,631

-

-

51,255

-

Total financial liabilities

-

78,631

-

-

51,255

-

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 28

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

(All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated)

There are no movements between Level 1 and Level 2. The following table presents the changes in Level 3 instruments for the available for sale securities:

4 Fair value of financial assets and liabilities (continued)

31 Dec. 2020

31 Dec 2019

Level 3

Level 3

Opening balance

90

60,165

Transfer from level 3 to level 2

-

(60,075)

Gains & losses recognised in other comprehensive income

5

-

Closing balance

85

90

Total gains or losses for the period included in profit or loss for assets held at the end of the reporting period

-

-

Level 3 fair value measurement

The table below sets out information about significant unobservable value inputs used at year end in measuring financial instruments categorised as Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy.

Type of financial instrument

Fair value as at 31

Valuation technique

Significant unobservable input

Change in unobservable input by 10 basis point

Change in unobservable input by 50 basis

December 2020

point

OCEANIC HEALTH MANAGEMENT

85

Discounted cash flow

Weighted average cost of capital

91

95

(c) Financial instrument classification

FVTOCI - Debt

Equity

FVTOCI - Equity

Liabilities at fair

Liabilities at

31 December 2020

Amortised cost

FVTPL

Instruments at

value through

Total

Instruments

instruments

amortized cost

FVTPL

profit or loss

Assets

3,814,885

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,814,885

Cash and balances with central banks

Trading financial assets

-

157,357

-

-

-

-

-

157,357

Derivative financial instruments

-

91,271

-

-

-

-

-

91,271

Loans and advances to banks

1,764,029

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,764,029

Loans and advances to customers

9,241,360

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,241,360

Treasury bills and other eligible bills

-

-

1,705,567

-

-

-

-

1,705,567

Investment securities - Equity instruments

-

-

-

236,598

85

-

-

236,683

Investment securities - Debt instruments

-

-

5,780,863

-

-

-

-

5,780,863

Pledged assets

423,599

-

-

-

-

-

-

423,599

Other assets, excluding prepayments

919,434

-

-

-

-

-

-

919,434

Total

16,163,307

248,628

7,486,430

236,598

85

-

-

24,135,048

Liabilities

Deposits from banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,357,871

2,357,871

Deposit from customers

-

-

-

-

-

-

18,238,169

18,238,169

Derivative financial instruments

-

-

-

-

-

78,631

-

78,631

Borrowed funds

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,658,341

1,658,341

Other liabilities, excluding non-financial liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

-

807,813

807,813

Total

-

-

-

-

-

78,631

23,062,194

23,140,825

FVTOCI - Debt

Equity

FVTOCI - Equity

Liabilities at fair

Liabilities at

31 December 2019

Amortised cost

FVTPL

Instruments at

value through

Total

Instruments

instruments

amortized cost

FVTPL

profit or loss

Assets

Cash and balances with central banks

2,829,313

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,829,313

Trading financial assets

-

182,662

-

-

-

-

-

182,662

Derivative financial instruments

-

65,459

-

-

-

-

-

65,459

Loans and advances to banks

1,891,889

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,891,889

Loans and advances to customers

9,276,608

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,276,608

Treasury bills and other eligible bills

-

-

1,632,749

-

-

-

-

1,632,749

Investment securities - Equity instruments

-

-

-

163,904

90

-

-

163,994

Investment securities - Debt instruments

-

-

4,693,769

-

-

-

-

4,693,769

Pledged assets

351,478

-

-

-

-

-

-

351,478

Other assets, excluding prepayments

1,154,675

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,154,675

Total

15,503,963

248,121

6,326,518

163,904

90

-

-

22,242,596

Liabilities

Deposits from banks

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,207,593

2,207,593

Deposit from customers

-

-

-

-

-

-

16,246,120

16,246,120

Derivative financial instruments

-

-

-

-

-

51,255

-

51,255

Borrowed funds

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,075,001

2,075,001

Other liabilities, excluding non-financial liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

-

781,493

781,493

Total

-

-

-

-

-

51,255

21,310,207

21,361,462

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 29

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

(All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated)

5 Financial Risk Management

The Group's capital management objectives are:

  • To comply with the capital requirements set by regulators in the markets where the Group's entities operate and safeguard the Group's ability to continue as a going concern;
  • To maintain a strong capital base that supports the development of the business; and
  • To sustain a sufficient level of returns for the Group's shareholders.

On a consolidated basis, the Group is required to comply with Basel II/III capital requirements set by the BCEAO for banks headquartered in the UEMOA zone. On a standalone basis, banking subsidiaries are required to maintain minimum capital levels and minimum capital adequacy ratios which are determined by their national or regional regulators.

The Group's capital is divided into two tiers:

  • Tier 1 capital: share capital (net of treasury shares), retained earnings, reserves created by appropriations of retained earnings, and non-controlling interests allowed as Tier 1 capital by the regulator. Certain intangibles and goodwill are deducted in calculating Tier 1 capital; and
  • Tier 2 capital: subordinated debt and other loss-absorbing instruments, certain revaluation reserves, and noncontrolling interests allowed as Tier 2 capital by the regulator.

Risk-weighted assets are calculated in accordance with regulatory guidelines. Credit risk-weighted assets are measured by applying a hierarchy of risk weights related to the nature of the risks associated with each of the Group's on- and off- balance sheet asset classes. Operational risk weighted assets are calculated by applying a scaling factor to the Group's average gross income over the last three years. Market risk-weighted assets are calculated by applying factors to the Group's trading exposures to foreign currencies, interest rates, and prices.

