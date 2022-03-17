Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : Ghana PLC and its Subsidiaries PDF 113.36 KB
Summary statements of cashﬂows
Group
Bank
(All amounts are expressed in thousands of Ghana Cedis)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash generated from operations
Proﬁt before tax
893,732
782,240
886,318
773,737
Depreciation of Right-of-use assets
16,833
13,509
15,097
11,748
Amortisation of intangible assets
23,061
9,495
22,870
9,310
Depreciation of property and equipment
25,753
27,194
24,819
26,233
Impairment - other assets
9,247
(57)
9,247
(57)
Impairment - investment in debt and equity instrument
1,230
(309)
1,230
(309)
Impairment - loans and advances
261,451
216,114
258,437
213,965
Impairment - contingent liabilities
5,826
(12,053)
5,826
(12,053)
Unrealised exchange loss on leases
973
1,543
973
1,543
Unrealised exchange loss on borrowings
767
1,299
767
1,299
Fair value loss on equity securities
1,599
-
1,599
-
Unrealised exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents
(10,729)
(94,927)
(10,903)
(94,927)
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(366)
(1,012)
(357)
(1,012)
Interest expense on borrowing
2,274
2,470
2,274
2,470
Remeasurement of leases
191
13,360
-
10,850
Interest expense on leases
5,279
4,847
4,354
3,607
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Loans and advances
(977,408)
186,397
(966,931)
177,781
Other assets
(189,238)
114,669
(191,718)
159,100
Other liabilities
152,724
101,435
149,748
64,285
Deposits from banks
222,653
(119,647)
163,620
294,163
Deposits from customers
1,423,933
2,075,758
1,491,083
1,661,402
Mandatory reserves
(177,838)
52,572
(177,886)
61,589
Placements
-
37,879
-
19,615
Cash generated from operations
1,691,947
3,412,776
1,690,467
3,3,84,339
Tax paid
(373,692)
(223,789)
(366,955)
(218,625)
Cash ﬂows from operating activities
1,318,255
3,188,987
1,323,512
3,165,714
Cash ﬂow from investing activities
Government securities - (net)
(2,465,170)
(1,787,256)
(2,286,781)
(1,768,668)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
366
1,012
357
1,012
Payments for property and equipment
(17,307)
(27,177)
(15,537)
(23,168)
Payments for intangible assets
(23)
(26,674)
-
(26,523)
Increase in investments in subsidiaries
-
-
-
(1,800)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,482,134)
(1,840,095)
(2,301,961)
(1,819,147)
Cash ﬂow from ﬁnancing activities
Repayment of borrowed funds
(20,025)
(19,842)
(20,025)
(19,842)
Principal elements of lease payments
(26,107)
(19,169)
(24,213)
(16,758)
Dividend paid
(177,403)
(96,765)
(177,403)
(96,765)
Net cash used in ﬁnancing activities
(223,535)
(135,776)
(221,641)
(133,365)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash
and cash equivalents
(1,387,414)
1,213,116
(1,200,090)
1,213,202
E™ects of exchange rate changes on cash
and cash equivalents
10,729
94,927
10,903
94,927
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
3,029,150
1,721,107
3,034,214
1,726,085
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
1,652,465
3,029,150
1,845,027
3,034,214
Summary statements of changes in equity (All amounts are expressed in thousands of Ghana Cedis)
GROUP 2021
Non-
Stated
Retained
Statutory
Credit risk
Other
controlling
capital
earnings
reserve
reserve
reserves
interest
Total
At 1 January 2021
416,641
1,118,918
569,058
12,314
330,356
571
2,447,858
Proﬁt for the year
-
581,879
-
-
-
18
581,897
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
(169,010)
-
(169,010)
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
581,879
-
-
(169,010)
18
412,887
Transactions with equity holders
Dividends paid
-
(177,403)
-
-
-
-
(177,403)
Total contribution by and distribution to
-
(177,403)
-
-
-
-
(177,403)
equity holders
Regulatory transfers
Statutory reserve
-
(72,467)
72,467
-
-
-
-
Credit risk reserve
-
12,314
-
(12,314)
-
-
-
-
(60,153)
72,467
(12,314)
-
-
-
At 31 December 2021
416,641
1,463,241
641,525
-
161,346
589
2,683,342
Summary statements of changes in equity (All amounts are expressed in thousands of Ghana Cedis)
GROUP 2020
Non-
Stated
Retained
Statutory
Credit risk
Other
controlling
capital
earnings
reserve
reserve
reserves
interest
Total
At 1 January 2020
416,641
747,082
500,085
-
119,917
585
1,784,310
Proﬁt for the year
-
549,888
-
-
-
(14)
549,874
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
210,439
-
210,439
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
549,888
-
-
210,439
(14)
760,313
Transactions with equity holders
Dividends paid
