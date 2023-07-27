New Release Lomé 27 July, 2023 ECOBANK REPORTS PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF $308 MILLION, DILUTED EPS OF 0.65 US CENTS ON NET REVENUE OF $1,037 MILLION FOR HALF YEAR 2023. ROTE: 27.0%, Cost-to-income: 54.3%, Loans-to-deposits: 57.1%, and Total CAR: 13.7% Pre-provision,pre-tax operating profit up 18% to $474 million Stable credit quality with NPL ratio at 5.5% and Cost-of-risk at 0.71% Improving underlying results reflect the resilience of Ecobank's diversified business model, efficiency, and stability. Group-wideFinancial Summary ( in millions of $ except ratios and per-share metrics) 1H23 Regions & Business Unit Segments Highlights ($m) Income Statement 1H23 1H22 YoY % CC 1 % Regions: 1H23 ($M) Net revenues PBT ROE Net revenues (operating income) 1,037 910 14% 38% UEMOA 314 150 27.9% Pre-provision,pre-tax operating profit 474 401 18% 52% NIGERIA 142 29 9.6% Profit before tax 308 261 18% 67% AWA 263 100 26.4% Profit available to ETI shareholders 161 130 23% - CESA 364 141 28.8% Diluted EPS ($ cents) 0.65 0.53 23% - INTERNATIONAL 38 21 23.6% Balance Sheet Business Units:1H23 Net revenues PBT CIR Gross loans and advances to customers (EOP) 11,112 10,053 11% 32% CORP & INVT. BANKING 534 234 41.4% Deposits from customers (EOP) 19,451 19,745 (1)% 18% COMMERCIAL BANKING 286 86 55.0% Basel II/III Total CAR 2 13.7% 14.8% (7)% - CONSUMER BANKING 253 73 65.5% Tangible book value per share ($ cents) TBVPS 4.34 5.09 (15)% - Profitability Metrics Return on shareholders' equity (ROE) 25.5% 18.0% - - Return on tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) 3 27.0% 19.5% - - For notes refer to page 10 CEO COMMENTARY Jeremy Awori, CEO of Ecobank Group, said: "Our results for the first six months of 2023 demonstrate the benefits of our diversified business model, resilient balance sheet and our commitment to serving our customers. Profit before tax increased by 18% to$308 million and by 67% if you exclude foreign currency translation effects. Net revenues were up 14% to $1,037 million, or 38% in constant currency, and we delivered a return on tangible equity of 27%. We achieved these results despite continued challenging macroeconomic conditions in the second quarter, withsignificant weaknesses in African currencies, high consumer prices and tepid economic growth." "We have made meaningful progress in formulating our strategic roadmap, which will provide the blueprintfor our Growth, Transformation and Returns agenda. Over the last few months, as I engaged with our customers, colleague Ecobankers, and other stakeholders, my confidence in our growth opportunities has been reaffirmed. We see opportunities to build stronger and better customer relationships in our businesses, forge strategic partnerships and be the go-to Payments bank, leveraging our superior platforms. In addition, we will take forward our transformation and growth agenda for our corporate, commercial and consumer banking businesses. Notably, achieving our goals will require even more discipline in execution, proactive risk management, and focus on delivering for our customers. Furthermore, the prudent management of our balance sheet and capital remains a priority. We will also continue investing in our best-in-class technology, retaining and attracting talent while reinforcing the right culture," Awori added. "Finally, I am proud of Ecobank's contributions across the African communities in which we operate, and equally proud of the good work Ecobankers do for our customers daily," Awori concluded. Investor Contact: Ato Arku(ir@ecobank.com) Media Contact:Christiane Bossom(groupcorporatecomms@ecobank.com)

Total Volume of Transactions on Digital Channels Period ended: 30 June 30 June YoY % (in millions of US dollars) 2023 2022 Omni Plus 27,280 24,967 9% Omni Lite 3,250 2,572 26% 1 Ecobank Mobile App & USSD 4,641 2,733 70% Ecobank Online 967 1,053 (8)% Xpress Points (Agency Network) 2,971 2,446 21% Indirect Channels 2 8,241 5,302 55% The decline in Omni Lite volumes was due to currency movements and a decline in the flow of international payments Mostly transactions on partnership platforms such as Telcos SUMMARY FINANCIAL REVIEW OF THE ECOBANK GROUP Selected Income Statement Highlights For the period ended: 30 Jun 30 Jun 1 (in millions of US dollars except per share data) 2023 2022 YoY % CC % Net interest income 547 493 11% 34% Non-interest revenue 490 417 18% 42% Net revenues (operating income) 1,037 910 14% 38% Operating expenses (563) (509) 11% 27% Pre-provision,pre-tax operating profit 474 401 18% 52% Net impairment charges and modification losses on financial assets (103) (115) (10)% 1% Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economies (62) (24) 158% - Profit before tax 308 261 18% 67% Profit for the period 216 185 16% 72% Profit available to ETI shareholders 161 130 23% - Ratios NIM 4.9% 4.7% - - NIR ratio 47.2% 45.8% - - Cost-to-income 54.3% 56.0% - - Effective tax rate 30.0% 29.0% - - Per Share Data (US cents) Basic EPS 0.65 0.53 23% - Diluted EPS 0.65 0.53 23% - Note: Selected income statement lines only and totals may not sum up. Constant currency = year-on-year percentage change on a constant currency basis n.m. = not meaningful Discussion of results: Group profits available (attributable) to shareholders of ETI was $161 million for the first six months of 2023 compared with $130 million in the similar period of 2022. The 23% increase in attributable profits was driven by solid revenue performance across both net interest income andnon-interestrevenue, positive operating leverage and stable credit quality. Group profit before tax increased by 18% or 67% at constant currency to $308 million. Group net revenues for the first half 2023 were $1,037 million, increasing by 14% or 38% at constant currency. The net revenue increase was driven by the net impact of higher interest rates on net interest 2

incomes across markets, particularly in the AWA and CESA regions, modest growth in interest-earnings assets, higher fees on cash management and card transactions and episodic income from volatile currency movements in some of our markets. Net revenues in the Consumer Banking business rose 13% to $253 million, primarily driven by deposit margins and payments. In the Commercial Banking business, income from foreign currency (FC) sales and client-driven trade helped net revenues increase by 31% to $286 million. Net revenues in the Corporate and Investment Banking business were $534 million, up 5% from the prior year, primarily driven by a significant rise in FC sales, asset and liability management, and the trade business. Net interest income generated in the first six months of 2023 was $547 million, increasing by 11% or 34% at constant currency, and the net interest margin was 4.9%, compared with a net interest income of $493 million and a net interest margin of 4.7% in the prior-year period. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by the net impact of higher market rates on interest earned on loans and investment securities, particularly in the AWA and CESA regions, partially offset by an increase in interest paid on deposits and borrowed funds, especially in Nigeria. In addition, the non-accrual of earned interest income from holdings of GoG Eurobonds and the comparatively lower yields on the local GoG bonds received under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) in February 2023 held back growth in net interest income. Non-interestrevenues increased 18% or 42% at constant currency to $490 million in the first six months of 2023, driven by client-driven FC sales, especially within Corporate and Commercial Banking, deposit margins, and Payments. Net fees and commission income of $249 million increased by 8%, primarily driven by higher fees in Cash Management and Payments mostly from AWA and Nigeria. Net trading income (NTI) of $209 million increased by 28%, partly driven by higher revenues from Nigeria and the Paris-based business and partly benefiting from the volatility experienced in the rate and currency markets, particularly in Zimbabwe, where NTI rose approximately $48 million on revaluation gains. Also helping to boost non- interest revenues was a one-offnon-cash adjustment on loans that Ecobank Nigeria previously sold to Nigeria's Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). Revenue sources were well-diversified, with the non-interest revenue portion of total net revenues increasing to 47.2% compared to 45.8% in the prior- year period. Grouppre-provision,pre-taxprofit, a key metric for assessing the bank's earnings power, increased 18% or 52% at constant currency to $474 million. The increase was primarily driven by positive operating leverage - revenue growth exceeding operating expenses growth. Group operating expenses for the first half of 2023 were $563 million, increasing by 11% or 27% at constant currency. The higher operating expenses in the half year were driven by a mix of inflationary-driven costs and increased staff compensation in some of our markets in line with inflationary trends. Key drivers of the expense increase were costs associated with the card business, insurance, IT licences and related technical fees, and other administrative expenses. However, the rise in operating expenses was offset by higher revenues helping drive an improvement in the cost-to-income ratio to 54.3% compared with 56.0% in the prior year. Group income taxes for the first half of 2023 were $92 million compared with $76 million in the prior-year period. The associated effective income tax rate (ETR) was 30.0% versus 29.0%. 3