The table below summarises the composition of regulatory capital and the ratios of the Group. The Group has remained compliant with the minimum regulatory capital adequacy ratio requirements (7.65% Tier 1 CAR and 9.9% Total CAR in 2020).

30 June 2020

31 Dec 2019

Tier 1 capital

Share capital

2,113,957

2,113,957

Retained earnings

334,658

245,563

IFRS 9 Day One transition adjustment

99,767

99,767

Statutory reserves

584,396

584,396

Other reserves

(1,800,758)

(1,618,813)

Non-controlling interests

253,866

241,775

Less: goodwill

(181,441)

(191,634)

Less: intangibles

(116,900)

(118,340)

Less: other deductions

-

-

Total qualifying Tier 1 capital

1,287,545

1,356,671

Tier 2 capital

Subordinated debt and other instruments

260,330

271,185

Revaluation reserves

117,662

102,955

Minority interests included in Tier 2 capital

62,274

63,785

Total qualifying Tier 2 capital

440,266

437,925

Total regulatory capital

1,727,811

1,794,596

Risk-weighted assets:

Credit risk weighted assets

11,591,226

12,126,499

Market risk weighted assets

173,183

82,123

Operational risk weighted assets

3,294,858

3,294,858

Total risk-weighted assets

15,059,267

15,503,480

Tier 1 Capital Adequacy Ratio

8.5%

8.8%

Total Capital Adequacy Ratio

11.5%

11.6%

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 30

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

(All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated)

Unaudited

Audited

Year ended 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2019

US$'000

NGN'000

US$'000

NGN'000

6

Net interest income

Interest income

Loans and advances to banks

36,033

13,766,389

109,085

39,463,313

Loans and advances to customers

752,009

287,304,657

727,912

263,334,269

Treasury bills and other eligible bills

220,554

84,262,544

195,266

70,640,722

Investment securities

359,650

137,404,100

332,265

120,202,388

Financial assets held for trading measured at FVTPL

16,347

6,245,363

37,739

13,652,711

Others

3,019

1,153,408

9,731

3,520,352

1,387,612

530,136,461

1,411,998

510,813,755

Interest expense

Deposits from banks

65,441

25,001,701

115,320

41,718,927

Due to customers

289,424

110,574,293

351,723

127,241,644

Other borrowed funds

121,975

46,600,487

174,208

63,022,641

Interest expense for lease liabilities

3,808

1,454,844

6,458

2,336,289

Others

3,168

1,210,333

14,560

5,267,322

483,816

184,841,658

662,269

239,586,823

7

Net fee and commission income

Fee and commission income:

Credit related fees and commissions

127,808

48,828,982

134,470

48,646,758

Portfolio and other management fees

7,478

2,856,966

21,243

7,685,008

Corporate finance fees

12,072

4,612,101

13,951

5,047,006

Cash management and related fees

185,246

70,773,140

198,499

71,810,315

Card management fees

64,605

24,682,308

79,430

28,735,123

Brokerage fees and commissions

3,418

1,305,845

5,383

1,947,390

Other fees

19,679

7,518,352

6,890

2,492,572

420,306

160,577,694

459,866

166,364,172

Fee and commission expense

Brokerage fees paid

1,739

664,384

1,459

527,818

Other fees paid

30,896

11,803,801

38,891

14,069,465

32,635

12,468,185

40,350

14,597,283

8

Net trading income

Foreign exchange

237,960

90,912,497

295,558

106,923,027

Trading income on securities

80,870

30,896,343

86,133

31,160,039

318,830

121,808,840

381,691

138,083,066

9

Other operating income

Net investment income

15,340

5,860,639

6,879

2,488,593

Lease income

206

78,702

4,173

1,509,652

Dividend income

5,539

2,116,172

7,935

2,870,618

Other

18,529

7,078,996

52,336

18,933,418

39,614

15,134,509

71,323

25,802,281

10

Impairment losses on loans and advances and other financial assets

Impairment losses on loans and advances

316,515

120,924,395

314,177

113,658,754

Recoveries

(130,517)

(49,863,954)

(204,262)

(73,895,175)

Impairment charge on other financial assets

46,317

17,695,386

23,642

8,552,887

232,315

88,755,827

133,557

48,316,466

11

Operating expenses

Staff expenses

456,045

174,231,761

490,311

177,378,157

Depreciation and amortisation

104,366

39,872,977

108,504

39,253,126

Other operating expenses

483,312

184,649,105

474,566

171,682,141

1,043,723

398,753,843

1,073,381

388,313,424

12

Taxation

Current income tax

123,063

47,016,158

126,462

45,749,732

Deferred income tax

(42,768)

(16,339,493)

8,403

3,039,924

80,295

30,676,665

134,865

48,789,656

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 31 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

(All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated)

13 Earnings per share

Basic

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the net profit attributable to equity holders of the company by the

weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue outstanding during the period.

31 Dec. 2020

31 Dec. 2019

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company from continuing operations

7,997

191,409

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company from discontinued operations

1,556

2,549

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (in thousands)

24,592,619

24,592,619

Basic earnings per share (expressed in US cents per share) from continuing operations

0.033

0.778

Basic earnings per share (expressed in US cents per share) from discontinued operations

0.006

0.010

Diluted

Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The company has two categories of dilutive potential ordinary shares: convertible debts and share options granted to employees. The dilution impact of share options granted are immaterial in the computation of dilutive earnings per share.

