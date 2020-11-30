Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : Group Empowers Women Businesses through Ellevate, its new women-focused programme

PUBLIC
benefit of their investment.", said Graça Machel, Founder, Graça Machel Trust and, Foundation for Community Development.
The Ecobank Group recognises the strategic importance of women on the continent and the need to continually support them to reach their full potential.
"In developing Ellevate, we made time to understand the needs of women, what they really require from their bankers, and came up with practical solutions that will help bridge the identified gaps. Ellevate is an end-to-end comprehensive product suite that supports women-owned and women focused businesses with differentiated business solutions that will unleash their potential.", stated Josephine Anan-Ankomah,Ecobank Group Executive, Commercial Banking.
"Ellevate by Ecobank is designed for businesses owned by women, managed by women, businesses with a high percentage of female board members or employees and companies that manufacture products for women. These businesses will benefit from smarter cash management solutions, favourable lending rates and value-added services such as leadership training and networking opportunities. All these will ensure that their businesses can scale and remain sustainable. We intend to allocate 10 percent of our Commercial Banking loan portfolio to help bridge the financing gap.", added Josephine Anan-Ankomah.
To formally launch Ellevate by Ecobank, Ecobank Group held a webinar on November 27th 2020 with an English session at 9:00 AM GMT and a French session at 3.00 PM GMT.
For more information, visit www.ecobank.com/ellevate
----ENDS-----
Media Contact
Christiane Bossom
Group Manager Corporate Communication
Email: groupcorporatecomms@ecobank.com
Tel: +228 22 21 03 03
About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ('ETI' or 'The Group')
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ('ETI') is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the
leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 14,000 people and serves over 24 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth