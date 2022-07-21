EcoCash Zimbabwe : FY22 Results & Audit Opinion 07/21/2022 | 02:54am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (formerly Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited) (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437 Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 28 February 2022 p w m o e r i e n y g a l p t l e o i p g i l D e ECOC ASH HOLDINGS ZIMBA BW E LIMITED - 20 4 5 / PAGE 1 H I G H L I G H T S Key Performance Indicators Revenue EBITDA Profit before tax Total assets ZW$29.9 billion ZW$5.4 billion ZW$3.7 billion ZW$47.7 billion 26% 50% 405% 12% (formerly Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited) (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437 ECOC ASH HOLDINGS ZIMBA BW E LIMITED - 20 4 5 / PAGE 2 Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 28 February 2022 Chairperson's statement INTRODUCTION The financial year 2022 was yet another turbulent year for the global and local economy on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Though the severity of the pandemic was curtailed through widespread vaccinations, lockdowns, decongestion of offices, and other mitigatory measures, many of our staff, customers, and families were and continue to be impacted. Our business has had to navigate an increasingly difficult local operating environment for the greater part of the year with the depreciation of the local currency, rising inflation, and the re-emergence of the parallel market all creating a cocktail of challenges that are impacting almost every business in the country. The resilience of our strategy, the commitment of our staff, the support of our stakeholders, and the relevance of our products and services has allowed us to navigate these operational difficulties. We remain committed to providing digital solutions to the evolving needs of our diverse client base by bringing them the convenience they need. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT The Board has oversight over the regulatory compliance of the Group. The Group continued to comply with all regulatory pronouncements issued throughout the financial year. The growth of our Mobile Money business has been severely constrained due to regulated transaction limits, regulated tariffs, and the continued suspension of some of our revenue-generating services. OPERATIONS REVIEW Product innovation remained a key priority and has allowed us to provide relevant digital solutions that address consumer needs. With the continued support of our stakeholders, we have launched several exciting products and solutions that include the automation of merchant settlements, self-care portal for EcoCash reset pin-reset, MARS laboratory tests for Covid-19, Vaya Services Fuel Monitoring, Vaya Smart Security, and improved KaShagi digital loans. To drive our digital banking model, Steward Bank successfully deployed a new core banking system with enhanced features. Leveraging on the upgrade, our Square banking App was also upgraded as well as the online banking offer. The Bank also complied with the minimum capital requirement set by the regulator within the set timeline of 31 December 2021. Our drive towards a superior customer experience and service culture saw us continuously invest in products and services designed to bring convenience, especially during the Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions. Following these initiatives, our call centres saw a reduction in call-in traffic by over 90%. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE The Group's financial results and the commentary have been prepared on an inflation-adjusted basis as required by IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies". Financial statements prepared under the historical cost convention have only been presented as supplementary information. The Directors would like to advise users to exercise caution on their use of these audited abridged consolidated financial statements, due to the material and pervasive impact of the technical difficulties of reporting under International Accounting Standard (IAS) 29. Despite the challenges prevalent in FY2022, EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited delivered a commendable performance once again, with the Group's revenue closing at ZWL29.9bn, 26% above the financial year 2021 performance of ZWL23.8 billion. The Fintech businesses remained the largest contributor to revenue, at 80% (2021: 77%). The contribution by the Insurtech business was at 14%, a slight decrease from the prior year's 15%, and Vaya Technologies closed the year at a contribution of 6%. Management will continue to adapt business units' operating models to both grow and diversify sources of revenue. The Group's EBITDA margin improved from 15% to 18% because of the relentless focus on cost optimization. The Group will remain focused on revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and optimization of the balance sheet. During the year, 22% of the debenture holders exercised their option to redeem their debentures early in line with our balance sheet optimization strategy. Foreign currency exchange losses reduced from ZW$6.3 billion in 2021 to ZW$1.2 billion during the current year. DIVIDEND DECLARATION The Directors have decided not to declare a dividend for the period under review as they continue to assess the economic environment. CORPORATE SOCIAL INVESTMENT CAPITAL Investing in the communities in which we operate and promoting social transformation remains of paramount importance to us. The Group's vision of unlocking digital possibilities for community benefit was executed through the provision of access to world-class education materials through Higher Life Foundation in the past year. Consistent with our aim to provide support for essential health services, we invested in the provision of critical basic and large-scale,high-tech equipment, personal protective equipment, and training of healthcare workers through MARS and Higher Life Foundation. OUTLOOK The change in our name from Cassava Smartech to EcoCash Holdings reinforces our desire to use the Ecocash brand, our flagship brand as our primary identity. The Group is optimistic about the future and will drive financial inclusion by leveraging the power of our digital platforms and partnerships. Our diversified group will continue to produce cutting-edge inclusive solutions and will expand our fintech solutions to agriculture, education, healthcare, and financial services, through the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain, and machine learning. APPRECIATION On behalf of the Board, I wish to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to our customers, business partners, and our valued shareholders for their confidence in us, which will be deservedly rewarded over time. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the EcoCash Holdings Board of Directors, employees, management, and executive team for their passion, commitment, and dedication to achieving a high- performance culture and ensuring EcoCash Holdings thrives and continues to grow. On behalf of the Board Sherree Shereni Board Chairperson 7 July 2022 Abridged Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the year ended 28 February 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL* 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notes ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 Revenue 29,929,399 23,750,299 22,719,851 10,146,386 - Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest method 2,644,448 855,913 2,079,540 386,701 - Non-interest revenue 27,284,951 22,894,386 20,640,311 9,759,685 Cost of sales and external services rendered (8,362,976) (7,358,171) (6,404,430) (3,276,720) Impairment on financial assets charge: expected credit loss allowances on loans and advances to bank customers (80,323) (217,876) (54,681) (79,516) Gross profit 21,486,100 16,174,252 16,260,740 6,790,150 Other income 4,208,620 1,145,694 5,352,888 1,765,868 Other expenses (1,939,918) (151,288) (1,939,918) (64,787) General administrative expenses: (18,487,519) (17,357,127) (13,362,273) (5,814,443) - Administration expenses (15,611,883) (11,752,274) (12,196,505) (5,220,465) - Impairment on financial assets charge: expected credit loss allowances on items other than loans and advances (816,608) (265,234) (595,617) (99,827) - Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 6.1 (2,568,116) (3,999,055) (1,210,737) (345,431) - Foreign exchange gains / (losses) arising from items other than debenture related liabilities 509,088 (1,340,564) 640,586 (148,720) Marketing and sales expenses (1,927,823) (1,557,256) (1,498,765) (663,577) Foreign exchange losses arising from debenture related liabilities (1,239,791) (6,306,249) (1,061,072) (2,050,580) Gain on net monetary position 1,946,604 7,257,608 - - Profit / (loss) before net finance costs 4,046,273 (794,366) 3,751,600 (37,369) Finance income 15,826 13,859 12,800 8,250 Finance costs (387,917) (424,045) (285,470) (190,506) Profit / (loss) before taxation 3,674,182 (1,204,552) 3,478,930 (219,625) Income tax (expense) / credit (2,344,721) (527,005) (1,568,775) 93,280 Profit / (loss) for the year 1,329,461 (1,731,557) 1,910,155 (126,345) Profit / (loss) for the year attributable to: 1,329,461 (1,731,557) 1,910,155 (126,345) Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited 1,123,436 (1,488,633) 1,671,487 (227,977) Non-controlling interest 206,025 (242,924) 238,668 101,632 Other comprehensive income for the year Items that may not to be reclassified to profit or loss Gain arising on revaluation of property and equipment 2,115,464 353,509 4,113,592 3,033,510 Taxation effect of other comprehensive income (525,779) (82,507) (1,000,917) (729,159) Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 1,589,685 271,002 3,112,675 2,304,351 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year 2,919,146 (1,460,555) 5,022,830 2,178,006 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited 1,587,324 266,693 3,101,373 2,281,953 Non-controlling interest 2,361 4,309 11,302 22,398 1,589,685 271,002 3,112,675 2,304,351 Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited 2,710,760 (1,221,940) 4,772,860 2,053,976 Non-controlling interest 208,386 (238,615) 249,970 124,030 2,919,146 (1,460,555) 5,022,830 2,178,006 Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share (ZW$) 6.2 0.434 (0.575) 0.645 (0.088) *The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. ECOC ASH HOLDINGS ZIMBA BW E LIMITED - 20 4 5 / PAGE 3 (formerly Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited) (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437 Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 28 February 2022 Abridged Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 28 February 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL* 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notes ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ASSETS Intangible assets 2,971,619 2,224,627 684,994 639,883 Property and equipment 9,678,409 7,616,656 8,490,288 3,966,786 Right of use assets 143,562 367,637 43,306 37,162 Investment properties 1,888,757 1,819,560 1,888,757 1,095,410 Inventory 790,589 1,501,181 115,592 372,613 Current tax assets - 108,428 - 65,276 Amounts owed by related party companies 120,284 137,271 120,284 82,640 Trade and other receivables 6,886,411 6,458,190 5,953,961 3,174,773 Loans and advances to bank customers 6,681,503 2,653,500 6,681,503 1,597,458 Treasury bills and government bonds 5,843,761 1,666,286 5,843,761 1,003,136 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 8 6,108,898 1,802,898 6,108,898 1,085,379 Assets held for sale 522 2,443 522 1,471 Mobile money trust bank balances - restricted balances 7 5,413,786 7,033,279 5,413,786 4,234,169 Cash and cash equivalents 1,211,899 9,420,502 1,211,899 5,671,323 Total assets 47,740,000 42,812,458 42,557,551 23,027,479 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Share capital and share premium 142,586 142,586 2,591 2,591 (Accumulated losses) / retained earnings (3,072,831) (5,109,682) 1,229,712 (465,081) Other reserves 14,568,034 13,357,727 5,902,755 3,116,902 Equity attributable to owners of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited 11,637,789 8,390,631 7,135,058 2,654,412 Non-controlling interest (30,887) (239,273) 400,432 150,462 Total equity 11,606,902 8,151,358 7,535,490 2,804,874 Liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 2,224,065 1,154,873 1,498,199 458,672 Lease liabilities 61,120 73,943 61,120 44,515 Provisions 1,482,966 502,545 1,470,349 299,492 Current tax liability 103,635 - 96,625 - Loans and borrowings 9 4,065,749 - 4,065,749 - Amounts owed to related party companies 4,247,740 8,664,173 4,247,740 5,215,998 Trade and other payables 5,764,196 5,267,907 5,398,652 2,766,973 Mobile money trust liabilities 7 5,413,786 7,033,279 5,413,786 4,234,169 Deposits due to banks and customers 12,769,841 11,964,380 12,769,841 7,202,786 Total liabilities 36,133,098 34,661,100 35,022,061 20,222,605 Total equity and liabilities 47,740,000 42,812,458 42,557,551 23,027,479 Abridged Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 28 February 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED Share Attributable capital Other to equity Non- and share Retained reserves holders of controlling premium earnings (Note 23) the entity interest Total ZW$'000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 Balance at 1 March 2020 116,159 843,672 8,285,372 9,245,203 (658) 9,244,545 Loss for the year - (1,488,633) - (1,488,633) (242,924) (1,731,557) Other comprehensive income: - - 266,693 266,693 4,309 271,002 Revaluation of property and equipment and intangible assets - - 349,200 349,200 4,309 353,509 Taxation effect of other comprehensive income - - (82,507) (82,507) - (82,507) Total comprehensive income - (1,488,633) 266,693 (1,221,940) (238,615) (1,460,555) Transfers within and out of reserves 26,427 (4,464,721) 4,805,662 367,368 - 367,368 Purchase of treasury shares - - (7,192) (7,192) - (7,192) Reclassification - - (14,136) (14,136) - (14,136) Restatement of ECL & right of use asset opening balances - 171,033 - 171,033 - 171,033 Impact of change in IAS 29 applicable start date 26,427 (4,635,754) 4,826,990 217,663 - 217,663 Balance at 28 February 2021 142,586 (5,109,682) 13,357,727 8,390,631 (239,273) 8,151,358 Profit for the year - 1,123,436 - 1,123,436 206,025 1,329,461 Other comprehensive income - - 1,587,324 1,587,324 2,361 1,589,685 Revaluation of property and equipment - - 2,113,103 2,113,103 2,361 2,115,464 Taxation effect of other comprehensive income - - (525,779) (525,779) - (525,779) Total comprehensive income - 1,123,436 1,587,324 2,710,760 208,386 2,919,146 Transfers within and out of reserves - 913,415 (377,017) 536,398 - 536,398 Purchase of treasury shares - - (74,232) (74,232) - (74,232) Impact of change in measurement model of intangible assets to cost model (Note 12) - 901,467 (302,785) 598,682 - 598,682 Restatement of equities at fair value through profit or loss - 11,948 - 11,948 - 11,948 Balance at 28 February 2022 142,586 (3,072,831) 14,568,034 11,637,789 (30,887) 11,606,902 ECOC ASH HOLDINGS ZIMBA BW E LIMITED - 20 4 5 / PAGE 3 *The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. Abridged Consolidated Statement of Cashflows For the year ended 28 February 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL* 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notes ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 Operating activities Cash generated from operations 27.2 4,596,175 1,193,178 6,211,288 9,161,668 Income tax paid 27.3 (1,977,836) (778,489) (1,295,399) (434,015) Net cash flows generated from operating activities 2,618,339 414,689 4,915,889 8,727,653 Investing activities Finance income received 4 15,826 13,859 12,800 8,250 Acquisition of intangible assets 13 (455,459) (71,614) (397,774) (147,797) Net acquisition of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 16 (1,035,202) (439,394) (790,417) (165,977) Net (acquisition) / disposal of treasury bill and government bonds 15.1 (8,696,473) 2,118,192 (5,086,146) (64,704) Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale 2,045 10,074 1,372 2,610 Purchase of property and equipment 10 (1,787,045) (879,392) (1,552,550) (489,468) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment 9,655 362 321 162 Net cash (utilised in) / generated from investing activities (11,946,653) 752,087 (7,812,394) (856,924) Financing activities Finance costs paid 5 (387,917) (424,045) (285,470) (190,506) Repayment of lease liabilities 32.1 (37,633) (33,163) (27,162) (20,112) Purchase of treasury shares (74,232) (7,192) (70,670) (3,856) Net cashflows utilised in financing activities (499,782) (464,400) (383,302) (214,474) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (9,828,096) 702,376 (3,279,807) 7,656,255 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 16,453,781 15,751,405 9,905,492 2,249,237 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 27.4 6,625,685 16,453,781 6,625,685 9,905,492 Comprising: Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 5,413,786 7,033,279 5,413,786 4,234,169 Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted 1,211,899 9,420,502 1,211,899 5,671,323 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 6,625,685 16,453,781 6,625,685 9,905,492 *The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. HISTORICAL* Share capital Other Attributable Non- to equity and share Retained reserves controlling premium earnings (Note 23) holders of interest Total the entity ZW$'000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 Balance at 1 March 2020 2,591 (251,127) 839,591 591,055 26,432 617,487 (Loss) / profit for the year - (227,977) - (227,977) 101,632 (126,345) Other comprehensive income: - - 2,281,953 2,281,953 22,398 2,304,351 Revaluation of property and equipment and intangible assets - - 3,011,112 3,011,112 22,398 3,033,510 Taxation effect of other comprehensive income - - (729,159) (729,159) - (729,159) Total comprehensive income - (227,977) 2,281,953 2,053,976 124,030 2,178,006 Transfers within and out of reserves - 14,023 (4,642) 9,381 - 9,381 Purchase of treasury shares - - (3,856) (3,856) - (3,856) Reclassification - (1,021) (786) (1,807) - (1,807) Restatement of ECL & right of use asset opening balances - 15,044 - 15,044 - 15,044 Balance at 28 February 2021 2,591 (465,081) 3,116,902 2,654,412 150,462 2,804,874 Profit for the year - 1,671,487 - 1,671,487 238,668 1,910,155 Other comprehensive income - - 3,101,373 3,101,373 11,302 3,112,675 Revaluation of property and equipment - - 4,102,290 4,102,290 11,302 4,113,592 Taxation effect of other comprehensive income - - (1,000,917) (1,000,917) - (1,000,917) Total comprehensive income - 1,671,487 3,101,373 4,772,860 249,970 5,022,830 Transfers within and out of reserves - 23,306 (315,520) (292,214) - (292,214) Purchase of treasury shares - - (70,670) (70,670) - (70,670) Impact of change in measurement model of intangible assets to cost model (Note 12) - 11,383 (244,850) (233,467) - (233,467) Restatement of equities at fair value through profit or loss - 11,923 - 11,923 - 11,923 Balance at 28 February 2022 2,591 1,229,712 5,902,755 7,135,058 400,432 7,535,490 *The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Miss E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi, Mr H. Pemhiwa, www.ecocashholdings.co.zw Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. | REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare. (formerly Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited) (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437 Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 28 February 2022 Abridged Consolidated Segment Information For the year ended 28 February 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED Adjustment Mobile Digital Journal & Money Banking InsurTech Other Eliminations Total ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$ '000 ZW$'000 For the year ended 28 February 2022 Revenue 17,312,761 5,158,497 4,206,553 1,672,994 (1,065,854) 27,284,951 Interest income from banking operations - 2,644,448 - - - 2,644,448 Finance costs (171,875) (8,218) (96,393) (532,987) 421,556 (387,917) Fair value adjustments on financial assets 1,341,203 465,542 2,470,375 190,617 (789,468) 3,678,269 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (1,033,903) (918,611) (289,552) (326,050) - (2,568,116) Segment profit / (loss) 2,230,192 976,155 1,765,695 (3,642,581) - 1,329,461 Segment assets 15,936,208 28,751,016 6,464,174 20,102,451 (23,513,849) 47,740,000 Segment liabilities 8,850,575 19,924,693 2,798,131 10,353,928 (5,794,229) 36,133,098 Analysis of additions during the year Additions to property and equipment 342,173 1,384,094 40,759 20,019 - 1,787,045 Additions to intangible assets - 416,414 39,045 - - 455,459 Additions to investment properties - 53,494 - - - 53,494 For the year ended 28 February 2021 Revenue 14,281,351 4,148,428 3,668,742 1,705,962 (910,097) 22,894,386 Interest income from banking operations - 855,913 - - - 855,913 Finance costs (160,051) (13,360) (25,619) (317,536) 92,521 (424,045) Fair value adjustments on financial assets 76,089 - 983,169 - (146,538) 912,720 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (606,934) (2,817,256) (239,760) (335,105) - (3,999,055) Segment profit / (loss) 968,715 (1,500,532) (2,209,961) 1,010,221 - (1,731,557) Segment assets 16,631,557 22,877,491 4,308,562 19,477,578 (20,482,730) 42,812,458 Segment liabilities 12,288,086 19,042,974 2,431,308 6,635,709 (5,736,977) 34,661,100 Analysis of additions during the year Additions to property and equipment 346,524 367,106 18,934 146,828 - 879,392 Additions to intangible assets - 62,925 - 8,689 - 71,614 Additions to investment properties - 781,213 - - - 781,213 HISTORICAL* Adjustment Mobile Digital Journal & Money Banking InsurTech Other Eliminations Total ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$ '000 ZW$'000 For the year ended 28 February 2022 Revenue 13,086,617 3,957,047 3,114,557 1,285,480 (803,390) 20,640,311 Interest income from banking operations - 2,079,540 - - - 2,079,540 Finance costs (124,552) (5,938) (73,158) (407,090) 325,268 (285,470) Fair value adjustments on financial assets 1,562,061 579,780 2,651,356 167,626 (739,790) 4,221,033 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (603,239) (359,257) (174,779) (73,462) - (1,210,737) Segment profit / (loss) 3,123,049 2,041,994 1,971,077 (5,225,965) - 1,910,155 Segment assets 15,070,757 26,118,059 3,304,128 6,974,117 (8,909,510) 42,557,551 Segment liabilities 8,551,725 19,184,442 2,390,109 10,690,015 (5,794,230) 35,022,061 Analysis of additions during the year Additions to property and equipment 267,178 1,238,040 32,464 14,868 - 1,552,550 Additions to intangible assets - 365,797 31,977 - - 397,774 Additions to investment properties - 40,792 - - - 40,792 For the year ended 28 February 2021 Revenue 5,886,788 1,835,170 1,649,673 758,881 (370,827) 9,759,685 Interest income from banking operations - 386,701 - - - 386,701 Finance costs (73,323) (4,394) (11,456) (142,320) 40,987 (190,506) Fair value adjustments on financial assets 45,807 - 799,113 - (61,933) 782,987 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (87,392) (187,686) (38,522) (31,831) - (345,431) Segment profit / (loss) 583,185 386,423 884,372 (1,980,325) - (126,345) Segment assets 9,452,375 12,688,621 2,390,587 2,283,217 (3,787,321) 23,027,479 Segment liabilities 7,321,041 11,348,555 1,076,252 3,930,524 (3,453,767) 20,222,605 Analysis of additions during the year Additions to property and equipment 257,366 175,246 7,124 49,732 - 489,468 Additions to intangible assets - 146,222 - 1,575 - 147,797 Additions to investment properties - 36,192 - - - 36,192 *The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. Notes to the abridged consolidated financial statements For the year ended 28 February 2022 1. GENERAL INFORMATION EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited ("EHZL" or "the Company") and its subsidiaries were demerged from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited ("EWZL"), effective 1 November 2018. These consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively "the Group" and individually the "Group companies"). The Group's subsidiaries and main activities are as follows: EcoCash (Private) Limited - (mobile money transfer and payments services);

Steward Bank Limited - (digital commercial bank);

Econet Life (Private) Limited - (mobile based funeral and life assurance company)

Econet Insurance (Private) Limited - (short-term insurance company);

(short-term insurance company); Econet Services (Private) Limited - (On-demand services, e-commerce, farming technology and digital education services);

(On-demand services, e-commerce, farming technology and digital education services); Maisha Health Fund (Private) Limited - (medical aid service provider); and

MARS (Private) Limited - (medical air and road rescue services). EHZL and its subsidiaries are incorporated in Zimbabwe. EHZL's registered office is 1906 Liberation Legacy Way (formerly Borrowdale Road), Harare. The ultimate holding company for the Group is Econet Global Limited, which is registered in Mauritius. Notes to the abridged consolidated financial statements (continued) 4 1. GENERAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 20 4 5 / PAGE - These abridged consolidated financial statements are presented in Zimbabwe Dollars ("ZW$"), which E LIMITED is the functional and presentation currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group's entities operate. BW ZIMBA The historical results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the Public Accountants HOLDINGS and Auditors Board ("PAAB") recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The inflation adjusted results represent the primary financial information required by International Accounting Standard (IAS) 29 ASH and these have been subjected to an audit by the auditors. ECOC 2. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE The abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and interpretations developed and issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretations Committee ("IFRS IC") except for non- compliance with IAS 21, 'The effects of foreign exchange rates' and IAS 16, 'Property, plant and equipment' and current year non-complianceswith IAS 29, 'Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies' and IFRS 13, 'Fair value measurement'. Consequently, the Directors advise users of these abridged consolidated financial statements to exercise caution. The underlying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange (Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listings Requirements) Rules 2019, the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), the Banking Act (Chapter 24:20), the Insurance Act (Chapter 24:07), the Medical Services Act (Chapter 15:13), and related regulations. These abridged consolidated financial statements do not include all of the information and disclosures required to fully comply with IFRSs and should be read in conjunction with the Group's complete consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2022, which are available for inspection at the Company's registered office. 3. ACCOUNTING POLICIES The principal accounting policies of the Group have been applied consistently in all material respects with those of the previous period, unless otherwise stated and except for the adoption of new standards and amendments that became effective for the year ended 28 February 2022. 3.1 Application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies In the current year, because it is still reporting in the currency of a hyperinflationary environment, the Group has applied the requirements of IAS 29 and is presenting inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements as its primary financial statements. The PAAB issued Pronouncement 01/2019 in October 2019 prescribing application of inflation accounting for reporting periods ended on or after 1 July 2019. Historical cost financial results have been presented as supplementary information, and the auditors have not expressed an opinion on those historical results. The conversion factors used to restate the underlying historical numbers for the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2022 are as follows; CPI Index Conversion Factor 28 February 2022 4,483.06 1.00 28 February 2021 2,698.89 1.66 1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022 Average 3,415.67 1.31 1 March 2020 to 28 February 2021 Average 1,921.05 1.40 Non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at historic cost have been restated to reflect the change in the general price index from 1 October 2018 to the end of the reporting period. Monetary assets and liabilities, and non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at revalued amounts have not been restated as they are presented at the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Items recognised in the statement of profit or loss have been restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the transactions were initially earned or incurred. A net monetary adjustment was recognised in the statement of profit or loss. All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting period. This prospective change in IAS 29 application start date has been detailed in Note 10. 4. AUDIT OPINION The abridged consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the complete set of audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2022 which have been audited by Deloitte & Touche in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and a modified opinion has been issued thereon. This opinion carries an adverse opinion with respect to; Unresolved matters from the prior year ended 28 February 2021 with carryover effects on the year ended 28 February 2022 and impact on comparability.

Non-compliance with IFRS 13, 'Fair value measurement' in determining of the value of Investment property, the property and equipment and unquoted investments measured at fair value through profit or loss.

with IFRS 13, in determining of the value of Investment property, the property and equipment and unquoted investments measured at fair value through profit or loss. Non-compliance with IAS 8, 'Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors' on comparative information; prospective restatement in the current year of a prior period error on measurement of intangible assets.

'Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors' Non-compliance with IAS 1, 'Presentation of Financial Statements' due to inability to separately present gross exchange gains and gross exchange losses for the banking subsidiary. The auditor's report contains the following key audit matters; Valuation of suspense accounts.

