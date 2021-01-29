MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nigerian Stock Exchange > Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ETI TG0000000132 ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED (ETI) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange - 01/28 6.4 NGN 0.00% 09:32a ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : 2020 NSE Provisionnal PDF 903.22 KB PU 08:42a ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : 2020 GSE Provisionnal PDF 1.27 MB PU 01/26 ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : Nigeria Secures N50 Billion 10-Year Subordinated Loan AQ Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : 2020 NSE Provisionnal PDF 903.22 KB 01/29/2021 | 09:32am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PUBLIC ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 PUBLIC PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 CONTENTS Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements: Press release Consolidated statement of comprehensive income USD Consolidated statement of comprehensive income NGN Consolidated statement of comprehensive income USD (Three months) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income NGN (Three months) Consolidated statement of financial position USD Consolidated statement of financial position NGN Consolidated statement of changes in equity USD Consolidated statement of changes in equity NGN Consolidated statement of cash flows USD Consolidated statement of cash flows NGN Notes to the unaudited consolidated financial statements Value added statement PUBLIC Page 1 PUBLIC Press Release Ecobank Group reports unaudited 2020 full year results Gross earnings down 7% to $2,169.8 million (down 2% to NGN 829.0 billion)

Revenue up 2% to $1,649.9 million (up 7% to NGN 630.3 billion)

Operating income before impairment losses up 10% to $606.2 million (up 17% to NGN 231.6 billion)

Profit before tax and goodwill impairment down 18% to $330.8 million (down 14% to NGN 126.4 billion)

Profit before tax down 58% to $171.3 million (down 55% to NGN 65.5 billion)

Profit after tax down 66% to $93.9 million (down 64% to NGN 35.9 billion)

Total assets up 9% to $25.7 billion (up 19% to NGN 10,270.1 billion)

Loans and advances to customers stable at $9.2 billion (up 9% to NGN 3,699.6 billion)

Deposits from customers up 12% to $18.2 billion (up 23% to NGN 7,301.3 billion)

Total equity up 7% to $2.0 billion (up 17% to NGN 805.1 billion) Financial Highlights Unaudited Audited % Change Year ended 31 December 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 US$'000 NGN'000 US$'000 NGN'000 US$ NGN Income Statement: Gross Earnings 2,169,776 828,961,821 2,328,822 842,490,081 -7% -2% Revenue 1,649,911 630,347,661 1,622,259 586,879,168 2% 7% Operating profit before impairment losses 606,188 231,593,818 548,878 198,565,744 10% 17% Profit before tax and goodwill impairment 330,760 126,366,691 405,079 146,544,064 -18% -14% Profit before tax 171,339 65,459,979 405,079 146,544,064 -58% -55% Profit for the year 93,925 35,883,999 274,934 99,461,946 -66% -64% Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the year (expressed in United States cents / kobo per share): Basic (cents and kobo) 0.033 12.423 0.778 281.570 -96% -96% Diluted (cents and kobo) 0.033 12.423 0.789 285.319 -96% -96% Earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to owners of the parent during the year (expressed in United States cents / kobo per share): Basic (cents and kobo) 0.006 2.417 0.010 3.750 -39% -36% Diluted (cents and kobo) 0.006 2.417 0.010 3.750 -39% -36% Financial Highlights Unaudited Audited % Change As at 31 December 2020 As at 31 December 2019 US$'000 NGN'000 US$'000 NGN'000 US$ NGN Statement of Financial Position: Total assets 25,654,050 10,270,085,837 23,641,184 8,621,939,805 9% 19% Loans and advances to customers 9,241,360 3,699,593,649 9,276,608 3,383,178,938 0% 9% Deposits from customers 18,238,169 7,301,286,196 16,246,120 5,924,959,964 12% 23% Total equity 2,011,108 805,106,866 1,885,777 687,742,872 7% 17% The unaudited financial statements were approved for issue by the board of directors on 28 January 2021. Alain Nkontchou Ade Ayeyemi Ayo Adepoju Group Chairman Group Chief Executive Officer Group Chief Financial Officer FRC/2020/003/00000021578 FRC/2020/003/00000020528 FRC/2017/ICAN/00000017517 www.ecobank.com PUBLIC Page 2 PUBLIC Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income - USD Unaudited Audited % Change Year ended 31 December 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Interest Income 1,387,612 1,411,998 -2% Interest Expense (483,816) (662,269) -27% Net Interest Income 903,796 749,729 21% Fee and commission income 420,306 459,866 -9% Fee and commission expense (32,635) (40,350) -19% Net trading income 318,830 381,691 -16% Other operating income 39,614 71,323 44% Non-interest revenue 746,115 872,530 -14% Operating income 1,649,911 1,622,259 2% Staff expenses (456,045) (490,311) -7% Depreciation and amortisation (104,366) (108,504) -4% Other operating expenses (483,312) (474,566) 2% Operating expenses (1,043,723) (1,073,381) -3% Operating profit before impairment losses and taxation 606,188 548,878 10% Impairment losses on loans and advances (316,515) (314,177) 1% Recoveries 130,517 204,262 -36% Impairment charge on other financial assets (46,317) (23,642) 96% Impairment charges on financial assets (232,315) (133,557) 74% Operating profit after impairment losses 373,873 415,321 -10% Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economies (43,646) (9,466) 361% Share of post-tax results of associates 533 (776) -169% Profit before tax and goodwill impairment 330,760 405,079 -18% Goodwill impairment (159,421) - n/m Profit before tax 171,339 405,079 -58% Taxation (80,295) (134,865) -40% Profit after tax from continuing operations 91,044 270,214 -66% Profit after tax from discontinued operations 2,881 4,720 -39% Profit after tax 93,925 274,934 -66% Profit after tax attributable to: Owners of the parent 9,553 193,958 -95% - Continuing operations 7,997 191,409 -96% - Discontinued operations 1,556 2,549 -39% Non-controlling interests 84,372 80,976 4% - Continuing operations 83,047 78,805 5% - Discontinued operations 1,325 2,171 -39% 93,925 274,934 -66% Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the year (expressed in United States cents per share): Basic (cents ) 0.033 0.778 -96% Diluted (cents ) 0.033 0.789 -96% Earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to owners of the parent during the year (expressed in United States cents per share): Basic (cents ) 0.006 0.010 -39% Diluted (cents ) 0.006 0.010 -39% Unaudited consolidated statement of other comprehensive income Profit after tax 93,925 274,934 -66% Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations (52,119) (243,219) -79% Impact of Hyperinflation - (35,542) n/m Fair value gain on debt instruments at FVOCI 89,541 65,924 36% Taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income that may be subsequently reclassed to profit or loss (641) (1,468) -56% Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Property and equipment revaluation gain 26,833 13,224 103% Fair value loss equity instruments designated at FVOCI - (184) n/m Remeasurements of defined benefit obligations - 902 n/m Taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassed to profit or loss (7,890) (1,083) 629% Other comprehensive profit / ( loss) for the year, net of taxation 55,724 (201,446) -128% Total comprehensive profit for the year 149,649 73,488 104% Total comprehensive profit /(loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 14,171 (14,571) -197% - Continuing operations 12,615 (17,120) -174% - Discontinued operations 1,556 2,549 -39% Non-controlling interests 135,478 88,059 54% - Continuing operations 134,153 85,888 56% - Discontinued operations 1,325 2,171 -39% 149,649 73,488 104% The above unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. "n/m" : not meaningful PUBLIC Page 3 PUBLIC Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income - NGN Unaudited Audited % Change Year ended 31 December 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 NGN'000 NGN'000 Interest Income 530,136,461 510,813,755 4% Interest Expense (184,841,658) (239,586,823) -23% Net Interest Income 345,294,803 271,226,932 27% Fee and commission income 160,577,694 166,364,172 -3% Fee and commission expense (12,468,185) (14,597,283) -15% Net trading income 121,808,840 138,083,066 -12% Other operating income 15,134,509 25,802,281 -41% Non-interest revenue 285,052,858 315,652,236 -10% Operating income 630,347,661 586,879,168 7% Staff expenses (174,231,761) (177,378,157) -2% Depreciation and amortisation (39,872,977) (39,253,126) 2% Other operating expenses (184,649,105) (171,682,141) 8% Operating expenses (398,753,843) (388,313,424) 3% Operating profit before impairment losses and taxation 231,593,818 198,565,744 17% Impairment losses on loans and advances (120,924,395) (113,658,754) 6% Recoveries 49,863,954 73,895,175 -33% Impairment charge on other financial assets (17,695,386) (8,552,887) 107% Impairment charges on financial assets (88,755,827) (48,316,466) 84% Operating profit after impairment losses 142,837,991 150,249,278 -5% Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economies (16,674,932) (3,424,483) 387% Share of post-tax results of associates 203,632 (280,731) -173% Profit before tax and goodwill impairment 126,366,691 146,544,064 -14% Goodwill impairment (60,906,712) - nm Profit before tax 65,459,979 146,544,064 -55% Taxation (30,676,665) (48,789,656) -37% Profit after tax from continuing operations 34,783,314 97,754,408 -64% Profit after tax from discontinued operations 1,100,685 1,707,538 -36% Profit after tax 35,883,999 99,461,946 -64% Profit after tax attributable to: Owners of the parent 3,649,719 70,167,532 -95% - Continuing operations 3,055,250 69,245,389 -96% - Discontinued operations 594,469 922,143 -36% Non-controlling interests 32,234,280 29,294,414 10% - Continuing operations 31,728,064 28,509,019 11% - Discontinued operations 506,216 785,395 -36% 35,883,999 99,461,946 -64% Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the year (expressed in Naira kobo per share): Basic (kobo ) 12.423 281.570 -96% Diluted (kobo ) 12.423 285.319 -96% Earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to owners of the parent during the year (expressed in Naira kobo per share): Basic (kobo ) 2.417 3.750 -36% Diluted (kobo ) 2.417 3.750 -36% Unaudited consolidated statement of other comprehensive income Profit after tax 35,883,999 99,461,946 -64% Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations 49,569,312 (86,639,313) -157% Impact of Hyperinflation - (12,857,909) n/m Fair value gain on debt instruments at FVOCI 34,209,094 23,849,103 43% Taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income that may be subsequently reclassed to profit or loss (244,894) (531,073) -54% Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Property and equipment revaluation gain 10,251,534 4,784,002 114% Fair value loss in equity instruments designated at FVOCI - (66,565) n/m Remeasurements of defined benefit obligations - 326,313 n/m Taxation relating to components of other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassed to profit or loss (3,014,371) (391,793) 669% Other comprehensive profit / (loss)for the year, net of taxation 90,770,675 (71,527,235) -227% Total comprehensive profit for the year 126,654,674 27,934,711 353% Total comprehensive income /(loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 58,287,722 (4,457,060) -1408% - Continuing operations 57,693,253 (5,379,203) -1173% - Discontinued operations 594,469 922,143 -36% Non-controlling interests 68,366,952 32,391,771 111% - Continuing operations 67,860,736 31,606,376 115% - Discontinued operations 506,216 785,395 -36% 126,654,674 27,934,711 353% The above unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. "n/m" : not meaningful PUBLIC Page 4 PUBLIC Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income - USD Unaudited Audited % Change 3 Months ended 31 December 2020 3 Months ended 31 December 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Interest Income 341,959 381,623 -10% Interest Expense (109,261) (172,532) -37% Net Interest Income 232,698 209,091 11% Fee and commission income 117,508 117,329 0% Fee and commission expense (9,404) (13,088) -28% Net trading income 61,202 110,831 -45% Other operating income 34,400 29,104 18% Non-interest revenue 203,706 244,176 -17% Operating income 436,404 453,267 -4% Staff expenses (114,673) (133,584) -14% Depreciation and amortisation (26,979) (30,973) -13% Other operating expenses (132,680) (132,864) 0% Operating expenses (274,332) (297,421) -8% Operating profit before impairment losses and taxation 162,072 155,846 4% Impairment losses on loans and advances (115,991) (129,141) -10% Recoveries 57,837 77,606 -25% Impairment charge on other financial assets (12,358) 8,020 -254% Impairment charges on financial assets (70,512) (43,515) 62% Operating profit after impairment losses 91,560 112,331 -18% Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economies (11,041) (9,466) 17% Share of post-tax results of associates 41 (638) -106% Profit before tax and goodwill impairment 80,560 102,227 -21% Goodwill impairment - - n/m Profit before tax 80,560 102,227 -21% Taxation (14,929) (46,206) -68% Profit after tax from continuing operations 65,631 56,021 17% Profit after tax from discontinued operations 1,231 836 47% Profit after tax 66,862 56,857 18% Profit after tax attributable to: Owners of the parent 41,126 39,272 5% - Continuing operations 40,461 38,820 4% - Discontinued operations 665 452 47% Non-controlling interests 25,736 17,585 46% - Continuing operations 25,170 17,201 46% - Discontinued operations 566 384 47% 66,862 56,857 18% PUBLIC"n/m" : not meaningful Page 5 PUBLIC Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income - NGN Unaudited Audited % Change 3 Months ended 31 December 2020 3 Months ended 31 December 2019 NGN'000 NGN'000 Interest Income 132,762,404 138,317,247 -4% Interest Expense (42,501,474) (62,539,319) -32% Net Interest Income 90,260,930 75,777,928 19% Fee and commission income 45,506,949 42,531,746 7% Fee and commission expense (3,639,829) (4,741,648) -23% Net trading income 23,581,034 40,162,984 -41% Other operating income 13,153,060 10,539,459 25% Non-interest revenue 78,601,214 88,492,541 -11% Operating income 168,862,144 164,270,469 3% Staff expenses (44,501,940) (48,415,826) -8% Depreciation and amortisation (10,463,999) (11,224,470) -7% Other operating expenses (51,400,254) (48,151,580) 7% Operating expenses (106,366,193) (107,791,876) -1% Operating profit before impairment losses and taxation 62,495,951 56,478,593 11% Impairment losses on loans and advances (44,720,305) (46,765,377) -4% Recoveries 22,243,753 28,107,071 -21% Impairment charge on other financial assets (4,790,124) 2,893,416 -266% Impairment charges on financial assets (27,266,676) (15,764,890) 73% Operating profit after impairment losses 35,229,275 40,713,703 -13% Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economies (4,284,224) (3,424,483) 25% Share of post-tax results of associates 16,660 (230,842) -107% Profit before tax and goodwill impairment 30,961,711 37,058,378 -16% Goodwill impairment - - n/m Profit before tax 30,961,711 37,058,378 -16% Taxation (5,835,965) (16,738,055) -65% Profit after tax from continuing operations 25,125,746 20,320,323 24% Profit after tax from discontinued operations 473,644 303,412 56% Profit after tax 25,599,390 20,623,735 24% Profit after tax attributable to: Owners of the parent 15,648,244 14,246,148 10% - Continuing operations 15,392,377 14,082,103 9% - Discontinued operations 255,867 164,045 56% Non-controlling interests 9,951,146 6,377,587 56% - Continuing operations 9,733,369 6,238,220 56% - Discontinued operations 217,777 139,367 56% 25,599,390 20,623,735 24% PUBLIC Page 6 PUBLIC Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - USD Unaudited Audited As at 31 December 2020 As at 31 December 2019 ASSETS US$'000 US$'000 Cash and balances with central banks 3,814,885 2,829,313 Trading financial assets 157,357 182,662 Derivative financial instruments 91,271 65,459 Loans and advances to banks 1,764,029 1,891,889 Loans and advances to customers 9,241,360 9,276,608 Treasury bills and other eligible bills 1,705,567 1,632,749 Investment securities 6,017,546 4,857,763 Pledged assets 423,599 351,478 Other assets 1,125,249 1,184,770 Investment in associates 4,307 3,664 Intangible assets 146,789 309,974 Property and equipment 853,737 831,182 Investment properties 24,987 21,710 Deferred income tax assets 150,062 116,424 25,520,745 23,555,645 Assets held for sale and discontinued operations 133,305 85,539 Total Assets 25,654,050 23,641,184 LIABILITIES Deposits from banks 2,357,871 2,207,593 Deposits from customers 18,238,169 16,246,120 Derivative financial instruments 78,631 51,255 Borrowed funds 1,658,341 2,075,001 Other liabilities 890,971 845,970 Provisions 69,392 68,482 Current income tax liabilities 88,477 54,756 Deferred income tax liabilities 59,160 67,556 Retirement benefit obligations 46,552 31,082 23,487,564 21,647,815 Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations 155,378 107,592 Total Liabilities 23,642,942 21,755,407 EQUITY Share capital and premium 2,113,961 2,113,957 Retained earnings and reserves (623,093) (637,264) Equity attributable to owners of the parents 1,490,868 1,476,693 Non-controlling interests 520,240 409,084 Total equity 2,011,108 1,885,777 Total liabilities and equity 25,654,050 23,641,184 The above unaudited consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes - (0) PUBLIC Page 7 PUBLIC Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - NGN Unaudited Audited As at 31 December 2020 As at 31 December 2019 ASSETS NGN'000 NGN'000 Cash and balances with central banks 1,527,212,912 1,031,850,451 Trading financial assets 62,994,728 66,616,831 Derivative financial instruments 36,538,519 23,872,897 Loans and advances to banks 706,193,730 689,971,918 Loans and advances to customers 3,699,593,649 3,383,178,938 Treasury bills and other eligible bills 682,789,637 595,463,560 Investment securities 2,409,004,190 1,771,626,166 Pledged assets 169,579,388 128,184,027 Other assets 450,470,933 432,085,620 Investment in associates 1,724,221 1,336,261 Intangible assets 58,764,040 113,047,518 Property and equipment 341,776,533 303,132,075 Investment properties 10,003,046 7,917,637 Deferred income tax assets 60,074,320 42,459,833 10,216,719,846 8,590,743,732 Assets held for sale and discontinued operations 53,365,991 31,196,073 Total Assets 10,270,085,837 8,621,939,805 LIABILITIES Deposits from banks 943,926,497 805,109,167 Deposits from customers 7,301,286,196 5,924,959,964 Derivative financial instruments 31,478,348 18,692,699 Borrowed funds 663,883,653 756,752,865 Other liabilities 356,682,420 308,525,259 Provisions 27,779,700 24,975,386 Current income tax liabilities 35,419,997 19,969,513 Deferred income tax liabilities 23,683,523 24,637,673 Retirement benefit obligations 18,636,162 11,335,605 9,402,776,496 7,894,958,131 Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations 62,202,475 39,238,802 Total Liabilities 9,464,978,971 7,934,196,933 EQUITY Share capital and premium 353,513,236 353,511,708 Retained earnings and reserves 243,325,951 185,038,229 Equity attributable to owners of the parents 596,839,187 538,549,937 Non-controlling interests 208,267,679 149,192,935 Total equity 805,106,866 687,742,872 Total liabilities and equity 10,270,085,837 8,621,939,805 The above unaudited consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes - (0) PUBLIC Page 8 PUBLIC Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity - USD Amounts in US$'000 Share Capital Retained Earnings Other Reserves Total equity and Non-Controlling Total Equity reserves attributable Interest 1 January 2019 2,113,957 185,893 (842,367) 1,457,483 275,539 1,733,022 Foreign currency translation differences - - (243,219) (243,219) - (243,219) Net changes in equity instruments, net of taxes - - (184) (184) - (184) Net changes in debt instruments,net of taxes - - 59,199 59,199 5,257 64,456 Net gain on revaluation of property - - 10,315 10,315 1,826 12,141 Impact of adopting IAS 29 at 1 January 2019 - - (35,542) (35,542) - (35,542) Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations - - 902 902 - 902 Profit for the year - 193,958 - 193,958 80,976 274,934 Total comprehensive profit for the year - 193,958 (208,529) (14,571) 88,059 73,488 Change in minority ownership - - - - 64,962 64,962 Dividend relating to 2018 - - - - (19,476) (19,476) Change in minority interest - - - - - Transfer to other group reserve - - 36,382 36,382 - 36,382 Transfer to share option reserve - - 94 94 - 94 Convertible bond - equity component - - (2,695) (2,695) - (2,695) Transfer from general banking reserves - (28,124) 28,124 - - - Transfer to statutory reserve - (106,164) 106,164 - - - At 31 December 2019 2,113,957 245,563 (882,827) 1,476,693 409,084 1,885,777 Foreign currency translation differences - - (93,888) (93,888) 41,769 (52,119) Net changes in debt instruments,net of taxes - - 85,449 85,449 3,451 88,900 Net gains on revaluation of property - - 13,057 13,057 5,886 18,943 Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations - - - - - - Profit for the year - 9,553 - 9,553 84,372 93,925 Total comprehensive profit for the year - 9,553 4,618 14,171 135,478 149,649 Adjustment to ordinary capital 4 - - 4 - 4 Dividend relating to 2019 - - - - (24,322) (24,322) At 31 December 2020 2,113,961 255,116 (878,209) 1,490,868 520,240 2,011,108 The above unaudited consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. PUBLIC Page 9 PUBLIC Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity - NGN Amounts in NGN '000 Share Capital Retained Earnings Other Reserves Total equity and Non-Controlling Total Equity reserves attributable Interest 1 January 2019 353,511,708 (12,139,267) 189,413,718 530,786,159 100,345,847 631,132,006 Foreign currency translation differences - - (87,174,277) (87,174,277) 534,964 (86,639,313) Net changes in equity instruments, net of taxes - - (66,565) (66,565) - (66,565) Net changes in debt instruments,net of taxes - - 21,416,223 21,416,223 1,901,807 23,318,030 Net gain on revaluation of property - - 3,731,623 3,731,623 660,586 4,392,209 Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations - - 326,313 326,313 - 326,313 Impact of adopting IAS 29 at 1 January 2019 - - (12,857,909) (12,857,909) - (12,857,909) Profit for the year - 70,167,532 - 70,167,532 29,294,414 99,461,946 Total comprehensive profit for the year - 70,167,532 (74,624,592) (4,457,060) 32,391,771 27,934,711 Change in minority ownership - - - - 23,501,084 23,501,084 Dividend relating to 2018 - - - - (7,045,767) (7,045,767) Transfer to share option reserve - - 34,006 34,006 - 34,006 Convertible bond - equity component - - (974,961) (974,961) - (974,961) Transfer from general banking reserves - (10,174,325) 10,174,325 - - - Transfer to statutory reserve - (38,406,592) 38,406,592 - - - Transfer to other group reserve - - 13,161,793 13,161,793 - 13,161,793 At 31 December 2019 353,511,708 9,447,348 175,590,881 538,549,937 149,192,935 687,742,872 Foreign currency translation differences - - 17,003,836 17,003,836 32,565,476 49,569,312 Net changes in debt instruments,net of taxes - - 32,645,747 32,645,747 1,318,453.0 33,964,200 Net gain on revaluation of property - - 4,988,420 4,988,420 2,248,743.0 7,237,163 Profit for the year - 3,649,719 - 3,649,719 32,234,280 35,883,999 Total comprehensive profit for the year - 3,649,719 54,638,003 58,287,722 68,366,952 126,654,674 Adjustment to ordinary capital 1,528.00 - - 1,528 - 1,528 Dividend relating to 2019 - - - - (9,292,208) (9,292,208) At 31 December 2020 353,513,236 13,097,067 230,228,884 596,839,187 208,267,679 805,106,866 The above unaudited consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. PUBLIC Page 10 PUBLIC Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows - USD Unaudited Audited Year ended 31 December 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 171,339 405,079 Adjusted for: Foreign exchange income (214,054) (42,924) Net investment security gain (15,340) (6,879) Impairment losses on loans and advances 185,998 109,915 Impairment losses on other financial assets 46,317 23,642 Depreciation of property and equipment 81,723 88,144 Net interest income (903,796) (749,729) Amortisation of software and other intangibles 22,643 20,360 Profit on sale of property and equipment (1,826) (1,279) Share of post-tax results of associates (533) 776 Income taxes paid (89,342) (123,782) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trading financial assets 25,305 (60,379) Derivative financial instruments (25,812) (15,545) Treasury bills and other eligible bills 216,251 180,562 Loans and advances to banks 100,177 (100,064) Loans and advances to customers 18,869 (26,449) Pledged assets (72,121) (111,044) Other assets 59,521 (445,602) Mandatory reserve deposits with central banks 70,052 (135,505) Deposits from customers 1,992,049 310,121 Other deposits from banks (110,247) 1,204,157 Derivative liabilities 27,376 21,348 Other liabilities 45,001 (150,587) Provisions 910 15,503 Interest received 1,387,612 1,411,998 Interest paid (483,816) (662,269) Net cashflow from operating activities 2,534,256 1,159,568 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of software (31,033) (58,369) Purchase of property and equipment (271,429) (406,367) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 170,190 292,304 Purchase of investment securities (3,511,743) (2,911,125) Purchase of investment properties (8,091) (4,222) Disposal of investment properties 3,925 12,047 Proceeds from sale and redemption of securities 2,519,264 2,570,480 Net cashflow used in investing activities (1,128,917) (505,252) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowed funds (580,194) (671,050) Proceeds from borrowed funds 344,838 686,359 Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders (24,322) (19,476) Net cashflow used in financing activities (259,678) (4,167) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,145,661 650,149 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,559,766 2,141,855 Effects of exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (89,176) (232,238) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 3,616,251 2,559,766 The above unaudited consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. PUBLIC Page 11 PUBLIC Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows - NGN Unaudited Audited Year ended 31 December 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 NGN'000 NGN'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 65,459,979 146,544,064 Adjusted for: Foreign exchange income (81,779,312) (15,528,471) Net gain from investment securities (5,860,694) (2,488,593) Impairment losses on loans and advances 120,924,395 39,763,579 Impairment losses on other financial assets 17,695,386 8,552,887 Depreciation of property and equipment 31,222,231 31,887,558 Net interest income (345,294,804) (271,226,932) Amortisation of software and other intangibles 8,650,747 7,365,569 Profit on sale of property and equipment (697,622) (462,700) Share of post-tax results of associates (203,632) 280,731 Income taxes paid (34,133,066) (44,780,197) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trading financial assets 9,667,762 (21,843,107) Derivative financial instruments (9,861,462) (5,623,662) Treasury bills and other eligible bills 82,618,585 65,321,306 Loans and advances to banks 38,272,581 (36,199,816) Loans and advances to customers 7,208,892 (9,568,366) Pledged assets (27,553,791) (40,172,013) Other assets 22,739,968 (161,203,933) Mandatory reserve deposits with central banks 26,763,331 (49,021,187) Deposits from customers 761,061,311 112,191,428 Other deposits from banks (42,119,810) 435,623,817 Derivative liabilities 10,458,987 7,722,994 Other liabilities 17,192,609 (54,477,385) Provisions 347,665 5,608,468 Interest received 530,136,461 510,813,755 Interest paid (184,841,658) (239,586,823) Net cashflow from operating activities 1,018,075,039 419,492,971 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of software (11,856,289) (21,115,956) Purchase of property and equipment (103,699,225) (147,010,019) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 65,021,078 105,745,832 Purchase of investment securities (1,341,659,449) (1,053,147,874) Purchase of investment properties (3,091,277) (1,527,379) Disposal of investment properties 1,499,724 4,358,203 Proceeds from sale and redemption of securities 962,483,344 929,913,881 Net cashflow used in investing activities (431,302,094) (182,783,312) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowed funds (221,662,719) (242,763,495) Proceeds from borrowed funds 131,745,050 248,301,781 Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders (9,292,281) (7,045,767) Net cashflow used in financing activities (99,209,950) (1,507,481) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 487,562,995 235,202,178 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 978,806,322 780,020,754 Effects of exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (18,675,545) (36,416,610) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 1,447,693,772 978,806,322 The above unaudited consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. PUBLIC Page 12 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes General information