Group-wide impairments charges For the period ended (in millions of US dollars) 30 Jun 30 Jun 2023 2022 Gross impairment charges on loans and advances (79) (137) Less: recoveries and impairment charge releases 39 45 Net impairment charges on loans and advances (40) (92) Impairment charges on other assets (37) (24) Modification losses on GoG net of impairment charge releases (26) - Net impairment charges and modification losses on financial assets (103) (115) Cost-of-risk 0.71% 1.81% (1) Cost-of-risk is computed on an annualised basis Group impairment charges on loans and advances for the first six months of 2023 were $79 million, a decrease of 42% or 36% in constant currency if compared with $137 million of gross impairment charges in the first six months of 2022. The lower impairment charges in the current period reflected better-than- expected credit quality and relatively healthy client credit profiles, partially offset by an increase in impairments on specific loans in the Corporate Banking business. The rate of loans recovered and impairment releases was lower in the current period at $39 million compared with $45 million in the first six months of 2022, leading to a net impairment charge of $40 million for the period, lower than the $92 million in the prior year's period. The lower net impairment charges for the period resulted in a lower cost-of-risk of 71 basis points compared to the 181 basis points for the first half of 2022. The modification losses on the Government of Ghana (GoG) net of impairment charge releases of $26 million are due to the final settlement of the old bonds for the new bonds in February under the GoG DDEP. BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Selected Balance Sheet Information As at: (in millions of US dollars, except per share amounts) 30 Jun 31 Dec 30 Jun YoY 2023 2022 2022 YoY % YTD % CC* % Gross loans and advances to customers (EOP) 11,112 11,521 10,053 11% (4)% 32% Less allowance for impairments (expected credit losses) 490 518 703 (30)% (5)% - Net loans and advances to customers (EOP) 10,622 11,003 9,350 14% (3)% 36% Net loans and advances to customers (AVERAGE)1 10,442 9,718 9,277 13% 7% - Deposits from customers (EOP) 19,451 20,813 19,745 (1)% (7)% 18% Deposits from customers (AVERAGE)1 19,729 19,668 19,502 1% 0% - Total assets 27,036 29,004 27,093 (0)% (7)% 20% Equity attributable to owners of ETI 1,127 1,395 1,358 (17)% (19)% - Total equity to all owners 1,764 2,027 1,954 (10)% (13)% 21% Loan-to-deposit ratio 57.1% 55.4% 50.9% 12% 3% - CET1 ratio2 9.0% 9.6% 10.0% (10)% (6)% - Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio2 9.7% 10.2% 10.7% (9)% (5)% - Total capital adequacy ratio (CAR)2 13.7% 14.2% 14.8% (7)% (3)% - Risk-weighted assets (RWA) 14,104 15,356 15,251 (8)% (8)% - End-of-period ordinary shares outstanding (millions of shares) 24,730 24,730 24,730 - - - Per Share Data (in US Cents) Book value per ordinary share, BVPS3 4.56 5.64 5.49 (17)% - - Tangible book value per ordinary share, TBVPS4 4.34 5.30 5.09 (15)% - - Share price (EOP) 2.00 2.37 2.55 (22)% - - Share price (EOP) - Nigerian Naira, NGN 15.20 10.60 10.60 43% - - (1) The year-on-year growth of the sum of the average last four quarters (EOP) of loans and customer deposits for the period. Showing averages help to smooth out any one-off spikes within the year. (2)Basel II/III CET1, Tier 1 and Total CAR ratios of 9.0%, 9.7% and 13.7% are proxy estimates only and subject to change. We report regulatory capital ratios semi-annually (submission deadline of 30 April for CAR for 31 December and submission deadline of 31 October for CAR for 30 June) to the regulator, the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO). ETI shareholders' equity divided by end-of-period ordinary shares outstanding Tangible ETI shareholders' equity divided by end-of-period ordinary shares outstanding. Tangible ETI shareholders' equity is ETI shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets EOP = End-of-period

*CC = year-on-year percentage change on at constant currency Average deposits and loans is on a quarterly basis 4