Interest and non-interest income recognition. The Auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements is available for inspection at the Company's registered office and on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange website. The engagement partner responsible for the audit was Mr Lawrence Nyajeka, PAAB Practice Certificate number 0598. 5. INTERPRETATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED UNDER HYPERINFLATIONARY CONDITIONS In as much as all reasonable care and attention has been taken by the Directors to present information that is meaningful and relevant to the users of the financial statements, it is not always possible to present this information in a way that is not contradictory to International Financial Reporting Standards when reporting is impacted by multiple factors in the environment, including but not limited to the legislative framework and economic variables affecting companies operating in Zimbabwe. This has resulted in certain qualifications to these financial statements. Economic variables changed at an extremely fast pace during the period under consideration. These circumstances require care and attention by users of financial statements in their interpretation of financial information presented under such conditions. DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Miss E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi, Mr H. Pemhiwa, www.ecocashholdings.co.zw Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. | REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare. ( f o r m e r l y C a s s a v a S m a r t e c h Z i m b a b w e L i m i t e d ) (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437 ECOC ASH HOLDINGS ZIMBA BW E LIMITED - 20 4 5 / PAGE 5 Notes to the abridged consolidated financial statements (continued) 6 OTHER INFORMATION INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL* 2022 2021 2022 2021 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 6.1 Depreciation, impairment and amortisation of property, equipment and intangible assets (2,568,116) (3,999,055) (1,210,737) (345,431) 6.2 Earnings / (losses) per share Weighted number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share calculation ('000) 2,590,577 2,590,577 2,590,577 2,590,577 Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share (ZW$) 0.434 (0.575) 0.645 (0.088) Headline earnings / (loss) per share (ZW$) 0.509 0.242 0.649 (0.081) Reconciliation of profits / losses for headline earnings per share Profit / (loss) for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,123,436 (1,488,633) 1,671,487 (227,977) Adjustment for capital items (net of taxation): Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,941 8 1,402 2,153 Impairment of property and equipment 17,653 10,621 5,638 11,470 Impairment of intangible assets 174,295 11,209 2,820 3,351 Headline earnings / (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,317,325 (1,466,796) 1,681,347 (211,003) 6.3 Commitments for capital expenditure Authorised and contracted for 2,242,504 4,462,767 1,950,324 637,265 Authorised and not contracted for 171,338 6,744,461 103,149 963,082 *The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The capital expenditure is to be financed from internal cash generation, extended supplier credits and bank credit. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - Mobile Money Trust Bank and Liabilities Balances

"Mobile money trust bank balances - restricted balances" and "Mobile money trust liabilities" represent restricted and reserved cash balances held in trust for the EcoCash customers. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Financial instruments are disclosed in the abridged consolidated statement of financial position at their carrying amount which approximates their respective fair value.

Fair value hierarchy

The Group is guided by the following hierarchy as fair value measurement criteria for assets measured using the fair value model. The hierarchy levels 1 to 3 are based on the degree to which the fair value is observable: Level 1: quoted (unadjusted) prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities

Level 2: other techniques for which all inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly; and

Level 3: techniques which use inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value that are not based on observable market data. INFLATION ADJUSTED Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 At 28 February 2022 Investment in financial assets 6,108,898 5,943,022 - 165,876 6,108,898 5,943,022 - 165,876 At 28 February 2021 Investment in financial assets 1,802,898 1,684,318 - 118,580 1,802,898 1,684,318 - 118,580 HISTORICAL* Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 At 28 February 2022 Investment in financial assets 6,108,898 5,943,022 - 165,876 6,108,898 5,943,022 - 165,876 At 28 February 2021 Investment in financial assets 1,085,379 1,013,992 - 71,387 1,085,379 1,013,992 - 71,387 LOANS AND BORROWINGS

The Group entered into a scrip loan agreement during the year and the loan matures in two years. The loan was received as equities in a listed entity and are repayable in equal number of the same equities received. The fair value movements on the equities are reported as other expenses. This loan is unsecured. GOING CONCERN

The Board regularly considers and records the facts and assumptions on which it relies to conclude that EcoCash Holdings will continue in operational existence into the foreseeable future at each reporting date.

We continually evaluate the impact of the pandemic on our business over the short to medium term. The going concern assessment has been extended for the 12-month period commencing from the date of approval of these consolidated financial statements for issue and incorporated all available information on the operating environment and future risks and uncertainties on which sensitivity analysis were also made. Notes to the abridged consolidated financial statements (continued) GOING CONCERN (CONTINUED)

The fintech business unit, which is the Group's largest operating unit, constitutes about 80% of the total Group revenue. Within the fintech business unit, 72% of the revenue comes from the mobile money business unit, Ecocash and an analysis has been made on both the ability of the Group and the biggest cash generating unit, Ecocash, to continue as going concerns.

Macroeconomic uncertainties characterised by hyperinflation, rapid changes in policies and challenges in accessing foreign currency as well as global and local uncertainties created by the rollover impact of COVID-19 have resulted in a challenging operating environment for the Group. The Group will continue to adopt mitigatory measures, within the bounds of the country's laws, to minimise the adverse impacts of the challenging operating environment.