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) and its subsidiaries (together, 'the Group') provide retail, corporate and investment banking services throughout sub Saharan Africa outside South Africa. The Group had operations in 39 countries and employed over 14,023 people as at 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: 14,878) .

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is a limited liability company and is incorporated and domiciled in the Republic of Togo. The address of its registered office is as follows: 2365 Boulevard du Mono, Lomé, Togo. The company has a primary listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange, the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the Bourse Regionale Des Valeurs Mobilieres (Abidjan) Cote D'Ivoire.

The consolidated unaudited financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2020 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 28 January 2021. Summary of significant accounting policies

This note provides a list of the significant accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements to the extent they have not already been disclosed elsewhere. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated. The notes also highlight new standards and interpretations issued at the time of preparation of the consolidated financial statements and their potential impact on the Group. The financial statements are for the Group consisting of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and its subsidiaries.

2.1 Basis of presentation and measurement

The Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the Financial Statements) have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. The financial statements comply with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for the following:

The Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the Financial Statements) have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. The financial statements comply with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for the following: fair value through other comprehensive income and fair value through profit and loss, financial assets and financial liabilities (including derivative instruments) and investment properties measured at fair value

assets held for sale - measured at fair value less cost of disposal; and

the liability for defined benefit obligations recognized at the present value of the defined benefit obligation less the fair value of the plan assets and plan assets measured at fair value

The consolidated financial statements are presented in US Dollars, which is the group's presentation currency. The figures shown in the consolidated financial statements are stated in US Dollar thousands.

The consolidated financial statements comprise the consolidated statement of comprehensive income (shown as two statements), the statement of financial position, the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows and the accompanying notes. The consolidated statement of cash flows shows the changes in cash and cash equivalents arising during the period from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities. Included in cash and cash equivalents are highly liquid investments. The cash flows from operating activities are determined by using the indirect method. The Group's assignment of the cash flows to operating, investing and financing category depends on the Group's business model. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires Directors to exercise judgment in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. Changes in assumptions may have a significant impact on the financial statements in the period the assumptions changed. Management believes that the underlying assumptions are appropriate and that the Group's financial statements therefore present the financial position and results fairly. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements, are disclosed in Note 3. 2.2 New and amended standards adopted by the group The Group applied for the first-time certain standards and amendments, which are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020. The Group has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. a) Amendments to IFRS 3: Definition of a Business The amendment to IFRS 3 Business Combinations clarifies that to be considered a business, an integrated set of activities and assets must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that, together, significantly contribute to the ability to create output. Furthermore, it clarifies that a business can exist without including all of the inputs and processes needed to create outputs. These amendments had no impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group, but may impact future periods should the Group enter into any business combinations. b) Amendments to IFRS 7, IFRS 9 and IAS 39 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform The amendments to IFRS 9 and IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement provide a number of reliefs, which apply to all hedging relationships that are directly affected by interest rate benchmark reform. A hedging relationship is affected if the reform gives rise to uncertainty about the timing and/or amount of benchmark- based cash flows of the hedged item or the hedging instrument. These amendments have no impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group as it does not have any interest rate hedge relationships. c) Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8 Definition of Material The amendments provide a new definition of material that states, "information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity." The amendments clarify that materiality will depend on the nature or magnitude of information, either individually or in combination with other information, in the context of the financial statements. A misstatement of information is material if it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions made by the primary users. These amendments had no impact on the consolidated financial statements of, nor is there expected to be any future impact to the Group. d) Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting issued on 29 March 2018 The Conceptual Framework is not a standard, and none of the concepts contained therein override the concepts or requirements in any standard. The purpose of the Conceptual Framework is to assist the IASB in developing standards, to help preparers develop consistent accounting policies where there is no applicable standard in place and to assist all parties to understand and interpret the standards. This will affect those entities which developed their accounting policies based on the Conceptual Framework. The revised Conceptual Framework includes some new concepts, updated definitions and recognition criteria for assets and liabilities and clarifies some important concepts. These amendments had no impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group. e) Amendments to IFRS 16 Covid-19 Related Rent Concessions On 28 May 2020, the IASB issued Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions - amendment to IFRS 16 Leases The amendments provide relief to lessees from applying IFRS 16 guidance on lease modification accounting for rent concessions arising as a direct consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a practical expedient, a lessee may elect not to assess whether a Covid-19 related rent concession from a lessor is a lease modification. A lessee that makes this election accounts for any change in lease payments resulting from the Covid-19 related rent concession the same way it would account for the change under IFRS 16, if the change were not a lease modification. The amendment applies to annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020. Earlier application is permitted. This amendment had no impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 13 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued) 2.3 New and amended standards/ interpretation issued not yet adopted by the group The following standards have been issued or amended by the IASB but are yet to become effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020: I) IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts In May 2017, the IASB issued IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (IFRS 17), a comprehensive new accounting standard for insurance contracts covering recognition and measurement, presentation and disclosure. Once effective, IFRS 17 will replace IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts (IFRS 4) that was issued in 2005. IFRS 17 applies to all types of insurance contracts (i.e., life, non-life, direct insurance and re-insurance), regardless of the type of entities that issue them, as well as to certain guarantees and financial instruments with discretionary participation features. The overall objective of IFRS 17 is to provide an accounting model for insurance contracts that is more useful and consistent for insurers. In contrast to the requirements in IFRS 4, which are largely based on grandfathering previous local accounting policies, IFRS 17 provides a comprehensive model for insurance contracts, covering all relevant accounting aspects. The core of IFRS 17 is the general model, supplemented by: A specific adaptation for contracts with direct participation features (the variable fee approach)

A simplified approach (the premium allocation approach) mainly for short-duration contracts IFRS 17 is effective for reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, with comparative figures required. Early application is permitted, provided the entity also applies IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 on or before the date it first applies IFRS 17. The impact of this standard is not material to the Group. II) Amendments to IAS 1: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current In January 2020, the IASB issued amendments to paragraphs 69 to 76 of IAS 1 to specify the requirements for classifying liabilities as current or non-current. The amendments clarify: What is meant by a right to defer settlement

That a right to defer must exist at the end of the reporting period

That classification is unaffected by the likelihood that an entity will exercise its deferral right

That only if an embedded derivative in a convertible liability is itself an equity instrument would the terms of a liability not impact its classification

The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023 and must be applied retrospectively. The Group is currently assessing the impact the amendments will have on current practice and whether existing loan agreements may require renegotiation. III) IFRS 9 Financial Instruments - Fees in the '10 per cent' test for derecognition of financial liabilities As part of its 2018-2020 annual improvements to IFRS standards process the IASB issued amendment to IFRS 9. The amendment clarifies the fees that an entity includes when assessing whether the terms of a new or modified financial liability are substantially different from the terms of the original financial liability. These fees include only those paid or received between the borrower and the lender, including fees paid or received by either the borrower or lender on the other's behalf. An entity applies the amendment to financial liabilities that are modified or exchanged on or after the beginning of the annual reporting period in which the entity first applies the amendment. The amendment is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 with earlier adoption permitted. The Group will apply the amendments to financial liabilities that are modified or exchanged on or after the beginning of the annual reporting period in which the entity first applies the amendment. The amendments are not expected to have a material impact on the Group. 2.4 Foreign currency translation a) Functional and presentation currency Items included in the financial statements of each of the Group's entities are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates ('the functional currency'). The consolidated financial statements are presented in United States dollars, which is the Group's presentation currency. b) Transactions and balances Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the official exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions or valuation where items are re-measured. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation at year-end exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are recognised in the income statement. Changes in the fair value of monetary securities denominated in foreign currency classified as FVTOCI are analysed between translation differences resulting from changes in the amortised cost of the security and other changes in the carrying amount of the security. Translation differences related to changes in amortised cost are recognised in profit or loss, and other changes in carrying amount are recognised in other comprehensive income. Non-monetary items that are measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value was determined. Translation differences on non-monetary financial assets and liabilities such as equities held at fair value through profit or loss are recognised in the income statement as part of the fair value gain or loss. Translation differences on non-monetary financial assets, such as equities classified as FVTOCI, are included in other comprehensive income c) Group companies The results and financial position of all group entities that have a functional currency different from the presentation currency are translated into the presentation currency as follows: Assets and liabilities for each statement of financial position presented are translated at the closing rate at the date of that statement of financial position; Income and expenses for each income statement are translated at average exchange rates; (unless this average is not a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the rates prevailing on the transaction dates, in which case income and expenses are translated at the dates of the transactions) and All resulting exchange differences are recognised in other comprehensive income. Exchange differences arising from the above process are reported in shareholders' equity as 'Foreign currency translation differences'. On consolidation, exchange differences arising from the translation of the net investment in foreign entities are taken to 'Other comprehensive income'. When a foreign operation is sold, such exchange differences are recognised in the income statement as part of the gain or loss on sale. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 14 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes 2.4 Foreign currency translation (continued) Goodwill and fair value adjustments arising on the acquisition of a foreign entity are treated as assets and liabilities of the foreign entity and translated at the closing rate. d) Classification of Zimbabwe and South Sudan as hyper-inflationary economies IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" requires that the financial statements of entities whose functional currency is that of a hyperinflationary economy to be adjusted for the effects of changes in a suitable general price index and to be expressed in terms of the current unit of measurement at the closing date of the reporting period. Accordingly, the inflation produced from the date of acquisition or from the revaluation date, as applicable, must be computed in the non-monetary items. The Zimbabwe and South Sudan economy was designated as hyperinflationary . As a result, application of IAS 29 'Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies' has been applied to all Ecobank entities whose functional currency are the Zimbabwe dollar (Zim$) and South Sudan (SSP). IAS 29 requires that adjustments are applicable from the start of the relevant entity's reporting period. The application of IAS 29 includes: • Adjustment of historical cost non-monetary assets and liabilities for the change in purchasing power caused by inflation from the date of initial recognition to the balance sheet date; • Adjustment of the income statement for inflation during the reporting period; • The income statement is translated at the period end foreign exchange rate instead of an average rate and ; • Adjustment of the income statement to reflect the impact of inflation and exchange rate movement on holding monetary assets and liabilities in local currency. • This resulted in a net monetary loss of $43.6 million recorded in the income statement. The comparative figures in these consolidated financial statements presented in a stable currency are not adjusted for subsequent changes in the price level or exchange rates. This resulted in an initial difference, arising on the adoption of hyperinflation accounting, between the closing equity of the previous year and the opening equity of the current year. The company recognized this initial difference directly in other comprehensive income. Sale and repurchase agreements

