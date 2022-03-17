Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : Ghana PLC and its Subsidiaries PDF 113.36 KB

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Michael Asiedu-Antwi (ICAG/P/1138).

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary ﬁnancial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited ﬁnancial statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing 810 (Revised), 'Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements'.

The directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements on the basis described in the notes.

We expressed an unmodiﬁed audit opinion on the audited ﬁnancial statements in our report dated 14 March 2022. That report also include the communication of key audit matters. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most signiﬁcance in our audit of the audited separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements of the current period.

The summary separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards, the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930). Reading the summary separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements and the auditor's report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements and the auditor's report thereon. The audited ﬁnancial statements, and the summary ﬁnancial statements, do not reﬂect the e¢ects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our report on the audited separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements.

the summary separate and consolidated statements of cash ﬂows for the year then ended; and

the summary separate and consolidated statements of changes in equity for the year then ended;

the summary separate and consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the year then ended;

In our opinion, the accompanying summary ﬁnancial statements of Ecobank Ghana PLC (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"), are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited ﬁnancial statements of the Bank standing alone and the Group for the year ended 31 December 2021, on the basis described in the notes.

Summary statements of changes in equity (All amounts are expressed in thousands of Ghana Cedis)

Disclosures

1. The audited ﬁnancial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting standards.

Group Bank 2. Contingent liabilities Dec 2021 Dec 2020 Dec 2021 Dec 2020 GHC '000 GHC '000 GHC '000 GHC '000 Guarantees and indemnities 1,295,583 1,184,757 1,295,583 1,184,757 Documentary letters of credit 1,145,837 983,383 1,145,837 983,383 Loan Commitments 632,864 740,465 632,864 740,465 3. Quantitative Disclosures 3,074,284 2,908,605 3,074,284 2,908,605 i. Capital Adequacy ratio 20.41% 19.57% 20.24% 19.18% ii. Non-performing loan ratio Per BOG 13% 6.31% 12% 6.20% Per IFRS 6.22% 6.75% 6.12% 6.77% iii. Liquid ratio 69.84% 104.84% iv. Common equity Tier 1 ratio 20.08% 17.18% v. Leverage ratio 11.23% 10.15% vi. Default in statutory liquidity (times) Nil 1 Nil 1 vii. Default in statutory liquidity sanction (GHC'000) Nil 27 Nil 27 viii. Other regulatory sanctions (GHC'000) 23 2,567 17 2,567

4. General Information

Ecobank Ghana PLC (The Bank) and its subsidiaries (together the Group) provide retail, corporate and investment banking and other ﬁnancial services in Ghana. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company, holds 68.93% of the issued ordinary shares of the Bank.

The Bank is a public listed company, incorporated and domiciled in Ghana. The address of its registered o©ce is, 2 Morocco Lane, O¢ Independence Avenue, Ministerial Area, Accra, Private Mail Bag, General Post O©ce, Accra.

The Bank is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The separate and consolidated ﬁnancial statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 22 February 2022.

5. Summary of Signiﬁcant Accounting Policies

The principal accounting policies of the Group have been applied consistently to all periods in these summary ﬁnancial statements.

Basis of Presentation

The Group's ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations. Additional information required by the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institution Act, 2016 (Act 930) have been included, where appropriate. The ﬁnancial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, unless otherwise stated.

The ﬁnancial statements of the subsidiaries used to prepare the consolidated ﬁnancial statements were prepared as of the Bank's reporting date. The consolidation principles are unchanged as against the previous year.

The ﬁnancial statements in this publication is an extract from the ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 31 December, 2021. The full set of the ﬁnancial statements are available for inspection at the Bank's Head O©ce at 2 Morocco Lane, Accra.

The ﬁnancial statements are presented in Ghana Cedis, which is the Group's functional and presentation currency. Except otherwise indicated, ﬁnancial information presented in Ghana Cedis has been rounded to the nearest thousand.

The preparation of ﬁnancial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that a¢ect the application of accounting policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may di¢er from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an on-going basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision a¢ects only that period or in the period of revision and future periods, if the revision a¢ects both current and future periods.

6. Qualitative Disclosures

Risk Management Concept and Framework: The Bank's Risk Management Concept and Framework is outlined in our Strategy, Policies, Processes and Governance structure and is based on core principles designed to ensure that we achieve our mission and serve our customers e©ciently and e¢ectively. Our Risk Appetite is deﬁned within this framework. Policies and Processes are in place to guide our conduct of business within set risk appetite thresholds and guide e¢ective corrective measures to deviations. Our Board of Directors approves this policy annually. The Risk Committee, the Managing Director and Risk Management Department coordinate, facilitate, and oversee the e¢ectiveness and integrity of the risk management framework. The Internal and external audit functions in turn provide timely and objective assurance regarding the continuing appropriateness and adequacy of compliance with this framework, and report to the Audit and Risk sub-committee of the Board.

The principal risks faced by the Bank are categorised into; Credit, Market, Liquidity and Operational Risk.

Credit Risk: Our Credit Risk Management model has four elements: Portfolio Planning and Target Marketing; Credit Origination and Maintenance; Problem Recognition and Remedial Management; and Portfolio Management.

Our credit exposures are within a deﬁned target market and capital constraints. Individual transactions are assessed by an internal credit rating system. The portfolio is managed by respecting concentration limits in industry, currency tenors etc. Credits with signs of delinquency are taken through our various processes of Collections and Remedial Management.

Market Risk: Our market risk management policy is to ensure that all signiﬁcant market risks are identiﬁed, measured, and managed in a consistent and e¢ective manner in order to stabilise earnings and protect capital under a broad range of market conditions. It is also to ensure that we possess adequate sources of liquidity under the supervision of the Asset and Liability Committee (ALCO).

Under market risk, the Trading Book is monitored by setting limits on Position Size, Factor Sensitivities, Stop Loss Limits, Management Action Triggers and Value at Risk (VaR). The Banking Book is monitored using Re-pricing Maturity Gap analysis, Currency Mismatch Analysis and Liquidity Gap Analysis.

Liquidity Risk: This is to ensure that we possess adequate sources of liquidity to meet the Bank's ﬁnancial liabilities when they fall due and be able to replace funds when they are withdrawn. This falls under the supervision of the Assets and Liabilities Committee.

Operational Risk: We record all loss events. This enables us to learn from such occurrences over time, test and model our exposure to similar loss occurrences and improve ways of preventing such loss events in the future using internal models. In managing operational risk and losses, the bank establishes procedures to be employed in the handling of each situation. These procedures, prior approved by the Board, have been well disseminated and explained to sta¢. These broad policy directives cover among others areas like internal/external fraud, employment practices and work safety, clients' products and business practices, use of physical assets, business disruptions and system failures etc.

7. Corporate social responsibilities

During the year a total of ¢2.227m was committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, with a key focus on education, health, ﬁnancial inclusion and others.

8. The ﬁnancial statements do not contain any untrue statement, misleading facts or omit material facts, to the best of my knowledge.