Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nigerian Stock Exchange  >  Ecobank Transnational Incorporated    ETI   TG0000000132

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED

(ETI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : Group Empowers Women Businesses through Ellevate, its new women-focused programme

11/30/2020 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PUBLIC

PRESS RELEASE

Ecobank Group Empowers Women Businesses through Ellevate, its

new women-focused programme.

Lomé November 26, 2020 - The Ecobank Group launches 'Ellevate', a programme for women- owned and women-focused businesses across 33 markets. This programme is designed to help women reach their full potential by empowering, growing and supporting them with customized financial and value-added solutions.

Women constitute roughly half of the population in Africa. SMEs account for up to 90% of all businesses in Africa and women own about a third of all registered African SMEs. 1 in 4 of the adult female population in Africa starts or manages a business, making the African continent one of the highest in terms of women entrepreneurs across the world.

The Women-led Economy represents a largely untapped market. Ecobank's commitment to positively contributing to the economic development and financial integration of the continent will be further strengthened by our investment in women.

A healthy collaboration between Government and Private sector is critical for the creation of a conducive environment in which women can thrive and succeed.

"The Government recognises the contribution women are making to the socio-economic development of Africa. We believe women are the catalyst for change and prosperity. The Government of Togo continues to develop and implement policies and programmes that will promote the economic empowerment of women of all ages and social status. Togolese women have always played a critical role in the economy. We are pleased to see that the Ecobank Group, through the Ellevate programme, offers to women an opportunity to take their rightful place in the economic development of our country and indeed across the continent. We will work with the private sector to tap into this great potential of African women and create inclusive business opportunities.", stated Mrs Myriam Dossou-D'-Almeida,the Minister of Grassroots Development, Youth and Youth Employment, Republic of Togo.

"The empowerment of women is not only a developmental issue. It is very much an economic issue. Financial institutions that recognise the changes that are happening globally and are taking steps to ensure that they are participating in this emerging market, will more fully reap the economic

PUBLIC

PUBLIC

benefit of their investment.", said Graça Machel, Founder, Graça Machel Trust and, Foundation for Community Development.

The Ecobank Group recognises the strategic importance of women on the continent and the need to continually support them to reach their full potential.

"In developing Ellevate, we made time to understand the needs of women, what they really require from their bankers, and came up with practical solutions that will help bridge the identified gaps. Ellevate is an end-to-end comprehensive product suite that supports women-owned and women focused businesses with differentiated business solutions that will unleash their potential.", stated Josephine Anan-Ankomah,Ecobank Group Executive, Commercial Banking.

"Ellevate by Ecobank is designed for businesses owned by women, managed by women, businesses with a high percentage of female board members or employees and companies that manufacture products for women. These businesses will benefit from smarter cash management solutions, favourable lending rates and value-added services such as leadership training and networking opportunities. All these will ensure that their businesses can scale and remain sustainable. We intend to allocate 10 percent of our Commercial Banking loan portfolio to help bridge the financing gap.", added Josephine Anan-Ankomah.

To formally launch Ellevate by Ecobank, Ecobank Group held a webinar on November 27th 2020 with an English session at 9:00 AM GMT and a French session at 3.00 PM GMT.

For more information, visit www.ecobank.com/ellevate

----ENDS-----

Media Contact

Christiane Bossom

Group Manager Corporate Communication

Email: groupcorporatecomms@ecobank.com

Tel: +228 22 21 03 03

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ('ETI' or 'The Group')

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ('ETI') is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the

leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 14,000 people and serves over 24 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth

PUBLIC

PUBLIC

and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan. For further information please visit www.ecobank.com

PUBLIC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 15:12:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED
10:13aECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : Group Empowers Women Businesses through Ell..
PU
11/26ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group CEO, Joins JA Af..
PU
11/26ECOBANK GHANA : Group Empowers Women Businesses through Ellevate, its new women-..
AQ
11/26ECOBANK GHANA : Group Empowers Women Businesses through Ellevate, its new women-..
AQ
11/11ECOBANK GHANA : Group shows its commitment towards Better Health
AQ
11/11ECOBANK GHANA : Group shows its commitment towards Better Health 's focus on Non..
AQ
10/19ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : Chairman Alain Nkontchou discusses mitigati..
PU
08/27ECOBANK GHANA : Group's Pan-African Banking Sandbox is Live
AQ
08/27ECOBANK GHANA : Group's Pan-African Banking Sandbox is Live The Sandbox is a maj..
AQ
08/26ECOBANK GHANA : Group wins the Award for Innovation in Financial Services from A..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 555 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 159 B 416 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 102x
Capi. / Sales 2021 95,0x
Nbr of Employees 14 605
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,02 $
Last Close Price 6,30 $
Spread / Highest target -99,7%
Spread / Average Target -99,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -99,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Ade Ayeyemi Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alain Francis Nkontchou Chairman
Eddy Ogbogu Group Executive-Operations & Technology
Ayo Adepoju Group Chief Financial Officer
Mfundo Clement Nkuhlu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED0.00%416
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.04%369 503
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%275 465
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.69%250 786
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%199 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%174 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