Macroeconomic landscape

Real GDP (percent change) 2022 2023F World output 3.4 2.8 Advanced Economies 2.7 1.3 Euro Area 3.5 0.8 EMDEs 4.0 3.9 SSA* 3.9 3.6 Percent change World Trade volume (goods & services) 5.1 2.4 Oil* 39.2 -24.1 Non-Fuel* 7.4 -2.8

Slow recovery in Sub- Sahara Africa

UEMOA

▪ GDP growth projected to rise by 0.4% to 5.2% in 2023. ▪ Inflation above BCEAO's 3% target at 6%.

BCEOA raises its policy rate by 25bps in Mar 2023 to 3%.

▪ XOF has appreciated by 2% to 604 XOF/USD in Jun 2023 compared to 615 XOF/USD in Dec 2022.

AWA

Ghana and Liberia growth projected to decline to 1.6% and 4.3% while Guinea, Sierra Leone and Gambia are projected to rise in 2023.

Inflation continues to ease down in 2023 compared to Dec 2022 position, particularly in Ghana (42.2%). However, in Sierra Leone rose to 44.4% and Gambia to 17.4%.

Ghana cedi depreciated by 28% to the USD in 2023..

Ghana's MPC hikes rate by 250bps to 29.5% as of June'23.

Data as of 30th June 2023 SSA*- Sub-Sahara Africa, EMDEs- Emerging Markets and Developing Economies Oil*- The average price of oil in US dollars a barrel was $96.36 in 2022; projected to be $73.13 in 2023 Non-Fuel*- Average based on world commodity import weights

Source, World Bank Global Monthly Report, June 2023 | IMF WEO Report, April 2023