The convertible debt is assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares, and the net profit is adjusted to eliminate the interest expense less the tax effect. For the share options, a calculation is made to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined as the average annual market share price of the Company's shares) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to outstanding share options. The number of shares calculated as above is compared with the number of shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of the share options.

31 Dec. 2020

31 Dec. 2019

Profit attributable to equity holders of the company from continuing operations

7,997

193,958

Interest expense on dilutive convertible loans

-

-

7,997

193,958

Profit attributable to equity holders of the company from discontinued operations

1,556

2,549

Interest expense on dilutive convertible loans

-

-

1,556

2,549

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (in thousands)

24,592,619

24,592,619

Adjustment for dilutive convertible loans

-

-

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

24,592,619

24,592,619

Dilutive earnings per share (expressed in US cents per share) from continuing operations

0.033

0.789

Dilutive earnings per share (expressed in US cents per share) from discontinued operations

0.006

0.010

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 32 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

(All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated)

Unaudited

Audited

As at 31 December 2020

As at 31 December 2019

US$'000

NGN'000

US$'000

NGN'000

14

Cash and balances with central banks

Cash in hand

722,818

289,365,730

636,886

232,272,324

Balances with central banks other than mandatory reserve deposits

1,897,433

759,599,353

927,741

338,347,143

Included in cash and cash equivalents

2,620,251

1,048,965,083

1,564,627

570,619,467

Mandatory reserve deposits with central banks

1,194,634

478,247,829

1,264,686

461,230,984

3,814,885

1,527,212,912

2,829,313

1,031,850,451

15

Trading financial assets

Debt securities measured at FVTPL

- Government bonds

157,357

62,994,728

182,662

66,616,831

157,357

62,994,728

182,662

66,616,831

16

Loans and advances to banks

Items in course of collection from other banks

72,728

29,115,200

64,238

23,427,599

Deposits with other banks

1,198,904

479,957,248

1,226,587

447,336,279

Placements with other banks

492,397

197,121,282

601,064

219,208,040

1,764,029

706,193,730

1,891,889

689,971,918

17

Loans and advances to customers

Analysis by type:

Overdrafts

1,122,111

449,214,697

1,494,408

545,010,598

Credit cards

3,961

1,585,707

3,450

1,258,215

Term loans

8,552,939

3,423,998,070

8,193,847

2,988,296,001

Mortgage loans

135,778

54,356,007

141,953

51,770,259

Gross loans and advances

9,814,789

3,929,154,481

9,833,658

3,586,335,073

Less: allowance for impairment

(573,429)

(229,560,832)

(557,050)

(203,156,135)

9,241,360

3,699,593,649

9,276,608

3,383,178,938

Staging of loans and advances to customers:

Stage 1

7,876,281

3,153,111,573

7,711,504

2,812,385,509

Stage 2

1,184,343

474,128,033

1,163,855

424,457,919

Stage 3

750,226

300,337,975

955,666

348,531,390

Gross loans and advances

9,814,789

3,929,154,481

9,833,658

3,586,335,073

18

Treasury bills and other eligible bills

Maturing within three months

670,513

268,426,469

381,444

139,112,627

Maturing after three months

1,035,054

414,363,168

1,251,305

456,350,933

1,705,567

682,789,637

1,632,749

595,463,560

19

Investment securities

Debt securities

- At FVTOCI listed

2,520,023

1,008,840,808

1,901,387

693,435,839

- At FVTOCI unlisted

3,261,828

1,305,807,454

2,793,413

1,018,757,721

Total

5,781,851

2,314,648,262

4,694,800

1,712,193,560

Equity securities

- At FVTOCI unlisted

85

34,028

90

32,823

- At FVTPL listed

1,691

677,107

2,169

791,034

- At FVTPL unlisted

234,822

94,006,291

161,735

58,984,755

236,598

94,717,426

163,994

59,808,612

Total investment securities

6,018,449

2,409,365,688

4,858,794

1,772,002,172

Allowance for impairment

(903)

(361,498)

(1,031)

(376,006)

6,017,546

2,409,004,190

4,857,763

1,771,626,166

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 33 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

(All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated)

Unaudited

Audited

As at 31 December 2020

As at 31 December 2019

US$'000

NGN$'000

US$'000

NGN$'000

20 Other assets

Fees receivable

10,642

4,260,312

9,302

3,392,439

Accounts receivable

288,252

115,395,923

738,616

269,373,255

Repossessed assets from customers

186,392

74,618,309

170,389

62,140,868

Prepayments

205,815

82,393,919

156,458

57,060,233

Sundry receivables

548,006

219,383,242

236,368

86,203,410

1,239,107

496,051,705

1,311,133

478,170,205

Impairment provision on receivables

(113,858)

(45,580,772)

(126,363)

(46,084,585)

1,125,249

450,470,933

1,184,770

432,085,620

21 Right-of-use assets

Included in the amount for property and equipment in the statement of financial position are right-of-use assets show below:

Land and buildings

65,798

26,340,913

86,672

31,609,278

Motor Vehicles

517

206,971

778

283,737

Furniture and equipment

875

350,289

2,254

822,034

Other equipment

524

209,773

41

14,953

67,714

27,107,946

89,745

32,730,002

22

Deposits from banks

Operating accounts with banks

873,417

349,655,028

612,892

223,521,712

Other deposits from banks

1,484,454

594,271,469

1,594,701

581,587,455

2,357,871

943,926,497

2,207,593

805,109,167

23

Deposit from customers

Current accounts

11,526,088

4,614,238,809

9,817,747

3,580,532,331

Term deposits

3,163,157

1,266,306,642

3,574,917

1,303,772,230

Savings deposits

3,548,924

1,420,740,745

2,853,456

1,040,655,403

18,238,169

7,301,286,196

16,246,120

5,924,959,964

24

Other liabilities

Accrued income

83,158

33,290,642

64,477

23,514,762

Unclaimed dividend

4,503

1,802,686

4,144

1,511,317

Accruals

153,797

61,569,553

202,518

73,858,315

Obligations under customers' letters of credit

29,151

11,670,020

68,482

24,975,385

Bankers draft

25,604

10,250,049

27,929

10,185,706

Accounts payable

161,736

64,747,773

51,830

18,902,401

Other liabilities

433,022

173,351,697

426,590

155,577,373

890,971

356,682,420

845,970

308,525,259

25 Lease liabilities

Included in the amount for borrowings in the statement of financial position are lease liability show as below:

Short term

2,406

963,194

36,791

13,417,678

Long term

63,851

25,561,471

88,316

32,208,845

66,257

26,524,665

125,107

45,626,523

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 34 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

(All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated)

Note 26: GEOGRAPHICAL REGION FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - USD

Ecobank groups its business in Africa into four geographical regions. These reportable operating segments are Nigeria, Francophone West Africa (UEMOA), Anglophone West Africa (AWA), Central, Eastern and Southern, Africa (CESA).

In 000 of $

OTHERS AND

NIGERIA

UEMOA

AWA

CESA

CONSO

ECOBANK GROUP

ADJUSTMENT(1)

Income Statement Highlights for the year ended 31 December 2020

Net interest income

160,679

309,548

313,386

211,828

(91,645)

903,796

Non interest income

107,899

200,870

162,912

220,101

54,333

746,115

Operating income

268,578

510,418

476,298

431,929

(37,312)

1,649,911

Impairment losses on financial assets

11,875

46,705

41,121

23,073

109,541

232,315

Total operating expenses

216,418

304,071

232,860

246,268

44,106

1,043,723

Operating profit after impairment losses

40,285

159,642

202,317

162,588

(190,959)

373,873

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy

-

-

-

(43,646)

-

(43,646)

Share of loss from associates

-

-

-

(103)

636

533

Profit before tax and goodwill impairment

40,285

159,642

202,317

118,839

(190,323)

330,760

Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

-

(159,421)

(159,421)

Profit before tax

40,285

159,642

202,317

118,839

(349,744)

171,339

Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2020

Total assets

5,689,609

9,999,385

4,335,094

5,927,288

(297,326)

25,654,050

Total Liabilities

5,190,418

9,172,027

3,738,058

5,337,861

204,578

23,642,942

In 000 of $

OTHERS AND

NIGERIA

UEMOA

AWA

CESA

CONSO

ECOBANK GROUP

ADJUSTMENT(1)

Income Statement Highlights for the period ended 31 December 2019

Net interest income

102,690

290,809

264,184

193,921

(101,875)

749,729

Non interest income

153,040

217,500

172,076

250,424

79,490

872,530

Operating income

255,730

508,309

436,260

444,345

(22,385)

1,622,259

Impairment losses on financial assets

6,713

32,477

53,979

2,899

37,489

133,557

Total operating expenses

242,760

302,148

203,386

259,194

65,893

1,073,381

Operating profit after impairment losses

6,257

173,684

178,895

182,252

(125,767)

415,321

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy

-

-

-

(9,466)

-

(9,466)

Share of loss from associates

-

-

3

(159)

(620)

(776)

Profit before tax

6,257

173,684

178,898

172,627

(126,387)

405,079

Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2019

Total assets

5,932,641

8,960,332

3,576,629

5,597,660

(426,078)

23,641,184

Total Liabilities

5,439,475

8,263,104

3,122,567

5,080,545

(150,284)

21,755,407

Others & Conso adjustments comprise of ETI, the Holdco, eProcess (the Group's technology service company), the International business in Paris, the impact of other affiliates and structured entities of ETI. The impact of consolidation eliminations is also included in ' Others & Conso adjustments'

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 35

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

(All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated)

Note 27: BUSINESS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - USD

The group operating segments are described below:

  1. Corporate & Investment Bank: Focuses on providing one-stop banking services to multinationals, regional companies, government and government agencies, financial institutions and international organizations across the network. This unit provides also Treasury activities.
  2. Commercial banking: Focuses on serving local corporates, small and medium corporates ,SMEs, Schools, Churches and local NGOs and Public Sector.
  3. Consumer: Focuses on serving banking customers that are individuals

In 000 of $

CIB

Commercial

Consumer

Others

Consolidation

ECOBANK GROUP

Adjustments

Income Statement Highlights for the period ended 31 December 2020

Net interest income

547,638

180,513

227,689

(52,642)

598

903,796

Net fees and commission income

150,019

100,375

134,442

31,323

(28,488)

387,671

Other income

227,256

89,017

35,262

205,872

(198,963)

358,444

Operating income

924,913

369,905

397,393

184,553

(226,853)

1,649,911

Impairment losses on financial assets

122,715

51,408

21,583

36,609

-

232,315

Total operating expenses

415,730

281,808

324,010

148,561

(126,386)

1,043,723

Operating profit after impairment losses

386,468

36,689

51,800

(617)

(100,467)

373,873

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy

(19,695)

(13,245)

(8,220)

(2,486)

-

(43,646)

Share of loss from associates

(103)

-

-

636

-

533

Profit before tax and goodwill impairment

366,670

23,444

43,580

(2,467)

(100,467)

330,760

Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

-

(159,421)

(159,421)

Profit before tax

366,670

23,444

43,580

(2,467)

(259,888)

171,339

Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2020

Total assets

14,605,862

1,372,176

1,083,583

3,898,172

4,694,257

25,654,050

Total Liabilities

12,226,798

4,280,485

6,413,383

1,814,006

(1,091,730)

23,642,942

In 000 of $

CIB

Commercial

Consumer

Others

Consolidation

ECOBANK GROUP

Adjustments

Income Statement Highlights for the period ended 31 December 2019

Net interest income

395,196

155,217

211,917

(13,421)

820

749,729

Net fees and commission income

151,819

104,651

168,085

25,053

(30,092)

419,516

Other income

266,698

100,052

36,912

225,178

(175,826)

453,014

Operating income

813,713

359,920

416,914

236,810

(205,098)

1,622,259

Impairment losses on financial assets

60,660

32,737

15,452

24,708

-

133,557

Total operating expenses

423,275

277,461

334,561

62,730

(24,647)

1,073,381

Operating profit after impairment losses

329,778

49,722

66,901

149,372

(180,451)

415,321

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy

-

-

-

(9,466)

-

(9,466)

Share of loss from associates

(156)

-

-

(620)

-

(776)

Profit before tax

329,622

49,722

66,901

139,286

(180,451)

405,079

Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2019

Total assets

13,898,717

1,750,062

1,003,741

4,013,305

2,975,359

23,641,184

Total Liabilities

12,957,810

3,813,213

5,505,945

1,942,446

(2,464,007)

21,755,407

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 36

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

(All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated)

Note 28: GEOGRAPHICAL REGION FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - NGN

Ecobank groups its business in Africa into four geographical regions. These reportable operating segments are Nigeria, Francophone West Africa (UEMOA), Anglophone West Africa (AWA), Central, Eastern and Southern, Africa (CESA).

In 000,000 of NGN

NIGERIA

UEMOA

AWA

CESA

OTHERS AND CONSO

ECOBANK GROUP

ADJUSTMENT(1)

Income Statement Highlights for the period ended 31 December 2020

Net interest income

61,387

118,263

119,729

80,929

(35,013)

345,295

Non interest income

41,223

76,742

62,240

84,089

20,759

285,053

Operating income

102,610

195,005

181,969

165,018

(14,254)

630,348

Impairment losses on financial assets

4,537

17,844

15,710

8,815

41,850

88,756

Total operating expenses

82,682

116,170

88,964

94,087

16,851

398,754

Operating profit after impairment losses

15,391

60,991

77,295

62,116

(72,955)

142,838

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy

-

-

-

(16,675)

-

(16,675)

Share of loss from associates

-

-

-

(39)

243

204

Profit before tax and goodwill impairment

15,391

60,991

77,295

45,402

(72,712)

126,367

Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

-

(60,907)

(60,907)

Profit before tax

15,391

60,991

77,295

45,402

(133,619)

65,460

Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2020

Total assets

2,277,721

4,003,054

1,735,468

2,372,871

(119,028)

10,270,086

Total Liabilities

2,077,880

3,671,838

1,496,457

2,136,906

81,898

9,464,979

In 000,000 of NGN

OTHERS AND CONSO

NIGERIA

UEMOA

AWA

CESA

ECOBANK GROUP

ADJUSTMENT(1)

Income Statement Highlights for the period ended 31 December 2019

Net interest income

37,150

105,205

95,573

70,154

(36,855)

271,227

Non interest income

55,365

78,684

62,251

90,595

28,757

315,652

Operating income

92,515

183,889

157,824

160,749

(8,098)

586,879

Impairment losses on financial assets

2,429

11,749

19,528

1,049

13,561

48,316

Total operating expenses

87,822

109,307

73,578

93,768

23,838

388,313

Operating profit after impairment losses

2,264

62,833

64,718

65,932

(45,498)

150,249

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy

-

-

-

(3,424)

-

(3,424)

Share of loss from associates

-

-

1

(58)

(224)

(281)

Profit before tax

2,264

62,833

64,719

62,450

(45,722)

146,544

Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2019

Total assets

2,163,634

3,268,000

1,304,000

2,041,000

(154,694)

8,621,940

Total Liabilities

1,984,000

3,014,000

1,139,000

1,853,000

(55,803)

7,934,197

Others & Conso adjustments comprise of ETI, the Holdco, eProcess (the Group's technology service company), the International business in Paris, the impact of other affiliates and structured entities of ETI. The impact of consolidation eliminations is also included in ' Others & Conso adjustments'

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 37

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

(All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated)

Note 29: BUSINESS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - NGN

The group operating segments are described below:

  1. Corporate & Investment Bank: Focuses on providing one-stop banking services to multinationals, regional companies, government and government agencies, financial institutions and international organizations across the network. This unit provides also Treasury activities.
  2. Commercial banking: Focuses on serving local corporates, small and medium corporates ,SMEs, Schools, Churches and local NGOs and Public Sector.
  3. Consumer: Focuses on serving banking customers that are individuals

In 000,000 of NGN

Consolidation

CIB

Commercial

Consumer

Others

ECOBANK GROUP

Adjustments

Income Statement Highlights for the period ended 31 December 2020

Net interest income

209,225

68,965

86,988

(20,112)

-

345,295

Net fees and commission income

57,315

38,348

51,363

11,967

(171,301)

(12,308)

Other income

86,823

34,009

13,472

78,653

(197,701)

15,256

Operating income

353,363

141,322

151,823

70,508

(86,668)

630,348

Impairment losses on financial assets

46,883

19,640

8,246

13,986

1

88,756

Total operating expenses

158,829

107,665

123,788

56,758

(48,286)

398,754

Operating profit after impairment losses

147,651

14,017

19,789

(236)

(38,383)

142,838

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy

(7,524)

(5,302)

(3,140)

(995)

286

(16,675)

Share of loss from associates

(39)

-

-

255

(12)

204

Profit before tax

140,088

8,715

16,649

(976)

(38,109)

126,367

Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2020

Total assets

5,847,165

549,323

433,791

1,560,555

1,879,252

10,270,086

Total Liabilities

4,894,754

1,713,607

2,567,470

726,201

(437,053)

9,464,979

In 000,000 of NGN

Consolidation

CIB

Commercial

Consumer

Others

ECOBANK GROUP

Adjustments

Income Statement Highlights for the period ended 31 December 2019

Net interest income

142,969

56,152

76,664

(4,854)

296

271,227

Net fees and commission income

54,923

37,859

60,808

9,063

(10,886)

151,767

Other income

96,482

36,195

13,354

81,462

(63,608)

163,885

Operating income

294,374

130,206

150,826

85,671

(74,198)

586,879

Impairment losses on financial assets

21,945

11,843

5,590

8,938

-

48,316

Total operating expenses

153,127

100,376

121,033

22,694

(8,917)

388,313

Operating profit after impairment losses

119,302

17,987

24,203

54,039

(65,282)

150,249

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy

-

-

-

(3,424)

-

(3,424)

Share of loss from associates

(56)

-

-

(225)

-

(281)

Profit before tax

119,246

17,987

24,203

50,390

(65,282)

146,544

Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2019

Total assets

4,771,000

456,000

324,000

1,217,000

1,853,940

8,621,940

Total Liabilities

4,253,019

1,219,000

1,909,000

774,000

(220,822)

7,934,197

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 38

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Notes

(All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated)

30 Contingent liabilities and commitments

a) Legal proceedings

The Group is a party to various legal actions arising out of its normal business operations. The Directors believe that, based on currently available information and advice of counsel, none of the outcomes that result from such proceedings will have a material adverse effect on the financial position of the Group, either individually or in the aggregate.

b) Capital commitments

At 31 December 2020, the Group had capital commitments of $ 2.6 m (December 2019: $ 5.2m) in respect of buildings and equipment purchases. The Group's management is confident that future net revenues and funding will be sufficient to cover this commitment.

c) Loan commitments, guarantee and other financial facilities

31 Dec 2020

At 31 December 2020 the Group had contractual amounts of the off-statement of financial position financial instruments that commit it to extend credit to customers guarantees and other facilities are as follows:

Guaranteed commercial papers and bank acceptances

62,781

Documentary and commercial letters of credit

1,263,847

Performance bond, guarantees and indemnities

1,569,149

Loan commitments

905,654

3,801,432

31 Dec 2019

136,357

1,308,351

1,759,919

452,255

3,656,882

d) Tax exposures

The Group is exposed to ongoing tax reviews in some subsidiary entities. The Group considers the impact of tax exposures, including whether additional taxes may be due. This assessment relies on estimates and assumptions and may involve series of judgments about future events. New information may become available that causes the Group to change its judgment regarding the adequacy of existing tax liabilities; such changes to tax liabilities would impact tax expense in the period in which such a determination is made. The total amount of tax exposure as at 31 December 2020 is $ 138 million (December 2019 : $ 150 million). Based on Group's assessment, the probable liability is not likely to exceed $ 9 million (December 2019 : $ 9 million) which provisions have been made in the books .

31 Insider trading and market abuse prohibition

The Ecobank Group has in place a dealing policy of financial instruments which is applicable to all Ecobank employees (ETI and its affiliates), Directors, contractors (Staff) and in-house staff of outsourced service providers. The policy sets standard terms and conditions similar to the standards set out by the Nigeria Stock Exchange, the Ghana Stock Exchange and the BRVM ( UEMOA Regional Stock Exchange) on Insider Trading. The Group ensures that all Directors and Staff are kept informed about the policy as it is periodically circulated to serve as a reminder of their obligations under it.

Staff Members, Directors, Executive management and their Connected Persons, must not deal in Ecobank Securities at any time during a "Close Period" the period from the end of the relevant financial year or period up to and including the time of announcement and released to the public or any other period as defined by the Group.

