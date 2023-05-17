Advanced search
    ETI   TG0000000132

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED

(ETI)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-16
12.30 NGN   +2.50%
02:41pEcobank Transnational Incorporated : All resolutions approved at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated's 35th AGM and EGM
PU
04:00aEcobank Transnational Incorporated : PR. No 163/2023 ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED (ETI) – ECOBANK GROUP ANNUAL REPORT 2022
PU
04/28Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : Ngx q1 2023
PU
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : All resolutions approved at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated's 35th AGM and EGM

05/17/2023 | 02:41pm EDT
Lomé, Togo, 17 May 2023- Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ("ETI"), the parent of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African bank with a presence in 35 African countries, held its 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and an Extra Ordinary General Meeting, today in Lomé, Togo.

At the meeting, shareholders approved the accounts and the appropriation of profits for 2022. In addition, shareholders voted for the re-election of Mr Simon Dornoo, Professor Enase Okonedo, Dr George Donkor, Mr Deepak Malik and Ms Zanele Monnakgotla as directors of ETI. The co-option of the Managing Director, Mr Jeremy Awori, as a director, was also ratified.

Furthermore, shareholders approved the resolution authorising to raise senior-ranked debt, additional Tier 1, Tier 2-qualifying subordinated debt or a combination of any of these forms of instruments as the board of directors may deem appropriate.

Alain Nkontchou, Ecobank Group Chairman, said:"Ecobank is a powerhouse in the African banking landscape and is positioned to support and facilitate the growth and development of African businesses as they grasp the immense single market opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area. Quite simply, Ecobank is the solution for SMEs and corporates. The strength of our borderless payment, collection, working capital and financing solutions exemplifies this."

Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, commented: "In 2022, Ecobank demonstrated strong financial results and performance, despite the challenging economic conditions of high interest rates, inflation, and Ghana's debt restructuring. This success can be attributed to the bank's diversified business model, digital expertise, innovative approaches, growth momentum, and efficiency. These strengths allowed the bank to navigate the adverse economic environment, absorb the impact of the debt restructuring, and continue to thrive."

The holding company's (ETI) profit for the year was $222 million compared with $295 million in 2021. The Group's profit before tax, net revenue and total assets increased by 13 per cent, 6 per cent and 5 per cent, to $540 million, $1,862 million and $29,004 million, respectively. In addition, the return on tangible equity of 21.1% in 2022 is the highest Ecobank has achieved in the last decade. For the first quarter of 2023, our Group performance results are showing momentum as we continue to benefit from our pan-African and diversified business model, efficiency, balance sheet stability, deep customer relationships and the hard and smart work of all Ecobankers.

Ecobank is one of the leading banking groups in Africa and by far the largest in terms of countries of presence. It is renowned for its continuous delivery of innovation and excellence in customer service to its broad range of Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking customers. The bank has significantly invested in its digital capabilities, including mobile banking, internet banking and payments infrastructure. This focus on digital banking enables it to reach more customers, reduce costs and improve efficiency.

-ENDS-

Media Contact

Christiane Bossom

Group Communications Manager

Email: groupcorporatecomms@ecobank.com

Tel: +228 22 21 03 03

About Ecobank Group (or 'Ecobank Transnational Incorporated' or 'ETI')

The Ecobank Group is the leading private pan-African banking group with unrivalled African expertise. The Group was established in 1985 with a pan-African vision and mandate to drive financial integration. Today, Ecobank Group is present in 39 countries, including 35 in sub-Saharan Africa, an affiliate in France and representative offices in the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and China. Its unique pan-African platform provides a single gateway for payments, cash management, trade and investment across the continent and beyond. The company offers a comprehensive range of financial products, services and solutions, including digital, through our Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking businesses. The Group employs 14,000 people, serving over 32 million customers, and is listed on the Nigerian Exchange, the Ghana Stock Exchange and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières. For further information, please visit www.ecobank.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 18:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
