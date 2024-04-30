ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED

Consolidated Audited Financial Statements For year ended 31 December 2023

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Consolidated Audited Financial Statements For the year ended 31 December 2023

CONTENTS

Statement of directors' responsibilities

Independent auditors' report

Consolidated audited financial statements:

Press release

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income USD Consolidated statement of comprehensive income NGN Consolidated statement of financial position USD Consolidated statement of financial position NGN Consolidated statement of changes in equity USD Consolidated statement of changes in equity NGN Consolidated statement of cash flows USD Consolidated statement of cash flows NGN

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

Five year summary

Value added statements

Page 1

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

For year ended 31 December 2023

Statement of directors' responsibilities

Responsibility for consolidated financial statements

The Directors are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for each financial period that give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2023 and the results of its operations, statement of cash flow, income statement and changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2023 is compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This responsibility includes ensuring that the Group:

  1. keeps proper accounting records that disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the Group;
  2. establishes adequate internal controls to safeguard its assets and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities; and
  3. prepares its consolidated financial statements using suitable accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, that are consistently applied.

The Directors accept responsibility for the consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, in conformity with IFRS.

Nothing has come to the attention of the Directors to indicate that the group will not remain a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of this statement.

The Directors are of the opinion that the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the financial affairs of the Group and of its profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2023. The Directors further accept responsibility for the maintenance of accounting records that may be relied upon in the preparation of the financial statements, as well as adequate systems of internal financial control.

Approval of consolidated financial statements

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 14 March 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

The Group Chief Executive Officer who is a signatory to the financial statements was granted a waiver by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) allowing him to sign the financial statements (without indicating his FRC registration number).

Alain Nkontchou

Jeremy Awori

Group Chairman

Group Chief Executive Officer

FRC/2020/003/00000021578

PUBLIC

PUBLIC

PUBLIC

PUBLIC

PUBLIC

PUBLIC

PUBLIC

PUBLIC

PUBLIC

PUBLIC

PUBLIC

Press Release

Ecobank Group reports audited performance for the year ended 31 December 2023

  • Gross earnings up 12% to $2,825.3 million (up 69% to NGN 1,829.6 billion)
  • Revenue up 11% to $2,063.7 million (up 68% to NGN 1,336.4 billion)
  • Operating profit before impairment charges up 17% to $951.1 million (up 78% to NGN 615.9 billion)
  • Profit before tax up 8% to $581.4 million (up 63% to NGN 376.5 billion)
  • Profit after tax up 11% to $406.9 million (up 68% to NGN 263.5 billion)
  • Total assets down 6% to $27.2 billion (up 94% to NGN 25,917.4 billion)
  • Loans and advances to customers down 4% to $10.5 billion (up 98% to NGN 10,034.5 billion)
  • Deposits from customers down 4% to $20.0 billion (up 98% to NGN 19,011.0 billion)
  • Total equity down 14% to $1.7 billion (up 77% to NGN 1,650.8 billion)

Financial Highlights

Year ended

Year ended

% Change

31 December 2023

31 December 2022

US$'000

NGN'000

US$'000

NGN'000

US$

NGN

Income Statement:

Gross Earnings

2,825,255

1,829,640,052

2,529,033

1,079,723,479

12%

69%

Revenue

2,063,666

1,336,433,691

1,861,797

794,859,511

11%

68%

78%

Operating profit before impairment charges

951,111

615,941,137

811,416

346,418,930

17%

Profit before tax

581,362

376,491,042

540,029

230,555,312

8%

63%

Profit after tax

406,923

263,524,043

366,691

156,551,884

11%

68%

Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the period (expressed in United States cents / kobo per share):

Basic (cents and kobo)

1.170

757.932

1.165

497.247

0%

52%

Diluted (cents and kobo)

1.170

757.932

1.165

497.247

0%

52%

Financial Highlights

As at

As at

% Change

31 December 2023

31 December 2022

US$'000

NGN'000

US$'000

NGN'000

US$

NGN

Statement of Financial Position:

Total assets

27,230,165

25,917,398,745

29,004,169

13,373,822,328

-6%

94%

Loans and advances to customers

10,542,753

10,034,486,878

11,002,905

5,073,439,496

-4%

98%

Deposits from customers

19,973,948

19,011,003,967

20,813,313

9,597,018,624

-4%

98%

Total equity

1,734,455

1,650,836,924

2,027,015

934,656,619

-14%

77%

The financial statements were approved for issue by the board of directors on 14 March 2024.

The Group Chief Executive Officer who is

a signatory to the financial statements was granted a waiver by the Financial Reporting Council of

Nigeria (FRCN) allowing him to sign the financial statements (without indicating his FRC registration number).

Alain Nkontchou

Jeremy Awori

Ayo Adepoju,Ph.D.

Group Chairman

Group Chief Executive Officer

Group Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2020/003/00000021578

FRC/2017/ICAN/00000017517

www.ecobank.com

PUBLIC

Page 8

PUBLIC

Consolidated audited statement of comprehensive income - USD

Interest income

Interest income calculated using the effective interest method

Other interest income

Interest expense

Net interest income

Fee and commission income

Fee and commission expense

Trading income and foreign exchange gains

Net investment income

Other operating income

Non-interest revenue

Operating income

Staff expenses

Depreciation and amortisation

Other operating expenses

Operating expenses

Operating profit before impairment charges and taxation

Impairment charges on financial assets

Non-conversion premium on bonds

Operating profit after impairment charges before taxation

Net monetary loss arising from hyperinflationary economies

Share of post-tax results of associates

Profit before tax

Taxation

Profit after tax

Attributable to:

Ordinary shareholders

Other equity instrument holder

Non-controlling interests

Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent during the period (expressed in United States cents per share):

Basic (cents )

Diluted (cents )

Consolidated audited statement of comprehensive income

Profit after tax

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

Net change in fair value of other financial assets FVOCI

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Net change in fair value on property and equipment

Re-measurements of defined benefit obligations

Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of taxation

Total comprehensive loss for the year

Total comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to:

Ordinary shareholders

Other equity instrument holder

Non-controlling interests

Year ended

Year ended

31 December 2023

31 December 2022

US$'000

US$'000

1,866,085

1,617,454

1,864,732

1,598,318

1,353

19,136

(697,433)

(603,751)

1,168,652

1,013,703

539,576

533,612

(64,018)

(62,915)

361,240

310,606

9,560

13,230

48,656

53,561

895,014

848,094

2,063,666

1,861,797

(462,801)

(447,358)

(90,145)

(101,282)

(559,609)

(501,741)

(1,112,555)

(1,050,381)

951,111

811,416

(329,939)

(198,066)

-

(40,000)

621,172

573,350

(39,948)

(33,891)

138

570

581,362

540,029

(174,439)

(173,338)

406,923

366,691

287,824

286,430

7,312

7,312

111,787

72,949

406,923

366,691

1.170

1.165

1.170

1.165

406,923

366,691

(572,856)

(386,106)

(64,434)

(81,145)

2,757

40,019

625

(665)

(633,908)

(427,897)

(226,985)

(61,206)

(313,684)

(86,420)

7,312

7,312

79,387

17,902

(226,985)

(61,206)

% Change

15%

17% -93%

16%

15%

1%

2%

16% -28%-9%

6%

11%

3% -11% 12%

6%

17%

67%

n/m

8%

18% -76%

8%

1%

11%

0%

0%

53%

11%

0%

0%

11%

48% -21%

-93% 194%

48%

271%

263%

0%

343%

271%

The above consolidated audited statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. nm-not meaningful.

PUBLIC

Page 9

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 18:06:33 UTC.