The Ecobank Group commits itself to making necessary disclosures in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Rules and Regulations which stipulates that Directors and top Management employees and other insiders of public companies shall notify the SEC of any sale or purchase of shares in the company, not later than forty-eight (48) hours after such activity.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 39

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Unaudited consolidated financial statements

Year ended 31 December 2020

32 Impact assessment of the COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has developed rapidly in 2020, with a significant number of infections worldwide. Consequently, in most countries, a lot of measures were taken to contain the virus: limiting the movement of people, restricting flights and closing borders, temporarily closing businesses and schools, and cancelling events. This pandemic is having an immediate impact on businesses such as tourism, transport, retail, and entertainment. In response, the central banks of countries where ETI operates, along with respective governments, intervened with monetary and fiscal measures aimed at mitigating market concerns and providing liquidity to the market.

At Ecobank, the management team has taken appropriate steps to assess the impact on the Group's financial statement based on the information available as of date.

Governance around the pandemic

On the outset of the pandemic in the continent in February 2020, the Group set up a Steering Committee, chaired by Group Risk Management, to monitor and mitigate any risk arising from the worldwide pandemic under two Task Forces:

•A COVID-19 Task Force focusing on Staff and Customer Safety and ensuring compliance to directives and measures taken by the various local government and authorities. This Task Force is monitoring governance around COVID-19 in affiliates, compliance to Group directives related to customers, staff safety and Business Continuity. In all affiliates, there is either a COVID-19 task Force or a Committee overseeing the management of the COVID-19 issues and chaired by an Executive. In most affiliates, the Task Force is composed of the Crisis Management Team (CMT) members

•A COVID-19 Task Force focusing on the Portfolio Impact of ongoing economic events, from a risk and client activity crisis management perspective. The Task Force conducts activities such as portfolio stress tests and provides guidance on portfolio and other actions to all Business and Risk officers in the bank

An online portal for Groupwide COVID-19 Preparedness Assessment was developed, where affiliates capture on a weekly basis their status of compliance with the various requirements. Responses are extracted and reviewed centrally by the Task Force to identify gaps and areas that require specific attention and support. The Task Force proactively provides support where necessary to ensure that all affiliates are complying with all the requirements and protocols. The data protection across the data centres and the integrity of the data have been tested.

Impact on Capital and Liquidity

The Company's capital and liquidity remain resilient despite unprecedented challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic. As the world manages the fallout from a second wave of infections, the Company continues to monitor the situation proactively and provides guidance and support to its subsidiaries as needed.

During the year, various regulators that monitor the Group's banking subsidiaries responded to the risks associated with the pandemic by implementing a variety of actions to safeguard both capital and liquidity. These have included delays or reductions in prudential requirements, implementation of frameworks for restructuring credit facilities and providing payment moratoriums to customers, provision of liquidity support to banks, and reductions in cash reserve ratios. In June 2020, the Group's regulator extended the transition schedule for implementation of Basel II/III capital adequacy requirements in UEMOA by one year.

The Group has fully complied with UEMOA Basel II/III prudential regulations since implementation on 31 December 2017. As at 30 June 2020, the Tier 1 and Total capital adequacy ratios were 8.5% and 11.5%, respectively.

The Company has continued to meet all its debt obligations. Although some regulators temporarily suspended or limited dividend payments, reducing the dividend cash flows that the Company obtains from its subsidiaries, the Company has benefitted from its strong liquidity buffers in addition to a structure that ensures that liquidity is optimized across its network. Group Treasury manages foreign currency liquidity centrally for the Group, ensuring that surplus liquidity from affiliates is deployed optimally and in compliance with local regulatory requirements. This model gives affiliates access to the Group's surplus foreign currency liquidity pool and is an affirmation of the strategic advantage that Ecobank has operating as a Banking Group. The Group maintains strong relationships with many development finance institutions (DFIs) and other institutional investors. Despite muted activity in capital markets during the year, the Group has successfully raised funding directly by affiliates and indirectly via the Holdco to support its objectives. Group liquidity has also been bolstered by steady customer deposit growth due to the accelerated pace of digital adoption during the pandemic. The Company also implemented several cost reduction measures related to staff mobility, travel, and the use of digital infrastructure.

Impact on Revenue

The COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted some sectors of the economy. However, the level of impact depends on the nature of the industry. Considering that some clients may be much more vulnerable than others, we worked closely with our credit customers to assess their liquidity and operational cash flow needs and offered different relief measures such as credit restructures and granting of moratoriums for customers having financial difficulty in meeting up their repayment obligations. In terms of reduced volume of economic activities, this has translated into lower revenue for some of our subsidiaries. In addition, regulators have restricted dividend payment from affiliates and management fees in some cases. The impact of dividends and management fees is zero at the level of the consolidated income statement.

Impairment charges and credit risk

Considering the disruption to economic and market activities and the resultant heightened probabilities of default occasioned by the pandemic, the Group has put in place measures to recognize the impact which the pandemic has on the impairment numbers as a result of worsening macro-economic variables which have been incorporated into the forward-looking information (FLIs) within the ECL model used in determining impairment charges.

We conducted stress tests to determine the sectors, countries, and products most vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic and its fall out. We identified specific vulnerable obligors across the businesses. As a result, we froze further lending in some sectors and Financial Institutions. To ensure a consistent and systematic engagement across the Group, we issued policy guidance. Group Risk Management provided guidance to help manage the loan portfolio during the COVID-19 crisis. The guidance lists the sectors that were deemed to be vulnerable to the economic impact due to the COVID pandemic.

We reached out to vulnerable obligors to identify mitigating measures that can be taken to avoid distress and default. We have also worked in line with specific regulatory or government guidance in various markets to provide forbearance or accommodation of various types.

