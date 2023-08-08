Ecobank Group
1H 2023 Earnings Investor Presentation
8 August 2023
Keeping The Momentum
Jeremy Awori, Group Chief Executive Officer
Macroeconomic landscape
Real GDP (percent change)
2022
2023F
World output
3.4
2.8
Advanced Economies
2.7
1.3
Euro Area
3.5
0.8
EMDEs
4.0
3.9
SSA*
3.9
3.6
Percent change
World Trade volume (goods & services)
5.1
2.4
Oil*
39.2
-24.1
Non-Fuel*
7.4
-2.8
Slow recovery in Sub- Sahara Africa
UEMOA
▪ GDP growth projected to rise by 0.4% to 5.2% in 2023. ▪ Inflation above BCEAO's 3% target at 6%.
- BCEOA raises its policy rate by 25bps in Mar 2023 to 3%.
▪ XOF has appreciated by 2% to 604 XOF/USD in Jun 2023 compared to 615 XOF/USD in Dec 2022.
AWA
- Ghana and Liberia growth projected to decline to 1.6% and 4.3% while Guinea, Sierra Leone and Gambia are projected to rise in 2023.
- Inflation continues to ease down in 2023 compared to Dec 2022 position, particularly in Ghana (42.2%). However, in Sierra Leone rose to 44.4% and Gambia to 17.4%.
- Ghana cedi depreciated by 28% to the USD in 2023..
- Ghana's MPC hikes rate by 250bps to 29.5% as of June'23.
- Data as of 30th June 2023
- SSA*- Sub-Sahara Africa, EMDEs- Emerging Markets and Developing Economies
- Oil*- The average price of oil in US dollars a barrel was $96.36 in 2022; projected to be $73.13 in 2023
- Non-Fuel*-Average based on world commodity import weights
Source, World Bank Global Monthly Report, June 2023 | IMF WEO Report, April 2023
Inflation (percent change)
2022
2023F
World
8.7
7.0
Advanced Economies
7.3
4.7
Euro Area
9.2
5.3
EMDEs
9.8
8.6
SSA*
14.5
14.0
Interest rate %
2022
2023
US Fed
4.25
5.50
ECB
2.75
4.0
NIGERIA
- GDP growth projected to drop by 0.1% to 3.2% in 2023
- Inflation rose to 22.79% as of Jun 2023 and the removal of fuel subsidies expect to keep inflation 'sticky'.
▪ CBN has raised its policy rate by 200 bps from Dec'22 to 18.5% as of May 2023
- Harmonization of Foreign exchange rate on the Investor & Export
(I&E) window impact naira depreciation .
▪ Naira weaken against USD by 44% to N756/USD.
CESA
▪ Mixed growth projection for the region.
▪ Inflation doubles, particularly Zimbabwe (175.8%)
- Rapid currency depreciation against USD in 2023 as Zimbabwe RTGS depreciates by 88.3% to 5,740/USD, Malawi kwacha devalued by 2% to 1,058/USD, South Sudan by 32% and Burundi by 28%.
- Central banks hike interest rates to curb inflation.
Delivered Solid 1H 2023 Results: ROTE 27%; CIR 54.3% & 23% EPS growth
Financial Results
ROA: 1.5%
ROTE: 27.0%
Cost-to-income:54.3%
Asset Quality
Cost-of-risk:0.71%
NPL ratio: 5.5%
NPL coverage ratio: 80.0%
Balance Sheet, Capital3 &
Liquidity
Total CAR: 13.7%
Loans-to-deposits:57.1%
- Profit before tax of $308m, up 18% YoY, or 67% at constant currency (CC)1.
- $161m of attributable profit to ETI shareholders(0.65 $ cents per share, up 23% YoY).
- Net revenues of $1,037m, up 14%, or 38% at CC, reflecting diversification benefits and strong NII and NIR growth.
- Pre-provision,pre-tax operating profit (PPOP) increased 18%, or 52% to $474m.
- Cost-to-incomeratio of 54.3% and ROTE of 27%.
- Net impairment charges on loans and advances were $40m vs $92m in 1H22, reflecting relatively healthier borrower credit profiles. The modification losses on the Government of Ghana (GoG) net of impairment charge releases of $26 million are due to the final settlement of the old bonds for the new bonds in February under the GoG Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).
- Accumulated allowance for expected credit losses (AECL) of $490m vs $703m in 1H22. AECL as a percentage of total gross loans was 4.4% vs 7.0% in 1H22.
- Non-performingloans (NPLs) of $612m were 1% lower YoY (increased 44% at CC), and an NPL ratio of 5.5%.
- Managing the balance sheet in line with the challenging macro conditions.
- Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 9.0%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.7%, and Total CAR of 13.7%.
- Loans-to-depositsratio of 57.1% provides ample liquidity to serve clients.
- Gross loans and advances of $11.1bn, increased by 11% YoY, or by 32% at CC.
- Customer deposits of $19.5bn, decreased by 1% YoY, increased by 18% at CC.
- Constant currency reporting eliminates fluctuations in the functional currencies of our operating subsidiaries against the US dollar, our reporting currency. It is a clearer and meaningful indicator of the firm's underlying performance, assuming the US dollar exchange rate to the various functional currencies did not change within the period.
- GoG = Government of Ghana
- CAR ratios are estimates only as of 30 June 2023 and are subject to change until final submission to the regulator BCEAO on 31 October 2023.
Growth, Transformation and Returns
Growth
opportunities
Enablers
Execution
Turnaround
Payments
Nigeria
CIB - Grow &
Sub-Scale
Entrench
Markets
Consumer
Leadership-
&
Customers
Grow &
Commercial
Entrench
& Clients
Build the
ECOSYSTEM
Sustainability &
Community
Brand
Engagement
People &
Partnerships
Culture
Technology,
Digital
& Data