Securities sold subject to repurchase agreements ('repos') are reclassified in the financial statements as pledged assets when the transferee has the right by contract or custom to sell or repledge the collateral; the counterparty liability is included in deposits from banks or deposits from customers, as appropriate. Securities purchased under agreements to resell ('reverse repos') are recorded as loans and advances to other banks or customers, as appropriate. The difference between sale and repurchase price is treated as interest and accrued over the life of the agreements using the effective interest method. Securities lent to counterparties are also retained in the financial statements. Determination of fair value

Fair value under IFRS 13, Fair Value Measurement ('IFRS 13') is defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction in the principal (or most advantageous) market at the measurement date under current market condition (i.e. an exit price) regardless of whether that price is directly observable or estimated using another valuation technique. For financial instruments traded in active markets, the determination of fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities is based on quoted market prices or dealer price quotations. This includes listed equity securities and quoted debt instruments on exchanges (for example, NSE, BVRM, GSE) and quotes from approved bond market makers. A financial instrument is regarded as quoted in an active market if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer or broker, and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. If the above criteria are not met, the market is regarded as being inactive. Indications that a market is inactive are when there is a wide bid-offer spread or significant increase in the bid-offer spread or there are few recent transactions. For all other financial instruments, fair value is determined using valuation techniques. In these techniques, fair values are estimated from observable data in respect of similar financial instruments, using models to estimate the present value of expected future cash flows or other valuation techniques, using inputs existing at the dates of the consolidated statement of financial position. The Group uses widely recognised valuation models for determining fair values of non-standardized financial instruments of lower complexity, such as options or interest rate and currency swaps. For these financial instruments, inputs into models are generally market observable. The output of a model is always an estimate or approximation of a value that cannot be determined with certainty, and valuation techniques employed may not fully reflect all factors relevant to the positions the Group holds. Valuations are therefore adjusted, where appropriate, to allow for additional factors including model risks, liquidity risk and counterparty credit risk. Based on the established fair value model governance policies, and related controls and procedures applied, management believes that these valuation adjustments are necessary and appropriate to fairly state the values of financial instruments carried at fair value in the consolidated statement of financial position. Price data and parameters used in the measurement procedures applied are generally reviewed carefully and adjusted, if necessary - particularly in view of the current market developments. The fair value of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives is determined using valuation methods that are commonly accepted in the financial markets, such as present value techniques and option pricing models. The fair value of foreign exchange forwards is generally based on current forward exchange rates. Structured interest rate derivatives are measured using appropriate option pricing models (for example, the Black-Scholes model) or other procedures such as Monte Carlo simulation. In cases when the fair value of unlisted equity instruments cannot be determined reliably, the instruments are carried at cost less impairment. The fair value for loans and advances as well as liabilities to banks and customers are determined using a present value model on the basis of contractually agreed cash flows, taking into account credit quality, liquidity and costs. Fee and commission income

The Group applies IFRS 15 to all revenue arising from contracts with clients, unless the contracts are in the scope of the standards on leases, insurance contracts and financial instruments. The Group recognises revenues to depict the transfer of promised service to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration the Group expects to be entitled in exchange for the service. Fees and commissions are generally recognised on an accrual basis when the service has been provided and considering the stage of completion. Fees charged for servicing a loan are recognised in revenue as the service is provided, which in most instances occurs monthly when the fees are levied. Loan syndication fees are recognised as part of fees and commissions income when the syndication has been completed and the Group has retained no part of the loan package for itself or has retained a part at the same effective interest rate as the other participants. Portfolio and other management advisory and service fees are recognised based on the applicable service contracts, usually on a time-apportionment basis. This is especially so as is the case in most instances for the Group where the nature of the service provided is such that the client benefits as the services are provided. Where this is not the case and where the nature of the service provided is such that the customer only benefits on completion such fees are recognised at a point in time and usually when control transfers. Commission and fees arising from negotiating, or participating in the negotiation of, a transaction for a third party - such as the arrangement of the acquisition of shares or other securities, or the purchase or sale of businesses - are recognised on completion of the underlying transaction. Asset management fees related to investment funds are recognised over the period in which the service is provided. Initial fees that exceed the level of recurring fees and relate to the future provision of services are deferred and amortised over the projected period over which services will be provided. The same principle is applied for wealth management, financial planning and custody services that are continuously provided over an extended period of time. Performance-linked fees or fee components are recognised when the performance criteria are fulfilled. Loan commitment fees for loans that are likely to be drawn down are deferred (together with related direct costs) and recognised as an adjustment to the effective interest rate on the loan under interest income. Dividend income

Dividends are recognised in the consolidated income statement in 'Dividend income' when the entity's right to receive payment is established which is generally when the shareholders approve the dividend. Net gains on trading financial assets

Net trading income comprises gains less losses related to trading assets and liabilities, and it includes all fair value changes, dividends and foreign exchange differences. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 15 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes 2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued) Impairment of non-financial assets

Goodwill and intangible assets that have an indefinite useful life are not subject to amortisation and are tested annually for impairment, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that they might be impaired. Other assets are reviewed for impairment at each reporting date. An impairment loss is recognised for the amount by which the asset's carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the higher of an asset's fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. For the purposes of assessing impairment, assets are grouped at the lowest levels for which there are separately identifiable cash inflows which are largely independent of the cash flows from other assets or group of assets (cash-generating units). The impairment test also can be performed on a single asset when the fair value less cost to sell or the value in use can be determined reliably. Non-financial assets other than goodwill that suffered impairment are reviewed for possible reversal of the impairment at each reporting date. Share-based payments

The Group engages in equity settled share-based payment transactions in respect of services received from certain categories of its employees. The fair value of the services received is measured by reference to the fair value of the shares or share options granted on the date of the grant. The cost of the employee services received in respect of the shares or share options granted is recognised in the consolidated income statement over the period that the services are received, which is the vesting period.

The fair value of the options granted is determined using option pricing models, which take into account the exercise price of the option, the current share price, the risk free interest rate, the expected volatility of the share price over the life of the option and other relevant factors. Except for those which include terms related to market conditions, vesting conditions included in the terms of the grant are not taken into account in estimating fair value.

Non-market vesting conditions are taken into account by adjusting the number of shares or share options included in the measurement of the cost of employee services so that ultimately, the amount recognised in the consolidated income statement reflects the number of vested shares or share options. Cash and cash equivalents

For purposes of presentation in the statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents includes cash in hand, deposits held at call with financial institutions, other short- term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to insignificant risk of changes in value, and bank overdrafts. Bank overdrafts are shown within borrowings in current liabilities in the statement of financial position. Repossessed collateral and properties

Repossessed collateral are equities, landed properties or other investments repossessed from customers and used to settle the outstanding obligations. Such investments and other assets are classified in accordance with the intention of the Group in the asset class which they belong. Repossessed properties acquired in exchange for loans as part of an orderly realisation are reported in 'other assets' as inventory as it is held for sale in the ordinary course of business. The repossessed properties are recognised when the risks and rewards of the properties have been transferred to the Group. The corresponding loans are derecognised when the Group becomes the holder of the title deed. The properties acquired are initially recorded at cost, which is the lower of their fair value less costs to sell and the carrying amount of the loan (net of impairment allowance) at the date of exchange. They are subsequently measured at the lower of the carrying amount or net realisable value. No depreciation is charged in respect of these properties. Any subsequent write-down of the acquired properties to net realisable value is recognised in the statement of comprehensive income, in 'Other impairments'. Any subsequent increase in net realisable value, to the extent that it does not exceed the cumulative write-down, is also recognised in 'Other impairments'. Gains or losses on disposal of repossessed properties are reported in 'Other operating income' or 'Operating expenses', as the case may be. Leases

The group leases various offices, branches, houses, ATM locations, equipment and cars. Rental contracts are typically made for fixed periods of 1 to 65 years but may have extension options as described in (ii) below. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.

Until the 2018 financial year, leases of property, plant and equipment were classified as either finance or operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessor) were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.

From 1 January 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.

Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments: fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable

in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate

amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees

the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option, and

payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the affiliate's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following: the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received

any initial direct costs, and

restoration costs. Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. Low-value assets comprise IT-equipment, copiers and other small items of office furniture. Extension and termination options are included in a number of property and equipment leases across the Group. These terms are used to maximise operational flexibility in terms of managing contracts. The majority of extension and termination options held are exercisable only by the Group and not by the respective lessor. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 16 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes 2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued) Investment properties

Properties that are held for long-term rental yields or for capital appreciation or both, and that are not occupied by the entities in the Group, are classified as investment properties. Investment properties comprise office buildings and Commercial Bank parks leased out under operating lease agreements.

Some properties may be partially occupied by the Group, with the remainder being held for rental income or capital appreciation. If that part of the property occupied by the Group can be sold separately, the Group accounts for the portions separately. The portion that is owner-occupied is accounted for under IAS 16, and the portion that is held for rental income or capital appreciation or both is treated as investment property under IAS 40. When the portions cannot be sold separately, the whole property is treated as investment property only if an insignificant portion is owner-occupied.

Recognition of investment properties takes place only when it is probable that the future economic benefits that are associated with the investment property will flow to the entity and the cost can be measured reliably. This is usually the day when all risks are transferred. Investment properties are measured initially at cost, including transaction costs. The carrying amount includes the cost of replacing parts of an existing investment property at the time the cost has been incurred if the recognition criteria are met; and excludes the costs of day-to-day servicing of an investment property. Subsequent to initial recognition, investment properties are stated at fair value, which reflects market conditions at the date of the consolidated statement of financial position. Gains or losses arising from changes in the fair value of investment properties are included in the consolidated income statement in the year in which they arise. Subsequent expenditure is included in the asset's carrying amount only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the Group and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. All other repairs and maintenance costs are charged to the consolidated income statement during the financial period in which they are incurred.

Rental income from investment property is recognised in the income statement on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease.

The fair value of investment properties is based on the nature, location and condition of the specific asset. The fair value is calculated by discounting the expected net rentals at a rate that reflects the current market conditions as of the valuation date adjusted, if necessary, for any difference in the nature, location or condition of the specific asset. The fair value of investment property does not reflect future capital expenditure that will improve or enhance the property and does not reflect the related future benefits from this future expenditure. These valuations are performed annually by external appraisers.

Investment properties are derecognised on disposal or when the investment property is permanently withdrawn from use and no future economic benefits are expected from its disposal. The gain or loss on disposal is calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and is recognised as income or expense in the income statement. Property and equipment

Items of property and equipment are initially recognised at cost if it is probable that any future economic benefits associated with the items will flow to the group and they have a cost that can be measured reliably. Subsequent expenditure is capitalised to the carrying amount of items of property and equipment if it is measurable and it is probable that it increases the future economic benefits associated with the asset. The carrying amount of any component accounted for as a separate asset is derecognised when replaced. All other repair and maintenance costs are charged to other operating expenses during the financial period in which they are incurred.

Land and buildings comprise mainly branches and offices and are measured using the revaluation model. All other property and equipment used by the Group is stated at historical cost less depreciation. Subsequent to initial recognition, motor vehicles, furniture and equipment, installations and computer equipment are measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses.

Land and buildings, the fair values of which can be reliably measured, are carried at revalued amounts, being the fair value at the date of revaluation less any subsequent accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. If an item of property, plant and equipment is revalued, the entire class of property, plant and equipment to which that asset belongs shall be revalued. Revaluations are made with sufficient regularity to ensure that the carrying amount does not differ materially from that which would be determined using fair value at the reporting date. If an asset's carrying amount is increased as a result of a revaluation, the increase shall be credited directly to other comprehensive income. However, the increase shall be recognised in profit or loss to the extent that it reverses a revaluation decrease of the same asset previously recognised in profit or loss. If an asset's carrying amount is decreased as a result of a revaluation, the decrease shall be recognised in profit or loss. However, the decrease shall be debited directly to equity under the heading of revaluation reserve to the extent of any credit balance existing in the revaluation surplus in respect of that asset. For assets revalued, any accumulated depreciation at the date of revaluation is eliminated against the gross carrying amount of the asset, and the net amount is restated to the revalued amount of the asset. Land and buildings are the class of items that are revalued on a regular basis. The other items are evaluated at cost

An independent valuation of the Group's land and buildings was performed by professionally qualified independent valuers to determine the fair value of the land and buildings as at year end. The revaluation surplus net of applicable deferred income taxes was credited to other comprehensive income and is shown in 'revaluation reserve

- property and equipment' in shareholders equity (Note 40). Fair value is derived by applying internationally acceptable and appropriately benchmarked valuation techniques such as depreciated replacement cost or market value approach. The depreciated replacement cost approach involves estimating the value of the property in its existing use and the gross replacement cost. For these appropriate deductions are made to allow for age, condition and economic or functional obsolescence, environmental and other factors that might result in the existing property being worth less than a new replacement. The market value approach involves comparing the properties with identical or similar properties, for which evidence of recent transaction is available or alternatively identical or similar properties that are available in the market for sale making adequate adjustments on price information to reflect any differences in terms of actual time of the transaction, including legal, physical and economic characteristics of the properties. Land is not depreciated. Depreciation on other assets is calculated using the straight-line method to allocate their cost to their residual values over their estimated useful lives, as follows: - Buildings 25 - 50 years - Leasehold improvements 25 years, or over the period of the lease if less than 25 years - Furnitures , equipment Installations 3 - 5 years - Motor vehicles 3 - 10 years The assets' residual values and useful lives are reviewed, and adjusted if appropriate, at the end of each reporting period. Assets are subject to review for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. An asset's carrying amount is written down immediately to its recoverable amount if the asset's carrying amount is greater than its estimated recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the higher of the asset's fair value less costs to sell and value in use. 2.17 Intangible assets Goodwill

Goodwill represents the excess of the cost of acquisition over the fair value of the Group's share of the net identifiable assets of the acquired subsidiaries and associates at the date of acquisition. Goodwill on acquisitions of subsidiaries is included in intangible assets. Goodwill on acquisitions of associates is included in investments in associates.

Goodwill is allocated to cash-generating units for the purpose of impairment testing. Each of those cash-generating units is represented by each primary reporting segment.

Goodwill is not amortised but it is tested for impairment annually, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstance indicate that it might be impaired, and is carried at cost less accumulated impairment losses. Impairment is tested by comparing the present value of the expected future cash flows from a cash generating unit with the carrying value of its net assets, including attributable goodwill. Impairment losses on goodwill are not reversed. Computer software licences

Acquired computer software licences are capitalized on the basis of the costs incurred to acquire and bring to use the specific software. These costs are amortised on the basis of the expected useful lives.

Costs associated with maintaining computer software programs are recognised as an expense incurred. Development costs that are directly associated with the production of identifiable and unique software products controlled by the Group, and that will probably generate economic benefits exceeding costs beyond one year, are recognised as intangible assets. Direct costs include software development employee costs and an appropriate portion of relevant overheads.

Computer software development costs recognised as assets are amortised using the straight-line method over their useful lives (not exceeding three years). ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 17 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes 2.18 Income tax a) Current income tax Income tax payable (receivable) is calculated on the basis of the applicable tax law in the respective jurisdiction and is recognised as an expense (income) for the period except to the extent that current tax related to items that are charged or credited in other comprehensive income or directly to equity. In these circumstances, current tax is charged or credited to other comprehensive income or to equity (for example, current tax on debt instruments at FVOCI). Where the Group has tax losses that can be relieved against a tax liability for a previous year, it recognises those losses as an asset, because the tax relief is recoverable by refund of tax previously paid. This asset is offset against an existing current tax balance. Where tax losses can be relieved only by carry-forward against taxable profits of future periods, a deductible temporary difference arises. Those losses carried forward are set off against deferred tax liabilities carried in the consolidated statement of financial position. The Group does not offset income tax liabilities and current income tax assets. b) Deferred income tax Deferred income tax is provided in full, using the liability method, on temporary differences arising between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts in the consolidated financial statements. However, deferred tax liabilities are not recognised if they arise from the initial recognition of goodwill. Deferred income tax is also not accounted for if it arises from the initial recognition of an asset or liability in transaction other than a business combination that at the time of the transaction affects neither accounting nor taxable profit or loss. Deferred income tax is determined using tax rates (and laws) that have been enacted or substantially enacted by the date of the consolidated statement of financial position and are expected to apply when the related deferred income tax asset is realised or the deferred income tax liability is settled. The principal temporary differences arise from depreciation of property, plant and equipment, revaluation of certain financial assets and liabilities, provisions for pensions and other post-retirement benefits and carry-forwards; and, in relation to acquisitions, on the difference between the fair values of the net assets acquired and their tax base, fair value changes on investment securities (available for sale financial assets under IAS 39), tax loss carried forward, revaluation on property and equipment. Deferred tax assets are recognised only if it is probable that future taxable amounts will be available to utilise those temporary differences and losses. Deferred income tax is provided on temporary differences arising from investments in subsidiaries and associates, except where the timing of the reversal of the temporary difference is controlled by the Group and it is probable that the difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future. The tax effects of carry-forwards of unused losses or unused tax credits are recognised as an asset when it is probable that future taxable profits will be available against which these losses can be utilised. Deferred tax related to fair value re-measurement of investment securities (available for sale financial assets under IAS 39), which are recognised in other comprehensive income, is also recognised in the other comprehensive income and subsequently in the consolidated income statement together with the deferred gain or loss. Provisions

Provisions for restructuring costs and legal claims are recognised when the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of past events; it is probable than not that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation; and the amount can be reliably estimated. The Group recognises no provisions for future operating losses.

Where there are a number of similar obligations, the likelihood that an outflow will be required in settlement is determined by considering the class of obligations as a whole. A provision is recognised even if the likelihood of an outflow with respect to any one item included in the same class of obligations may be small.