-
(96,765)
-
-
-
-
(96,765)
Total contribution by and distribution to
-
(96,765)
-
-
-
-
(96,765)
equity holders
Regulatory transfers
Regulatory transfers
-
(68,973)
68,973
-
-
-
-
Credit risk reserve
(12,314)
12,314
-
-
(81,287)
68,973
12,314
-
-
-
At 31 December 2020
416,641
1,118,918
569,058
12,314
330,356
571
2,447,858
Summary statements of changes in equity (All amounts are expressed in thousands of Ghana Cedis)
BANK 2021
Stated
Retained
Statutory
Credit risk
Other
capital
earnings
reserve
reserve
reserves
Total
At 1 January 2021
416,641
1,100,646
563,430
12,314
330,356
2,423,387
Proﬁt for the year
-
579,442
-
-
-
579,442
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
(169,010)
(169,010)
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
579,442
-
-
(169,010)
410,432
Transactions with equity holders
Dividends paid
-
(177,403)
-
-
-
(177,403)
Total contribution by distribution to equity holders
-
(177,403)
-
-
-
(177,403)
Regulatory transfers
Statutory reserve
-
(72,430)
72,430
-
-
-
Credit risk reserve
-
12,314
-
(12,314)
-
-
-
(60,116)
72,430
(12,314)
-
-
At 31 December 2021
416,641
1,442,569
635,860
-
161,346
2,656,416
Summary statements of changes in equity (All amounts are expressed in thousands of Ghana Cedis)
BANK 2020
Stated
Retained
Statutory
Credit risk
Other
capital
earnings
reserve
reserve
reserves
Total
At 1 January 2020
416,641
733,885
495,453
-
119,917
1,765,896
Total comprehensive income
Proﬁt for the year
-
543,817
-
-
-
543,817
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
210,439
210,439
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
543,817
-
-
210,439
754,256
Transactions with equity holders
Dividends paid
-
(96,765)
-
-
-
(96,765)
Total contribution by distribution to equity holders
-
(96,765)
-
-
-
(96,765)
Regulatory transfers
Statutory reserve
-
(67,977)
67,977
-
-
-
Credit risk reserve
-
(12,314)
-
12,314
-
-
-
(80,291)
67,977
12,314
-
-
At 31 December 2020
416,641
1,100,646
563,430
12,314
330,356
2,423,387
Independent Auditor's Report
To the members of Ecobank Ghana PLC
Our opinion
In our opinion, the accompanying summary ﬁnancial statements of Ecobank Ghana PLC (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"), are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited ﬁnancial statements of the Bank standing alone and the Group for the year ended 31 December 2021, on the basis described in the notes.
The summary ﬁnancial statements
The summary ﬁnancial statements derived from the audited ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 comprise:
the summary separate and consolidated statements of ﬁnancial position as at 31 December 2021;
the summary separate and consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the year then ended;
the summary separate and consolidated statements of changes in equity for the year then ended;
the summary separate and consolidated statements of cash ﬂows for the year then ended; and
the related notes to the summary separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements.
The summary separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards, the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930). Reading the summary separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements and the auditor's report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements and the auditor's report thereon. The audited ﬁnancial statements, and the summary ﬁnancial statements, do not reﬂect the e¢ects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our report on the audited separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements.
The audited ﬁnancial statements and our report thereon
We expressed an unmodiﬁed audit opinion on the audited ﬁnancial statements in our report dated 14 March 2022. That report also include the communication of key audit matters. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most signiﬁcance in our audit of the audited separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements of the current period.
Directors' responsibility for the summary ﬁnancial statements
The directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements on the basis described in the notes.
Auditor's responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary ﬁnancial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited ﬁnancial statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing 810 (Revised), 'Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements'.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Michael Asiedu-Antwi (ICAG/P/1138).
Signed
PricewaterhouseCoopers (ICAG/F/2022/028)
Chartered Accountants
Accra, Ghana
16 March 2022
Disclosures
1. The audited ﬁnancial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting standards.
Group
Bank
2. Contingent liabilities
Dec 2021
Dec 2020
Dec 2021
Dec 2020
GHC '000
GHC '000
GHC '000
GHC '000
Guarantees and indemnities
1,295,583
1,184,757
1,295,583
1,184,757
Documentary letters of credit
1,145,837
983,383
1,145,837
983,383
Loan Commitments
632,864
740,465
632,864
740,465
3. Quantitative Disclosures
3,074,284
2,908,605
3,074,284
2,908,605
i.
Capital Adequacy ratio
20.41%
19.57%
20.24%
19.18%
ii.
Non-performing loan ratio Per BOG
13%
6.31%
12%
6.20%
Per IFRS
6.22%
6.75%
6.12%
6.77%
iii.
Liquid ratio
69.84%
104.84%
iv. Common equity Tier 1 ratio
20.08%
17.18%
v.
Leverage ratio
11.23%
10.15%
vi. Default in statutory liquidity (times)
Nil
1
Nil
1
vii. Default in statutory liquidity sanction (GHC'000)
Nil
27
Nil
27
viii. Other regulatory sanctions (GHC'000)
23
2,567
17
2,567
4. General Information
Ecobank Ghana PLC (The Bank) and its subsidiaries (together the Group) provide retail, corporate and investment banking and other ﬁnancial services in Ghana. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company, holds 68.93% of the issued ordinary shares of the Bank.
The separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 22 February 2022.
5. Summary of Signiﬁcant Accounting Policies
The principal accounting policies of the Group have been applied consistently to all periods in these summary ﬁnancial statements.
Basis of Presentation
The Group's ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations. Additional information required by the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institution Act, 2016 (Act 930) have been included, where appropriate. The ﬁnancial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, unless otherwise stated.
The ﬁnancial statements of the subsidiaries used to prepare the consolidated ﬁnancial statements were prepared as of the Bank's reporting date. The consolidation principles are unchanged as against the previous year.
The ﬁnancial statements are presented in Ghana Cedis, which is the Group's functional and presentation currency. Except otherwise indicated, ﬁnancial information presented in Ghana Cedis has been rounded to the nearest thousand.
The preparation of ﬁnancial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that a¢ect the application of accounting policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may di¢er from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an on-going basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision a¢ects only that period or in the period of revision and future periods, if the revision a¢ects both current and future periods.
The principal risks faced by the Bank are categorised into; Credit, Market, Liquidity and Operational Risk.
Credit Risk: Our Credit Risk Management model has four elements: Portfolio Planning and Target Marketing; Credit Origination and Maintenance; Problem Recognition and Remedial Management; and Portfolio Management.
Our credit exposures are within a deﬁned target market and capital constraints. Individual transactions are assessed by an internal credit rating system. The portfolio is managed by respecting concentration limits in industry, currency tenors etc. Credits with signs of delinquency are taken through our various processes of Collections and Remedial Management.
Market Risk: Our market risk management policy is to ensure that all signiﬁcant market risks are identiﬁed, measured, and managed in a consistent and e¢ective manner in order to stabilise earnings and protect capital under a broad range of market conditions. It is also to ensure that we possess adequate sources of liquidity under the supervision of the Asset and Liability Committee (ALCO).
Under market risk, the Trading Book is monitored by setting limits on Position Size, Factor Sensitivities, Stop Loss Limits, Management Action Triggers and Value at Risk (VaR). The Banking Book is monitored using Re-pricing Maturity Gap analysis, Currency Mismatch Analysis and Liquidity Gap Analysis.
Liquidity Risk: This is to ensure that we possess adequate sources of liquidity to meet the Bank's ﬁnancial liabilities when they fall due and be able to replace funds when they are withdrawn. This falls under the supervision of the Assets and Liabilities Committee.
Operational Risk: We record all loss events. This enables us to learn from such occurrences over time, test and model our exposure to similar loss occurrences and improve ways of preventing such loss events in the future using internal models. In managing operational risk and losses, the bank establishes procedures to be employed in the handling of each situation. These procedures, prior approved by the Board, have been well disseminated and explained to sta¢. These broad policy directives cover among others areas like internal/external fraud, employment practices and work safety, clients' products and business practices, use of physical assets, business disruptions and system failures etc.
7. Corporate social responsibilities
During the year a total of ¢2.227m was committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, with a key focus on education, health, ﬁnancial inclusion and others.
8. The ﬁnancial statements do not contain any untrue statement, misleading facts or omit material facts, to the best of my knowledge.
