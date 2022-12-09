Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : Group 9M 2022 Earnings Investor Presentation

9M22: Strong returns and resilient underlying growth
Financial Results
ROA: 1.4%
ROTE: 21.0%
Cost/income: 56.3%
Asset Quality
Cost-of-risk: 1.58%
NPL ratio: 6.4%
NPL coverage: 112.5%
Capital2 & Liquidity
Total CAR: 14.4%
Loans-to-deposits:
53.8%
Profit before tax of $401m, up 14% YoY, or 48% at constant currency (Ccy)1
PBT impacted by a one-off $25m non-conversion premium related with payment of the $250m convertible loan facility
Profit attributable to ETI shareholders of $196m, up 7% YoY. Diluted EPS of 0.80 $ cents up 8% YoY
Net revenues of $1.4bn, up 7% YoY (up 24% at Ccy) on strong NII and NIR growth
Revenues up 7%, 11%, and 15% in Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Consumer Banking (CSB) and Commercial Banking (CMB), respectively
Revenues up 1%, 18%, 5%, and 13% in UEMOA, Nigeria, AWA and CESA, respectively
Expenses of $762m, up 3% YoY (up 16% at Ccy). Cost-to-income ratio of 56.3%
Gross loans and advances of $9.9bn, up 5% YoY, or 23% at Ccy
Customer deposits of $18.4bn down 2% YoY, but up 17% at Ccy
Net impairment charges on loans were $119m, up 16% YoY, or 26% at Ccy
Accumulated allowance for impairment charges of $709m as of 9M'22, up 19% YoY
Accumulated allowance for impairments as a percentage of gross loans was 7.1% vs 6.3% in 9M'21
NPLs of $630m were 4% lower YoY (up 18% at Ccy)
Ecobank Nigeria's asset quality metrics (NPL ratio of 8.7% and Coverage of 99.7%) have improved following the sale of NPLs of $200m to the Resolution Vehicle (RV). These loans have been fully provisioned at the centre
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 9.4%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.1%, and Total CAR of 14.4%
Loans-to-depositsratio of 53.8% provides ample liquidity to support planned loan growth and serve clients and customers
Repaid the 5-year $400m convertible debt (CD) issued in Sept & Oct. 2017. CD was redeemed at 110% of the principal amount, in line with the terms of the CD agreements. The repayment did not affect ETI's regulatory capital since the debt had been fully amortised for capital in 2021
Constant currency reporting eliminates fluctuations in the functional currencies of our operating subsidiaries against the US dollar, our reporting currency. It is a clearer and meaningful indicator of the firm's underlying performance, assuming the US dollar exchange rate to the various functional currencies did not change within the period.
Shareholders' equity decreased by $370m or 24% to $1.16bn YTD. An increase in FCTR by 205% to $393m and mark-to-market losses on fixed-income securities by 107% to $128m offset an increase in profits for the period. Also offsetting was the $40m dividend payment related to the 2021 financials
ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 13:02:02 UTC.