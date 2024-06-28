(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012)
Audited Abridged
Consolidated Financial Statements
for the year ended 29 February 2024
H I G H L I G H T S
Revenue
Increased by
64%
ZW$875 billion
Key Performance Indicators (Continuing Operations)
Gross Profit
Profit after Tax
Basic earnings per share
Increased by
Increased by
Increased by
63%
423%
357%
ZW$758 billion
ZW$287 billion
ZW$88.17
Digitally
Empowering
People
F I NT E C H
DIGITAL PLATFORMS
INSURTECH
Chairperson's statement
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
FY24 was a pivotal year for EcoCash Holdings, characterized by a drive to consolidate and expand our services, building on the efforts and achievements of the preceding year. During the year, EcoCash Holdings navigated a dynamic operating environment characterized by evolving market trends and regulatory changes. We remained agile and adaptive, capitalizing on emerging opportunities while addressing challenges to sustain our leadership in the digital financial services sector. Our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions and customer- centric services has positioned us at the forefront of the evolving digital financial landscape.
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Scheme of Reconstruction
The EGM to consider and approve the proposed scheme of reconstruction was held on the 17th of April 2024. The shareholders approved the scheme of reconstruction where all non-banking assets will be transferred from EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited. The Scheme of Reconstruction will not result in the delisting of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.
Subject to regulatory approval, only the banking unit, Steward Bank, will remain under EcoCash Holdings and has been classified as Continuing Operations in the audited Financials under review. Businesses transferring to Econet have been classified as Discontinuing Operations and are shown separately in the Financial Statements in line with IFRS 5 "Non- current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations".
OPERATIONS REVIEW
Continuing Operations
Digital Banking
The financial year under review reflects a decade of Steward Bank promoting digital financial inclusion through pioneering products and services in the Zimbabwean market. The bank has been at the forefront of competitiveness in the banking industry pushing boundaries to provide innovative banking solutions.
The banking services division has observed considerable growth in the adoption of USD banking services. Notably, VISA card transaction values achieved a 115% increase affirming the bank's position as a market leader.
The increasing prevalence of USD transactions in the economy has been followed by considerable growth in FCA accounts. To further enhance the USD banking experience for customers, Steward Bank introduced
the FCA Debit card, providing added convenience for local USD transactions. This addition aligns with our commitment to offering seamless and accessible banking services. The Point of Sale (POS) network saw improved devices distributed throughout our network of merchant partners for acquiring both local currency and USD transactions on the same POS device.
The launch of the Agent Portal to support the agency banking model during the year has significantly improved access for Steward Bank customers. With the integration of USSD services, the Agent Portal enables customers to access banking services through a simple mobile device, expanding the reach of our services to 130 locations and improving customer experience.
Steward Bank is fully compliant with the Tier 1 capital requirements prescribed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
Discontinued Operations
Mobile Money
The mobile money business experienced consistent growth in customer base, transaction volumes and values particularly for USD transactions, due to the efficient distribution network, enhanced customer experience, and sustained innovation. EcoCash also reintroduced Kashagi loans in USD, making the loan application process instant and hassle-free. The mobile money partnership network expanded significantly, enabling various sectors such as agriculture, corporates, NGOs, and pensions to process payroll and cash disbursements conveniently. Integration of USD payments rails with partners and banking institutions further strengthened EcoCash's value proposition, providing customers with a wider range of services and benefits.
Insurtech
EcoSure, the life insurance division, witnessed growth in the core funeral value proposition and relaunched the "Enda Education Cover" to provide comprehensive coverage for your child's education in case of unfortunate events. The year saw the introduction of "Airtime Cover," a unique bundled product that bundles airtime and data purchases with life insurance cover. The company has seen significant growth in USD policies, on account of synergies realized from the uptake of the USD EcoCash wallet.
The short-term insurance business, Moovah, has forged strategic partnerships to enhance the efficiency of insurance claim resolutions, particularly for vehicles. The number of customer touch points for vehicle insurance has increased from 150 to 250 by the end of FY24, resulting in an increase of our market share. The goal is to provide exceptional service standards and convenience for our customers, with partnerships benefiting key sectors such as mining, manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture.
Other business segments
Vaya Technologies has focused on nurturing anchor businesses in Healthtech, Agritech, and On-Demand Services. They have expanded their offerings and delivered innovative solutions in these sectors. One of Vaya Technologies' recent launches, 'Asset Track,' is an IoT-powered solution that has contributed to a 32% growth in connections. Vaya Technologies is committed to enhancing and optimizing products and services in these sectors, driven by a strong belief in the potential and opportunities they offer.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
On the 5th of April 2024, Statutory Instrument 60 of 2024 was gazetted where the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe issued a new currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), which replaced the Zimbabwe Dollar. This report has been presented in ZW$ which is the reporting currency for the year ended 29 February 2024.
The report of the Directors is based on inflation- adjusted financial statements, which are the primary financial statements. Historical financial statements have been presented as supplementary information. To comply with International Accounting Standard 29
- Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies (IAS 29) in the preparation of our financial statements, the Group estimated and applied inflation rates for the year ended 29 February 2024 based on the Total Consumption Poverty Line published by ZIMSTAT. The Directors caution users of the financial statements on the usefulness of these reported inflation -adjusted financial results, in light of distortions that arise when reporting in a hyperinflationary economy.
The results for Ecocash Holdings continuing operations exclude the businesses transferring to EWZL in line with IFRS 5 "Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and discontinued operations.
EcoCash Holdings recorded revenue of ZW$874.7 billion for the period, a 64% increase from the prior period's ZW$534.1 billion. Profit for the year was ZW$287.3 billion, a 423% increase from prior year loss of ZW$89 billion. Foreign exchange losses from debentures reduced by 40% compared to prior year following the settlement of the debentures during the year. The Group is confident that the Bank's contribution will grow next year on the back of the Bank's diversification strategy.
The loss for the year from discontinued operations was ZW$42.1 billion, a reduction from the previous year's position of ZW$151.6 billion due to the cost optimisation that increased operational efficiencies.
The business continues to leverage on technology to strengthen the control environment in line with the combined assurance model.
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
The Directors have decided not to declare a dividend for the period under review as they continue to assess the economic environment.
SUSTAINABILITY
The Group maintains a steadfast dedication to upholding the principles of the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") protocol. This dedication aligns with internationally recognized frameworks for responsible business conduct, including the UN Global Compact's ten principles. Our commitment extends to ensuring long-term sustainability by adhering to robust environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Our ESG approach is aligned with the relevant Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"). We are committed to sustainable development within our operating environment. As we strive for long- term business success, we persistently reinforce our sustainability practices and values throughout our operations, continuously seeking improvement.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
Post the Scheme of Reconstruction, the Bank, which will be the remaining unit under EcoCash Holdings, is poised to drive a digital banking expansion as it invests in technologies to enhance operational efficiencies and increase the product offering to customers. These technological innovations will necessitate a parallel scaling up of the Bank's underlying systems and processes and grow shareholder value.
The businesses being transferred to EWZL post the scheme of reconstruction will leverage on the MNO customer base and technologies to scale up and increase operating efficiencies through leveraging on synergies.
APPRECIATION
On behalf of the Board, I extend heartfelt gratitude to our customers, business partners, shareholders, and other stakeholders for their unwavering support. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the EcoCash Holdings employees, management, executive team, and my fellow directors for their effort during the year under review. Their unwavering passion, commitment, and dedication has been pivotal to ensuring our continuous growth and prosperity.
On behalf of the Board
Sherree Shereni
Board Chairperson
24 June 2024
DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Ms E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi,
COMPANY SECRETARY: Mrs C.R. Daniels
REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare.
www.ecocashholdings.co.zw
Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 29 February 2024
Abridged Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 29 February 2024
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST*
2023
2023
2024
ZW$ '000
2024
ZW$ '000
Notes
ZW$ '000
Restated**
ZW$ '000
Restated**
Continuing Operations
Revenue
874,707,786
534,101,367
182,235,861
22,214,861
- Interest revenue calculated using
the effective interest method
200,077,614
236,514,981
41,629,273
10,073,284
- Non-interest revenue
674,630,172
297,586,386
140,606,588
12,141,577
Cost of sales and external services
rendered
(83,632,837)
(45,383,179)
(18,940,298)
(1,978,465)
Impairment on financial assets charge:
expected credit loss allowances on
loans and advances to bank customers
(33,293,529)
(23,216,541)
(33,293,529)
(1,241,669)
Gross profit
757,781,420
465,501,647
130,002,034
18,994,727
Other income
126,117,057
112,002,237
614,298,166
18,671,813
Other expenses
(398,580,254)
(89,484,210)
(50,568,727)
(1,031,671)
General administrative expenses:
(1,309,301,048)
(227,908,371)
(131,298,214)
(9,429,996)
- Administration expenses
(716,045,230)
(412,872,826)
(148,617,483)
(16,964,516)
- Impairment on financial assets
charge: expected credit loss
allowances on items other than
loans and advances
(39,107,690)
(38,453,037)
(39,642,081)
(3,165,710)
- Depreciation, amortisation and
impairment
(93,734,256)
(75,304,508)
(14,376,753)
(1,609,462)
- Foreign exchange (losses) / gains
arising from items other than
debenture related liabilities
(460,413,872)
298,722,000
71,338,103
12,309,692
Marketing and sales expenses
(60,048,455)
(32,937,273)
(11,745,809)
(1,344,083)
Foreign exchange losses arising from
debenture related liabilities
(350,525,206)
(586,052,671)
(79,216,601)
(22,101,579)
Gain on net monetary position
1,671,053,344
506,929,298
-
-
Profit before net finance costs
436,496,858
148,050,657
471,470,849
3,759,211
Finance costs
(30,378,592)
(49,155,265)
(3,600,258)
(1,080,329)
Profit before taxation
406,118,266
98,895,392
467,870,591
2,678,882
Income tax expense
(76,686,078)
(36,327,231)
(47,186,606)
(3,126,061)
Profit / (Loss) for the year
329,432,188
62,568,161
420,683,985
(447,179)
Abridged Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (continued)
For the year ended 29 February 2024
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST*
2023
2023
2024
ZW$ '000
2024
ZW$ '000
Notes
ZW$ '000
Restated**
ZW$ '000
Restated**
Discontinued operations
(Loss) / Profit for the year from
discontinuing operations
(42,092,328)
(151,597,059)
(39,225,790)
1,400,692
Profit / (Loss) for the year
287,339,860
(89,028,898)
381,458,195
953,513
Other comprehensive income for
the year Items that may not to be
reclassified to profit or loss
60,316,918
375,686,484
534,810,433
29,255,112
Gain arising on revaluation of
property and equipment
82,104,723
498,642,109
715,131,727
38,750,465
Taxation effect of other
comprehensive income
(21,787,805)
(122,955,625)
(180,321,294)
(9,495,353)
Comprehensive income for the year
347,656,778
286,657,586
916,268,628
30,208,625
Profit / (Loss)
for the year
attributable to:
287,339,860
(89,028,898)
381,458,195
953,513
Equity holders of parent
293,671,284
(72,155,715)
371,340,831
866,650
Non-controlling interest
(6,331,424)
(16,873,183)
10,117,364
86,863
Other comprehensive income
attributable to:
60,316,918
375,686,484
534,810,433
29,255,112
Equity holders of parent
59,810,982
372,535,242
529,656,895
28,973,204
Non-controlling interest
505,936
3,151,242
5,153,538
281,908
Total comprehensive income for the
year
347,656,778
286,657,586
916,268,628
30,208,625
Earnings per share attributable to
owners of the parent in the financial
statements
Basic and diluted earnings / loss per
share (ZW$)
7
88.168
(34.366)
117.048
0.368
Headline earnings / (loss) per share
(ZW$)
7
87.970
(12.970)
117.019
0.446
*The historical cost financial information is unaudited and has been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The audited inflation adjusted results represent the primary financial information required by IAS 29 and in respect of which the auditors have expressed their opinion.
**Comparatives have been restated as per par 34 of IFRS 5.
Abridged Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 29 February 2024
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST*
2024
2023
1 March 2022
2024
2023
1 March 2022
Notes
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
ASSETS
Intangible assets
167,300,295
178,041,698
179,631,315
4,182,270
1,181,335
684,994
Property and equipment
336,892,590
843,525,400
585,049,905
287,210,788
43,232,014
8,490,288
Right of use assets
16,660,677
13,225,570
8,678,177
693,144
421,275
43,306
Investment property
395,572,000
413,236,461
114,173,431
395,572,000
22,100,747
1,888,757
Inventories
25,584,931
33,771,833
47,790,303
1,734,976
730,666
115,592
Current tax assets
16,249,678
-
-
16,249,678
-
-
Amounts owed by related party companies
1,562,465
2,838,371
7,302,614
1,562,465
151,802
120,284
Trade and other receivables
165,671,972
515,741,069
416,276,489
114,445,878
22,793,338
5,954,483
Loans and advances to bank customers
426,803,977
522,575,302
403,890,004
426,803,977
27,948,416
6,681,503
Treasury bills and government bonds
158,276,467
228,634,678
353,249,363
158,276,467
12,227,859
5,843,761
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
8
165,752,221
199,323,891
369,276,618
165,752,221
10,660,257
6,108,898
Insurance contract assets
-
-
55,286
-
-
915
Reinsurance contract assets
-
44,132,119
57,996,608
-
1,963,859
949,520
Cash and cash equivalents
351,760,377
753,264,724
400,515,865
351,760,377
40,286,167
6,625,685
Total assets from Continuing operations
2,228,087,650
3,748,311,116
2,943,885,978
1,924,244,241
183,697,735
43,507,986
Assets in disposal group classified as held for sale
1,539,745,308
-
-
1,185,653,338
-
-
Total assets
3,767,832,958
3,748,311,116
2,943,885,978
3,109,897,579
183,697,735
43,507,986
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Share capital and share premium
164,755,039
8,619,185
8,619,185
156,138,477
2,591
2,591
(Accumulated losses) / Retained earnings
(17,235,811)
(310,907,095)
(195,260,968)
372,481,888
1,141,057
994,130
Other reserves
1,310,208,203
1,252,948,995
880,622,720
562,509,845
34,840,150
5,902,755
Equity attributable to owners of parent
1,457,727,431
950,661,085
693,980,937
1,091,130,210
35,983,798
6,899,476
Non-controlling interest
19,136,998
24,962,486
(3,225,878)
16,228,152
957,250
376,820
Total equity
1,476,864,429
975,623,571
690,755,059
1,107,358,362
36,941,048
7,276,296
-
-
-
-
Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
122,903,464
158,715,712
134,442,424
63,414,086
7,572,077
1,498,198
Lease liabilities
6,918,848
15,433,804
3,694,639
6,918,848
825,432
61,120
Provisions
-
28,375,338
106,962,918
-
1,756,213
362,939
Corporate tax liability
-
61,308,083
6,264,621
-
3,278,884
96,625
Loans and borrowings
1,214,402
121,099,676
245,770,361
1,214,402
6,476,663
4,065,749
Amounts owed to related party companies
80,779,868
598,327,735
256,771,522
80,779,868
31,999,814
4,247,741
Trade and other payables
232,272,266
475,171,609
209,114,529
232,272,266
25,013,350
5,567,836
Mobile money trust liabilities
9
-
345,417,787
327,257,818
-
18,473,663
5,413,786
Deposits due to banks and customers
727,520,120
862,114,188
771,923,849
727,520,120
46,107,663
12,769,841
Insurance contract liabilities
-
106,723,613
190,895,968
-
5,252,928
2,146,129
Reinsurance contract liabilities
-
-
32,270
-
-
1,726
Total liabilities from continuing operations
1,171,608,968
2,772,687,545
2,253,130,919
1,112,119,590
146,756,687
36,231,690
Liabilities in disposal group classified as held for sale
1,119,359,561
-
-
890,419,627
-
-
Total liabilities
2,290,968,529
2,772,687,545
2,253,130,919
2,002,539,217
146,756,687
36,231,690
Total equity and liabilities
3,767,832,958
3,748,311,116
2,943,885,978
3,109,897,579
183,697,735
43,507,986
*Comparatives are not restated as per IFRS 5 PAR 40 which exempts the restatement of comparatives in the Statement of Financial Position.
**The Group is presenting a statement of financial position as at 1 March 2022 to reflect the initial application of IFRS 17, Insurance contracts.
DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson),
Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Ms E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi, Mr H. Pemhiwa,
www.ecocashholdings.co.zw
Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. | REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare.
Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 29 February 2024
Abridged Consolidated Statement of Cashflows
For the year ended 29 February 2024
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST*
2023
2023
2024
ZW$ '000
2024
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
Restated**
ZW$ '000
Restated**
Operating activities
Cash generated from operations
98,666,411
361,189,832
437,335,446
26,184,216
Corporate tax paid
(131,399,448)
(14,336,506)
(78,633,101)
(708,740)
Net cash flows (utilised) / generated from
operating activities
(32,733,037)
346,853,326
358,702,345
25,475,476
Investing activities
Dividends received
-
117,929,942
-
4,464,085
Investment income received
7,496,828
8,270,377
1,115,037
378,772
Acquisition of investment property
(36,566,063)
(56,956,264)
(6,889,654)
(1,072,607)
Acquisition of intangible assets
(15,121,507)
(3,822,678)
(3,560,433)
(192,112)
Net acquisition of financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
(836,773)
(1,539,020)
(836,773)
(705,807)
Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale
-
31,558
-
522
Purchase of property and equipment
(90,292,870)
(27,045,064)
(20,507,433)
(1,175,800)
Proceeds on disposal of property and
equipment
-
24,023
-
423
Net cash (utilised) or generated from investing
activities
(135,320,385)
36,892,874
(30,679,256)
1,697,476
Financing activities
Interest on lease liability paid
(1,871,499)
(1,588,238)
(348,528)
(49,351)
Proceeds from rights issue
1,010,314,472
-
165,750,504
-
Repayment of Debenture liability
(942,457,533)
-
(154,618,008)
-
Rights offer expenses
(67,856,939)
-
(11,132,496)
-
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
-
32,140,539
-
1,718,943
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-
(14,628,131)
-
(963,663)
Finance costs paid
(28,507,093)
(41,173,246)
(3,251,731)
(1,831,123)
Lease repayments
(6,370,891)
(2,096,207)
(1,268,160)
(118,813)
Net cashflows utilised in financing activities
(36,749,483)
(27,345,283)
(4,868,419)
(1,244,007)
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash
equivalents
(204,802,905)
356,400,917
323,154,670
25,928,945
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning
of the year
557,106,919
203,421,116
29,149,344
3,365,629
Expected credit losses (ECL)
(543,637)
(2,715,114)
(543,637)
(145,230)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end
of the year
351,760,377
557,106,919
351,760,377
29,149,344
**Comparatives have been restated as per par 34 of IFRS 5.
Abridged Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the year ended 29 February 2024
INFLATION ADJUSTED
Attributable
Share capial
Other
to equity
Non-
and share
Retained
reserves
holders of
controlling
premium
earnings
(Note 22)
the entity
interest
Total
ZW$'000
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
Balance at 1 March 2022
as previously reported
8,619,185
(185,749,476)
880,622,720
703,492,429
(1,867,093)
701,625,336
Effect of initial application
of IFRS 17
-
(9,511,492)
-
(9,511,492)
(1,358,785)
(10,870,277)
Restated balances as at
1 March 2022
8,619,185
(195,260,968)
880,622,720
693,980,937
(3,225,878)
690,755,059
Profit for the year
-
(72,155,715)
-
(72,155,715)
(16,873,183)
(89,028,898)
Impact of IFRS 17
restatement
-
(4,480,395)
-
(4,480,395)
(640,056)
(5,120,451)
Other comprehensive
income:
-
-
372,535,242
372,535,242
3,151,242
375,686,484
Revaluation of property
and equipment net of tax
-
-
372,535,242
372,535,242
3,151,242
375,686,484
Total comprehensive
income
-
(76,636,110)
372,535,242
295,899,132
(14,361,997)
281,537,135
Transfers within and out
of reserves
-
(39,010,017)
(208,967)
(39,218,984)
42,550,361
3,331,377
Non-controlling interests
share of capitalisation of
a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
3,331,377
3,331,377
Transfer from reserves to
non-controlling interests
-
(39,010,017)
(208,967)
(39,218,984)
39,218,984
-
Restated balance at
28 February 2023
8,619,185
(310,907,095)
1,252,948,995
950,661,085
24,962,486
975,623,571
Profit/(loss)for the year
-
293,671,284
-
293,671,284
(6,331,424)
287,339,860
Other comprehensive
income
-
-
59,810,982
59,810,982
505,936
60,316,918
Revaluation of property
and equipment net of tax
-
-
59,810,982
59,810,982
505,936
60,316,918
Total comprehensive
income
-
293,671,284
59,810,982
353,482,266
(5,825,488)
347,656,778
Transfers within reserves
156,135,854
-
(2,551,774)
153,584,080
-
153,584,080
Issue of shares
156,135,854
-
-
156,135,854
-
156,135,854
Purchase of treasury
shares
-
-
(2,551,774)
(2,551,774)
-
(2,551,774)
Balance at
29 February 2024
164,755,039
(17,235,811)
1,310,208,203
1,457,727,431
19,136,998
1,476,864,429
Abridged Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (continued)
For the year ended 29 February 2024
HISTORICAL COST*
Share
Attributable
capial
Other
to equity
Non-
and share
Retained
reserves
holders of
controlling
premium
earnings
(Note 22)
the entity
interest
Total
ZW$'000
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
Balance at 1 March 2022
as previously reported
2,591
1,229,712
5,902,755
7,135,058
400,432
7,535,490
Effect of initial application
of IFRS 17
-
(235,582)
-
(235,582)
(23,612)
(259,194)
Restated balances as at
1 March 2022
2,591
994,130
5,902,755
6,899,476
376,820
7,276,296
Profit for the year
-
866,650
-
866,650
86,863
953,513
Impact of IFRS 17
restatement
-
(647,097)
-
(647,097)
(64,858)
(711,955)
Other comprehensive
income:
-
-
28,973,204
28,973,204
281,908
29,255,112
Revaluation of property
and equipment net of tax
-
-
28,973,204
28,973,204
281,908
29,255,112
Total comprehensive
income
-
219,553
28,973,204
29,192,757
303,913
29,496,670
Transfers within and out
of reserves
-
(72,626)
(35,809)
(108,435)
276,517
168,082
Non-controlling interests
share of capitalisation of
a subsidiary
-
168,082
168,082
Transfer from reserves to
non-controlling interests
-
(72,626)
(35,809)
(108,435)
108,435
-
Restated balance at
28 February 2023
2,591
1,141,057
34,840,150
35,983,798
957,250
36,941,048
Profit/(Loss)for the year
-
371,340,831
-
371,340,831
10,117,364
381,458,195
Other comprehensive
income
-
-
529,656,895
529,656,895
5,153,538
534,810,433
Revaluation of property
and equipment net of tax
-
-
529,656,895
529,656,895
5,153,538
534,810,433
Total comprehensive
income
-
371,340,831
529,656,895
900,997,726
15,270,902
916,268,628
Transfers within reserves
156,135,886
-
(1,987,200)
154,148,686
-
154,148,686
Issue of shares
156,135,886
-
-
156,135,886
-
156,135,886
Purchase of treasury
shares
-
-
(1,987,200)
(1,987,200)
-
(1,987,200)
Balance at
29 February 2024
156,138,477
372,481,888
562,509,845
1,091,130,210
16,228,152
1,107,358,362
*The historical cost financial information is unaudited and has been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The audited inflation adjusted results represent the primary financial information required by IAS 29 and in respect of which the auditors have expressed their opinion.
Abridged Consolidated Segment Information
For the year ended 29 February 2024
INFLATION ADJUSTED
Adjustment
Digital
Holding
Journal &
Banking
Company
Eliminations
Total
ZW$ '000
ZW$'000
ZW$ '000
ZW$'000
For the year ended 29 February 2024
Interest income
200,077,614
-
-
200,077,614
Non interest income
745,885,404
-
(71,255,232)
674,630,172
Finance costs
(1,871,499)
(28,507,093)
-
(30,378,592)
Fair value adjustments on financial assets
56,334,824
89,570,776
-
145,905,600
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
(93,734,256)
-
-
(93,734,256)
Segment profit / (loss)
68,503,209
326,498,338
(65,569,359)
329,432,188
Segment assets
2,152,643,630
1,199,418,592
(1,123,974,572)
2,228,087,650
Segment liabilities
1,154,507,392
156,535,787
(139,434,211)
1,171,608,968
Analysis of additions during the year
Additions to property and equipment
15,121,507
-
-
15,121,507
Additions to intangible assets
-
-
-
-
Additions to investment properties
836,773
-
-
836,773
For the year ended 28 February 2023
Interest income
236,514,981
-
-
236,514,981
Non interest income
354,322,863
-
(56,736,477)
297,586,386
Finance costs
(1,588,457)
(41,173,265)
-
(42,761,722)
Fair value adjustments on financial assets
(55,458,114)
8,832,801
(46,625,313)
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
(75,304,508)
-
-
(75,304,508)
Segment profit / (loss)
278,994,814
(18,743,903)
(197,682,750)
62,568,161
Segment assets
2,465,147,204
1,258,618,726
(635,111,273)
3,088,654,657
Segment liabilities
1,520,056,445
1,585,353,605
(332,722,505)
2,772,687,545
Analysis of additions during the year
Additions to property and equipment
27,052,648
-
-
27,052,648
Additions to intangible assets
1,871,499
-
-
1,871,499
Additions to investment properties
56,964,123
-
-
56,964,123
HISTORICAL COST*
For the year ended 29 February 2024
Interest income
41,629,273
-
-
41,629,273
Non interest income
154,204,462
-
(13,597,874)
140,606,588
Finance costs
(348,527)
(3,251,731)
-
(3,600,258)
Fair value adjustments on financial assets
102,719,266
57,829,110
-
160,548,376
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
(14,376,754)
-
-
(14,376,754)
Segment profit / (loss)
553,409,333
(171,951,141)
-
381,458,192
Segment assets
1,892,214,585
42,536,629
(10,506,973)
1,924,244,241
Segment liabilities
1,100,607,121
156,535,787
(145,023,318)
1,112,119,590
Analysis of additions during the year
Additions to property and equipment
20,507,433
-
-
20,507,433
Additions to intangible assets
3,560,433
-
-
3,560,433
Additions to investment properties
6,889,654
-
-
6,889,654
For the year ended 28 February 2023
Interest income
10,073,284
-
-
10,073,284
Non interest income
14,427,403
-
(2,285,826)
12,141,577
Finance costs
(49,351)
(1,831,123)
800,145
(1,080,329)
Fair value adjustments on financial assets
698,164
446,038
446,037
1,590,239
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
(1,609,461)
-
-
(1,609,461)
Segment profit / (loss)
26,180,855
(19,937,421)
(6,690,613)
(447,179)
Segment assets
123,746,719
11,720,172
(18,473,663)
116,993,228
Segment liabilities
79,881,243
37,350,291
(22,267,152)
94,964,382
Analysis of additions during the year
Additions to property and equipment
1,175,959
-
-
1,175,959
Additions to intangible assets
192,112
-
-
192,112
Additions to investment properties
1,072,607
-
-
1,072,607
*The historical cost financial information is unaudited and has been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The audited inflation adjusted results represent the primary financial information required by IAS 29 and in respect of which the auditors have expressed their opinion.
*The adjustment journal and elimination amounts relates to intercompany transactions between continuing and discontinued units.
DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Ms E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi, Mr H. Pemhiwa,
Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. | REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare.
www.ecocashholdings.co.zw
For the year ended 29 February 2024
7. EARNINGS PER SHARE
Corporate information
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST*
2024
2023
2024
2023
EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited ("EHZL" or "the Company") and its subsidiaries were demerged from
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited ("EWZL"), effective 1 November 2018.
Continuing operations
Discontinued operations
Profit / (loss) for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders
329,432,188
62,568,161
420,683,985
(447,179)
(42,092,328)
(151,597,059)
(39,225,790)
1,400,692
287,339,860
(89,028,898)
381,458,195
953,513
Adjustment for capital items (net of tax):
Index Conversion Factor
270,996.361.00
14,493.4518.70
63,771.064.25
10,835.361.34
Non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at historical cost have been restated to reflect the change in the general price index from 1 October 2018 to the end of the reporting period. Monetary assets and liabilities, and non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at revalued amounts have not been restated as they are presented at the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Items recognised in the statement of profit or loss have been restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the transactions were initially earned or incurred. A net monetary adjustment was recognised in the statement of profit or loss. All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting period.
On the 3rd of March 2023, the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development ("MoFED") promulgated Statutory Instrument ("S.I.") 27 of 2023. Through S.I. 27, the old benchmark headline Consumer Price Index ("CPI") that was being published month on month since 2019, tracking ZW dollar inflation was discontinued effective February 2023. A blended CPI was introduced which is a weighted average based on the use of Zimbabwean dollars and United States dollars. The Group concluded that the blended CPI did not meet the criteria for the application of IAS 29 and an estimate was determined from February 2023 to February 2024 which meets the IAS 29 criteria.
- INTERPRETATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED UNDER HYPERINFLATIONARY CONDITIONS In as much as all reasonable care and attention has been taken by the Directors to present information that is meaningful and relevant to the users of the financial statements, it is not always possible to present this information in a way that is not contradictory to International Financial Reporting Standards when reporting is impacted by multiple factors in the environment, including but not limited to the legislative framework and economic variables affecting companies operating in Zimbabwe. This has resulted in a qualification to these financial statements. Economic variables changed at an extremely fast pace during the period under consideration. These circumstances require care and attention by users of financial statements in their interpretation of financial information presented under such conditions.
-
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S OPINION
The abridged consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the complete set of audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 29 February 2024 which have been audited by BDO Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and a modified opinion has been issued thereon. This opinion carries a qualified opinion with respect to;
Non-compliance with IAS 21, 'The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates ', in the determination of the functional currency for some of its subsidiaries, namely Econet Insurance (Private) Limited, Econet Life (Private) Limited, Maisha Health Fund (Private) Limited and Mars (Private) Limited.
The audit report also includes key audit matters. The key audit matters were on:
- Implementation of IFRS 17,
- Revenue recognition,
- Determination of expected credit loss and
- Valuation of property, equipment and investment property.
The auditor's report on the consolidated financial statements is available for inspection at the Ecocash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited's registered offices and on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange website. The engagement partner responsible for the audit was Mr. Gilbert Gwatiringa PAAB Practice Certificate number 0475.
Profit on disposal of property and equipment
(645,868)
(65,706)
(93,528)
(12,637)
Impairment of property and equipment
-
55,494,958
-
213,397
Headline earnings / (loss) attributable
to ordinary shareholders
286,693,992
(33,599,646)
381,364,667
1,154,273
Weighted average number of ordinary
shares for the purposes of basic and diluted
earnings per share
3,259,002,528
2,590,577,241
3,259,002,528
2,590,577,241
Basic earnings / (loss) per share (ZW$)
88.168
(34.366)
117.048
0.368
Headline earnings / (loss) per share (ZW$)
87.970
(12.970)
117.019
0.446
Diluted basic earnings / (loss) per share
(ZW$)
88.168
(34.366)
117.048
0.368
Diluted headline earnings / (loss) per share
(ZW$)
87.970
(12.970)
117.019
0.446
*The historical financial information is unaudited and has been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The audited inflation adjusted results represent the primary financial information required by IAS 29 and in respect of which the auditors have expressed their opinion.
8. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Financial instruments are disclosed in the abridged consolidated statement of financial position at their carrying amount which approximates their respective fair value.
Fair value hierarchy
The Group is guided by the following hierarchy as fair value measurement criteria for assets measured using the fair value model. The hierarchy levels 1 to 3 are based on the degree to which the fair value is observable:
- Level 1: quoted (unadjusted) prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities
- Level 2: other techniques for which all inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly; and
- Level 3: techniques which use inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value that are not based on observable market data.
INFLATION ADJUSTED
Total
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
At 29 February 2024
Investment in financial assets
256,365,378
235,898,679
-
20,466,699
Transfers to disposal group held for sale
(90,613,157)
(82,618,857)
-
(7,994,300)
165,752,221
153,279,822
-
12,472,399
At 28 February 2023
Investment in financial assets
199,323,891
183,411,048
-
15,912,843
199,323,891
183,411,048
-
15,912,843
HISTORICAL COST*
Total
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
At 29 February 2024
Investment in financial assets
256,365,378
235,898,679
-
20,466,699
Transfers to disposal group held for sale
(90,613,157)
(82,618,857)
-
(7,994,300)
165,752,221
153,279,822
-
12,472,399
At 28 February 2023
Investment in financial assets
10,660,257
9,809,205
-
851,052
10,660,257
9,809,205
-
851,052
*The historical financial information is unaudited and has been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The audited inflation adjusted results represent the primary financial information required by IAS 29 and in respect of which the auditors have expressed their opinion.
9. MOBILE MONEY TRUST BALANCES
"Mobile money trust bank balances - restricted balances" and "Mobile money trust liabilities" represent restricted and reserved cash balances held in trust for the EcoCash customers.
-
DISPOSAL GROUP HELD FOR SALE
On 16 January 2024, the Group publicly announced the decision of its Board of Directors to sell EcoCash (Private) Limited (mobile money business), VAYA Technologies, Econet Insurance, Econet Life, MARS Zimbabwe and Maisha Health to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. On 17 April 2024, the shareholders of the Company approved the plan to sell the subsidiaries. The sale is expected to be completed within 12 months from the reporting date. At 29 February 2024, these subsidiaries were classified as disposal groups held for sale and as discontinued operations. These discontinued operations will no longer be presented in the segment note.
- GOING CONCERN
The Board regularly considers and records the facts and assumptions on which it relies to conclude that Ecocash Holdings will continue in operational existence into the foreseeable future at each reporting date.
The Group's operations will continue in FY25 despite the transfer of non-banking assets to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe due to the group's drive on digital banking expansion as it invests in technologies to enhance operational efficiencies and increase the product offering to customers. The introduction of the Zimbabwean Gold, ZiG also brought stability to local currency transactions which strengthened the capital position of digital banking operations. The group will continue to find additional avenues of increasing shareholder value in the upcoming financial year
The Directors have assessed the ability of the Group to continue operating as a going concern for the 12 months period subsequent to the date of authorisation of the financial statements. The Directors believe that the preparation of these financial statements on a going concern basis remains appropriate.
- EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE
Proposed scheme to dispose non-banking assets to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited
The EGM to consider and approve the proposed scheme of reconstruction was held on the 17th of April 2024. The shareholders approved the scheme of reconstruction where all non-banking assets namely EcoCash (Private) Limited, Econet Insurance (Private) Limited, Econet Life (Private) Limited, VAYA Technologies (Private) Limited, MARS Zimbabwe (Private) Limited and Maisha Health Fund (Private) Limited will be transferred from EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited in exchange for the total consideration of ZW$ 509 billion (equivalent to 521,861,057 Econet Shares) payable partly in Econet Treasury Shares and partly in cash and cash equivalents. The Scheme of Reconstruction will not result in the delisting of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.
Subject to regulatory approval, only the banking unit, Steward Bank, will remain under EcoCash Holdings. As such the businesses transferring to Econet have been classified as discontinued operations in line with IFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations" at the reporting date.
Introduction of a new national currency
On the 5th of April 2024, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) introduced the Zimbabwean Gold (ZiG), a new currency that replaced the Zimbabwean Dollar (ZWL). This saw all ZWL balances converted to ZiG at a conversion rate of 2,498.7242. The new currency did not affect the business position as at 29 February 2024, thereby making it a non-adjusting event.
DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Ms E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi, Mr H. Pemhiwa,
Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. | REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare.
www.ecocashholdings.co.zw
TEL/FAX: +263 242 703876/7/8
Kudenga House
CELL: +263 772 573 266/7/8/9
3 Baines Avenue
BDO@BDO.CO.ZW
P.O. Box 334
WWW.BDO.CO.ZW
Harare
Zimbabwe
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ECOCASH HOLDINGS ZIMBABWE LIMITED
Qualified opinion
We have audited the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the inflation-adjusted consolidated statement of financial position as at 29 February 2024, and the inflation adjusted consolidated statement of comprehensive income, inflation adjusted statement of changes in equity and inflation-adjusted statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, except for the matter discussed in the basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the inflation adjusted financial position of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and its subsidiaries as at 29 February 2024, its inflation-adjusted financial performance and inflation- adjusted cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Basis for Qualified Opinion
Non-compliance with International Accounting Standard 21 (IAS 21), The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates
The Group has not complied with the requirements of International Accounting Standard 21 (IAS 21), The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates , in the determination of its functional currency for some of its significant subsidiaries, namely Econet Insurance (Private) Limited, Econet Life (Private) Limited, Maisha Health Fund (Private) Limited and Mars (Private) Limited. Based on our assessment using the guidance in IAS 21, the functional currency for the respective subsidiaries changed during the financial year to United States dollar, however, management continued to use the Zimbabwe dollar as the functional currency. This resulted in distortions to the financial information of the respective subsidiaries.
The distortions affect the following line items: Loss from discontinued operations, Assets held for sale and Liabilities associated with assets held for sale in the statement of financial position. Had the functional currency been changed in compliance with IAS 21, the amounts reclassified and accounted for under International Financial Reporting Standard 5 (IFRS 5)-Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations would have been materially different from those reported in these inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements. The effect of the non-compliance with IAS 21 could not be quantified but is considered to be material to the financial statements.
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for
Professional Accountants (IESBA) (Parts A and B), together with other ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Zimbabwe, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of the inflation- adjusted consolidated financial statements of the Group for the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion, we have determined the matters described below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report: -
BDO Zimbabwe,a Zimbabwean partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee and forms part of the International BDO network of independent member firms .
A list of partner names is available for inspection at our registered office, No. 3 Baines Avenue,Harare.
2
Key audit matters
Audit responses
IFRS 17 - Insurance Contracts - Implementation and Reporting
The new standard, IFRS 17 - "Insurance Contracts" ('IFRS 17'), which
became effective for reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023
Our procedures on the application of IFRS 17 included assessing:
was adopted by the Group's Insurtech entities on 1 March 2023. IFRS 17
•
Whether
the
measurement
method
selected
is
replaces IFRS 4 - "Insurance Contracts". Since the Standard required
appropriate under IFRS 17;
retrospective application, the Insurtech entities applied IFRS 17 to
• Whether the calculations are applied in accordance with
insurance contracts issued and reinsurance contracts held as at 1 March
the method and are mathematically accurate;
2022. The adoption of IFRS 17 is described in Note 32 to the inflation
• Whether judgements have been applied consistently and
adjusted consolidated financial statements, in accordance with the
adjustments to the models are consistent with the
accounting policies outlined in the same note.
objectives of IFRS 17 and are appropriate in the
Initial implementation of IFRS 17 required the Insurtech entities to make
circumstances; and
•
Appropriateness
of
significant
assumptions
and
the
estimates for previous accounting periods as well as the current period as
completeness and accuracy of data used.
IFRS 17 was applied on a full retrospective basis for all contracts measured
• Obtaining an understanding and evaluating the design
under the Premium Allocation Approach (PAA). This was impracticable for
and implementation of management's controls over the
one product measured under the General Measurement Model (GMM) for
adoption
of
IFRS 17
accounting
policies
and
the
which
the modified
retrospective approach was
utilised. Under
both
significant estimates and assumptions used in the
approaches, items in the opening statement of financial position and
determination of the Group's insurance contracts.
comparative information were restated.
•
Evaluating,
with
the
assistance
of
external
actuarial
Applying IFRS 17
involves inherent
risk factors
such as significant
experts,
the
related
accounting
policies
and
actuarial
methodologies to assess compliance with IFRS 17. The
complexity and subjectivity associated with the selection and application of
methodologies included classification of contracts in terms
the methods, assumptions and
data
used in developing accounting
of the three
different
measurement
approaches
(the
estimates, and the degree of estimation uncertainty. These factors include:
General
Measurement
Model, the Premium
Allocation
• Increased estimation uncertainty, complexity and subjectivity in
Approach and the Variable Fee Approach); the transition
the actuarial models required to produce estimates of future cash
and valuation approaches and the wide range of financial
flows on an expected present value basis, determine the risk
and non-financial assumptions.
adjustment, and determine and track the Contractual Service
• On the transition approaches applied in the calculation of
Margin (CSM) over time.
the CSM,
evaluating the
Group's assessment of
the
•
Increased
complexity
and
subjectivity
in
developing
the
availability
of
reasonable
and
supportable
historical
assumptions underpinning the actuarial models.
information
required
by
the
full retrospective
approach
•
An increase in the granularity and volume of data required to
and the
appropriateness
of
simplifications, under
the
apply IFRS 17, including data not previously utilised by insurers,
modified retrospective approach, or fair value approach
and the need to enhance systems and
information flows to
applied and where applicable test underlying contracts
capture this data.
and data.
•
Enhanced
disclosure requirements relating to estimates,
•
Assessing the appropriateness and consistency of key
including a number of complex reconciliations from the opening to
assumptions (both new and revised) considering industry
the closing of several components of insurance and reinsurance
and other
external
sources of
benchmarking where
liabilities/assets.
applicable, and knowledge of the products and the
This required the application of significant auditor judgment and involved
requirements of IFRS 17.
• Testing the completeness and accuracy of data used in
specialised actuarial
skills and knowledge to assist in
evaluating
and
the calculation of the transition balances to underlying
assessing management's judgements and assumptions.
source systems on a sample basis.
Accordingly, we have identified the initial application of IFRS 17 as a key
• Considering whether the associated transition disclosures
in the financial statements are in compliance with IFRS 17
audit matter. The critical accounting judgements and impact of the initial
and with the methodologies and assumptions approved by
application of IFRS 17 are set out in Note AA to the inflation adjusted
the directors.
consolidated financial statements.
Determination of Expected Credit Loss of the Bank
The Bank's expected credit loss (ECL) on advances and sundry receivables
We assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of
amounted to ZWL 79,684,784,296.26. The determination of impairment
the controls over individual and collective impairment calculations
loss is an inherently uncertain process involving various assumptions and
including the quality of underlying data and systems.
factors including the financial condition of the counterparty, expected future
cash flows, observable market prices and expected interest rates. The use
For loans and advances provisions calculated on an individual basis
of different modelling techniques and assumptions could produce
we tested the assumptions underlying the impairment identification
significantly different estimates of provisions. The determination of the ECL
and quantification including forecasts of future cash flows, valuation
is a key area of judgement for management.
of underlying collateral and estimates of recovery on default.
We therefore considered the fair statement of expected credit losses as a
For provisions calculated on a collective basis we tested, with the
key audit matter.
assistance of internal IFRS 9 experts, the underlying models
including the model approval and validation process.
We tested the appropriateness and accuracy of the inputs to those
models, such as recovery and cure rates, and where available,
compared data and assumptions made to external benchmarks.
3
We tested the accuracy and completeness of the receivables aging
analysis with regards to the sundry debtors and circulated
confirmation letters to confirm balances owed to the Bank.
Completeness, occurrence, and accuracy of revenue
Some revenue streams of the Group are characterised by high volumes of
transactional data which is generated in a highly automated environment.
We performed the following procedures to
The likelihood that small errors may become significant on aggregation is
address this matter:
high due to the risk of automated replication. There are also different fee
charges for the various service types, and these were subject to frequent
•
Obtained an understanding of the revenue cycle and our
changes during the year in response to the hyper-inflationary operating
information systems auditors, tested the design,
environment. The frequent changes to standing data increases the risk of
implementation and operational effectiveness of general
errors. We therefore considered the completeness, occurrence and
and application controls relevant to the revenue cycle.
accuracy of revenue to be a key audit matter.
•
Wrote scripts which enabled us to extract data from the
revenue information systems and recomputed revenue
100%.
•
Reviewed access logs to the standing data in the revenue
systems and verified that all tariff changes were
authorised and timeously updated.
•
Reviewed the revenue ledgers for unusual or unexpected
entries. We also reviewed the exception reports which are
generated by the revenue systems.
•
Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition
criteria for compliance with the requirements of IFRS 15.
Valuation of Property, Equipment, and Investment property
The Group held investment property valued at ZWL 403,672,000,000 and
property and equipment valued at ZWL 821,473,179,000 as at 29 February
The Group applied the requirements of International Financial
2024.
Reporting Standard 13 (IFRS 13) Fair Value Measurement and
International Accounting Standards 21 (IAS
21) The Effects of
A valuation exercise was carried out at year end. The valuation of property,
Changes in Exchange Rates in the valuation of its assets.
equipment, and investment property was performed by independent
We performed the following procedures to address this matter:
valuers.
The determination of the value of property, equipment, and investment
•
Obtained an understanding of the approach followed by
the independent valuers and directors.
property was considered to be a matter of significance due to:
•
Evaluated the independent valuers' work by assessing
Inherent subjectivity of the key assumptions and judgements that underpin
their competence, independence,
capabilities and
industry experience.
the process thereon due to the heightened uncertainties in the economic
•
Reviewed the valuation methods used and assessed
environment.
whether they are appropriate and consistent with the
reporting requirements.
Subjectivity of the process that involved making a choice of the exchange
•
Evaluated the principles and the integrity of the models
used, in accordance with generally accepted valuation
rates to apply in the prevailing economic environment.
methodologies in the economic environment at hand.
•
Assessed the inputs in the valuation model for accuracy,
completeness and reasonableness.
•
Assessed the reasonableness of the spot exchange rate
used in the valuation process in the context of disparities
on available foreign exchange rates.
Responsibilities of the Directors for the inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements
The Directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRSs) and supporting regulations. The responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining internal controls relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error;
4
selecting and applying appropriate accounting policies; and making accounting estimates that are reasonable in the circumstances.
In preparing the inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters relating to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless they intend to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.
Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the inflation-adjustedconsolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion.
Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of those inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Directors.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of the Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit
evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the inflation-adjusted consolidated financial
statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
We communicate with the Directors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide the Directors with a statement that we have complied with the relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with the Directors, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the
inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements for the current year and are therefore key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare
circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report on legal and regulatory requirements
The accompanying financial statements were not prepared in accordance with the requirements of section 273 of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31) due to non-compliance with IAS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.
The audit engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Gilbert Gwatiringa.
………………………………………………………………..
BDO Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants
Kudenga House
3 Baines Avenue
Harare
Gilbert Gwatiringa CA(Z)
Partner
PAAB Practicing Certificate No. 0475
Registered Public Auditor
28 June 2024
5
