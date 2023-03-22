Advanced search
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : Four Ecobank Affiliates named Best Trade Finance Provider by Global Finance Magazine
PU
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : Delay in publication of 2022 afs
PU
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : New chief executive officer
PU
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : Four Ecobank Affiliates named Best Trade Finance Provider by Global Finance Magazine

03/22/2023 | 10:03am EDT
Ecobank Burkina Faso, Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire, Ecobank Ghana and Ecobank Rwanda all scoop awards

Lomé, 20 March 2023 - Four affiliates of the leading pan-African banking Group, Ecobank Group, have won the coveted 'Best Trade Finance Provider 2023' Award in their respective countries. The affiliates, specifically Ecobank Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and Rwanda received this recognition from the renowned Global Finance magazine's World's Best Trade Finance and Supply Chain Finance 2023 Awards. They each received their award during the BAFT Europe Bank-to-Bank Forum in London.

Jeremy Awori, CEO, Ecobank Group, said "The African Continental Free Trade Area, with its single African market of almost 1.4 billion people, has created unique and immense growth opportunities for Africa's SMEs and corporates. Ecobank's investments in technology and innovative products and services, together with our pan-African platform, have hit the mark in delivering trade finance, payments and collections solutions that help our customers trade across Africa's borders. Public recognition of the quality of the trade finance capabilities of four of our affiliates by Global Finance is highly appreciated. We remain determined in our focus on providing excellent customer service and experience."

In selecting the winners of the best trade finance providers award in the respective countries, Global Finance's judges took account of input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts. Criteria for choosing the winner included transaction volume, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies.

Ecobank Group and all its affiliates provide comprehensive trade solutions to their customers using various payment methods to facilitate cross-border and domestic trade throughout and beyond its network across Africa. Ecobank offers unique intra-Africa trade solutions, enabling its customers to settle their domestic and international trade transactions efficiently while mitigating payment risks. Ecobank works closely with clients in reviewing key aspects of transaction processing, including Settlement, Financing, Risk Mitigation, Credit Enhancement and applicable Exchange Control Regulations.

Its Trade Products and Solutions include Structured Trade & Commodity Finance (customers benefit from adequate, mitigated credit facilities); Trade Services (customers experience speedy turnaround and error-free processes); and Supply Chain Finance (one-stop end-to-end value chain and supplier financing locally and across regional corridors). Trade services provided include import/export Letters of Credit; import/export collections; bills avalisation (SBLCs, guarantees, bid, performance and other bonds; and regional trade payments); Rapidtransfer (cross-border remittances); and international payment services.

-ENDS-

Media Contact:

Christiane Bossom

Group Communications Manager

Email: cbossom@ecobank.com

Tel: +228 22 21 03 03

About Ecobank Group (or 'Ecobank Transnational Incorporated' or 'ETI')

Ecobank Group is the leading private pan-African banking group with unrivalled African expertise. Present in 35 sub-Saharan African countries, as well as France, the UK, UAE and China, its unique pan-African platform provides a single gateway for payments, cash management, trade and investment. The Group employs over 13,000 people and offers Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking products, services and solutions across multiple channels, including digital, to over 32 million customers. For further information, please visit www.ecobank.com.

About Global Finance

Global Finance was founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000, and readers in 193 countries and territories. Global Finance's audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website - GFMag.com - offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 36 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 14:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
