Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : Group 9M 2022 Earnings Investor Presentation

P rofit before tax of $401m, up 14% YoY, or 48% at constant currency (Ccy) 1

PBT impacted by a one-off $25m non-conversion premium related with payment of the $250m convertible loan facility

Profit attributable to ETI shareholders of $196m, up 7% YoY. Diluted EPS of 0.80 $ cents up 8% YoY

Net revenues of $1.4bn, up 7% YoY (up 24% at Ccy) on strong NII and NIR growth

Revenues up 7%, 11%, and 15% in Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Consumer Banking (CSB) and Commercial Banking (CMB), respectively

Revenues up 1%, 18%, 5%, and 13% in UEMOA, Nigeria, AWA and CESA, respectively

Expenses of $762m, up 3% YoY (up 16% at Ccy). Cost-to-income ratio of 56.3%

Gross loans and advances of $9.9bn, up 5% YoY, or 23% at Ccy

Customer deposits of $18.4bn down 2% YoY, but up 17% at Ccy

Net impairment charges on loans were $119m, up 16% YoY, or 26% at Ccy

Accumulated allowance for impairment charges of $709m as of 9M'22, up 19% YoY

Accumulated allowance for impairments as a percentage of gross loans was 7.1% vs 6.3% in 9M'21

NPLs of $630m were 4% lower YoY (up 18% at Ccy)

Ecobank Nigeria's asset quality metrics (NPL ratio of 8.7% and Coverage of 99.7%) have improved following the sale of NPLs of $200m to the Resolution Vehicle (RV). These loans have been fully provisioned at the centre

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 9.4%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.1%, and Total CAR of 14.4%

Loans-to-deposits ratio of 53.8% provides ample liquidity to support planned loan growth and serve clients and customers