Provisions are measured at the present value of management's best estimate of the expenditures required to settle the present obligation at the end of the reporting period. The discount rate used to determine the present value is a pre-tax rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the liability. The increase in the provision due to the passage of time is recognised as interest expense. Employee benefits Pension obligations A defined contribution plan is a pension plan under which the Group pays fixed contributions into a separate entity. The Group has no legal or constructive obligations to pay further contributions if the fund does not hold sufficient assets to pay all employees the benefits relating to employee service in the current and prior periods. A defined benefit plan is a pension plan that is not a defined contribution plan. Typically defined benefit plans define an amount of pension benefit that an employee will receive on retirement, usually dependent on one or more factors such as age, years of service and compensation. The liability recognised in the balance sheet in respect of defined benefit pension plans is the present value of the defined benefit obligation at the end of the reporting period less the fair value of plan assets. The defined benefit obligation is calculated annually by independent actuaries using the projected unit credit method. The present value of the defined benefit obligation is determined by discounting the estimated future cash outflows using interest rates of high-quality corporate bonds that are denominated in the currency in which the benefits will be paid, and that have terms to maturity approximating to the terms of the related pension obligation. In countries where there is no deep market in such bonds, the market rates on government bonds are used. Actuarial gains and losses arising from experience adjustments and changes in actuarial assumptions are charged or credited to equity in other comprehensive income in the period in which they arise. Past-service costs are recognised immediately in income. For defined contribution plans, the Group pays contributions to publicly or privately administered pension insurance plans on a mandatory, contractual or voluntary basis. The Group has no further payment obligations once the contributions have been paid. The contributions are recognised as employee benefit expense when they are due. Prepaid contributions are recognised as an asset to the extent that a cash refund or a reduction in the future payments is available. b) Other post-retirement obligations The Group also provides gratuity benefits to its retirees. The entitlement to these benefits is usually conditional on the employee remaining in service up to retirement age and the completion of a minimum service period. The expected costs of these benefits are accrued over the period of employment using the same accounting methodology as used for defined benefit pension plans. Actuarial gains and losses arising from experience adjustments and changes in actuarial assumptions are charged or credited to c) Termination benefits Termination benefits are payable when employment is terminated by the Group before the normal retirement date, or whenever an employee accepts voluntary redundancy in exchange for these benefits. The Group recognises termination benefits at the earlier of the following dates: (a) when the Group can no longer withdraw the offer of those benefits; and (b) when the entity recognises costs for a restructuring that is within the scope of IAS 37 and involves the payment of termination benefits. In the case of an offer made to encourage voluntary redundancy, the termination benefits are measured based on the number of employees expected to accept the offer. Benefits falling due more than 12 months after the end of the reporting period are discounted to their present value. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 18 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes 2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued) Profit-sharing and bonus plans The Group recognises a liability and an expense for bonuses and profit-sharing, based on a formula that takes into consideration the profit attributable to the company's shareholders after certain adjustments. The Group recognises a provision where contractually obliged or where there is a past practice that has created a constructive obligation. e) Short term benefits The Group seeks to ensure that the compensation arrangements for its employees are fair and provide adequate protection for current and retiring employees. Employee benefits are determined based on individual level and performance within defined salary bands for each employee grade. Individual position and job responsibilities will also be considered in determining employee benefits. Employees will be provided adequate medical benefits and insurance protection against disability and other unforeseen situations. Employees shall be provided with retirement benefits in accordance with the Separation and Termination policies. Details of employee benefits are available with Group or Country Human Resources Borrowings

Borrowings are recognised initially at fair value net of transaction costs incurred. Borrowings are subsequently stated at amortised cost; any difference between proceeds net of transaction costs and the redemption value is recognised in the income statement over the period of the borrowing using the effective interest method.

Borrowings are removed from the balance sheet when the obligation specified in the contracts is discharged, cancelled or expired. The difference between the carrying amount of financial liability that has been extinguished or transferred to another party and the consideration paid, including any non-cash assets transferred or liabilities assumed, is recognised in the income statement as other operating income.

Borrowings are classified as current liabilities unless the Group has an unconditional right to defer settlement of the liability for at least 12 months after the reporting period. Compound financial instruments

Compound financial instruments issued by the Group comprise convertible notes that can be converted to share capital at the option of the holder.

The liability component of a compound financial instrument is recognised initially at the fair value of a similar liability that does not have an equity conversion option. The equity component is recognised initially at the difference between the fair value of the compound financial instrument as a whole and the fair value of the liability component. Any directly attributable transaction costs are allocated to the liability and equity components in proportion to their initial carrying amounts.

Subsequent to initial recognition, the liability component of a compound financial instrument is measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. The equity component of a compound financial instrument is not re-measured subsequent to initial recognition except on conversion or expiry. Fiduciary activities

Group companies commonly act as trustees and in other fiduciary capacities that result in the holding or placing of assets on behalf of individuals, trusts, retirement benefit plans and other institutions. An assessment of control has been performed and this does not result in control for the group. These assets and income arising thereon are excluded from these financial statements, as they are not assets of the Group. Share capital Share issue costs

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issue of new shares or to the acquisition of a business are shown in equity as a deduction, net of tax, from the proceeds. Dividends on ordinary shares

Dividends on ordinary shares are recognised in equity in the period in which they are approved by Ecobank Transnational Incorporated's shareholders. Dividends for the year that are declared after the reporting date are disclosed in the subsequent events note. Treasury shares

Where the company purchases its equity share capital, the consideration paid is deducted from total shareholders' equity as treasury shares until they are cancelled. Where such shares are subsequently sold or reissued, any consideration received is included in shareholders' equity. Segment reporting

The Group's segmental reporting is in accordance with IFRS 8, Operating Segments ("IFRS 8"). Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the Group Executive Committee, which is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments and has been identified by the Group as the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM).

All transactions between business segments are conducted on an arm´s length basis, with intra-segment revenue and costs being eliminated in head office. Income and expenses directly associated with each segment are included in determining business segment performance.

In accordance with IFRS 8, the Group has the following business segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking. Non-current assets (or disposal groups) held for sale

Non-current assets (or disposal groups comprising assets and liabilities) that are expected to be recovered primarily through sale rather than through continuing use, are classified as held for sale. This condition is regarded as met only when the sale is highly probable and the asset or disposal group is available for immediate sale in its present condition. Management must be committed to the sale, which should be expected to qualify for recognition as a completed sale within one year from the date of classification. Immediately before classification as held for sale, the assets (or components of a disposal group) are remeasured in accordance with the Group's accounting policies. Thereafter the assets (or disposal group) are measured at the lower of their carrying amount or fair value less cost to sell. Any impairment loss on a disposal group is first allocated to reduce goodwill and then to remaining assets and liabilities on a pro rata basis, except that no loss is allocated to financial assets, deferred tax assets, investment properties, insurance assets and employee benefit assets, which continue to be measured in accordance with the Group's accounting policies. Impairment losses on initial classification as held for sale and subsequent gains or losses on remeasurement are recognised in profit or loss. Gains are not recognised in excess of any cumulative impairment loss until finally sold. Property, equipment and intangible assets, once classified as held for sale, are not depreciated or amortised.

When the Group is committed to a sale plan involving loss of control of a subsidiary, all of the assets and liabilities of that subsidiary are classified as held for sale when the criteria described above are met, regardless of whether the Group will retain a non-controlling interests in its former subsidiary after the sale.

Non-current assets classified as held for sale and the assets of a disposal group classified as held for sale are presented separately from other assets in the statement of financial position. The liabilities of a disposal group classified as held for sale are presented separately from other liabilities in the statement of financial position. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 19 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes 2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued) Discontinued operations:

As discontinued operation is a component of the entity that has been disposed of or is classified as held for sale and that represents a separate major line of business or geographical area of operation, is part of single co-ordinated plan to dispose of such a line of business or area of operations, or is a subsidiary acquired exclusively with the with a view to resale. The Group presents discontinued operations in a separate line in the income statement.

Net profit from discontinued operations includes the net total of operating profit and loss before tax from operations, including net gain or loss on sale before tax or measurement to fair value less costs to sell and discontinued operations tax expense. A component of an entity comprises operations and cash flows that can be clearly distinguished, operationally and for financial reporting purposes, from the rest of the Group´s operations and cash flows. If an entity or a component of an entity is classified as a discontinued operation, the Group restates prior periods in the Income statement. Comparatives

Except when a standard or an interpretation permits or requires otherwise, all amounts are reported or disclosed with comparative information.

Where IAS 8, Accounting policies ("IAS 8"), changes in accounting estimates and errors' applies, comparative figures have been adjusted to conform with changes in presentation in the current year. Financial assets and liabilities 2.29.1 Financial assets - Classification and Measurement Policies Financial assets are measured at initial recognition at fair value, and are classified and subsequently measured at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) or amortized cost based on our business model for managing the financial instruments and the contractual cash flow characteristics of the instrument. For non-revolving facilities, origination date is the date the facility is disbursed while origination date for revolving facilities is the date the line is availed. Regular-way purchases and sales of financial assets are recognized on the settlement date. All other financial assets and liabilities, including derivatives, are initially recognized on the trade date at which the Bank becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. a) A financial asset is measured at amortized cost if it meets both of the following conditions: the asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets to collect contractual cash flows; and the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.

After initial measurement, debt instruments in this category are carried at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method. Amortized cost is calculated taking into account any discount or premium on acquisition, transaction costs and fees that are an integral part of the effective interest rate. Impairment on financial assets measured at amortized cost is calculated using the expected credit loss approach. The carrying amount of these assets is adjusted by any expected credit loss allowance recognised. Interest income from these financial assets is included in 'Interest and similar income' using the effective interest rate method. b) A debt instrument is measured at FVTOCI only if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as at FVTPL: the asset is held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial asset; and the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Debt instruments are those instruments that meet the definition of a financial liability from the holder's perspective, such as loans, government and corporate bonds and trade receivables purchased from clients in factoring arrangements without recourse. Movements in the carrying amount of these assets are taken through OCI, except for the recognition of impairment gains or losses, interest revenue and foreign exchange gains and losses on the instrument's amortised cost which are recognised in profit or loss. When the financial asset is derecognised, the cumulative gain or loss previously recognised in OCI is reclassified from equity to profit or loss and recognised in Net Losses/Income from investment securities '. Interest income from these financial assets is included in 'Interest income' using the effective interest rate method. c) A debt instrument is measured at FVTPL Debt instruments measured at FVTPL include assets held for trading purposes, assets held as part of a portfolio managed on a fair value basis and assets whose cash flows do not represent payments that are solely payments of principal and interest. Financial assets may also be designated at FVTPL if by so doing eliminates or significantly reduces an accounting mismatch which would otherwise arise. These instruments are measured at fair value in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, with transaction costs recognized immediately in the Consolidated Income Statement as part of Net trading income. Realized and unrealized gains and losses are recognized as part of Net trading income in the Consolidated Income Statement. d) Equity Instruments Equity instruments are instruments that meet the definition of equity from the holder's perspective; that is, instruments that do not contain a contractual obligation to pay and that evidence a residual interest in the issuer's net assets. Equity instruments are measured at FVTPL. However, on initial recognition of an equity investment that is not held for trading, the Group may irrevocably elect for strategic or long term investment reasons to present subsequent changes in fair value in OCI. This election is made on an investment-by-investment basis. On adoption of the standard, the Group did designate some of it equity instruments as FVTOCI. Gains and losses on these instruments including when derecognized/sold are recorded in OCI and are not subsequently reclassified to the Consolidated Income Statement. For equity instruments measured at FVTPL, changes in fair value are recognized in the Consolidated Income Statement. Dividends received are recorded in Interest income in the Consolidated Income Statement. Any transaction costs incurred upon purchase of the security are added to the cost basis of the security and are not reclassified to the Consolidated Income Statement on sale of the security (this only apply for equity instruments measured at FVTOCI). e) Business model assessment Business model reflects how the Group manages the assets in order to generate cash flows. That is, whether the Group's objective is solely to collect the contractual cash flows from the assets or is to collect both the contractual cash flows and cash flows arising from the sale of assets. If neither of these is applicable (e.g. financial assets are held for trading purposes), then the financial assets are classified as part of 'other' business model and measured at FVTPL. Factors considered by the Group in determining the business model for a Group of assets include past experience on how the cash flows for these assets were collected, how the asset's performance is evaluated and reported to key management personnel, how risks are assessed and managed and how managers are compensated. For example the liquidity portfolio of assets, which is held by Ecobank Ghana (subsidiary of the Group) as part of liquidity management and is generally classified within the hold to collect and sell business model. Securities held for trading are held principally for the purpose of selling in the near term or are part of a portfolio of financial instruments that are managed together and for which there is evidence of a recent actual pattern of short-termprofit-taking. These securities are classified in the 'other' business model and measured at FVTPL. The Group makes an assessment of the objective of a business model in which an asset is held at a portfolio level because this best reflects the way the business is managed and information is provided to management. Other factors considered in the determination of the business model include: the stated policies and objectives for the portfolio and the operation of those policies in practice. In particular, whether management's strategy focuses on earning contractual interest revenue, maintaining a particular interest rate profile, matching the duration of the financial assets to the duration of the liabilities that are funding those assets or realising cash flows through the sale of the assets;

how the performance of the portfolio is evaluated and reported to the Group's management;

the risks that affect the performance of the business model (and the financial assets held within that business model) and how those risks are managed;

how managers of the business are compensated - e.g. whether compensation is based on the fair value of the assets managed or the contractual cash flows collected; and

the frequency, volume and timing of sales in prior periods, the reasons for such sales and its expectations about future sales activity. However, information about sales activity is not considered in isolation, but as part of an overall assessment of how the Group's stated objective for managing the financial assets is achieved and how cash flows are realised. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 20 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes 2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued) 2.29 Financial assets and liabilities (continued) The Group may decide to sell financial instruments held with the objective to collect contractual cash flows without necessarily changing its business model if one or more of the following conditions are met: When the Group sells financial assets to reduce credit risk or losses because of an increase in the assets' credit risk. The Group considers sale of financial assets that may occur in assets held with the sole objective of collecting cashflows to be infrequent if the sales is one-off during the financial year and/or occurs at most once during the quarter or at most three (3) times within the financial year. Where these sales are infrequent even if significant in value. A sale of financial assets is considered infrequent if the sale is one-off during the financial year and/or occurs at most once during the quarter or at most three (3) times within the financial year. Where these sales are insignificant in value both individually and in aggregate, even if frequent. A sale is considered insignificant if the portion of the financial assets sold is equal to or less than five (5) per cent of the carrying amount (book value) of the total assets within the business model. When these sales are made close to the maturity of the financial assets and the proceeds from the sales approximates the collection of the remaining contractual cash flows. A sale is considered to be close to maturity if the financial assets has a tenor to maturity of not more than one (1) year and/or the difference between the remaining contractual cash flows expected from the financial asset does not exceed the cash flows from the sales by ten (10) per cent. Other reasons: The following reasons outlined below may constitute 'Other Reasons' that may necessitate selling financial assets from the portfolio held with the sole objective of collecting cashflows category that will not constitute a change in business model: Selling the financial asset to realize cash to deal with unforeseen need for liquidity (infrequent).

Selling the financial asset to manage credit concentration risk (infrequent).

Selling the financial assets as a result of changes in tax laws or due to a regulatory requirement e.g. comply with liquidity requirements (infrequent).

Other situations also depends upon the facts and circumstances which need to be judged by the management Financial assets that are held for trading or managed and whose performance is evaluated on a fair value basis are measured at FVTPL because they are neither held to collect contractual cash flows nor held both to collect contractual cash flows and to sell financial assets. f) Assessment of whether contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest For the purposes of this assessment, 'principal' is defined as the fair value of the financial asset on initial recognition. Principal may change over the life of the instruments due to repayments. 'Interest' is defined as consideration for the time value of money and for the credit risk associated with the principal amount outstanding during a particular period of time and for other basic lending risks and costs (e.g. liquidity risk and administrative costs), as well as profit margin. In assessing whether the contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest, the Group considers the contractual terms of the instrument. This includes assessing whether the financial asset contains a contractual term that could change the timing or amount of contractual cash flows such that it would not meet this condition. In making the assessment, the Group considers: contingent events that would change the amount and timing of cash flows;

leverage features;

prepayment and extension terms;

terms that limit the Group's claim to cash flows from specified assets (e.g. nonrecourse asset arrangements); and

features that modify consideration of the time value of money - e.g. periodical reset of interest rates. 2.29.2 Financial liabilities The accounting for financial liabilities remains largely unchanged, except for financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL). Gains and losses on such financial liabilities are now required to be presented in other comprehensive income (OCI), to the extent that they relate to changes in own credit risk. The Group did not hold any such assets at year end. Derivative liabilities are classified as at FVTPL and are measured at fair value with the gains and losses arising from changes in their fair value included in the consolidated income statement and are reported as 'Net trading income'. These financial instruments are recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position as 'Derivative financial instruments. Financial liabilities that are not classified as at fair value through profit or loss are measured at amortised cost. Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost are deposits from banks and customers, other deposits, financial liabilities in other liabilities, borrowed funds for which the fair value option is not applied, convertible bonds and subordinated debts. The adoption of IFRS 9 has fundamentally changed the Group's accounting for loan loss impairments by replacing IAS 39's incurred loss approach with a forward-looking expected credit loss (ECL) approach. IFRS 9 requires the Group to record an allowance for ECLs for all loans and other debt financial assets not held at FVTPL, together with lease receivables loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts. No impairment loss is recognized on equity investments. The allowance is based on the ECLs associated with the probability of default in the next twelve months unless there has been a significant increase in credit risk since origination. If the financial asset meets the definition of purchased or originated credit impaired (POCI), the allowance is based on the change in the ECLs over the life of the asset. The Group measures loss allowances at an amount equal to lifetime ECL, except for the following, for which they are measured as 12-month ECL: debt investment securities that are determined to have low credit risk at the reporting date; and

other financial instruments (other than lease receivables) on which credit risk has not increased significantly since their initial recognition. Loss allowances for lease receivables are always measured at an amount equal to lifetime. The Group generally considers a debt security to have low credit risk when their credit risk rating is equivalent to the globally understood definition of 'investment grade'. 12-month ECL are the portion of ECL that result from default events on a financial instrument that are possible within the 12 months after the reporting date. Expected Credit Loss Impairment Model The Group's allowance for credit losses calculations are outputs of models with a number of underlying assumptions regarding the choice of variable inputs and their interdependencies. The expected credit loss impairment model reflects the present value of all cash shortfalls related to default events either over the following twelve months or over the expected life of a financial instrument depending on credit deterioration from inception. The allowance for credit losses reflects an unbiased, probability- weighted outcome which considers multiple scenarios based on reasonable and supportable forecasts. The Group adopts a three-stage approach for impairment assessment based on changes in credit quality since initial recognition: Stage 1 - Where there has not been a significant increase in credit risk (SICR) since initial recognition of a financial instrument, an amount equal to 12 months expected credit loss is recorded. The expected credit loss is computed using a probability of default occurring over the next 12 months. For those instruments with a remaining maturity of less than 12 months, a probability of default corresponding to remaining term to maturity is used. Stage 2 - When a financial instrument experiences a SICR subsequent to origination but is not considered to be in default, it is included in Stage 2. This requires the computation of expected credit loss based on the probability of default over the remaining estimated life of the financial instrument. Stage 3 - Financial instruments that are considered to be in default are included in this stage. Similar to Stage 2, the allowance for credit losses captures the lifetime expected

credit losses. The guiding principle for ECL model is to reflect the general pattern of deterioration or improvement in the credit quality of financial instruments since initial recognition. The ECL allowance is based on credit losses expected to arise over the life of the asset (life time expected credit loss), unless there has been no significant increase in credit risk since origination. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 21 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes 2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued) Measuring ECL - Explanation of inputs, assumptions and estimation techniques a) Measurement ECL are a probability-weighted estimate of credit losses. They are measured as follows: financial assets that are not credit-impaired at the reporting date: as the present value of all cash shortfalls (i.e. the difference between the cash flows due to the Group in accordance with the contract and the cash flows that the Group expects to receive);

credit-impaired at the reporting date: as the present value of all cash shortfalls (i.e. the difference between the cash flows due to the Group in accordance with the contract and the cash flows that the Group expects to receive); financial assets that are credit-impaired at the reporting date: as the difference between the gross carrying amount and the present value of estimated future cash flows; undrawn loan commitments: as the present value of the difference between the contractual cash flows that are due to the Group if the commitment is drawn down and the cash flows that the Group expects to receive; and

financial guarantee contracts: the expected payments to reimburse the holder less any amounts that the Group expects to recover. b) Restructured financial assets If the terms of a financial asset are renegotiated or modified or an existing financial asset is replaced with a new one due to financial difficulties of the borrower, then an assessment is made of whether the financial asset should be derecognized and ECL are measured as follows. If the expected restructuring will not result in derecognition of the existing asset, then the expected cash flows arising from the modified financial asset are included in calculating the cash shortfalls from the existing asset.

If the expected restructuring will result in derecognition of the existing asset, then the expected fair value of the new asset is treated as the final cash flow from the existing financial asset at the time of its derecognition. This amount is included in calculating the cash shortfalls from the existing financial asset that are discounted from the expected date of derecognition to the reporting date using the original effective interest rate of the existing financial asset. c) Credit-impaired financial assets At each reporting date, the Group assesses whether financial assets carried at amortized cost and debt financial assets carried at FVTOCI are credit-impaired. A financial asset is 'credit-impaired' when one or more events that have a detrimental impact on the estimated future cash flows of the financial asset have occurred. Evidence that a financial asset is credit-impaired includes the following observable data: significant financial difficulty of the borrower or issuer;

a breach of contract such as a default or past due event;

the restructuring of a loan or advance by the Group on terms that the Group would not consider otherwise;

it is becoming probable that the borrower will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganization; or

the disappearance of an active market for a security because of financial difficulties;

observable data indicating that there is a measurable decrease in the estimated future cash flows from a portfolio of financial assets since the initial recognition of those assets, although the decrease cannot yet be identified with the individual financial assets in the portfolio. A loan that has been renegotiated due to a deterioration in the borrower's condition is usually considered to be credit-impaired unless there is evidence that the risk of not receiving contractual cash flows has reduced significantly and there are no other indicators of impairment. In addition, a retail loan that is overdue for 90 days or more is considered impaired. In making an assessment of whether an investment in debt securities is credit-impaired, the Group considers the following factors. The market's assessment of creditworthiness as reflected in the bond yields.

The rating agencies' assessments of creditworthiness.

The issuer's ability to access the capital markets for new debt issuance.

The probability of debt being restructured, resulting in holders suffering losses through voluntary or mandatory debt forgiveness. d) Presentation of allowance for ECL in the statement of financial position Loan allowances for ECL are presented in the statement of financial position as follows: Financial assets measured at amortised cost: as a deduction from the gross carrying amount of the assets;

Loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts: generally, as a provision;

Where a financial instrument includes both a drawn and an undrawn component, and the Group cannot identify the ECL on the loan commitment component separately from those on the drawn component: the Group presents a combined loss allowance for both components. The combined amount is presented as a deduction from the gross carrying amount of the drawn component. Any excess of the loss allowance over the gross amount of the drawn component is presented as a provision; and

Debt instruments measured at FVTOCI: no loss allowance is recognised in the statement of financial position because the carrying amount of these assets is their fair value. However, the loss allowance is disclosed and is recognised in the fair value reserve in Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. e) Write-off Loans and debt securities are written off (either partially or in full) when there is no realistic prospect of recovery. This is generally the case when the Group determines that the borrower does not have assets or sources of income that could generate sufficient cash flows to repay the amounts subject to the write-off. The average write-off period is between 1 year. However, in some cases this might be constrained by existing legal or regulatory requirements and thus could take much longer than the stated year. However, financial assets that are written off could still be subject to enforcement activities in order to comply with the Group's procedures for recovery of amounts due. f) Definition of default The Group considers a financial asset to be in default which is fully aligned with the credit-impaired, when it meets one or more of the following criteria: Quantitative criteria The borrower is more than 90 days past due on its contractual payments . Qualitative criteria

The borrower meets unlikeliness to pay criteria, which indicates the borrower is in significant financial difficulty. These are instances where: · The borrower is in long-term forbearance

· The borrower is deceased · The borrower is insolvent

· The borrower is in breach of financial covenant(s)

· An active market for that financial asset has disappeared because of financial difficulties · Concessions have been made by the lender relating to the borrower's financial difficulty · It is becoming probable that the borrower will enter bankruptcy

· Financial assets are purchased or originated at a deep discount that reflects the incurred credit losses. The criteria above have been applied to all financial instruments held by the Group and are consistent with the definition of default used for internal credit risk management purposes. The default definition has been applied consistently to model the Probability of Default (PD), Exposure at Default (EAD) and Loss given Default (LGD) throughout the Group's expected loss calculations. An instrument is considered to no longer be in default (i.e. to have cured) when it no longer meets any of the default criteria for a consecutive period of six months. This period of six months has been determined based on an analysis which considers the likelihood of a financial instrument returning to default status after cure using different possible cure definitions. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 22 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes 2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued) Measuring ECL - Explanation of inputs, assumptions and estimation techniques g) Explanation of inputs, assumptions and estimation techniques: Exposure at Default (EAD), Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD) ECL is measured on either a 12-month (12M) or Lifetime basis depending on whether a significant increase in credit risk has occurred since initial recognition or whether an asset is considered to be credit-impaired. Expected credit losses are the discounted product of the PD, EAD, and LGD, defined as follows: The PD represents the likelihood of a borrower defaulting on its financial obligation (as per "Definition of default (2.29.6f above) and credit-impaired financial assets" (2.29.6c above)), either over the next 12 months (12M PD), or over the remaining lifetime (Lifetime PD) of the obligation. This 12M PD is used to calculate 12- month ECLs. The Lifetime PD is used to calculate lifetime ECLs for stage 2 and 3 exposures. EAD is based on the amounts the Group expects to be owed at the time of default, over the next 12 months (12M EAD) or over the remaining lifetime (Lifetime

EAD). For example, for a revolving commitment, the Group includes the current drawn balance plus any further amount that is expected to be drawn up to the current contractual limit by the time of default, should it occur. Loss Given Default (LGD) represents the Group's expectation of the extent of loss on a defaulted exposure. LGD varies by type of counterparty, type and seniority of claim and availability of collateral or other credit support. LGD is expressed as a percentage loss per unit of exposure at the time of default (EAD). LGD is calculated on a 12-month or lifetime basis, where 12-month LGD is the percentage of loss expected to be made if the default occurs in the next 12 months and Lifetime LGD is the percentage of loss expected to be made if the default occurs over the remaining expected lifetime of the loan. The ECL is determined by projecting the PD, LGD and EAD for each future month and for each individual exposure or collective segment. These three components are multiplied together and adjusted for the likelihood of survival (i.e. the exposure has not prepaid or defaulted in an earlier month). This effectively calculates an ECL for each future month, which is then discounted back to the reporting date and summed. The discount rate used in the ECL calculation is the original effective interest rate or an approximation thereof. The Lifetime PD is developed by applying a maturity profile to the current 12M PD. The maturity profile looks at how defaults develop on a portfolio from the point of initial recognition throughout the lifetime of the loans. The maturity profile is based on historical observed data and is assumed to be the same across all assets within a portfolio and credit grade band. This is supported by historical analysis. The 12-month and lifetime EADs are determined based on the expected payment profile, which varies by product type: For amortising products and bullet repayment loans, this is based on the contractual repayments owed by the borrower over a 12month or lifetime basis. This will also be adjusted for any expected overpayments made by a borrower. Early repayment/refinance assumptions are also incorporated into the calculation. For revolving products, the exposure at default is predicted by taking current drawn balance and adding a "credit conversion factor" which allows for the expected drawdown of the remaining limit by the time of default. These assumptions vary by product type and current limit utilisation band, based on analysis of the Group's recent default data. The 12-month and lifetime LGDs are determined based on the factors which impact the recoveries made post default. These vary by product type. The 12-month and lifetime LGDs are determined based on the factors which impact the recoveries made post default. These vary by product type: For secured products, this is primarily based on collateral type and projected collateral values, historical discounts to market/book values due to forced sales, time to repossession and recovery costs observed. For unsecured products, LGD's are typically set at product level due to the limited differentiation in recoveries achieved across different borrowers. These LGD's are influenced by collection strategies, including contracted debt sales and price. Forward-looking economic information is also included in determining the 12-month and lifetime PD, EAD and LGD. These assumptions vary by product type. The assumptions underlying the ECL calculation - such as how the maturity profile of the PDs and how collateral values change etc. - are monitored and reviewed on a There have been no significant changes in estimation techniques or significant assumptions made during the reporting period. h) Significant Increase in Credit Risk (SICR) At each reporting date, the Group assesses whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk (SICR) for exposures since initial recognition by comparing the risk of default occurring over the remaining expected life from the reporting date and the date of initial recognition. The assessment considers borrower-specific quantitative and qualitative information without consideration of collateral, and the impact of forward-looking macroeconomic factors. The common assessments for SICR on retail and non-retail portfolios include macroeconomic outlook, management judgement, and delinquency and monitoring. Forward looking macroeconomic factors are a key component of the macroeconomic outlook. The importance and relevance of each specific macroeconomic factor depends on factors such as the type of product, industry, borrower, geographical region etc. The Group adopts a multi factor approach in assessing changes in credit risk. This approach considers: Quantitative, Qualitative and Back stop indicators which are critical in allocating financial assets into stages. The quantitative models considers deterioration in the credit rating of obligor/counterparty based on the Group's internal rating system or external ratings while qualitative factors considers information such as expected forbearance, restructuring, exposure classification by licensed credit bureau etc. A backstop is typically used to ensure that in the (unlikely) event that the quantitative indicators do not change and there is no trigger from the qualitative indicators, an account that has breached the 30 days past due criteria for SICR and 90 days past due criteria for default is transferred to stage 2 or stage 3 as the case may be except where there is a reasonable and supportable evidence available without undue cost to rebut the presumption. i) Forward-looking information incorporated in the ECL models The assessment of Expected Credit Losses incorporates the use of forward-looking information. The Group has identified the key economic variables impacting its credit risk and expected credit losses and performed historical analysis to determine the significance and impact of these economic variables on its credit risk and expected credit losses. Significant economic variables and the impact of these variables on credit losses vary by clusters and affiliates within the Group. The key drivers for credit risk for the Group are: commodity prices, oil export, foreign exchange rates and prime lending rate. The impact of these economic variables on the expected credit losses has been determined by performing principal component analysis to understand the significant variables and estimate the impact that changes in these variables have had historically on default rates and on the components on expected credit losses. Forecasts of these economic variables (the "base economic scenario") are provided by Ecobank Group's Economics team (as well as from other credible external sources such as Business Monitor International (BMI), International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, respective Central Banks etc) on a quarterly basis and provide the best estimate view of the economy over the next five years. After five years, to project the economic variables out for the full remaining lifetime of each instrument, the forecast of the forecast for the fifth year is held constant to reduce the impact of estimation uncertainty in the long run. The impact of these economic variables on the PD, EAD and LGD has been determined by performing statistical regression analysis to understand the impact changes in these variables have had historically on default rates and on the components of LGD and EAD. In addition to the base economic scenario, the Group's Economics team also provide other possible scenarios along with scenario weightings. The number scenarios used is set based on the analysis of each major product type to ensure non-linearities are captured. The number of scenarios and their attributes are reassessed at each reporting date. At 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2018, the Group concluded that three scenarios appropriately captured non-linearities. The scenario weightings are determined by a combination of statistical analysis and expert credit judgement, taking account of the range of possible outcomes each chosen scenario represents. The Group measures expected credit losses as a probability weighted expected credit losses. These probability-weighted expected credit losses are determined by running each of the scenarios through the relevant expected credit loss model and multiplying it by the appropriate scenario weighting (as opposed to weighting the inputs). For the current reporting dates, the weighting attached to the Base case, Optimistic and Downturn scenarios were 55%, 25% and 20% respectively. The assessment of SICR is performed using the changes in credit risk rating (as a proxy for lifetime PD) along with qualitative and backstop indicators. This determines whether the whole financial instrument is in Stage 1, Stage 2, or Stage 3 and hence whether 12-month or lifetime ECL should be recorded. Following this assessment, the Group measures ECL as either a probability weighted 12-month ECL (Stage 1), or a probability weighted lifetime ECL (Stages 2 and 3). As with any economic forecasts, the projections and likelihood of occurrence are subject to high degree of inherent uncertainty and therefore the actual outcomes may significantly differ from those projected. The Group considers these forecasts to represent its best estimate of possible outcomes and has analysed the non-linearities an asymmetry within the Group's different portfolios to establish that the chosen scenarios are appropriately representative of the range of scenarios. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 23 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes 2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued) j) Expected Life For instruments in Stage 2 or Stage 3, loss allowances reflect expected credit losses over the expected remaining lifetime of the instrument. For most instruments, the expected life is limited to the remaining contractual life. An exemption is provided for certain instruments with the following characteristics: (a) the instrument includes both a loan and undrawn commitment component; (b) we have the contractual ability to demand repayment and cancel the undrawn commitment; and (c) our exposure to credit losses is not limited to the contractual notice period. For products in scope of this exemption, the expected life may exceed the remaining contractual life and is the period over which our exposure to credit losses is not mitigated by our normal credit risk management actions. This period varies by product and risk category and is estimated based on our historical experience with similar exposures and consideration of credit risk management actions taken as part of our regular credit review cycle. Products in scope of this exemption include credit cards, overdraft balances and certain revolving lines of credit. Judgment is required in determining the instruments in scope for this exemption and estimating the appropriate remaining life based on our historical experience and credit risk mitigation practices. 2.29.7 Interest income Interest income and expense for all interest-bearing financial instruments are recognized within 'interest income' and 'interest expense' in the consolidated income statement using the effective interest method. The Group calculates interest income by applying the EIR to the gross carrying amount of financial assets other than credit- impaired assets. When a financial asset becomes credit-impaired (as set out in Note 2.29.5) and is, therefore, regarded as 'Stage 3', the Group calculates interest income by applying the effective interest rate to the net amortised cost of the financial asset. If the financial assets cures and is no longer credit-impaired, the Group reverts to calculating interest income on a gross basis. Under both IFRS 9 and IAS 39, interest income is recorded using the effective interest rate (EIR) method for all financial instruments measured at amortised cost, financial instruments designated at FVTPL. Interest income on interest bearing financial assets measured at FVTOCI under IFRS 9, similarly to interest bearing financial assets classified as available-for-sale or held to maturity under IAS 39 are also recorded by using the EIR method. The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortized cost of a financial asset or a financial liability and of allocating the interest income or interest expense over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash payments or receipts through the expected life of the financial instrument or, when appropriate, a shorter period to the net carrying amount of the financial asset or financial liability. When calculating the effective interest rate, the Group estimates cash flows considering all contractual terms of the financial instrument (for example, prepayment options) but does not consider future credit losses. The calculation includes all fees and points paid or received between parties to the contract that are an integral part of the effective interest rate, transaction costs and all other premiums or discounts. For purchased or originated credit-impaired financial assets, the Group calculates interest income by calculating the credit-adjusted EIR and applying that rate to the amortised cost of the asset. The credit-adjusted EIR is the interest rate that, at original recognition, discounts the estimated future cash flows to the amortised cost of the assets. Interest income on all trading assets and financial assets mandatorily required to be measured at FVTPL is recognised using the contractual interest rate in net trading income. 2.29.9 Reclassification of financial assets Financial assets are not reclassified subsequent to their initial recognition, except in the period after the Group changes its business model for managing financial assets. A change in the Group's business model will occurs only when the Group either begins or ceases to perform an activity that is significant to its operations such as: Significant internal restructuring or business combinations;

Disposal of a business line i.e. disposal of a business segment

Any other reason that might warrant a change in the Group's business model as determined by management based on facts and circumstances The following are not considered to be changes in the business model: A change in intention related to particular financial assets (even in circumstances of significant changes in market conditions)

A temporary disappearance of a particular market for financial assets.

A transfer of financial assets between parts of the Group with different business models. When reclassification occurs, the Group reclassifies all affected financial assets in accordance with the new business model. Reclassification is applied prospectively from the 'reclassification date'. Reclassification date is 'the first day of the first reporting period following the change in business model. Gains, losses or interest previously recognised are not be restated when reclassification occurs. There were no changes to any of the Group's business models during the current period. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 24 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes 2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued) 2.29.11 Modification of financial assets The Group sometimes renegotiates or otherwise modifies the terms of loans provided to customers. This may be due to commercial renegotiations, or for distressed loans, with a view to maximising recovery. Such restructuring activities include extended payment term arrangements, payment holidays and payment forgiveness. Restructuring policies and practices are based on indicators or criteria which, in the judgement of management, indicate that payment will most likely continue. These policies are kept under continuous review. Restructuring is most commonly applied to term loans. The risk of default of such assets after modification is assessed at the reporting date and compared with the risk under the original terms at initial recognition, when the modification is not substantial and so does not result in derecognition of the original asset. The Group monitors the subsequent performance of modified assets. The Group may determine that the credit risk has significantly improved after restructuring, so that the assets are moved from Stage 3 or Stage 2 (Lifetime ECL) to Stage 1 (12-month ECL). This is only the case for assets which have performed in accordance with the new terms for six consecutive months or more. The Group continues to monitor if there is a subsequent significant increase in credit risk in relation to such assets through the use of specific models for modified assets. When the contractual terms of a financial asset are modified, the Group evaluates whether the cash flows of the modified asset are substantially different. The Group does this by considering, among others, the following factors: If the borrower is in financial difficulty, whether the modification merely reduces the contractual cash flows to amounts the borrower is expected to be able to pay.

Whether any substantial new terms are introduced, such as a profit share/equity-based return that substantially affects the risk profile of the loan.

share/equity-based return that substantially affects the risk profile of the loan. Significant extension of the loan term when the borrower is not in financial difficulty.

Significant change in the interest rate.

Change in the currency the loan is denominated in.

Insertion of collateral, other security or credit enhancements that significantly affect the credit risk associated with the loan. If the cash flows are substantially different, then the contractual rights to cash flows from the original financial asset are deemed to have expired. In this case, the original financial asset is derecognized and a new financial asset is recognised at fair value. Any difference between the amortized cost and the present value of the estimated future cash flows of the modified asset or consideration received on derecognition is recorded as a separate line item in profit or loss in the Other operating income item. Quantitative criteria A modification would lead to derecognition of existing financial asset and recognition of a new financial asset, i.e. substantial modification, if the discounted present value of the cash flows under the new terms, including any fees received net of any fees paid and discounted using the original effective interest rate, is at least 10 per cent different from the discounted present value of the remaining cash flows of the original financial asset. In addition to the above, the bank shall also consider qualitative factors as detailed below. Qualitative criteria Scenarios where modifications will lead to derecognition of existing loan and recognition of a new loan, i.e. substantial modification, are: The exchange of a loan for another financial asset with substantially different contractual terms and conditions such as the restructuring of a loan to a bond; conversion of a loan to an equity instrument of the borrower

Roll up of interest into a single bullet payment of interest and principal at the end of the loan term

Conversion of a loan from one currency to another currency If the cash flows of the modified asset carried at amortized cost are not substantially different, then the modification does not result in derecognition of the financial asset. In this case, the Group recalculates the gross carrying amount of the financial asset and recognizes the amount arising from adjusting the gross carrying amount as a modification gain or loss in profit or loss as part of impairment charge for the year. Derecognition of financial liabilities

A financial liability is derecognised when the obligation under the liability is discharged, cancelled or expires. The Group derecognises a financial liability when its terms are modified and the cash flows of the modified liability are substantially different. In this case, a new financial liability based on the modified terms is recognised at fair value. The difference between the carrying amount of the financial liability extinguished and the new financial liability with modified terms is recognised in profit or loss. Derecognition of financial assets

The Group derecognises a financial asset only when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the asset expire or it transfers the financial asset and substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the asset to another entity. If the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership and continues to control the transferred asset, the Group recognises its retained interest in the asset and an associated liability for amounts it may have to pay. If the Group retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of a transferred financial asset, the Group continues to recognise the financial asset and also recognises a collateralised borrowing for the proceeds received.

Financial assets that are transferred to a third party but do not qualify for derecognition are presented in the statement of financial position as 'Pledged Assets', if the transferee has the right to sell or repledge them. On derecognition of a financial asset, the difference between the carrying amount of the asset (or the carrying amount allocated to the portion of the asset transferred), and the sum of (i) the consideration received (including any new asset obtained less any new liability assumed) and (ii) any cumulative gain or loss that had been recognized in other comprehensive income is recognized in profit or loss. 2.30 Financial guarantee contracts and loan commitments Financial guarantee contracts are contracts that require the issuer to make specified payments to reimburse the holder for a loss it incurs because a specified debtor fails to make payments when due, in accordance with the terms of a debt instrument. Such financial guarantees are given to banks, financial institutions and others on behalf of customers to secure loans, overdrafts and other banking facilities. Financial guarantee contracts are initially measured at fair value and subsequently measured at the higher of: The amount of the loss allowance; and

The premium received on initial recognition less income recognised in accordance with the principles of IFRS 15. Loan commitments provided by the Group are measured as the amount of the loss allowance. For loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, the loss allowance is recognised as a provision. However, for contracts that include both a loan and an undrawn commitment and the Group cannot separately identify the expected credit losses on the undrawn commitment component from those on the loan component, the expected credit losses on the undrawn commitment are recognised together with the loss allowance for the loan. To the extent that the combined expected credit losses exceed the gross carrying amount of the loan, the expected credit losses are recognised as a provision. 2.31 Offsetting financial instruments In accordance with IAS 32, the Group reports financial assets and liabilities on a net basis on the statement of financial position only if there is a legally enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts and there is an intention to settle on a net basis, or realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. The legally enforceable right must not be contingent on future events and must be enforceable in the normal course of business and in event of default, insolvency or bankruptcy of the company or the counterparty. Income and expenses are presented on a net basis only when permitted under IFRSs, or for gains and losses arising from a group of similar transactions such as in the trading activity. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 25 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes 2 Summary of significant accounting policies (continued) 2.32 Classes of financial instruments The Group classifies the financial instruments into classes that reflect the nature of information and take into account the characteristics of those financial instruments. The classification made can be seen in the table below: Financial assets Category (as defined by IFRS9) Fair Value Through Profit or Loss (FVTPL) Amortised Cost Class (as determined by the Group) Trading financial assets Derivative financial instruments Cash and balances with central banks Loans and advances to banks Loans and advances to customers Other assets excluding prepayments Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income (FVTOCI) Treasury bills and other eligible bills Investment securities Pledged assets Financial liabilities Category (as defined by IFRS9) Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Financial liabilities at amortised cost Class (as determined by the Group) Derivative financial instruments Deposits from banks Deposits from customers Borrowed funds Other liabilities, excluding non-financial liabilities Off balance sheet financial instruments Category (as defined by IFRS9) Class (as determined by the Group) Loan commitments Loan commitments Guarantees, acceptances and other financial facilities Guarantees, acceptances and other financial facilities 3 Critical accounting estimates, and judgements in applying accounting policies The preparation of financial statements requires the use of accounting estimates, which, by definition, will seldom equal the actual results. Management also needs to exercise judgement in applying the Group's accounting policies. Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. This note provides an overview of the areas that involve a higher degree of judgement or complexity, and major sources of estimation uncertainty. Detailed information about each of these estimates and judgements is included in the related notes together with information about the basis of calculation for each affected line item in the financial statements. Impairment losses on loans and advances

The Group reviews its loan portfolios to assess impairment at least monthly. Where impairment has been identified, an allowance for impairment is recorded. The allowance is based on the ECLs associated with the probability of default in the next twelve months unless there has been a significant increase in credit risk since origination in which case loss allowance is measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECL. If the financial asset meets the definition of purchased or originated credit impaired (POCI), the allowance is based on the change in the ECLs over the life of the asset.

The Group generally considers a debt security to have low credit risk when their credit risk rating is equivalent to the globally understood definition of 'investment grade'.

Loss allowances on such low credit risk instrument are recognised at the equivalent of 12-month ECL.

The measurement of the expected credit loss allowance for financial assets measured at amortised cost and FVTOCI is an area that requires the use of complex models and significant assumptions about future economic conditions and credit behaviour (e.g. the likelihood of customers defaulting and the resulting losses). A number of significant judgements are also required in applying the accounting requirements for measuring ECL, such as the expected life of the instrument, determination of significant increase in credit risk, selection of appropriate macro-economic variables and other forward-looking information etc.

(i) Determining criteria for significant increase in credit risk and choosing appropriate models and assumptions for the measurement of ECL The assessment of SICR and the calculation of ECL both incorporate forward-looking information. In assessing SICR, the Group has performed historical analysis and identified the key economic variables impacting credit risk and expected credit losses for each portfolio. These economic variables and their associated impact on the PD, EAD and LGD vary by financial instrument. Expert judgment has been applied in this process. (ii) Establishing the number and relative weightings of forward-looking scenarios for each type of product/market and the associated ECL The scenario weightings applied in the incorporation of the forward-looking information into the calculation of ECL are determined by a combination of statistical analysis and expert credit judgement, taking account of the range of possible outcomes each chosen scenario is representative of. The forward-looking information used in ECL are based on forecasts. As with any economic forecasts, the projections and likelihoods of occurrence are subject to a high degree of inherent uncertainty and therefore the actual outcomes may be significantly different to those projected. The Group considers these forecasts to represent its best estimate of the possible outcomes and has analysed the non-linearities and asymmetries within the Group's different portfolios to establish that the chosen scenarios are appropriately representative of the range of possible scenarios. (iii) Establishing groups of similar financial assets for the purposes of measuring ECL In determining whether an impairment loss should be recorded in the income statement, the Group makes judgements as to movement in the level of credit risk on the instrument since origination. Management uses estimates based on historical loss experience for assets with credit risk characteristics and objective evidence of impairment similar to those in the portfolio when scheduling its future cash flows. The methodology and assumptions used for estimating both the amount and timing of future cash flows are reviewed regularly to reduce any differences between loss estimates and actual loss experience. b) Fair value of financial instruments The fair value of financial instruments that are not quoted in active markets are determined by using valuation techniques. Where valuation techniques (for example, models) are used to determine fair values, they are validated and periodically reviewed by qualified personnel independent of the area that created them. To the extent practical, models use only observable data; however, areas such as credit risk (both own and counterparty), volatilities and correlations require management to make estimates. Changes in assumptions about these factors could affect reported fair value of financial instruments. Fair value is determined using valuation techniques. In these techniques, fair values are estimated from observable data in respect of similar financial instruments, using models to estimate the present value of expected future cash flows or other valuation techniques, using inputs existing at the dates of the consolidated statement of financial position. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 26 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes 3 Critical accounting estimates, and judgements in applying accounting policies (Continued) c) Goodwill impairment The Group tests annually whether goodwill has suffered any impairment, in accordance with the accounting policy stated in note 2.17. These calculations require the use of estimates. The recoverable amount of all CGUs has been determined based on value-in-use calculations. These calculations use pre-tax cash flow projections based on financial budgets approved by management covering a three-year period. Cash flows beyond the three-year period are extrapolated using the estimated growth rates. By adjusting the three main estimates (cashflows, growth rate and discount rates) by 10%, no impairment charge on goodwill will arise. Taxes

Deferred tax assets are recognised for unused tax losses to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the losses can be utilised. Significant management judgement is required to determine the amount of deferred tax assets that can be recognised, based upon the likely timing and the level of future taxable profits, together with future tax planning strategies. Business model assessment

Classification and measurement of financial assets depends on the results of the SPPI and the business model test (please see financial assets sections of Note 2.29.1). The Group determines the business model at a level that reflects how groups of financial assets are managed together to achieve a particular business objective. This assessment includes judgement reflecting all relevant evidence including how the performance of the assets is evaluated and their performance measured, the risks that affect the performance of the assets and how these are managed and how the managers of the assets are compensated. The Group monitors financial assets measured at amortised cost or fair value through other comprehensive income that are derecognised prior to their maturity to understand the reason for their disposal and whether the reasons are consistent with the objective of the business for which the asset was held. Monitoring is part of the Group's continuous assessment of whether the business model for which the remaining financial assets are held continues to be appropriate and if it is not appropriate whether there has been a change in business model and so a prospective change to the classification of those assets. Hyper-inflationary accounting

Beginning July 1, 2019, the Group has designated Zimbabwe as a hyper-inflationary economy in accordance with IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyper-Inflationary Economies, and has therefore employed the use of the hyper-inflationary accounting to consolidate and report its Zimbabwe operating subsidiary. The determination of whether an economy is hyper-inflationary requires the Group to make certain estimates and judgements, such as assessment of historic inflation rates and anticipation of future trends. In addition, the application of hyperinflationary accounting in accordance with IAS 29 requires the selection and use of price indices to estimate the impact of inflation on the non-monetary assets and liabilities, and results of operations of the Group. The selection of price indices is based on the Group's assessment of various available price indices on the basis of reliability and relevance. Changes in any such estimates may significantly impact the carrying value of those nonmonetary assets or liabilities, and results of operations, which are subject to hyper-inflationary adjustments, and the related gains and losses within the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PUBLIC Page 27 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes (All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated) 4 Fair value of financial assets and liabilities (a) Financial instruments not measured at fair value The table below summarises the carrying amounts and fair values of those financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value on the group's consolidated statement of financial position. Carrying value Fair value Financial assets: 31 Dec. 2020 31 Dec. 2019 31 Dec. 2020 31 Dec. 2019 Cash and balances with central banks 3,814,885 2,829,313 3,814,885 2,829,313 Loans and advances to banks 1,764,029 1,891,889 1,989,763 2,246,431 Loans and advances to customers 9,241,360 9,276,608 9,324,917 9,325,099 Other assets (excluding prepayments) 919,434 1,154,675 919,434 1,154,675 Financial liabilities: Deposits from banks 2,357,871 2,207,593 2,406,094 2,018,980 Deposit from customers 18,238,169 16,246,120 18,335,158 16,371,061 Other liabilities (excluding deferred income) 807,813 781,493 807,813 781,493 Borrowed funds 1,658,341 2,075,001 2,191,461 2,191,461 (i) Cash The carrying amount of cash and balances with banks is a reasonable approximation of fair value (ii) Loans and advances to banks Loans and advances to banks include inter-bank placements and items in the course of collection. The carrying amount of floating rate placements and overnight deposits is a reasonable approximation of fair value. The estimated fair value of fixed interest bearing deposits is based on discounted cash flows using prevailing money-market interest rates for debts with similar credit risk and remaining maturity. (iii) Loans and advances to customers Loans and advances are net of charges for impairment. The estimated fair value of loans and advances represents the discounted amount of estimated future cash flows expected to be received. Expected cash flows are discounted at current market rates to determine fair value. (iv) Deposit from banks, due to customers and other deposits The estimated fair value of deposits with no stated maturity, which includes non-interest bearing deposits, is the amount repayable on demand. The estimated fair value of fixed interest-bearing deposits not quoted in an active market is based on discounted cash flows using interest rates for new debts with similar remaining maturity. For those notes where quoted market prices are not available, a discounted cash flow model is used based on a current yield curve appropriate for the remaining term to maturity. (v) Other assets The bulk of these financial assets have short term (less than 12 months) maturities and their amounts are a reasonable approximation of fair value (vi) Other liabilities The carrying amount of financial liabilities in other liabilities is a reasonable approximation of fair value as these are short term in nature (b) Fair value hierarchy IFRS 13 specifies a hierarchy of valuation techniques based on whether the inputs to those valuation techniques are observable or unobservable. Observable inputs reflect market data obtained from independent sources; unobservable inputs reflect the Group's market assumptions. These two types of inputs have created the following fair value hierarchy: i) Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. This level includes listed equity securities and debt instruments on exchanges. ii) Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices). iii) Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). This level includes equity investments and debt instruments with significant unobservable components. This hierarchy requires the use of observable market data when available. The Group considers relevant and observable market prices in its valuations where possible. 31 December 2020 31 December 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Treasury and other eligible bills 881,905 823,662 - 879,087 753,662 - Trading financial assets 131,635 25,722 - 166,724 15,938 - Derivative financial instruments - 91,271 - - 65,459 - Pledged assets - 423,599 - - 351,478 - Investment securities 1,078,939 4,938,522 85 776,839 4,080,834 90 Total financial assets 2,092,479 6,302,776 85 1,822,650 5,267,371 90 Derivative financial instruments - 78,631 - - 51,255 - Total financial liabilities - 78,631 - - 51,255 - ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 28 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes (All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated) There are no movements between Level 1 and Level 2. The following table presents the changes in Level 3 instruments for the available for sale securities: 4 Fair value of financial assets and liabilities (continued) 31 Dec. 2020 31 Dec 2019 Level 3 Level 3 Opening balance 90 60,165 Transfer from level 3 to level 2 - (60,075) Gains & losses recognised in other comprehensive income 5 - Closing balance 85 90 Total gains or losses for the period included in profit or loss for assets held at the end of the reporting period - - Level 3 fair value measurement The table below sets out information about significant unobservable value inputs used at year end in measuring financial instruments categorised as Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. Type of financial instrument Fair value as at 31 Valuation technique Significant unobservable input Change in unobservable input by 10 basis point Change in unobservable input by 50 basis December 2020 point OCEANIC HEALTH MANAGEMENT 85 Discounted cash flow Weighted average cost of capital 91 95 (c) Financial instrument classification FVTOCI - Debt Equity FVTOCI - Equity Liabilities at fair Liabilities at 31 December 2020 Amortised cost FVTPL Instruments at value through Total Instruments instruments amortized cost FVTPL profit or loss Assets 3,814,885 - - - - - - 3,814,885 Cash and balances with central banks Trading financial assets - 157,357 - - - - - 157,357 Derivative financial instruments - 91,271 - - - - - 91,271 Loans and advances to banks 1,764,029 - - - - - - 1,764,029 Loans and advances to customers 9,241,360 - - - - - - 9,241,360 Treasury bills and other eligible bills - - 1,705,567 - - - - 1,705,567 Investment securities - Equity instruments - - - 236,598 85 - - 236,683 Investment securities - Debt instruments - - 5,780,863 - - - - 5,780,863 Pledged assets 423,599 - - - - - - 423,599 Other assets, excluding prepayments 919,434 - - - - - - 919,434 Total 16,163,307 248,628 7,486,430 236,598 85 - - 24,135,048 Liabilities Deposits from banks - - - - - - 2,357,871 2,357,871 Deposit from customers - - - - - - 18,238,169 18,238,169 Derivative financial instruments - - - - - 78,631 - 78,631 Borrowed funds - - - - - - 1,658,341 1,658,341 Other liabilities, excluding non-financial liabilities - - - - - - 807,813 807,813 Total - - - - - 78,631 23,062,194 23,140,825 FVTOCI - Debt Equity FVTOCI - Equity Liabilities at fair Liabilities at 31 December 2019 Amortised cost FVTPL Instruments at value through Total Instruments instruments amortized cost FVTPL profit or loss Assets Cash and balances with central banks 2,829,313 - - - - - - 2,829,313 Trading financial assets - 182,662 - - - - - 182,662 Derivative financial instruments - 65,459 - - - - - 65,459 Loans and advances to banks 1,891,889 - - - - - - 1,891,889 Loans and advances to customers 9,276,608 - - - - - - 9,276,608 Treasury bills and other eligible bills - - 1,632,749 - - - - 1,632,749 Investment securities - Equity instruments - - - 163,904 90 - - 163,994 Investment securities - Debt instruments - - 4,693,769 - - - - 4,693,769 Pledged assets 351,478 - - - - - - 351,478 Other assets, excluding prepayments 1,154,675 - - - - - - 1,154,675 Total 15,503,963 248,121 6,326,518 163,904 90 - - 22,242,596 Liabilities Deposits from banks - - - - - - 2,207,593 2,207,593 Deposit from customers - - - - - - 16,246,120 16,246,120 Derivative financial instruments - - - - - 51,255 - 51,255 Borrowed funds - - - - - - 2,075,001 2,075,001 Other liabilities, excluding non-financial liabilities - - - - - - 781,493 781,493 Total - - - - - 51,255 21,310,207 21,361,462 ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 29 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For year ended 31 December 2020 Notes (All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated) 5 Financial Risk Management The Group's capital management objectives are: To comply with the capital requirements set by regulators in the markets where the Group's entities operate and safeguard the Group's ability to continue as a going concern;

To maintain a strong capital base that supports the development of the business; and

