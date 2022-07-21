Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EHZL   ZW0009012437

ECOCASH HOLDINGS ZIMBABWE LIMITED

(EHZL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
50.84 ZWL   -1.23%
07/06ECOCASH ZIMBABWE : Delay in Publishing FY22 Results
PU
05/24ECOCASH ZIMBABWE : Delay in Publication of FY22 Results
PU
03/23Mobile Money Transaction Fees Set to Go Up
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EcoCash Zimbabwe : FY22 Results & Audit Opinion

07/21/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(formerly Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited)

(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012)

ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437

Audited Abridged Consolidated

Financial Statements

For the year ended 28 February 2022

p w

m

o

e

r

i

e

n

y

g

a

l

p

t

l

e

o

i

p

g

i

l

D

e

ECOC ASH HOLDINGS ZIMBA BW E LIMITED - 20 4 5 / PAGE 1

H I G H L I G H T S

Key Performance Indicators

Revenue

EBITDA

Profit before tax

Total assets

ZW$29.9 billion

ZW$5.4 billion

ZW$3.7 billion

ZW$47.7 billion

26%

50%

405%

12%

DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Miss E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi,

Mr H. Pemhiwa, Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. |

COMPANY SECRETARY: Mrs C.R. Daniels

www.ecocashholdings.co.zw

REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare.

(formerly Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited)

(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437

ECOC ASH HOLDINGS ZIMBA BW E LIMITED - 20 4 5 / PAGE 2

Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements

For the year ended 28 February 2022

Chairperson's statement

INTRODUCTION

The financial year 2022 was yet another turbulent year for the global and local economy on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Though the severity of the pandemic was curtailed through widespread vaccinations, lockdowns, decongestion of offices, and other mitigatory measures, many of our staff, customers, and families were and continue to be impacted. Our business has had to navigate an increasingly difficult local operating environment for the greater part of the year with the depreciation of the local currency, rising inflation, and the re-emergence of the parallel market all creating a cocktail of challenges that are impacting almost every business in the country.

The resilience of our strategy, the commitment of our staff, the support of our stakeholders, and the relevance of our products and services has allowed us to navigate these operational difficulties. We remain committed to providing digital solutions to the evolving needs of our diverse client base by bringing them the convenience they need.

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

The Board has oversight over the regulatory compliance of the Group. The Group continued to comply with all regulatory pronouncements issued throughout the financial year. The growth of our Mobile Money business has been severely constrained due to regulated transaction limits, regulated tariffs, and the continued suspension of some of our revenue-generating services.

OPERATIONS REVIEW

Product innovation remained a key priority and has allowed us to provide relevant digital solutions that address consumer needs. With the continued support of our stakeholders, we have launched several exciting products and solutions that include the automation of merchant settlements, self-care portal for EcoCash reset pin-reset, MARS laboratory tests for Covid-19, Vaya Services Fuel Monitoring, Vaya Smart Security, and improved KaShagi digital loans.

To drive our digital banking model, Steward Bank successfully deployed a new core banking system with enhanced features. Leveraging on the upgrade, our Square banking App was also upgraded as well as the online banking offer. The Bank also complied with the minimum capital requirement set by the regulator within the set timeline of 31 December 2021.

Our drive towards a superior customer experience and service culture saw us continuously invest in products and services designed to bring convenience, especially during the Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions. Following these initiatives, our call centres saw a reduction in call-in traffic by over 90%.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Group's financial results and the commentary have been prepared on an inflation-adjusted basis as required by IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies". Financial statements prepared under the historical cost convention have only been presented as supplementary information. The Directors would like to advise users to exercise caution on their use of these audited abridged consolidated financial statements, due to the material and pervasive impact of the technical difficulties of reporting under International Accounting Standard (IAS) 29.

Despite the challenges prevalent in FY2022, EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited delivered a commendable performance once again, with the Group's revenue closing at ZWL29.9bn, 26% above the financial year 2021 performance of ZWL23.8 billion. The Fintech businesses remained the largest contributor to revenue, at 80% (2021: 77%). The contribution by the Insurtech business was at 14%, a slight decrease from the prior year's 15%, and Vaya Technologies closed the year at a contribution of 6%. Management will continue to adapt business units' operating models to both grow and diversify sources of revenue.

The Group's EBITDA margin improved from 15% to 18% because of the relentless focus on cost optimization. The Group will remain focused on revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and optimization of the balance sheet. During the year, 22% of the debenture holders exercised their option to redeem their debentures early in line with our balance sheet optimization strategy. Foreign currency exchange losses reduced from ZW$6.3 billion in 2021 to ZW$1.2 billion during the current year.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Directors have decided not to declare a dividend for the period under review as they continue to assess the economic environment.

CORPORATE SOCIAL INVESTMENT CAPITAL

Investing in the communities in which we operate and promoting social transformation remains of paramount importance to us. The Group's vision of unlocking digital possibilities for community benefit was executed through the provision of access to world-class education materials through Higher Life Foundation in the past year. Consistent with our aim to provide support for essential health services, we invested in the provision of critical basic and large-scale,high-tech equipment, personal protective equipment, and training of healthcare workers through MARS and Higher Life Foundation.

OUTLOOK

The change in our name from Cassava Smartech to EcoCash Holdings reinforces our desire to use the Ecocash brand, our flagship brand as our primary identity.

The Group is optimistic about the future and will drive financial inclusion by leveraging the power of our digital platforms and partnerships. Our diversified group will continue to produce cutting-edge inclusive solutions and will expand our fintech solutions to agriculture, education, healthcare, and financial services, through the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain, and machine learning.

APPRECIATION

On behalf of the Board, I wish to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to our customers, business partners, and our valued shareholders for their confidence in us, which will be deservedly rewarded over time. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the EcoCash Holdings Board of Directors, employees, management, and executive team for their passion, commitment, and dedication to achieving a high- performance culture and ensuring EcoCash Holdings thrives and continues to grow.

On behalf of the Board

Sherree Shereni

Board Chairperson

7 July 2022

Abridged Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 28 February 2022

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL*

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

Revenue

29,929,399

23,750,299

22,719,851

10,146,386

- Interest revenue calculated using

the effective interest method

2,644,448

855,913

2,079,540

386,701

- Non-interest revenue

27,284,951

22,894,386

20,640,311

9,759,685

Cost of sales and external services

rendered

(8,362,976)

(7,358,171)

(6,404,430)

(3,276,720)

Impairment on financial assets charge:

expected credit loss allowances

on loans and advances to bank

customers

(80,323)

(217,876)

(54,681)

(79,516)

Gross profit

21,486,100

16,174,252

16,260,740

6,790,150

Other income

4,208,620

1,145,694

5,352,888

1,765,868

Other expenses

(1,939,918)

(151,288)

(1,939,918)

(64,787)

General administrative expenses:

(18,487,519)

(17,357,127)

(13,362,273)

(5,814,443)

- Administration expenses

(15,611,883)

(11,752,274)

(12,196,505)

(5,220,465)

- Impairment on financial assets

charge: expected credit loss

allowances on items other than loans

and advances

(816,608)

(265,234)

(595,617)

(99,827)

- Depreciation, amortisation and

impairment

6.1

(2,568,116)

(3,999,055)

(1,210,737)

(345,431)

- Foreign exchange gains / (losses)

arising from items other than

debenture related liabilities

509,088

(1,340,564)

640,586

(148,720)

Marketing and sales expenses

(1,927,823)

(1,557,256)

(1,498,765)

(663,577)

Foreign exchange losses arising from

debenture related liabilities

(1,239,791)

(6,306,249)

(1,061,072)

(2,050,580)

Gain on net monetary position

1,946,604

7,257,608

-

-

Profit / (loss) before net finance costs

4,046,273

(794,366)

3,751,600

(37,369)

Finance income

15,826

13,859

12,800

8,250

Finance costs

(387,917)

(424,045)

(285,470)

(190,506)

Profit / (loss) before taxation

3,674,182

(1,204,552)

3,478,930

(219,625)

Income tax (expense) / credit

(2,344,721)

(527,005)

(1,568,775)

93,280

Profit / (loss) for the year

1,329,461

(1,731,557)

1,910,155

(126,345)

Profit / (loss) for the year

attributable to:

1,329,461

(1,731,557)

1,910,155

(126,345)

Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings

Zimbabwe Limited

1,123,436

(1,488,633)

1,671,487

(227,977)

Non-controlling interest

206,025

(242,924)

238,668

101,632

Other comprehensive income for the

year

Items that may not to be reclassified

to profit or loss

Gain arising on revaluation of

property and equipment

2,115,464

353,509

4,113,592

3,033,510

Taxation effect of other

comprehensive income

(525,779)

(82,507)

(1,000,917)

(729,159)

Other comprehensive income for the

year, net of tax

1,589,685

271,002

3,112,675

2,304,351

Total comprehensive income / (loss)

for the year

2,919,146

(1,460,555)

5,022,830

2,178,006

Other comprehensive income

attributable to:

Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings

Zimbabwe Limited

1,587,324

266,693

3,101,373

2,281,953

Non-controlling interest

2,361

4,309

11,302

22,398

1,589,685

271,002

3,112,675

2,304,351

Total comprehensive income / (loss)

attributable to:

Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings

Zimbabwe Limited

2,710,760

(1,221,940)

4,772,860

2,053,976

Non-controlling interest

208,386

(238,615)

249,970

124,030

2,919,146

(1,460,555)

5,022,830

2,178,006

Basic and diluted earnings / (loss)

per share (ZW$)

6.2

0.434

(0.575)

0.645

(0.088)

*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.

DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Miss E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi, Mr H. Pemhiwa,

www.ecocashholdings.co.zw

Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. | REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare.

(formerly Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited)

(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437

Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 28 February 2022

Abridged Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 28 February 2022

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL*

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

ASSETS

Intangible assets

2,971,619

2,224,627

684,994

639,883

Property and equipment

9,678,409

7,616,656

8,490,288

3,966,786

Right of use assets

143,562

367,637

43,306

37,162

Investment properties

1,888,757

1,819,560

1,888,757

1,095,410

Inventory

790,589

1,501,181

115,592

372,613

Current tax assets

-

108,428

-

65,276

Amounts owed by related party

companies

120,284

137,271

120,284

82,640

Trade and other receivables

6,886,411

6,458,190

5,953,961

3,174,773

Loans and advances to bank

customers

6,681,503

2,653,500

6,681,503

1,597,458

Treasury bills and government

bonds

5,843,761

1,666,286

5,843,761

1,003,136

Financial assets at fair value through

profit and loss

8

6,108,898

1,802,898

6,108,898

1,085,379

Assets held for sale

522

2,443

522

1,471

Mobile money trust bank balances -

restricted balances

7

5,413,786

7,033,279

5,413,786

4,234,169

Cash and cash equivalents

1,211,899

9,420,502

1,211,899

5,671,323

Total assets

47,740,000

42,812,458

42,557,551

23,027,479

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Share capital and share premium

142,586

142,586

2,591

2,591

(Accumulated losses) / retained

earnings

(3,072,831)

(5,109,682)

1,229,712

(465,081)

Other reserves

14,568,034

13,357,727

5,902,755

3,116,902

Equity attributable to owners

of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe

Limited

11,637,789

8,390,631

7,135,058

2,654,412

Non-controlling interest

(30,887)

(239,273)

400,432

150,462

Total equity

11,606,902

8,151,358

7,535,490

2,804,874

Liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

2,224,065

1,154,873

1,498,199

458,672

Lease liabilities

61,120

73,943

61,120

44,515

Provisions

1,482,966

502,545

1,470,349

299,492

Current tax liability

103,635

-

96,625

-

Loans and borrowings

9

4,065,749

-

4,065,749

-

Amounts owed to related party

companies

4,247,740

8,664,173

4,247,740

5,215,998

Trade and other payables

5,764,196

5,267,907

5,398,652

2,766,973

Mobile money trust liabilities

7

5,413,786

7,033,279

5,413,786

4,234,169

Deposits due to banks and

customers

12,769,841

11,964,380

12,769,841

7,202,786

Total liabilities

36,133,098

34,661,100

35,022,061

20,222,605

Total equity and liabilities

47,740,000

42,812,458

42,557,551

23,027,479

Abridged Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the year ended 28 February 2022

INFLATION ADJUSTED

Share

Attributable

capital

Other

to equity

Non-

and share

Retained

reserves

holders of

controlling

premium

earnings

(Note 23)

the entity

interest

Total

ZW$'000

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

Balance at 1 March 2020

116,159

843,672

8,285,372

9,245,203

(658)

9,244,545

Loss for the year

-

(1,488,633)

-

(1,488,633)

(242,924)

(1,731,557)

Other comprehensive

income:

-

-

266,693

266,693

4,309

271,002

Revaluation of property

and equipment and

intangible assets

-

-

349,200

349,200

4,309

353,509

Taxation effect of other

comprehensive income

-

-

(82,507)

(82,507)

-

(82,507)

Total comprehensive

income

-

(1,488,633)

266,693

(1,221,940)

(238,615)

(1,460,555)

Transfers within and out of

reserves

26,427

(4,464,721)

4,805,662

367,368

-

367,368

Purchase of treasury shares

-

-

(7,192)

(7,192)

-

(7,192)

Reclassification

-

-

(14,136)

(14,136)

-

(14,136)

Restatement of ECL &

right of use asset opening

balances

-

171,033

-

171,033

-

171,033

Impact of change in IAS 29

applicable start date

26,427

(4,635,754)

4,826,990

217,663

-

217,663

Balance at

28 February 2021

142,586

(5,109,682)

13,357,727

8,390,631

(239,273)

8,151,358

Profit for the year

-

1,123,436

-

1,123,436

206,025

1,329,461

Other comprehensive

income

-

-

1,587,324

1,587,324

2,361

1,589,685

Revaluation of property

and equipment

-

-

2,113,103

2,113,103

2,361

2,115,464

Taxation effect of other

comprehensive income

-

-

(525,779)

(525,779)

-

(525,779)

Total comprehensive

income

-

1,123,436

1,587,324

2,710,760

208,386

2,919,146

Transfers within and out of

reserves

-

913,415

(377,017)

536,398

-

536,398

Purchase of treasury shares

-

-

(74,232)

(74,232)

-

(74,232)

Impact of change in

measurement model of

intangible assets to cost

model (Note 12)

-

901,467

(302,785)

598,682

-

598,682

Restatement of equities at

fair value through profit or

loss

-

11,948

-

11,948

-

11,948

Balance at

28 February 2022

142,586

(3,072,831)

14,568,034

11,637,789

(30,887)

11,606,902

ECOC ASH HOLDINGS ZIMBA BW E LIMITED - 20 4 5 / PAGE 3

*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.

Abridged Consolidated Statement of Cashflows

For the year ended 28 February 2022

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL*

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

Operating activities

Cash generated from operations

27.2

4,596,175

1,193,178

6,211,288

9,161,668

Income tax paid

27.3

(1,977,836)

(778,489)

(1,295,399)

(434,015)

Net cash flows generated from

operating activities

2,618,339

414,689

4,915,889

8,727,653

Investing activities

Finance income received

4

15,826

13,859

12,800

8,250

Acquisition of intangible assets

13

(455,459)

(71,614)

(397,774)

(147,797)

Net acquisition of financial assets at

fair value through profit or loss

16

(1,035,202)

(439,394)

(790,417)

(165,977)

Net (acquisition) / disposal of

treasury bill and government bonds

15.1

(8,696,473)

2,118,192

(5,086,146)

(64,704)

Proceeds from disposal of assets

held for sale

2,045

10,074

1,372

2,610

Purchase of property and equipment

10

(1,787,045)

(879,392)

(1,552,550)

(489,468)

Proceeds on disposal of property

and equipment

9,655

362

321

162

Net cash (utilised in) / generated

from investing activities

(11,946,653)

752,087

(7,812,394)

(856,924)

Financing activities

Finance costs paid

5

(387,917)

(424,045)

(285,470)

(190,506)

Repayment of lease liabilities

32.1

(37,633)

(33,163)

(27,162)

(20,112)

Purchase of treasury shares

(74,232)

(7,192)

(70,670)

(3,856)

Net cashflows utilised in financing

activities

(499,782)

(464,400)

(383,302)

(214,474)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash

and cash equivalents

(9,828,096)

702,376

(3,279,807)

7,656,255

Cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of the year

16,453,781

15,751,405

9,905,492

2,249,237

Cash and cash equivalents at the

end of the year

27.4

6,625,685

16,453,781

6,625,685

9,905,492

Comprising:

Cash and cash equivalents -

restricted

5,413,786

7,033,279

5,413,786

4,234,169

Cash and cash equivalents -

unrestricted

1,211,899

9,420,502

1,211,899

5,671,323

Cash and cash equivalents at the

end of the year

6,625,685

16,453,781

6,625,685

9,905,492

*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.

HISTORICAL*

Share capital

Other

Attributable

Non-

to equity

and share

Retained

reserves

controlling

premium

earnings

(Note 23)

holders of

interest

Total

the entity

ZW$'000

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

Balance at 1 March 2020

2,591

(251,127)

839,591

591,055

26,432

617,487

(Loss) / profit for the year

-

(227,977)

-

(227,977)

101,632

(126,345)

Other comprehensive

income:

-

-

2,281,953

2,281,953

22,398

2,304,351

Revaluation of property

and equipment and

intangible assets

-

-

3,011,112

3,011,112

22,398

3,033,510

Taxation effect of other

comprehensive income

-

-

(729,159)

(729,159)

-

(729,159)

Total comprehensive

income

-

(227,977)

2,281,953

2,053,976

124,030

2,178,006

Transfers within and out of

reserves

-

14,023

(4,642)

9,381

-

9,381

Purchase of treasury shares

-

-

(3,856)

(3,856)

-

(3,856)

Reclassification

-

(1,021)

(786)

(1,807)

-

(1,807)

Restatement of ECL &

right of use asset opening

balances

-

15,044

-

15,044

-

15,044

Balance at

28 February 2021

2,591

(465,081)

3,116,902

2,654,412

150,462

2,804,874

Profit for the year

-

1,671,487

-

1,671,487

238,668

1,910,155

Other comprehensive

income

-

-

3,101,373

3,101,373

11,302

3,112,675

Revaluation of property

and equipment

-

-

4,102,290

4,102,290

11,302

4,113,592

Taxation effect of other

comprehensive income

-

-

(1,000,917)

(1,000,917)

-

(1,000,917)

Total comprehensive

income

-

1,671,487

3,101,373

4,772,860

249,970

5,022,830

Transfers within and out of

reserves

-

23,306

(315,520)

(292,214)

-

(292,214)

Purchase of treasury shares

-

-

(70,670)

(70,670)

-

(70,670)

Impact of change in

measurement model of

intangible assets to cost

model (Note 12)

-

11,383

(244,850)

(233,467)

-

(233,467)

Restatement of equities at

fair value through profit or

loss

-

11,923

-

11,923

-

11,923

Balance at

28 February 2022

2,591

1,229,712

5,902,755

7,135,058

400,432

7,535,490

*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.

DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Miss E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi, Mr H. Pemhiwa,

www.ecocashholdings.co.zw

Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. | REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare.

(formerly Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited)

(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437

Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 28 February 2022

Abridged Consolidated Segment Information

For the year ended 28 February 2022

INFLATION ADJUSTED

Adjustment

Mobile

Digital

Journal &

Money

Banking

InsurTech

Other

Eliminations

Total

ZW$'000 ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$ '000

ZW$'000

For the year ended 28

February 2022

Revenue

17,312,761

5,158,497

4,206,553

1,672,994

(1,065,854)

27,284,951

Interest income from

banking operations

-

2,644,448

-

-

-

2,644,448

Finance costs

(171,875)

(8,218)

(96,393)

(532,987)

421,556

(387,917)

Fair value adjustments on

financial assets

1,341,203

465,542

2,470,375

190,617

(789,468)

3,678,269

Depreciation, amortisation

and impairment

(1,033,903)

(918,611)

(289,552)

(326,050)

-

(2,568,116)

Segment profit / (loss)

2,230,192

976,155

1,765,695

(3,642,581)

-

1,329,461

Segment assets

15,936,208

28,751,016

6,464,174

20,102,451

(23,513,849)

47,740,000

Segment liabilities

8,850,575

19,924,693

2,798,131

10,353,928

(5,794,229)

36,133,098

Analysis of additions

during the year

Additions to property and

equipment

342,173

1,384,094

40,759

20,019

-

1,787,045

Additions to intangible

assets

-

416,414

39,045

-

-

455,459

Additions to investment

properties

-

53,494

-

-

-

53,494

For the year ended 28

February 2021

Revenue

14,281,351

4,148,428

3,668,742

1,705,962

(910,097)

22,894,386

Interest income from

banking operations

-

855,913

-

-

-

855,913

Finance costs

(160,051)

(13,360)

(25,619)

(317,536)

92,521

(424,045)

Fair value adjustments on

financial assets

76,089

-

983,169

-

(146,538)

912,720

Depreciation, amortisation

and impairment

(606,934)

(2,817,256)

(239,760)

(335,105)

-

(3,999,055)

Segment profit / (loss)

968,715

(1,500,532)

(2,209,961)

1,010,221

-

(1,731,557)

Segment assets

16,631,557

22,877,491

4,308,562

19,477,578

(20,482,730)

42,812,458

Segment liabilities

12,288,086

19,042,974

2,431,308

6,635,709

(5,736,977)

34,661,100

Analysis of additions

during the year

Additions to property and

equipment

346,524

367,106

18,934

146,828

-

879,392

Additions to intangible

assets

-

62,925

-

8,689

-

71,614

Additions to investment

properties

-

781,213

-

-

-

781,213

HISTORICAL*

Adjustment

Mobile

Digital

Journal &

Money

Banking

InsurTech

Other

Eliminations

Total

ZW$'000 ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$ '000

ZW$'000

For the year ended 28

February 2022

Revenue

13,086,617

3,957,047

3,114,557

1,285,480

(803,390)

20,640,311

Interest income from

banking operations

-

2,079,540

-

-

-

2,079,540

Finance costs

(124,552)

(5,938)

(73,158)

(407,090)

325,268

(285,470)

Fair value adjustments on

financial assets

1,562,061

579,780

2,651,356

167,626

(739,790)

4,221,033

Depreciation, amortisation

and impairment

(603,239)

(359,257)

(174,779)

(73,462)

-

(1,210,737)

Segment profit / (loss)

3,123,049

2,041,994

1,971,077

(5,225,965)

-

1,910,155

Segment assets

15,070,757

26,118,059

3,304,128

6,974,117

(8,909,510)

42,557,551

Segment liabilities

8,551,725

19,184,442

2,390,109

10,690,015

(5,794,230)

35,022,061

Analysis of additions

during the year

Additions to property and

equipment

267,178

1,238,040

32,464

14,868

-

1,552,550

Additions to intangible

assets

-

365,797

31,977

-

-

397,774

Additions to investment

properties

-

40,792

-

-

-

40,792

For the year ended 28

February 2021

Revenue

5,886,788

1,835,170

1,649,673

758,881

(370,827)

9,759,685

Interest income from

banking operations

-

386,701

-

-

-

386,701

Finance costs

(73,323)

(4,394)

(11,456)

(142,320)

40,987

(190,506)

Fair value adjustments on

financial assets

45,807

-

799,113

-

(61,933)

782,987

Depreciation, amortisation

and impairment

(87,392)

(187,686)

(38,522)

(31,831)

-

(345,431)

Segment profit / (loss)

583,185

386,423

884,372

(1,980,325)

-

(126,345)

Segment assets

9,452,375

12,688,621

2,390,587

2,283,217

(3,787,321)

23,027,479

Segment liabilities

7,321,041

11,348,555

1,076,252

3,930,524

(3,453,767)

20,222,605

Analysis of additions

during the year

Additions to property and

equipment

257,366

175,246

7,124

49,732

-

489,468

Additions to intangible

assets

-

146,222

-

1,575

-

147,797

Additions to investment

properties

-

36,192

-

-

-

36,192

*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.

Notes to the abridged consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 28 February 2022

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited ("EHZL" or "the Company") and its subsidiaries were demerged from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited ("EWZL"), effective 1 November 2018.

These consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively "the Group" and individually the "Group companies"). The Group's subsidiaries and main activities are as follows:

  • EcoCash (Private) Limited - (mobile money transfer and payments services);
  • Steward Bank Limited - (digital commercial bank);
  • Econet Life (Private) Limited - (mobile based funeral and life assurance company)
  • Econet Insurance (Private) Limited - (short-term insurance company);
  • Econet Services (Private) Limited - (On-demand services, e-commerce, farming technology and digital education services);
  • Maisha Health Fund (Private) Limited - (medical aid service provider); and
  • MARS (Private) Limited - (medical air and road rescue services).

EHZL and its subsidiaries are incorporated in Zimbabwe. EHZL's registered office is 1906 Liberation Legacy Way (formerly Borrowdale Road), Harare. The ultimate holding company for the Group is Econet Global Limited, which is registered in Mauritius.

Notes to the abridged consolidated financial statements (continued)

4

1.

GENERAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

20 4 5 / PAGE

-

These abridged consolidated financial statements are presented in Zimbabwe Dollars ("ZW$"), which

E LIMITED

is the functional and presentation currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group's

entities operate.

BW

ZIMBA

The historical results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the Public Accountants

HOLDINGS

and Auditors Board ("PAAB") recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The inflation adjusted

results represent the primary financial information required by International Accounting Standard (IAS) 29

ASH

and these have been subjected to an audit by the auditors.

ECOC

2.

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

The abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the recognition

and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), as issued by the

International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and interpretations developed and issued by the

International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretations Committee ("IFRS IC") except for non-

compliance with IAS 21, 'The effects of foreign exchange rates' and IAS 16, 'Property, plant and equipment'

and current year non-complianceswith IAS 29, 'Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies' and

IFRS 13, 'Fair value measurement'. Consequently, the Directors advise users of these abridged consolidated

financial statements to exercise caution.

The underlying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the disclosure

requirements of the Securities and Exchange (Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listings Requirements) Rules

2019, the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), the Banking Act (Chapter 24:20), the

Insurance Act (Chapter 24:07), the Medical Services Act (Chapter 15:13), and related regulations.

These abridged consolidated financial statements do not include all of the information and disclosures

required to fully comply with IFRSs and should be read in conjunction with the Group's complete

consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2022, which are available for inspection

at the Company's registered office.

3.

ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The principal accounting policies of the Group have been applied consistently in all material respects with

those of the previous period, unless otherwise stated and except for the adoption of new standards and

amendments that became effective for the year ended 28 February 2022.

3.1

Application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies

In the current year, because it is still reporting in the currency of a hyperinflationary environment, the

Group has applied the requirements of IAS 29 and is presenting inflation adjusted consolidated financial

statements as its primary financial statements.

The PAAB issued Pronouncement 01/2019 in October 2019 prescribing application of inflation accounting

for reporting periods ended on or after 1 July 2019. Historical cost financial results have been presented

as supplementary information, and the auditors have not expressed an opinion on those historical results.

The conversion factors used to restate the underlying historical numbers for the consolidated financial

statements for the year ended 28 February 2022 are as follows;

CPI Index

Conversion Factor

28 February 2022

4,483.06

1.00

28 February 2021

2,698.89

1.66

1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022 Average

3,415.67

1.31

1 March 2020 to 28 February 2021 Average

1,921.05

1.40

Non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at historic cost have been restated to reflect the change in the general price index from 1 October 2018 to the end of the reporting period. Monetary assets and liabilities, and non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at revalued amounts have not been restated as they are presented at the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Items recognised in the statement of profit or loss have been restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the transactions were initially earned or incurred. A net monetary adjustment was recognised in the statement of profit or loss. All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting period. This prospective change in IAS 29 application start date has been detailed in Note 10.

4. AUDIT OPINION

The abridged consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the complete set of audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2022 which have been audited by Deloitte & Touche in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and a modified opinion has been issued thereon. This opinion carries an adverse opinion with respect to;

  • Unresolved matters from the prior year ended 28 February 2021 with carryover effects on the year ended 28 February 2022 and impact on comparability.
  • Non-compliancewith IFRS 13, 'Fair value measurement' in determining of the value of Investment property, the property and equipment and unquoted investments measured at fair value through profit or loss.
  • Non-compliancewith IAS 8, 'Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors' on comparative information; prospective restatement in the current year of a prior period error on measurement of intangible assets.
  • Non-compliancewith IAS 1, 'Presentation of Financial Statements' due to inability to separately present gross exchange gains and gross exchange losses for the banking subsidiary.

The auditor's report contains the following key audit matters;

  • Valuation of suspense accounts.
  • Interest and non-interest income recognition.

The Auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements is available for inspection at the Company's registered office and on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange website. The engagement partner responsible for the audit was Mr Lawrence Nyajeka, PAAB Practice Certificate number 0598.

5. INTERPRETATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED UNDER HYPERINFLATIONARY CONDITIONS

In as much as all reasonable care and attention has been taken by the Directors to present information that is meaningful and relevant to the users of the financial statements, it is not always possible to present this information in a way that is not contradictory to International Financial Reporting Standards when reporting is impacted by multiple factors in the environment, including but not limited to the legislative framework and economic variables affecting companies operating in Zimbabwe. This has resulted in certain qualifications to these financial statements. Economic variables changed at an extremely fast pace during the period under consideration. These circumstances require care and attention by users of financial statements in their interpretation of financial information presented under such conditions.

DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Miss E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi, Mr H. Pemhiwa,

www.ecocashholdings.co.zw

Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. | REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare.

( f o r m e r l y C a s s a v a S m a r t e c h Z i m b a b w e L i m i t e d )

(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437

ECOC ASH HOLDINGS ZIMBA BW E LIMITED - 20 4 5 / PAGE 5

Notes to the abridged consolidated financial statements (continued)

6

OTHER INFORMATION

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL*

2022

2021

2022

2021

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

6.1

Depreciation, impairment and amortisation

of property, equipment and intangible assets

(2,568,116)

(3,999,055)

(1,210,737)

(345,431)

6.2

Earnings / (losses) per share

Weighted number of ordinary shares for the

purposes of basic and diluted earnings per

share calculation ('000)

2,590,577

2,590,577

2,590,577

2,590,577

Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share

(ZW$)

0.434

(0.575)

0.645

(0.088)

Headline earnings / (loss) per share (ZW$)

0.509

0.242

0.649

(0.081)

Reconciliation of profits / losses for headline

earnings per share

Profit / (loss) for the year attributable to

ordinary shareholders

1,123,436

(1,488,633)

1,671,487

(227,977)

Adjustment for capital items (net of taxation):

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

1,941

8

1,402

2,153

Impairment of property and equipment

17,653

10,621

5,638

11,470

Impairment of intangible assets

174,295

11,209

2,820

3,351

Headline earnings / (loss) attributable to

ordinary shareholders

1,317,325

(1,466,796)

1,681,347

(211,003)

6.3

Commitments for capital expenditure

Authorised and contracted for

2,242,504

4,462,767

1,950,324

637,265

Authorised and not contracted for

171,338

6,744,461

103,149

963,082

*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.

The capital expenditure is to be financed from internal cash generation, extended supplier credits and bank credit.

  1. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - Mobile Money Trust Bank and Liabilities Balances
    "Mobile money trust bank balances - restricted balances" and "Mobile money trust liabilities" represent restricted and reserved cash balances held in trust for the EcoCash customers.
  2. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
    Financial instruments are disclosed in the abridged consolidated statement of financial position at their carrying amount which approximates their respective fair value.
    Fair value hierarchy
    The Group is guided by the following hierarchy as fair value measurement criteria for assets measured using the fair value model. The hierarchy levels 1 to 3 are based on the degree to which the fair value is observable:
    • Level 1: quoted (unadjusted) prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities
    • Level 2: other techniques for which all inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly; and
    • Level 3: techniques which use inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value that are not based on observable market data.

INFLATION ADJUSTED

Total

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

At 28 February 2022

Investment in financial assets

6,108,898

5,943,022

-

165,876

6,108,898

5,943,022

-

165,876

At 28 February 2021

Investment in financial assets

1,802,898

1,684,318

-

118,580

1,802,898

1,684,318

-

118,580

HISTORICAL*

Total

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

At 28 February 2022

Investment in financial assets

6,108,898

5,943,022

-

165,876

6,108,898

5,943,022

-

165,876

At 28 February 2021

Investment in financial assets

1,085,379

1,013,992

-

71,387

1,085,379

1,013,992

-

71,387

  1. LOANS AND BORROWINGS
    The Group entered into a scrip loan agreement during the year and the loan matures in two years. The loan was received as equities in a listed entity and are repayable in equal number of the same equities received. The fair value movements on the equities are reported as other expenses. This loan is unsecured.
  2. GOING CONCERN
    The Board regularly considers and records the facts and assumptions on which it relies to conclude that EcoCash Holdings will continue in operational existence into the foreseeable future at each reporting date.
    We continually evaluate the impact of the pandemic on our business over the short to medium term. The going concern assessment has been extended for the 12-month period commencing from the date of approval of these consolidated financial statements for issue and incorporated all available information on the operating environment and future risks and uncertainties on which sensitivity analysis were also made.

Notes to the abridged consolidated financial statements (continued)

  1. GOING CONCERN (CONTINUED)
    The fintech business unit, which is the Group's largest operating unit, constitutes about 80% of the total Group revenue. Within the fintech business unit, 72% of the revenue comes from the mobile money business unit, Ecocash and an analysis has been made on both the ability of the Group and the biggest cash generating unit, Ecocash, to continue as going concerns.
    Macroeconomic uncertainties characterised by hyperinflation, rapid changes in policies and challenges in accessing foreign currency as well as global and local uncertainties created by the rollover impact of COVID-19 have resulted in a challenging operating environment for the Group. The Group will continue to adopt mitigatory measures, within the bounds of the country's laws, to minimise the adverse impacts of the challenging operating environment.
    ZW$3.3 billion of the related party payables relate to debentures balances which were assumed pursuant to the demerger of the Group from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited on 1 November 2018. The Group's 50% share of the 904 778 710 (2021: 1 166 906 618) unsecured redeemable debentures with an annual compounding coupon rate of 5% were issued at a subscription price of 4.665 US cents per debenture and these are accounted for as a long-term related party payable. The obligation is denominated in United States dollar and as such subject to exchange rate revaluation. Significant exchange rate movements have been experienced in the economy during the reporting period under review. As at 28 February 2022 the Group recorded exchange losses amounting to ZW$1.2 billion (2021: ZW$6.3 billion). The related party payable together with the accrued interest will mature in April 2023. Given the impact of the exchange rate fluctuations on the business performance, during the current financial year, a call was made to debenture holders for early redemption and 22% of debenture holders exercised the option. The Group will continue to implement measures to mitigate against exchange risk and strengthen performance.
    The Directors have assessed the ability of the Group to continue operating as a going concern for the 12 months period subsequent to the date of authorisation of the financial statements. The Directors believe that the preparation of these financial statements on a going concern basis remains appropriate as the Group's largest operating unit will continue to deliver positive results, comply with all capital ratios and the current capital requirements have been met.
  2. CHANGE IN APPLICATION DATE OF IAS 29 - FINANCIAL REPORTING IN HYPERINFLATIONARY ECONOMIES
    In February 2019, the Government of Zimbabwe issued Statutory Instrument (S.I.) 33 of 2019 which, among other things, prescribed parity between the US dollar and local mediums of exchange as at and up to the effective date of 22 February 2019 for accounting and other purposes. S.I. 33 also prescribed the manner in which certain balances were to be treated as a consequence of the recognition of the RTGS dollar / ZW dollar as currency in Zimbabwe. In our opinion and based on the guidance issued by the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB), the change in functional currency translation guidelines prescribed by S.I. 33 and adopted in preparing the consolidated financial statements for prior years to comply with statutory requirements were contrary to the provisions of IAS 21, 'The effects of changes in foreign exchange rates'.
    In financial year 2020, the factors and characteristics to apply IAS 29, 'Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies' were met in Zimbabwe. As a result, the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) pronounced that entities reporting in Zimbabwe were required to apply the requirements of IAS 29 for reporting periods ended on or after 1 July 2019. Consequently, 2020 consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with IAS 29 as if the economy had been hyperinflationary from 1 March 2019. The Group adopted 1 March 2019 to apply IAS 29 as it was the commencement date of the prior year financial year and the immediate date after the adoption of the Zimbabwe dollar as the functional and reporting currency by the Group in accordance with S.I. 33. However, there was a general consensus amongst market participants that the date of change in functional currency should have been 1 October 2018. Based on the consensus, the changes in the general pricing power of the functional currency ought to apply from 1 October 2018. The Directors, however, chose to strictly comply with S.I. 33 in 2020.
    The Directors in the prior year assessed that the cumulative effects of non-compliance with IAS 21 and its consequent impact on IAS 29 which all could not be accurately ascertained in prior years were in material respects recycled to retained earnings. As a result of the inability to accurately determine the prior year aforementioned specific effects, the cumulative effect arising from applying 1 March 2019 instead of 1 October 2018 as the IAS 29 application date were adjusted against opening equity components as disclosed on the statement of changes in equity prior period numbers.
  3. PROSPECTIVE RESTATEMENT IN THE CURRENT YEAR OF A PRIOR PERIOD ERROR ON MEASUREMENT OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS
    In prior years, computer software was carried at revalued amounts after initial recognition. However, as per current year assessment, this was noted as an error due to absence of an active market for the computer software from prior years.
    The cumulative effects of the prior year revaluations have been corrected prospectively by including the necessary restatement adjustments as part of the current year movements between the opening and closing balances of the affected intangible assets, and related revaluation reserve, deferred tax and retained earnings. Equity component adjustments are disclosed on the statement of changes in equity.
    The opening cost and accumulated amortisation for computer software had been overstated by an inflation adjusted amount of ZW$62 million and ZW$835 million respectively. The revaluation reserve thereof had been overstated by ZW$303 million and retained earnings had been understated by ZW$901 million.
  4. EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE
    Subsequent to year-end, the government introduced various measures to restore confidence, preserve value and restore macroeconomic stability. The measures included directives to banks on lending and interest rate guidelines, introduced the willing-buyer-willing seller exchange rate and also introduced higher capital gains taxation on short-term investments to curb speculative investments.
    There has been a significant decline in the ZW$/USD foreign exchange rate from 124:1 as at 28 February 2022 compared to 403:1 as at 19 July 2022.
    The above issues are considered to be non-adjusting events for purposes of IAS 10, 'Events after the reporting period' on the basis that the changes were substantially enacted after the end of the 28 February 2022 reporting period.

DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Miss E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi, Mr H. Pemhiwa,

www.ecocashholdings.co.zw

Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. | REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ECOCASH HOLDINGS ZIMBABWE LIMITED
07/06ECOCASH ZIMBABWE : Delay in Publishing FY22 Results
PU
05/24ECOCASH ZIMBABWE : Delay in Publication of FY22 Results
PU
03/23Mobile Money Transaction Fees Set to Go Up
AQ
03/04CASSAVA SMARTECH ZIMBABWE : Change of Name Notice
PU
01/31CASSAVA SMARTECH ZIMBABWE : Trading Update
PU
2021Cassava Smartech and Comviva win Silver in Two categories at Emerging Payments Awards
AQ
2021Cassava Smartech and Comviva win Silver in Two categories at Emerging Payments Awards C..
AQ
2021Cassava Smartech's Insurtech Revenue Up 15 Percent
AQ
2021CASSAVA SMARTECH ZIMBABWE : Revenue Diversification Pays Off for Cassava Smartech
AQ
2021CASSAVA SMARTECH ZIMBABWE : ZSE Lifts Cassava Trading Suspension
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 965 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net income 2021 -228 M -0,71 M -0,71 M
Net cash 2021 5 671 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -121x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 132 B 408 M 408 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,43x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ECOCASH HOLDINGS ZIMBABWE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 50,84
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Edmore Chibi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theresa Nyemba Executive Director & Finance Director
Sherree Gladys Shereni Chairman
Darlington T. Mandivenga Non-Executive Director
Hardy Pemhiwa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOCASH HOLDINGS ZIMBABWE LIMITED25.06%408
FISERV, INC.-6.00%63 062
BLOCK, INC.-57.12%40 537
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-12.51%33 298
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.10%16 949
NEXI S.P.A-40.54%11 169