ZW$3.3 billion of the related party payables relate to debentures balances which were assumed pursuant to the demerger of the Group from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited on 1 November 2018. The Group's 50% share of the 904 778 710 (2021: 1 166 906 618) unsecured redeemable debentures with an annual compounding coupon rate of 5% were issued at a subscription price of 4.665 US cents per debenture and these are accounted for as a long-term related party payable. The obligation is denominated in United States dollar and as such subject to exchange rate revaluation. Significant exchange rate movements have been experienced in the economy during the reporting period under review. As at 28 February 2022 the Group recorded exchange losses amounting to ZW$1.2 billion (2021: ZW$6.3 billion). The related party payable together with the accrued interest will mature in April 2023. Given the impact of the exchange rate fluctuations on the business performance, during the current financial year, a call was made to debenture holders for early redemption and 22% of debenture holders exercised the option. The Group will continue to implement measures to mitigate against exchange risk and strengthen performance.

The Directors have assessed the ability of the Group to continue operating as a going concern for the 12 months period subsequent to the date of authorisation of the financial statements. The Directors believe that the preparation of these financial statements on a going concern basis remains appropriate as the Group's largest operating unit will continue to deliver positive results, comply with all capital ratios and the current capital requirements have been met. CHANGE IN APPLICATION DATE OF IAS 29 - FINANCIAL REPORTING IN HYPERINFLATIONARY ECONOMIES

In February 2019, the Government of Zimbabwe issued Statutory Instrument (S.I.) 33 of 2019 which, among other things, prescribed parity between the US dollar and local mediums of exchange as at and up to the effective date of 22 February 2019 for accounting and other purposes. S.I. 33 also prescribed the manner in which certain balances were to be treated as a consequence of the recognition of the RTGS dollar / ZW dollar as currency in Zimbabwe. In our opinion and based on the guidance issued by the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB), the change in functional currency translation guidelines prescribed by S.I. 33 and adopted in preparing the consolidated financial statements for prior years to comply with statutory requirements were contrary to the provisions of IAS 21, 'The effects of changes in foreign exchange rates' .

In financial year 2020, the factors and characteristics to apply IAS 29, 'Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies' were met in Zimbabwe. As a result, the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) pronounced that entities reporting in Zimbabwe were required to apply the requirements of IAS 29 for reporting periods ended on or after 1 July 2019. Consequently, 2020 consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with IAS 29 as if the economy had been hyperinflationary from 1 March 2019. The Group adopted 1 March 2019 to apply IAS 29 as it was the commencement date of the prior year financial year and the immediate date after the adoption of the Zimbabwe dollar as the functional and reporting currency by the Group in accordance with S.I. 33. However, there was a general consensus amongst market participants that the date of change in functional currency should have been 1 October 2018. Based on the consensus, the changes in the general pricing power of the functional currency ought to apply from 1 October 2018. The Directors, however, chose to strictly comply with S.I. 33 in 2020.

The Directors in the prior year assessed that the cumulative effects of non-compliance with IAS 21 and its consequent impact on IAS 29 which all could not be accurately ascertained in prior years were in material respects recycled to retained earnings. As a result of the inability to accurately determine the prior year aforementioned specific effects, the cumulative effect arising from applying 1 March 2019 instead of 1 October 2018 as the IAS 29 application date were adjusted against opening equity components as disclosed on the statement of changes in equity prior period numbers. PROSPECTIVE RESTATEMENT IN THE CURRENT YEAR OF A PRIOR PERIOD ERROR ON MEASUREMENT OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS

In prior years, computer software was carried at revalued amounts after initial recognition. However, as per current year assessment, this was noted as an error due to absence of an active market for the computer software from prior years.

The cumulative effects of the prior year revaluations have been corrected prospectively by including the necessary restatement adjustments as part of the current year movements between the opening and closing balances of the affected intangible assets, and related revaluation reserve, deferred tax and retained earnings. Equity component adjustments are disclosed on the statement of changes in equity.

The opening cost and accumulated amortisation for computer software had been overstated by an inflation adjusted amount of ZW$62 million and ZW$835 million respectively. The revaluation reserve thereof had been overstated by ZW$303 million and retained earnings had been understated by ZW$901 million. EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE

Subsequent to year-end, the government introduced various measures to restore confidence, preserve value and restore macroeconomic stability. The measures included directives to banks on lending and interest rate guidelines, introduced the willing-buyer-willing seller exchange rate and also introduced higher capital gains taxation on short-term investments to curb speculative investments.

There has been a significant decline in the ZW$/USD foreign exchange rate from 124:1 as at 28 February 2022 compared to 403:1 as at 19 July 2022.

The above issues are considered to be non-adjusting events for purposes of IAS 10, 'Events after the reporting period' on the basis that the changes were substantially enacted after the end of the 28 February 2022 reporting period.

Original Document

EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:53:02 UTC.

