    ETI   TG0000000132

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED

(ETI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-07
10.80 NGN   +2.86%
08:03aEcobank Transnational Incorporated : Group 9M 2022 Earnings Investor Presentation
PU
12/08Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : New release
PU
12/08Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : 9M 2022 Earnings Release
PU
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : Group 9M 2022 Earnings Investor Presentation

12/09/2022 | 08:03am EST
Ecobank Group

9M 2022 Earnings Investor Presentation

9 December 2022

Delivering Steady Growth In A Complex Operating

1 Environment

Ade Ayeyemi, Group Chief Executive Officer

Prevailing macroeconomic indices

World economy remains historically fragile with fears of recession

Global growth rapidly slows down

SSA

AEs

World

2021: 4.7%

2021: 5.2%

2021: 6.0%

2022F: 3.6%

2022F: 2.4%

2022F: 3.2%

Inflation doubles due to rising energy and food prices

SSA

AEs

World

2021: 11.1%

2021: 2.9%

2021: 4.7%

2022F: 14.4%

2022F: 5.5%

2022F: 8.8%

Continued tightening of monetary conditions

Interest

US Fed

ECB

2021: 0.25%

2021: 0%

rate

Jan-Sep '22: 3.25%

Jan-Sep '22: 1.25%

Steep rise in Commodity prices

Percent %

Oil (UK Brent)

Non-Oil

2021: +66%

2021: +26%

change

2022F: +41.4%

2022F: +7.3%

Muted economic recovery in Sub-Sahara Africa

UEMOA

  • GDP growth projected to drop by 1% to 4.9% in 2022
  • Inflation above BCEAO's 3% target to 8.4% as of Sept
  • BCEOA raises its policy rate by 50 bps to 2.5%
  • XOF has depreciated by 20% to 672.91 XOF/USD

Political and security instability especially in Burkina-Faso and Mali

AWA

  • Ghana, Liberia & Sierra Leone growth revised downwards to 3.6%, 3.7% and 2.4% in 2022
  • Ghana's inflation rose to 37.2% as of Sept 2022 (currently 40.4%)
  • GHC has depreciated ~50% to the USD year-to-date
  • Ghana's MPC rate at 27% following five consecutive hikes, with Sierra Leone hiking its rates by 100 bps to 17%
  • Ghana seeks $3bn IMF support for its economic reform programme
    1. Data as of 30 September 2022 unless otherwise stated
    2. SSA- Sub-Sahara Africa, AE: Advanced Economies

Source, IMF WEO Report, October 2022

NIGERIA

  • GDP growth projected to drop by 0.4% to 3.2% in 2022
  • Inflation rises to 21.09%
  • CBN has raised its policy rate by 500 bps since May
  • Naira weaken against USD at the Nigerian Autonomous

Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) from N424.1/USD to N437.4/USD

External reserves decline to $38.4bn in Sept 2022

Rising social tensions due to elections next year

CESA

Mixed growth projection for the region

  • Inflation doubles particularly Zimbabwe (268%), Malawi (34.5%)
  • Rapid currency depreciation vs USD
  • Kenya's reserves deplete to $7.2bn
  • Malawi kwacha devalued by 25%
  • Central banks hike interest rates

© Ecobank Group 2022| 9M 2022 Earnings Results Presentation | 9 December 2022

3

9M22: Strong returns and resilient underlying growth

Financial Results

ROA: 1.4%

ROTE: 21.0%

Cost/income: 56.3%

Asset Quality

Cost-of-risk: 1.58%

NPL ratio: 6.4%

NPL coverage: 112.5%

Capital2 & Liquidity

Total CAR: 14.4%

Loans-to-deposits:

53.8%

  • Profit before tax of $401m, up 14% YoY, or 48% at constant currency (Ccy)1
    • PBT impacted by a one-off $25m non-conversion premium related with payment of the $250m convertible loan facility
  • Profit attributable to ETI shareholders of $196m, up 7% YoY. Diluted EPS of 0.80 $ cents up 8% YoY
  • Net revenues of $1.4bn, up 7% YoY (up 24% at Ccy) on strong NII and NIR growth
    • Revenues up 7%, 11%, and 15% in Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Consumer Banking (CSB) and Commercial Banking (CMB), respectively
    • Revenues up 1%, 18%, 5%, and 13% in UEMOA, Nigeria, AWA and CESA, respectively
  • Expenses of $762m, up 3% YoY (up 16% at Ccy). Cost-to-income ratio of 56.3%
  • Gross loans and advances of $9.9bn, up 5% YoY, or 23% at Ccy
  • Customer deposits of $18.4bn down 2% YoY, but up 17% at Ccy
  • Net impairment charges on loans were $119m, up 16% YoY, or 26% at Ccy
  • Accumulated allowance for impairment charges of $709m as of 9M'22, up 19% YoY
    • Accumulated allowance for impairments as a percentage of gross loans was 7.1% vs 6.3% in 9M'21
  • NPLs of $630m were 4% lower YoY (up 18% at Ccy)
  • Ecobank Nigeria's asset quality metrics (NPL ratio of 8.7% and Coverage of 99.7%) have improved following the sale of NPLs of $200m to the Resolution Vehicle (RV). These loans have been fully provisioned at the centre
  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 9.4%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.1%, and Total CAR of 14.4%
  • Loans-to-depositsratio of 53.8% provides ample liquidity to support planned loan growth and serve clients and customers
  • Repaid the 5-year $400m convertible debt (CD) issued in Sept & Oct. 2017. CD was redeemed at 110% of the principal amount, in line with the terms of the CD agreements. The repayment did not affect ETI's regulatory capital since the debt had been fully amortised for capital in 2021
  1. Constant currency reporting eliminates fluctuations in the functional currencies of our operating subsidiaries against the US dollar, our reporting currency. It is a clearer and meaningful indicator of the firm's underlying performance, assuming the US dollar exchange rate to the various functional currencies did not change within the period.
  2. CAR ratios are as of 30 June 2022.

© Ecobank Group 2022| 9M 2022 Earnings Results Presentation | 9 December 2022

4

Driving value through steady ROE growth

Robust profit growth

Record ROTE of 21.0%1 > COE

Driving value growth

Profit before tax excludes goodwill

Return on tangible equity

Tangible book value per share (TBVPS)

$M

Pandemic challenges,

PBT up 14%

lower NPL recoveries

YoY or 48%

and hyperinflation

at constant

impacted PBT

currency

Impairment

478

charges on

legacy loans

405

401

drove pre-

357

tax loss

338

352

288

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

9M219M22

-131

Adjusted to exclude

7

$ cents

Adverse impact of foreign currency

the $164m goodwill

21.0%

translation reserves (FCTR)2 and net

charge

19.0%

changes in debt instruments.

6

6.46

16.5%

13.7% 14.6%

5.70

13.3%

5

5.22

5.47

4

4.77

4.72

4.36

3

2

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

9M22

1

0

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 9M22

-15.3%

  1. 9M'22 ROTE is annualised
  2. Shareholders' equity decreased by $370m or 24% to $1.16bn YTD. An increase in FCTR by 205% to $393m and mark-to-market losses on fixed-income securities by 107% to $128m offset an increase in profits for the period. Also offsetting was the $40m dividend payment related to the 2021 financials

© Ecobank Group 2022| 9M 2022 Earnings Results Presentation | 9 December 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 13:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