Conclusion

We will continue to monitor the development of the situation locally and globally and follow recommended measures and guidelines issued by all countries we operate in and their counterparts in other jurisdiction where we are operating, World Health Organization (WHO) and other health authorities. Based on the current assessment, the directors are confident that the going concern of the company will not be threatened by COVID 19 and would be able to continue to operate in the foreseeable future.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 40 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

STATEMENT OF VALUE ADDED

Unaudited

Audited

Year ended 31 December 2020

Year ended 31 December 2019

US$'000

%

NGN'000

%

US$'000

%

NGN'000

%

Gross income

2,169,776

828,961,821

2,328,822

842,490,081

Interest expenses paid

(483,816)

(184,841,658)

(662,269)

(239,586,823)

Fee and commission expenses

(76,281)

(29,143,117)

(49,816)

(18,021,766)

1,609,679

614,977,046

1,616,737

584,881,492

Impairment loss on financial assets

(232,315)

(88,755,827)

(133,557)

(48,316,466)

Goodwill impairment

(159,421)

(60,906,712)

-

-

1,217,943

465,314,507

1,483,180

536,565,026

Bought in material & services

(483,312)

(184,649,106)

(474,566)

(171,682,141)

Value Added

734,631

100%

280,665,401

100%

1,008,614

100%

364,882,885

100%

Distributions

Employees

Staff salaries and benefits

456,045

62%

174,231,761

62%

490,311

49%

177,378,157

49%

Government

Income tax

80,295

11%

30,676,664

11%

134,865

13%

48,789,656

13%

Retained in the group

Asset replacement ( depreciation and amortisation)

104,366

14%

39,872,977

14%

108,504

11%

39,253,126

11%

Expansion(transfer to reserves and non-controlling interest)

93,925

13%

35,883,999

13%

274,934

27%

99,461,946

27%

734,631

100%

280,665,401

100%

1,008,614

100%

364,882,885

100%

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Page 41

Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020

PUBLIC

Shareholding structure

No

Shareholders1

Number of

Percentage Holdings

Ordinary shares

1

Strategic Shareholding

8,582,347,883

47.27

2

Directors Direct Shareholding

31,841,001

0.18

3

Government Shareholding

374,577

-

4

Staff Schemes

-

-

5

Free Float

9,542,340,398

52.55

Total

18,156,903,859

100

1.Stanbic Nominees holds 36.74% en bloc for various shareholders including QNB. The shares are available for trade on the floor of the exchange.

NAME

HOLDING

% HOLDING

STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDING

NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED

5,249,014,550

28.91

GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES PENSION FUND

3,333,333,333

18.36

8,582,347,883

47.27

DIRECTORS

NKONTCHOU ALAIN FRANCIS

26,746,001

0.15

AYEYEMI ADEMOLA

5,095,000

0.03

31,841,001

0.18

GOVERNMENT

OSUN STATE FINANCE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

21,333

-

OSUN STATE GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA

340,000

-

OSUN STATE INVESTMENT CO LTD

7,911

-

OSUN STATE INVESTMENT CO.LTD

5,333

-

374,577

-

INTERNAL USE ONLY

PUBLIC

About Ecobank:

Incorporated in Lomé, Togo, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) is the parent company of the leading independent pan-African banking Group, Ecobank, present in 35 African countries. The Ecobank Group is also represented in France through its subsidiary EBI SA in Paris. ETI also has representative offices in Dubai- United Arab Emirates, London-UK,Beijing-China,Johannesburg-South Africa, and Addis Ababa-Ethiopia.

ETI is listed on the stock exchanges in Lagos, Accra, and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) - the BRVM - in Abidjan.

The Group is owned by more than 600,000 local and international institutional and individual shareholders. It employs 14,023 people in 39 different countries in 733 branches and offices. Ecobank is a full-service bank, providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organisations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals. Additional information may be found on the Group's corporate website at: www.ecobank.com.

Investor Relations :

Ecobank is committed to continuous improvement in its investor communications. For further information, including any suggestions as to how we can communicate more effectively, please contact Ecobank Investor Relations via ir@ecobank.com. Full contact details below:

Investor contact:

Ato Arku

  1. +228 22 21 03 03
  1. +228 92 40 90 09
  1. aarku@ecobank.com

Disclaimer

ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 14:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED
09:32aECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : 2020 NSE Provisionnal PDF 903.22 KB
PU
08:42aECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : 2020 GSE Provisionnal PDF 1.27 MB
PU
01/26ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : Nigeria Secures N50 Billion 10-Year Subordi..
AQ
01/20ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : AfCFTA - Ecobank Pledges to Facilitate Paym..
AQ
2020ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : Group Empowers Women Businesses through Ell..
PU
2020ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : 9M 2020 Earnings Rele
PU
2020ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : ETI Records Gh¢150 Million Profit in Quarte..
AQ
2020ECOBANK GHANA : Academy trains NCD Alliance members from over 30 countries on fi..
AQ
2020ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : Academy trains NCD Alliance members from ov..
PU
2020GHANA : Gender Action plan
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 678 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 419 M 414 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 14 878
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,02 $
Last Close Price 0,02 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ade Ayeyemi Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alain Francis Nkontchou Chairman
Eddy Ogbogu Group Executive-Operations & Technology
Ayo Adepoju Group Chief Financial Officer
Mfundo Clement Nkuhlu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED6.67%414
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.62%396 757
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%266 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.58%262 293
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.43%200 394
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.70%195 649
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