To sustain a sufficient level of returns for the Group's shareholders. On a consolidated basis, the Group is required to comply with Basel II/III capital requirements set by the BCEAO for banks headquartered in the UEMOA zone. On a standalone basis, banking subsidiaries are required to maintain minimum capital levels and minimum capital adequacy ratios which are determined by their national or regional regulators. The Group's capital is divided into two tiers: Tier 1 capital: share capital (net of treasury shares), retained earnings, reserves created by appropriations of retained earnings, and non-controlling interests allowed as Tier 1 capital by the regulator. Certain intangibles and goodwill are deducted in calculating Tier 1 capital; and

non-controlling interests allowed as Tier 1 capital by the regulator. Certain intangibles and goodwill are deducted in calculating Tier 1 capital; and Tier 2 capital: subordinated debt and other loss-absorbing instruments, certain revaluation reserves, and noncontrolling interests allowed as Tier 2 capital by the regulator. Risk-weighted assets are calculated in accordance with regulatory guidelines. Credit risk-weighted assets are measured by applying a hierarchy of risk weights related to the nature of the risks associated with each of the Group's on- and off- balance sheet asset classes. Operational risk weighted assets are calculated by applying a scaling factor to the Group's average gross income over the last three years. Market risk-weighted assets are calculated by applying factors to the Group's trading exposures to foreign currencies, interest rates, and prices. The table below summarises the composition of regulatory capital and the ratios of the Group. The Group has remained compliant with the minimum regulatory capital adequacy ratio requirements (7.65% Tier 1 CAR and 9.9% Total CAR in 2020). 30 June 2020 31 Dec 2019 Tier 1 capital Share capital 2,113,957 2,113,957 Retained earnings 334,658 245,563 IFRS 9 Day One transition adjustment 99,767 99,767 Statutory reserves 584,396 584,396 Other reserves (1,800,758) (1,618,813) Non-controlling interests 253,866 241,775 Less: goodwill (181,441) (191,634) Less: intangibles (116,900) (118,340) Less: other deductions - - Total qualifying Tier 1 capital 1,287,545 1,356,671 Tier 2 capital Subordinated debt and other instruments 260,330 271,185 Revaluation reserves 117,662 102,955 Minority interests included in Tier 2 capital 62,274 63,785 Total qualifying Tier 2 capital 440,266 437,925 Total regulatory capital 1,727,811 1,794,596 Risk-weighted assets: Credit risk weighted assets 11,591,226 12,126,499 Market risk weighted assets 173,183 82,123 Operational risk weighted assets 3,294,858 3,294,858 Total risk-weighted assets 15,059,267 15,503,480 Tier 1 Capital Adequacy Ratio 8.5% 8.8% Total Capital Adequacy Ratio 11.5% 11.6% ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 30 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes (All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated) Unaudited Audited Year ended 31 December 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 US$'000 NGN'000 US$'000 NGN'000 6 Net interest income Interest income Loans and advances to banks 36,033 13,766,389 109,085 39,463,313 Loans and advances to customers 752,009 287,304,657 727,912 263,334,269 Treasury bills and other eligible bills 220,554 84,262,544 195,266 70,640,722 Investment securities 359,650 137,404,100 332,265 120,202,388 Financial assets held for trading measured at FVTPL 16,347 6,245,363 37,739 13,652,711 Others 3,019 1,153,408 9,731 3,520,352 1,387,612 530,136,461 1,411,998 510,813,755 Interest expense Deposits from banks 65,441 25,001,701 115,320 41,718,927 Due to customers 289,424 110,574,293 351,723 127,241,644 Other borrowed funds 121,975 46,600,487 174,208 63,022,641 Interest expense for lease liabilities 3,808 1,454,844 6,458 2,336,289 Others 3,168 1,210,333 14,560 5,267,322 483,816 184,841,658 662,269 239,586,823 7 Net fee and commission income Fee and commission income: Credit related fees and commissions 127,808 48,828,982 134,470 48,646,758 Portfolio and other management fees 7,478 2,856,966 21,243 7,685,008 Corporate finance fees 12,072 4,612,101 13,951 5,047,006 Cash management and related fees 185,246 70,773,140 198,499 71,810,315 Card management fees 64,605 24,682,308 79,430 28,735,123 Brokerage fees and commissions 3,418 1,305,845 5,383 1,947,390 Other fees 19,679 7,518,352 6,890 2,492,572 420,306 160,577,694 459,866 166,364,172 Fee and commission expense Brokerage fees paid 1,739 664,384 1,459 527,818 Other fees paid 30,896 11,803,801 38,891 14,069,465 32,635 12,468,185 40,350 14,597,283 8 Net trading income Foreign exchange 237,960 90,912,497 295,558 106,923,027 Trading income on securities 80,870 30,896,343 86,133 31,160,039 318,830 121,808,840 381,691 138,083,066 9 Other operating income Net investment income 15,340 5,860,639 6,879 2,488,593 Lease income 206 78,702 4,173 1,509,652 Dividend income 5,539 2,116,172 7,935 2,870,618 Other 18,529 7,078,996 52,336 18,933,418 39,614 15,134,509 71,323 25,802,281 10 Impairment losses on loans and advances and other financial assets Impairment losses on loans and advances 316,515 120,924,395 314,177 113,658,754 Recoveries (130,517) (49,863,954) (204,262) (73,895,175) Impairment charge on other financial assets 46,317 17,695,386 23,642 8,552,887 232,315 88,755,827 133,557 48,316,466 11 Operating expenses Staff expenses 456,045 174,231,761 490,311 177,378,157 Depreciation and amortisation 104,366 39,872,977 108,504 39,253,126 Other operating expenses 483,312 184,649,105 474,566 171,682,141 1,043,723 398,753,843 1,073,381 388,313,424 12 Taxation Current income tax 123,063 47,016,158 126,462 45,749,732 Deferred income tax (42,768) (16,339,493) 8,403 3,039,924 80,295 30,676,665 134,865 48,789,656 _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 31 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes (All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated) 13 Earnings per share Basic Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the net profit attributable to equity holders of the company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue outstanding during the period. 31 Dec. 2020 31 Dec. 2019 Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company from continuing operations 7,997 191,409 Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company from discontinued operations 1,556 2,549 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (in thousands) 24,592,619 24,592,619 Basic earnings per share (expressed in US cents per share) from continuing operations 0.033 0.778 Basic earnings per share (expressed in US cents per share) from discontinued operations 0.006 0.010 Diluted Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The company has two categories of dilutive potential ordinary shares: convertible debts and share options granted to employees. The dilution impact of share options granted are immaterial in the computation of dilutive earnings per share. The convertible debt is assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares, and the net profit is adjusted to eliminate the interest expense less the tax effect. For the share options, a calculation is made to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined as the average annual market share price of the Company's shares) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to outstanding share options. The number of shares calculated as above is compared with the number of shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of the share options. 31 Dec. 2020 31 Dec. 2019 Profit attributable to equity holders of the company from continuing operations 7,997 193,958 Interest expense on dilutive convertible loans - - 7,997 193,958 Profit attributable to equity holders of the company from discontinued operations 1,556 2,549 Interest expense on dilutive convertible loans - - 1,556 2,549 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (in thousands) 24,592,619 24,592,619 Adjustment for dilutive convertible loans - - Weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 24,592,619 24,592,619 Dilutive earnings per share (expressed in US cents per share) from continuing operations 0.033 0.789 Dilutive earnings per share (expressed in US cents per share) from discontinued operations 0.006 0.010 _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 32 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes (All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated) Unaudited Audited As at 31 December 2020 As at 31 December 2019 US$'000 NGN'000 US$'000 NGN'000 14 Cash and balances with central banks Cash in hand 722,818 289,365,730 636,886 232,272,324 Balances with central banks other than mandatory reserve deposits 1,897,433 759,599,353 927,741 338,347,143 Included in cash and cash equivalents 2,620,251 1,048,965,083 1,564,627 570,619,467 Mandatory reserve deposits with central banks 1,194,634 478,247,829 1,264,686 461,230,984 3,814,885 1,527,212,912 2,829,313 1,031,850,451 15 Trading financial assets Debt securities measured at FVTPL - Government bonds 157,357 62,994,728 182,662 66,616,831 157,357 62,994,728 182,662 66,616,831 16 Loans and advances to banks Items in course of collection from other banks 72,728 29,115,200 64,238 23,427,599 Deposits with other banks 1,198,904 479,957,248 1,226,587 447,336,279 Placements with other banks 492,397 197,121,282 601,064 219,208,040 1,764,029 706,193,730 1,891,889 689,971,918 17 Loans and advances to customers Analysis by type: Overdrafts 1,122,111 449,214,697 1,494,408 545,010,598 Credit cards 3,961 1,585,707 3,450 1,258,215 Term loans 8,552,939 3,423,998,070 8,193,847 2,988,296,001 Mortgage loans 135,778 54,356,007 141,953 51,770,259 Gross loans and advances 9,814,789 3,929,154,481 9,833,658 3,586,335,073 Less: allowance for impairment (573,429) (229,560,832) (557,050) (203,156,135) 9,241,360 3,699,593,649 9,276,608 3,383,178,938 Staging of loans and advances to customers: Stage 1 7,876,281 3,153,111,573 7,711,504 2,812,385,509 Stage 2 1,184,343 474,128,033 1,163,855 424,457,919 Stage 3 750,226 300,337,975 955,666 348,531,390 Gross loans and advances 9,814,789 3,929,154,481 9,833,658 3,586,335,073 18 Treasury bills and other eligible bills Maturing within three months 670,513 268,426,469 381,444 139,112,627 Maturing after three months 1,035,054 414,363,168 1,251,305 456,350,933 1,705,567 682,789,637 1,632,749 595,463,560 19 Investment securities Debt securities - At FVTOCI listed 2,520,023 1,008,840,808 1,901,387 693,435,839 - At FVTOCI unlisted 3,261,828 1,305,807,454 2,793,413 1,018,757,721 Total 5,781,851 2,314,648,262 4,694,800 1,712,193,560 Equity securities - At FVTOCI unlisted 85 34,028 90 32,823 - At FVTPL listed 1,691 677,107 2,169 791,034 - At FVTPL unlisted 234,822 94,006,291 161,735 58,984,755 236,598 94,717,426 163,994 59,808,612 Total investment securities 6,018,449 2,409,365,688 4,858,794 1,772,002,172 Allowance for impairment (903) (361,498) (1,031) (376,006) 6,017,546 2,409,004,190 4,857,763 1,771,626,166 _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 33 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes (All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated) Unaudited Audited As at 31 December 2020 As at 31 December 2019 US$'000 NGN$'000 US$'000 NGN$'000 20 Other assets Fees receivable 10,642 4,260,312 9,302 3,392,439 Accounts receivable 288,252 115,395,923 738,616 269,373,255 Repossessed assets from customers 186,392 74,618,309 170,389 62,140,868 Prepayments 205,815 82,393,919 156,458 57,060,233 Sundry receivables 548,006 219,383,242 236,368 86,203,410 1,239,107 496,051,705 1,311,133 478,170,205 Impairment provision on receivables (113,858) (45,580,772) (126,363) (46,084,585) 1,125,249 450,470,933 1,184,770 432,085,620 21 Right-of-use assets Included in the amount for property and equipment in the statement of financial position are right-of-use assets show below: Land and buildings 65,798 26,340,913 86,672 31,609,278 Motor Vehicles 517 206,971 778 283,737 Furniture and equipment 875 350,289 2,254 822,034 Other equipment 524 209,773 41 14,953 67,714 27,107,946 89,745 32,730,002 22 Deposits from banks Operating accounts with banks 873,417 349,655,028 612,892 223,521,712 Other deposits from banks 1,484,454 594,271,469 1,594,701 581,587,455 2,357,871 943,926,497 2,207,593 805,109,167 23 Deposit from customers Current accounts 11,526,088 4,614,238,809 9,817,747 3,580,532,331 Term deposits 3,163,157 1,266,306,642 3,574,917 1,303,772,230 Savings deposits 3,548,924 1,420,740,745 2,853,456 1,040,655,403 18,238,169 7,301,286,196 16,246,120 5,924,959,964 24 Other liabilities Accrued income 83,158 33,290,642 64,477 23,514,762 Unclaimed dividend 4,503 1,802,686 4,144 1,511,317 Accruals 153,797 61,569,553 202,518 73,858,315 Obligations under customers' letters of credit 29,151 11,670,020 68,482 24,975,385 Bankers draft 25,604 10,250,049 27,929 10,185,706 Accounts payable 161,736 64,747,773 51,830 18,902,401 Other liabilities 433,022 173,351,697 426,590 155,577,373 890,971 356,682,420 845,970 308,525,259 25 Lease liabilities Included in the amount for borrowings in the statement of financial position are lease liability show as below: Short term 2,406 963,194 36,791 13,417,678 Long term 63,851 25,561,471 88,316 32,208,845 66,257 26,524,665 125,107 45,626,523 _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 34 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes (All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated) Note 26: GEOGRAPHICAL REGION FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - USD Ecobank groups its business in Africa into four geographical regions. These reportable operating segments are Nigeria, Francophone West Africa (UEMOA), Anglophone West Africa (AWA), Central, Eastern and Southern, Africa (CESA). In 000 of $ OTHERS AND NIGERIA UEMOA AWA CESA CONSO ECOBANK GROUP ADJUSTMENT(1) Income Statement Highlights for the year ended 31 December 2020 Net interest income 160,679 309,548 313,386 211,828 (91,645) 903,796 Non interest income 107,899 200,870 162,912 220,101 54,333 746,115 Operating income 268,578 510,418 476,298 431,929 (37,312) 1,649,911 Impairment losses on financial assets 11,875 46,705 41,121 23,073 109,541 232,315 Total operating expenses 216,418 304,071 232,860 246,268 44,106 1,043,723 Operating profit after impairment losses 40,285 159,642 202,317 162,588 (190,959) 373,873 Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy - - - (43,646) - (43,646) Share of loss from associates - - - (103) 636 533 Profit before tax and goodwill impairment 40,285 159,642 202,317 118,839 (190,323) 330,760 Goodwill impairment - - - - (159,421) (159,421) Profit before tax 40,285 159,642 202,317 118,839 (349,744) 171,339 Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2020 Total assets 5,689,609 9,999,385 4,335,094 5,927,288 (297,326) 25,654,050 Total Liabilities 5,190,418 9,172,027 3,738,058 5,337,861 204,578 23,642,942 In 000 of $ OTHERS AND NIGERIA UEMOA AWA CESA CONSO ECOBANK GROUP ADJUSTMENT(1) Income Statement Highlights for the period ended 31 December 2019 Net interest income 102,690 290,809 264,184 193,921 (101,875) 749,729 Non interest income 153,040 217,500 172,076 250,424 79,490 872,530 Operating income 255,730 508,309 436,260 444,345 (22,385) 1,622,259 Impairment losses on financial assets 6,713 32,477 53,979 2,899 37,489 133,557 Total operating expenses 242,760 302,148 203,386 259,194 65,893 1,073,381 Operating profit after impairment losses 6,257 173,684 178,895 182,252 (125,767) 415,321 Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy - - - (9,466) - (9,466) Share of loss from associates - - 3 (159) (620) (776) Profit before tax 6,257 173,684 178,898 172,627 (126,387) 405,079 Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2019 Total assets 5,932,641 8,960,332 3,576,629 5,597,660 (426,078) 23,641,184 Total Liabilities 5,439,475 8,263,104 3,122,567 5,080,545 (150,284) 21,755,407 Others & Conso adjustments comprise of ETI, the Holdco, eProcess (the Group's technology service company), the International business in Paris, the impact of other affiliates and structured entities of ETI. The impact of consolidation eliminations is also included in ' Others & Conso adjustments' _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 35 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes (All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated) Note 27: BUSINESS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - USD The group operating segments are described below: Corporate & Investment Bank: Focuses on providing one-stop banking services to multinationals, regional companies, government and government agencies, financial institutions and international organizations across the network. This unit provides also Treasury activities. Commercial banking: Focuses on serving local corporates, small and medium corporates ,SMEs, Schools, Churches and local NGOs and Public Sector. Consumer: Focuses on serving banking customers that are individuals In 000 of $ CIB Commercial Consumer Others Consolidation ECOBANK GROUP Adjustments Income Statement Highlights for the period ended 31 December 2020 Net interest income 547,638 180,513 227,689 (52,642) 598 903,796 Net fees and commission income 150,019 100,375 134,442 31,323 (28,488) 387,671 Other income 227,256 89,017 35,262 205,872 (198,963) 358,444 Operating income 924,913 369,905 397,393 184,553 (226,853) 1,649,911 Impairment losses on financial assets 122,715 51,408 21,583 36,609 - 232,315 Total operating expenses 415,730 281,808 324,010 148,561 (126,386) 1,043,723 Operating profit after impairment losses 386,468 36,689 51,800 (617) (100,467) 373,873 Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy (19,695) (13,245) (8,220) (2,486) - (43,646) Share of loss from associates (103) - - 636 - 533 Profit before tax and goodwill impairment 366,670 23,444 43,580 (2,467) (100,467) 330,760 Goodwill impairment - - - - (159,421) (159,421) Profit before tax 366,670 23,444 43,580 (2,467) (259,888) 171,339 Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2020 Total assets 14,605,862 1,372,176 1,083,583 3,898,172 4,694,257 25,654,050 Total Liabilities 12,226,798 4,280,485 6,413,383 1,814,006 (1,091,730) 23,642,942 In 000 of $ CIB Commercial Consumer Others Consolidation ECOBANK GROUP Adjustments Income Statement Highlights for the period ended 31 December 2019 Net interest income 395,196 155,217 211,917 (13,421) 820 749,729 Net fees and commission income 151,819 104,651 168,085 25,053 (30,092) 419,516 Other income 266,698 100,052 36,912 225,178 (175,826) 453,014 Operating income 813,713 359,920 416,914 236,810 (205,098) 1,622,259 Impairment losses on financial assets 60,660 32,737 15,452 24,708 - 133,557 Total operating expenses 423,275 277,461 334,561 62,730 (24,647) 1,073,381 Operating profit after impairment losses 329,778 49,722 66,901 149,372 (180,451) 415,321 Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy - - - (9,466) - (9,466) Share of loss from associates (156) - - (620) - (776) Profit before tax 329,622 49,722 66,901 139,286 (180,451) 405,079 Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2019 Total assets 13,898,717 1,750,062 1,003,741 4,013,305 2,975,359 23,641,184 Total Liabilities 12,957,810 3,813,213 5,505,945 1,942,446 (2,464,007) 21,755,407 _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 36 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes (All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated) Note 28: GEOGRAPHICAL REGION FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - NGN Ecobank groups its business in Africa into four geographical regions. These reportable operating segments are Nigeria, Francophone West Africa (UEMOA), Anglophone West Africa (AWA), Central, Eastern and Southern, Africa (CESA). In 000,000 of NGN NIGERIA UEMOA AWA CESA OTHERS AND CONSO ECOBANK GROUP ADJUSTMENT(1) Income Statement Highlights for the period ended 31 December 2020 Net interest income 61,387 118,263 119,729 80,929 (35,013) 345,295 Non interest income 41,223 76,742 62,240 84,089 20,759 285,053 Operating income 102,610 195,005 181,969 165,018 (14,254) 630,348 Impairment losses on financial assets 4,537 17,844 15,710 8,815 41,850 88,756 Total operating expenses 82,682 116,170 88,964 94,087 16,851 398,754 Operating profit after impairment losses 15,391 60,991 77,295 62,116 (72,955) 142,838 Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy - - - (16,675) - (16,675) Share of loss from associates - - - (39) 243 204 Profit before tax and goodwill impairment 15,391 60,991 77,295 45,402 (72,712) 126,367 Goodwill impairment - - - - (60,907) (60,907) Profit before tax 15,391 60,991 77,295 45,402 (133,619) 65,460 Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2020 Total assets 2,277,721 4,003,054 1,735,468 2,372,871 (119,028) 10,270,086 Total Liabilities 2,077,880 3,671,838 1,496,457 2,136,906 81,898 9,464,979 In 000,000 of NGN OTHERS AND CONSO NIGERIA UEMOA AWA CESA ECOBANK GROUP ADJUSTMENT(1) Income Statement Highlights for the period ended 31 December 2019 Net interest income 37,150 105,205 95,573 70,154 (36,855) 271,227 Non interest income 55,365 78,684 62,251 90,595 28,757 315,652 Operating income 92,515 183,889 157,824 160,749 (8,098) 586,879 Impairment losses on financial assets 2,429 11,749 19,528 1,049 13,561 48,316 Total operating expenses 87,822 109,307 73,578 93,768 23,838 388,313 Operating profit after impairment losses 2,264 62,833 64,718 65,932 (45,498) 150,249 Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy - - - (3,424) - (3,424) Share of loss from associates - - 1 (58) (224) (281) Profit before tax 2,264 62,833 64,719 62,450 (45,722) 146,544 Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2019 Total assets 2,163,634 3,268,000 1,304,000 2,041,000 (154,694) 8,621,940 Total Liabilities 1,984,000 3,014,000 1,139,000 1,853,000 (55,803) 7,934,197 Others & Conso adjustments comprise of ETI, the Holdco, eProcess (the Group's technology service company), the International business in Paris, the impact of other affiliates and structured entities of ETI. The impact of consolidation eliminations is also included in ' Others & Conso adjustments' _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 37 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes (All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated) Note 29: BUSINESS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - NGN The group operating segments are described below: Corporate & Investment Bank: Focuses on providing one-stop banking services to multinationals, regional companies, government and government agencies, financial institutions and international organizations across the network. This unit provides also Treasury activities. Commercial banking: Focuses on serving local corporates, small and medium corporates ,SMEs, Schools, Churches and local NGOs and Public Sector. Consumer: Focuses on serving banking customers that are individuals In 000,000 of NGN Consolidation CIB Commercial Consumer Others ECOBANK GROUP Adjustments Income Statement Highlights for the period ended 31 December 2020 Net interest income 209,225 68,965 86,988 (20,112) - 345,295 Net fees and commission income 57,315 38,348 51,363 11,967 (171,301) (12,308) Other income 86,823 34,009 13,472 78,653 (197,701) 15,256 Operating income 353,363 141,322 151,823 70,508 (86,668) 630,348 Impairment losses on financial assets 46,883 19,640 8,246 13,986 1 88,756 Total operating expenses 158,829 107,665 123,788 56,758 (48,286) 398,754 Operating profit after impairment losses 147,651 14,017 19,789 (236) (38,383) 142,838 Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy (7,524) (5,302) (3,140) (995) 286 (16,675) Share of loss from associates (39) - - 255 (12) 204 Profit before tax 140,088 8,715 16,649 (976) (38,109) 126,367 Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2020 Total assets 5,847,165 549,323 433,791 1,560,555 1,879,252 10,270,086 Total Liabilities 4,894,754 1,713,607 2,567,470 726,201 (437,053) 9,464,979 In 000,000 of NGN Consolidation CIB Commercial Consumer Others ECOBANK GROUP Adjustments Income Statement Highlights for the period ended 31 December 2019 Net interest income 142,969 56,152 76,664 (4,854) 296 271,227 Net fees and commission income 54,923 37,859 60,808 9,063 (10,886) 151,767 Other income 96,482 36,195 13,354 81,462 (63,608) 163,885 Operating income 294,374 130,206 150,826 85,671 (74,198) 586,879 Impairment losses on financial assets 21,945 11,843 5,590 8,938 - 48,316 Total operating expenses 153,127 100,376 121,033 22,694 (8,917) 388,313 Operating profit after impairment losses 119,302 17,987 24,203 54,039 (65,282) 150,249 Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economy - - - (3,424) - (3,424) Share of loss from associates (56) - - (225) - (281) Profit before tax 119,246 17,987 24,203 50,390 (65,282) 146,544 Balance Sheet Highlights as at 31 December 2019 Total assets 4,771,000 456,000 324,000 1,217,000 1,853,940 8,621,940 Total Liabilities 4,253,019 1,219,000 1,909,000 774,000 (220,822) 7,934,197 _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 38 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements For the year ended 31 December 2020 Notes (All amounts in thousands of US dollar unless otherwise stated) 30 Contingent liabilities and commitments a) Legal proceedings The Group is a party to various legal actions arising out of its normal business operations. The Directors believe that, based on currently available information and advice of counsel, none of the outcomes that result from such proceedings will have a material adverse effect on the financial position of the Group, either individually or in the aggregate. b) Capital commitments At 31 December 2020, the Group had capital commitments of $ 2.6 m (December 2019: $ 5.2m) in respect of buildings and equipment purchases. The Group's management is confident that future net revenues and funding will be sufficient to cover this commitment. c) Loan commitments, guarantee and other financial facilities 31 Dec 2020 At 31 December 2020 the Group had contractual amounts of the off-statement of financial position financial instruments that commit it to extend credit to customers guarantees and other facilities are as follows: Guaranteed commercial papers and bank acceptances 62,781 Documentary and commercial letters of credit 1,263,847 Performance bond, guarantees and indemnities 1,569,149 Loan commitments 905,654 3,801,432 31 Dec 2019 136,357 1,308,351 1,759,919 452,255 3,656,882 d) Tax exposures The Group is exposed to ongoing tax reviews in some subsidiary entities. The Group considers the impact of tax exposures, including whether additional taxes may be due. This assessment relies on estimates and assumptions and may involve series of judgments about future events. New information may become available that causes the Group to change its judgment regarding the adequacy of existing tax liabilities; such changes to tax liabilities would impact tax expense in the period in which such a determination is made. The total amount of tax exposure as at 31 December 2020 is $ 138 million (December 2019 : $ 150 million). Based on Group's assessment, the probable liability is not likely to exceed $ 9 million (December 2019 : $ 9 million) which provisions have been made in the books . 31 Insider trading and market abuse prohibition The Ecobank Group has in place a dealing policy of financial instruments which is applicable to all Ecobank employees (ETI and its affiliates), Directors, contractors (Staff) and in-house staff of outsourced service providers. The policy sets standard terms and conditions similar to the standards set out by the Nigeria Stock Exchange, the Ghana Stock Exchange and the BRVM ( UEMOA Regional Stock Exchange) on Insider Trading. The Group ensures that all Directors and Staff are kept informed about the policy as it is periodically circulated to serve as a reminder of their obligations under it. Staff Members, Directors, Executive management and their Connected Persons, must not deal in Ecobank Securities at any time during a "Close Period" the period from the end of the relevant financial year or period up to and including the time of announcement and released to the public or any other period as defined by the Group. The Ecobank Group commits itself to making necessary disclosures in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Rules and Regulations which stipulates that Directors and top Management employees and other insiders of public companies shall notify the SEC of any sale or purchase of shares in the company, not later than forty-eight (48) hours after such activity. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 39 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Unaudited consolidated financial statements Year ended 31 December 2020 32 Impact assessment of the COVID-19 The COVID-19 outbreak has developed rapidly in 2020, with a significant number of infections worldwide. Consequently, in most countries, a lot of measures were taken to contain the virus: limiting the movement of people, restricting flights and closing borders, temporarily closing businesses and schools, and cancelling events. This pandemic is having an immediate impact on businesses such as tourism, transport, retail, and entertainment. In response, the central banks of countries where ETI operates, along with respective governments, intervened with monetary and fiscal measures aimed at mitigating market concerns and providing liquidity to the market. At Ecobank, the management team has taken appropriate steps to assess the impact on the Group's financial statement based on the information available as of date. Governance around the pandemic On the outset of the pandemic in the continent in February 2020, the Group set up a Steering Committee, chaired by Group Risk Management, to monitor and mitigate any risk arising from the worldwide pandemic under two Task Forces: •A COVID-19 Task Force focusing on Staff and Customer Safety and ensuring compliance to directives and measures taken by the various local government and authorities. This Task Force is monitoring governance around COVID-19 in affiliates, compliance to Group directives related to customers, staff safety and Business Continuity. In all affiliates, there is either a COVID-19 task Force or a Committee overseeing the management of the COVID-19 issues and chaired by an Executive. In most affiliates, the Task Force is composed of the Crisis Management Team (CMT) members •A COVID-19 Task Force focusing on the Portfolio Impact of ongoing economic events, from a risk and client activity crisis management perspective. The Task Force conducts activities such as portfolio stress tests and provides guidance on portfolio and other actions to all Business and Risk officers in the bank An online portal for Groupwide COVID-19 Preparedness Assessment was developed, where affiliates capture on a weekly basis their status of compliance with the various requirements. Responses are extracted and reviewed centrally by the Task Force to identify gaps and areas that require specific attention and support. The Task Force proactively provides support where necessary to ensure that all affiliates are complying with all the requirements and protocols. The data protection across the data centres and the integrity of the data have been tested. Impact on Capital and Liquidity The Company's capital and liquidity remain resilient despite unprecedented challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic. As the world manages the fallout from a second wave of infections, the Company continues to monitor the situation proactively and provides guidance and support to its subsidiaries as needed. During the year, various regulators that monitor the Group's banking subsidiaries responded to the risks associated with the pandemic by implementing a variety of actions to safeguard both capital and liquidity. These have included delays or reductions in prudential requirements, implementation of frameworks for restructuring credit facilities and providing payment moratoriums to customers, provision of liquidity support to banks, and reductions in cash reserve ratios. In June 2020, the Group's regulator extended the transition schedule for implementation of Basel II/III capital adequacy requirements in UEMOA by one year. The Group has fully complied with UEMOA Basel II/III prudential regulations since implementation on 31 December 2017. As at 30 June 2020, the Tier 1 and Total capital adequacy ratios were 8.5% and 11.5%, respectively. The Company has continued to meet all its debt obligations. Although some regulators temporarily suspended or limited dividend payments, reducing the dividend cash flows that the Company obtains from its subsidiaries, the Company has benefitted from its strong liquidity buffers in addition to a structure that ensures that liquidity is optimized across its network. Group Treasury manages foreign currency liquidity centrally for the Group, ensuring that surplus liquidity from affiliates is deployed optimally and in compliance with local regulatory requirements. This model gives affiliates access to the Group's surplus foreign currency liquidity pool and is an affirmation of the strategic advantage that Ecobank has operating as a Banking Group. The Group maintains strong relationships with many development finance institutions (DFIs) and other institutional investors. Despite muted activity in capital markets during the year, the Group has successfully raised funding directly by affiliates and indirectly via the Holdco to support its objectives. Group liquidity has also been bolstered by steady customer deposit growth due to the accelerated pace of digital adoption during the pandemic. The Company also implemented several cost reduction measures related to staff mobility, travel, and the use of digital infrastructure. Impact on Revenue The COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted some sectors of the economy. However, the level of impact depends on the nature of the industry. Considering that some clients may be much more vulnerable than others, we worked closely with our credit customers to assess their liquidity and operational cash flow needs and offered different relief measures such as credit restructures and granting of moratoriums for customers having financial difficulty in meeting up their repayment obligations. In terms of reduced volume of economic activities, this has translated into lower revenue for some of our subsidiaries. In addition, regulators have restricted dividend payment from affiliates and management fees in some cases. The impact of dividends and management fees is zero at the level of the consolidated income statement. Impairment charges and credit risk Considering the disruption to economic and market activities and the resultant heightened probabilities of default occasioned by the pandemic, the Group has put in place measures to recognize the impact which the pandemic has on the impairment numbers as a result of worsening macro-economic variables which have been incorporated into the forward-looking information (FLIs) within the ECL model used in determining impairment charges. We conducted stress tests to determine the sectors, countries, and products most vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic and its fall out. We identified specific vulnerable obligors across the businesses. As a result, we froze further lending in some sectors and Financial Institutions. To ensure a consistent and systematic engagement across the Group, we issued policy guidance. Group Risk Management provided guidance to help manage the loan portfolio during the COVID-19 crisis. The guidance lists the sectors that were deemed to be vulnerable to the economic impact due to the COVID pandemic. We reached out to vulnerable obligors to identify mitigating measures that can be taken to avoid distress and default. We have also worked in line with specific regulatory or government guidance in various markets to provide forbearance or accommodation of various types. Conclusion We will continue to monitor the development of the situation locally and globally and follow recommended measures and guidelines issued by all countries we operate in and their counterparts in other jurisdiction where we are operating, World Health Organization (WHO) and other health authorities. Based on the current assessment, the directors are confident that the going concern of the company will not be threatened by COVID 19 and would be able to continue to operate in the foreseeable future. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 40 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC STATEMENT OF VALUE ADDED Unaudited Audited Year ended 31 December 2020 Year ended 31 December 2019 US$'000 % NGN'000 % US$'000 % NGN'000 % Gross income 2,169,776 828,961,821 2,328,822 842,490,081 Interest expenses paid (483,816) (184,841,658) (662,269) (239,586,823) Fee and commission expenses (76,281) (29,143,117) (49,816) (18,021,766) 1,609,679 614,977,046 1,616,737 584,881,492 Impairment loss on financial assets (232,315) (88,755,827) (133,557) (48,316,466) Goodwill impairment (159,421) (60,906,712) - - 1,217,943 465,314,507 1,483,180 536,565,026 Bought in material & services (483,312) (184,649,106) (474,566) (171,682,141) Value Added 734,631 100% 280,665,401 100% 1,008,614 100% 364,882,885 100% Distributions Employees Staff salaries and benefits 456,045 62% 174,231,761 62% 490,311 49% 177,378,157 49% Government Income tax 80,295 11% 30,676,664 11% 134,865 13% 48,789,656 13% Retained in the group Asset replacement ( depreciation and amortisation) 104,366 14% 39,872,977 14% 108,504 11% 39,253,126 11% Expansion(transfer to reserves and non-controlling interest) 93,925 13% 35,883,999 13% 274,934 27% 99,461,946 27% 734,631 100% 280,665,401 100% 1,008,614 100% 364,882,885 100% ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page 41 Unaudited consolidated financial statements 31 Dec. 2020 PUBLIC Shareholding structure No Shareholders1 Number of Percentage Holdings Ordinary shares 1 Strategic Shareholding 8,582,347,883 47.27 2 Directors Direct Shareholding 31,841,001 0.18 3 Government Shareholding 374,577 - 4 Staff Schemes - - 5 Free Float 9,542,340,398 52.55 Total 18,156,903,859 100 1.Stanbic Nominees holds 36.74% en bloc for various shareholders including QNB. The shares are available for trade on the floor of the exchange. NAME HOLDING % HOLDING STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDING NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED 5,249,014,550 28.91 GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES PENSION FUND 3,333,333,333 18.36 8,582,347,883 47.27 DIRECTORS NKONTCHOU ALAIN FRANCIS 26,746,001 0.15 AYEYEMI ADEMOLA 5,095,000 0.03 31,841,001 0.18 GOVERNMENT OSUN STATE FINANCE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED 21,333 - OSUN STATE GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA 340,000 - OSUN STATE INVESTMENT CO LTD 7,911 - OSUN STATE INVESTMENT CO.LTD 5,333 - 374,577 - INTERNAL USE ONLY PUBLIC About Ecobank: Incorporated in Lomé, Togo, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) is the parent company of the leading independent pan-African banking Group, Ecobank, present in 35 African countries. The Ecobank Group is also represented in France through its subsidiary EBI SA in Paris. ETI also has representative offices in Dubai- United Arab Emirates, London-UK,Beijing-China,Johannesburg-South Africa, and Addis Ababa-Ethiopia. ETI is listed on the stock exchanges in Lagos, Accra, and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) - the BRVM - in Abidjan. The Group is owned by more than 600,000 local and international institutional and individual shareholders. It employs 14,023 people in 39 different countries in 733 branches and offices. Ecobank is a full-service bank, providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organisations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals. Additional information may be found on the Group's corporate website at: www.ecobank.com. Investor Relations : Ecobank is committed to continuous improvement in its investor communications. For further information, including any suggestions as to how we can communicate more effectively, please contact Ecobank Investor Relations via ir@ecobank.com. Full contact details below: Investor contact: Ato Arku +228 22 21 03 03 +228 92 40 90 09 aarku@ecobank.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 14:31:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED 09:32a ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : 2020 NSE Provisionnal PDF 903.22 KB PU 08:42a ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : 2020 GSE Provisionnal PDF 1.27 MB PU 01/26 ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : Nigeria Secures N50 Billion 10-Year Subordi.. AQ 01/20 ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : AfCFTA - Ecobank Pledges to Facilitate Paym.. AQ 2020 ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : Group Empowers Women Businesses through Ell.. PU 2020 ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : 9M 2020 Earnings Rele PU 2020 ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : ETI Records Gh¢150 Million Profit in Quarte.. AQ 2020 ECOBANK GHANA : Academy trains NCD Alliance members from over 30 countries on fi.. AQ 2020 ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : Academy trains NCD Alliance members from ov.. PU 2020 GHANA : Gender Action plan PU Financials (USD) Sales 2020 1 678 M - - Net income 2020 - - - Net Debt 2020 - - - P/E ratio 2020 - Yield 2020 - Capitalization 419 M 414 M - Capi. / Sales 2020 0,25x Capi. / Sales 2021 0,24x Nbr of Employees 14 878 Free-Float 34,3% Chart ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 0,02 $ Last Close Price 0,02 $ Spread / Highest target 23,4% Spread / Average Target 1,80% Spread / Lowest Target -11,9% Managers and Directors Name Title Ade Ayeyemi Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Alain Francis Nkontchou Chairman Eddy Ogbogu Group Executive-Operations & Technology Ayo Adepoju Group Chief Financial Officer Mfundo Clement Nkuhlu Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED 6.67% 414 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.62% 396 757 INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.80% 266 130 BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.58% 262 293 CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD. 17.43% 200 394 CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 1.70% 195 649