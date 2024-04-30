PUBLIC

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

For year ended 31 December 2023

Statement of directors' responsibilities

Responsibility for consolidated financial statements

The Directors are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for each financial period that give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2023 and the results of its operations, statement of cash flow, income statement and changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2023 is compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This responsibility includes ensuring that the Group:

keeps proper accounting records that disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the Group; establishes adequate internal controls to safeguard its assets and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities; and prepares its consolidated financial statements using suitable accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, that are consistently applied.

The Directors accept responsibility for the consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, in conformity with IFRS.

Nothing has come to the attention of the Directors to indicate that the group will not remain a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of this statement.

The Directors are of the opinion that the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the financial affairs of the Group and of its profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2023. The Directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of accounting records that may be relied upon in the preparation of the financial statements, as well as adequate systems of internal financial control.

Approval of consolidated financial statements

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 14 March 2024 and signed on its behalf by: