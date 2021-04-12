Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nigerian Stock Exchange  >  Ecobank Transnational Incorporated    ETI   TG0000000132

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED

(ETI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated : appoints Akin Dada as Group Executive, Corporate & Investment Banking

04/12/2021 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS INFORMATION

For Immediate Release

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated appoints Akin Dada as Group Executive, Corporate & Investment Banking

Lomé, April 12, 2021 - Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), parent company of the Ecobank Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Akin Dada as Group Executive, Corporate and Investment Bank. He joined Ecobank in 2017 as the Executive Director for Corporate Bank in Nigeria, and prior to his new appointment was Group Head, Corporate Banking for the Ecobank Group.

Akin has over 30 years of banking experience in client coverage, strategic transaction initiation and advisory dialogues across various client segments, including public sector, telecoms, FMCG and oil and gas.

Prior to joining Ecobank, Akin was the Managing Director for Citigroup Cameroon. He worked for Citigroup for 26 years in Corporate & Investment Banking as Senior Transactor, Senior Relationship Banker and Business Development Manager. While at Citi, he handled a wide array of transactions in Loan Syndications, Project Finance, Corporate Finance and Advisory. Akin also worked briefly with Access Bank Nigeria Plc as Group Head, Oil & Gas.

Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group CEO said: "Akin's valuable and varied experience over many years in corporate banking as well as his broader knowledge of banking, credit and risk management position him appropriately to lead our Corporate and Investment Bank. There are huge opportunities for the Ecobank Group with the implementation of the AfCFTA, which heralds burgeoning demand for trade finance, advisory services and cross-border payments."

Akin has an MBA from the University of Warwick, UK, and a degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

He succeeds Amin Manekia, who retired from the Group in 2020.

- ENDS -

Media Contact

Adenike Laoye

Group Head, Corporate Communications/ Chief of Staff to the Group Chief Executive Officer

Email: groupcorporatecomms@ecobank.com

PUBLIC

PUBLIC

Tel: +228 22 21 03 03

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ('ETI' or 'The Group')

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ('ETI') is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 14,000 people and serves about 24 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan. For further information please visit www.ecobank.com

PUBLIC

Disclaimer

ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 11:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED
07:11aECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED  : appoints Akin Dada as Group Executive, Cor..
AQ
07:07aECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED  : appoints Akin Dada as Group Executive, Cor..
PU
04/09ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED  : ETI Appoints Fashina As Group Executive, O..
AQ
04/08ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED  : appoints Tomisin Fashina as Group Executiv..
AQ
04/08ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED  : appoints Tomisin Fashina as Group Executiv..
PU
04/01ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED  : OpEd - Build nutrition into food systems, ..
PU
03/26ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED  : Corporate Profile PDF 1.86 MB
PU
03/24ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED  : FY 2020 Earnings Release
PU
03/24ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED  : Q4 2020 gse pdf 2.3 mb
PU
03/24ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED  : Q4 2020 gse
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 738 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 696%
Capitalization 318 M 316 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 14 023
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,02 $
Last Close Price 0,01 $
Spread / Highest target 93,3%
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ade Ayeyemi Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ayo Adepoju Group Chief Financial Officer
Alain Francis Nkontchou Chairman
Eddy Ogbogu Group Executive-Operations & Technology
Catherine W. Ngahu Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED-18.33%316
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.99%473 858
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.94%345 004
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.34%187 863
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY34.19%167 433
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.33%158 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