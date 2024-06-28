(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437 Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 29 February 2024 H I G H L I G H T S Revenue Increased by 64% ZW$875 billion Key Performance Indicators (Continuing Operations) Gross Profit Profit after Tax Basic earnings per share Increased by Increased by Increased by 63% 423% 357% ZW$758 billion ZW$287 billion ZW$88.17 Digitally Empowering People F I NT E C H DIGITAL PLATFORMS INSURTECH Chairperson's statement OPERATING ENVIRONMENT FY24 was a pivotal year for EcoCash Holdings, characterized by a drive to consolidate and expand our services, building on the efforts and achievements of the preceding year. During the year, EcoCash Holdings navigated a dynamic operating environment characterized by evolving market trends and regulatory changes. We remained agile and adaptive, capitalizing on emerging opportunities while addressing challenges to sustain our leadership in the digital financial services sector. Our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions and customer- centric services has positioned us at the forefront of the evolving digital financial landscape. KEY DEVELOPMENTS Scheme of Reconstruction The EGM to consider and approve the proposed scheme of reconstruction was held on the 17th of April 2024. The shareholders approved the scheme of reconstruction where all non-banking assets will be transferred from EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited. The Scheme of Reconstruction will not result in the delisting of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. Subject to regulatory approval, only the banking unit, Steward Bank, will remain under EcoCash Holdings and has been classified as Continuing Operations in the audited Financials under review. Businesses transferring to Econet have been classified as Discontinuing Operations and are shown separately in the Financial Statements in line with IFRS 5 "Non- current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations". OPERATIONS REVIEW Continuing Operations Digital Banking The financial year under review reflects a decade of Steward Bank promoting digital financial inclusion through pioneering products and services in the Zimbabwean market. The bank has been at the forefront of competitiveness in the banking industry pushing boundaries to provide innovative banking solutions. The banking services division has observed considerable growth in the adoption of USD banking services. Notably, VISA card transaction values achieved a 115% increase affirming the bank's position as a market leader. The increasing prevalence of USD transactions in the economy has been followed by considerable growth in FCA accounts. To further enhance the USD banking experience for customers, Steward Bank introduced the FCA Debit card, providing added convenience for local USD transactions. This addition aligns with our commitment to offering seamless and accessible banking services. The Point of Sale (POS) network saw improved devices distributed throughout our network of merchant partners for acquiring both local currency and USD transactions on the same POS device. The launch of the Agent Portal to support the agency banking model during the year has significantly improved access for Steward Bank customers. With the integration of USSD services, the Agent Portal enables customers to access banking services through a simple mobile device, expanding the reach of our services to 130 locations and improving customer experience. Steward Bank is fully compliant with the Tier 1 capital requirements prescribed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. Discontinued Operations Mobile Money The mobile money business experienced consistent growth in customer base, transaction volumes and values particularly for USD transactions, due to the efficient distribution network, enhanced customer experience, and sustained innovation. EcoCash also reintroduced Kashagi loans in USD, making the loan application process instant and hassle-free. The mobile money partnership network expanded significantly, enabling various sectors such as agriculture, corporates, NGOs, and pensions to process payroll and cash disbursements conveniently. Integration of USD payments rails with partners and banking institutions further strengthened EcoCash's value proposition, providing customers with a wider range of services and benefits. Insurtech EcoSure, the life insurance division, witnessed growth in the core funeral value proposition and relaunched the "Enda Education Cover" to provide comprehensive coverage for your child's education in case of unfortunate events. The year saw the introduction of "Airtime Cover," a unique bundled product that bundles airtime and data purchases with life insurance cover. The company has seen significant growth in USD policies, on account of synergies realized from the uptake of the USD EcoCash wallet. The short-term insurance business, Moovah, has forged strategic partnerships to enhance the efficiency of insurance claim resolutions, particularly for vehicles. The number of customer touch points for vehicle insurance has increased from 150 to 250 by the end of FY24, resulting in an increase of our market share. The goal is to provide exceptional service standards and convenience for our customers, with partnerships benefiting key sectors such as mining, manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture. Other business segments Vaya Technologies has focused on nurturing anchor businesses in Healthtech, Agritech, and On-Demand Services. They have expanded their offerings and delivered innovative solutions in these sectors. One of Vaya Technologies' recent launches, 'Asset Track,' is an IoT-powered solution that has contributed to a 32% growth in connections. Vaya Technologies is committed to enhancing and optimizing products and services in these sectors, driven by a strong belief in the potential and opportunities they offer. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE On the 5th of April 2024, Statutory Instrument 60 of 2024 was gazetted where the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe issued a new currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), which replaced the Zimbabwe Dollar. This report has been presented in ZW$ which is the reporting currency for the year ended 29 February 2024. The report of the Directors is based on inflation- adjusted financial statements, which are the primary financial statements. Historical financial statements have been presented as supplementary information. To comply with International Accounting Standard 29 Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies (IAS 29) in the preparation of our financial statements, the Group estimated and applied inflation rates for the year ended 29 February 2024 based on the Total Consumption Poverty Line published by ZIMSTAT. The Directors caution users of the financial statements on the usefulness of these reported inflation -adjusted financial results, in light of distortions that arise when reporting in a hyperinflationary economy. The results for Ecocash Holdings continuing operations exclude the businesses transferring to EWZL in line with IFRS 5 "Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and discontinued operations. EcoCash Holdings recorded revenue of ZW$874.7 billion for the period, a 64% increase from the prior period's ZW$534.1 billion. Profit for the year was ZW$287.3 billion, a 423% increase from prior year loss of ZW$89 billion. Foreign exchange losses from debentures reduced by 40% compared to prior year following the settlement of the debentures during the year. The Group is confident that the Bank's contribution will grow next year on the back of the Bank's diversification strategy. The loss for the year from discontinued operations was ZW$42.1 billion, a reduction from the previous year's position of ZW$151.6 billion due to the cost optimisation that increased operational efficiencies. The business continues to leverage on technology to strengthen the control environment in line with the combined assurance model. DIVIDEND DECLARATION The Directors have decided not to declare a dividend for the period under review as they continue to assess the economic environment. SUSTAINABILITY The Group maintains a steadfast dedication to upholding the principles of the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") protocol. This dedication aligns with internationally recognized frameworks for responsible business conduct, including the UN Global Compact's ten principles. Our commitment extends to ensuring long-term sustainability by adhering to robust environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Our ESG approach is aligned with the relevant Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"). We are committed to sustainable development within our operating environment. As we strive for long- term business success, we persistently reinforce our sustainability practices and values throughout our operations, continuously seeking improvement. BUSINESS OUTLOOK Post the Scheme of Reconstruction, the Bank, which will be the remaining unit under EcoCash Holdings, is poised to drive a digital banking expansion as it invests in technologies to enhance operational efficiencies and increase the product offering to customers. These technological innovations will necessitate a parallel scaling up of the Bank's underlying systems and processes and grow shareholder value. The businesses being transferred to EWZL post the scheme of reconstruction will leverage on the MNO customer base and technologies to scale up and increase operating efficiencies through leveraging on synergies. APPRECIATION On behalf of the Board, I extend heartfelt gratitude to our customers, business partners, shareholders, and other stakeholders for their unwavering support. (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437 Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 29 February 2024 Abridged Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the year ended 29 February 2024 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST* 2023 2023 2024 ZW$ '000 2024 ZW$ '000 Notes ZW$ '000 Restated** ZW$ '000 Restated** Continuing Operations Revenue 874,707,786 534,101,367 182,235,861 22,214,861 - Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest method 200,077,614 236,514,981 41,629,273 10,073,284 - Non-interest revenue 674,630,172 297,586,386 140,606,588 12,141,577 Cost of sales and external services rendered (83,632,837) (45,383,179) (18,940,298) (1,978,465) Impairment on financial assets charge: expected credit loss allowances on loans and advances to bank customers (33,293,529) (23,216,541) (33,293,529) (1,241,669) Gross profit 757,781,420 465,501,647 130,002,034 18,994,727 Other income 126,117,057 112,002,237 614,298,166 18,671,813 Other expenses (398,580,254) (89,484,210) (50,568,727) (1,031,671) General administrative expenses: (1,309,301,048) (227,908,371) (131,298,214) (9,429,996) - Administration expenses (716,045,230) (412,872,826) (148,617,483) (16,964,516) - Impairment on financial assets charge: expected credit loss allowances on items other than loans and advances (39,107,690) (38,453,037) (39,642,081) (3,165,710) - Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (93,734,256) (75,304,508) (14,376,753) (1,609,462) - Foreign exchange (losses) / gains arising from items other than debenture related liabilities (460,413,872) 298,722,000 71,338,103 12,309,692 Marketing and sales expenses (60,048,455) (32,937,273) (11,745,809) (1,344,083) Foreign exchange losses arising from debenture related liabilities (350,525,206) (586,052,671) (79,216,601) (22,101,579) Gain on net monetary position 1,671,053,344 506,929,298 - - Profit before net finance costs 436,496,858 148,050,657 471,470,849 3,759,211 Finance costs (30,378,592) (49,155,265) (3,600,258) (1,080,329) Profit before taxation 406,118,266 98,895,392 467,870,591 2,678,882 Income tax expense (76,686,078) (36,327,231) (47,186,606) (3,126,061) Profit / (Loss) for the year 329,432,188 62,568,161 420,683,985 (447,179) Abridged Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (continued) For the year ended 29 February 2024 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST* 2023 2023 2024 ZW$ '000 2024 ZW$ '000 Notes ZW$ '000 Restated** ZW$ '000 Restated** Discontinued operations (Loss) / Profit for the year from discontinuing operations (42,092,328) (151,597,059) (39,225,790) 1,400,692 Profit / (Loss) for the year 287,339,860 (89,028,898) 381,458,195 953,513 Other comprehensive income for the year Items that may not to be reclassified to profit or loss 60,316,918 375,686,484 534,810,433 29,255,112 Gain arising on revaluation of property and equipment 82,104,723 498,642,109 715,131,727 38,750,465 Taxation effect of other comprehensive income (21,787,805) (122,955,625) (180,321,294) (9,495,353) Comprehensive income for the year 347,656,778 286,657,586 916,268,628 30,208,625 Profit / (Loss) for the year attributable to: 287,339,860 (89,028,898) 381,458,195 953,513 Equity holders of parent 293,671,284 (72,155,715) 371,340,831 866,650 Non-controlling interest (6,331,424) (16,873,183) 10,117,364 86,863 Other comprehensive income attributable to: 60,316,918 375,686,484 534,810,433 29,255,112 Equity holders of parent 59,810,982 372,535,242 529,656,895 28,973,204 Non-controlling interest 505,936 3,151,242 5,153,538 281,908 Total comprehensive income for the year 347,656,778 286,657,586 916,268,628 30,208,625 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent in the financial statements Basic and diluted earnings / loss per share (ZW$) 7 88.168 (34.366) 117.048 0.368 Headline earnings / (loss) per share (ZW$) 7 87.970 (12.970) 117.019 0.446 *The historical cost financial information is unaudited and has been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The audited inflation adjusted results represent the primary financial information required by IAS 29 and in respect of which the auditors have expressed their opinion. **Comparatives have been restated as per par 34 of IFRS 5. Abridged Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 29 February 2024 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST* 2024 2023 1 March 2022 2024 2023 1 March 2022 Notes ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ASSETS Intangible assets 167,300,295 178,041,698 179,631,315 4,182,270 1,181,335 684,994 Property and equipment 336,892,590 843,525,400 585,049,905 287,210,788 43,232,014 8,490,288 Right of use assets 16,660,677 13,225,570 8,678,177 693,144 421,275 43,306 Investment property 395,572,000 413,236,461 114,173,431 395,572,000 22,100,747 1,888,757 Inventories 25,584,931 33,771,833 47,790,303 1,734,976 730,666 115,592 Current tax assets 16,249,678 - - 16,249,678 - - Amounts owed by related party companies 1,562,465 2,838,371 7,302,614 1,562,465 151,802 120,284 Trade and other receivables 165,671,972 515,741,069 416,276,489 114,445,878 22,793,338 5,954,483 Loans and advances to bank customers 426,803,977 522,575,302 403,890,004 426,803,977 27,948,416 6,681,503 Treasury bills and government bonds 158,276,467 228,634,678 353,249,363 158,276,467 12,227,859 5,843,761 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 8 165,752,221 199,323,891 369,276,618 165,752,221 10,660,257 6,108,898 Insurance contract assets - - 55,286 - - 915 Reinsurance contract assets - 44,132,119 57,996,608 - 1,963,859 949,520 Cash and cash equivalents 351,760,377 753,264,724 400,515,865 351,760,377 40,286,167 6,625,685 Total assets from Continuing operations 2,228,087,650 3,748,311,116 2,943,885,978 1,924,244,241 183,697,735 43,507,986 Assets in disposal group classified as held for sale 1,539,745,308 - - 1,185,653,338 - - Total assets 3,767,832,958 3,748,311,116 2,943,885,978 3,109,897,579 183,697,735 43,507,986 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Share capital and share premium 164,755,039 8,619,185 8,619,185 156,138,477 2,591 2,591 (Accumulated losses) / Retained earnings (17,235,811) (310,907,095) (195,260,968) 372,481,888 1,141,057 994,130 Other reserves 1,310,208,203 1,252,948,995 880,622,720 562,509,845 34,840,150 5,902,755 Equity attributable to owners of parent 1,457,727,431 950,661,085 693,980,937 1,091,130,210 35,983,798 6,899,476 Non-controlling interest 19,136,998 24,962,486 (3,225,878) 16,228,152 957,250 376,820 Total equity 1,476,864,429 975,623,571 690,755,059 1,107,358,362 36,941,048 7,276,296 - - - - Liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 122,903,464 158,715,712 134,442,424 63,414,086 7,572,077 1,498,198 Lease liabilities 6,918,848 15,433,804 3,694,639 6,918,848 825,432 61,120 Provisions - 28,375,338 106,962,918 - 1,756,213 362,939 Corporate tax liability - 61,308,083 6,264,621 - 3,278,884 96,625 Loans and borrowings 1,214,402 121,099,676 245,770,361 1,214,402 6,476,663 4,065,749 Amounts owed to related party companies 80,779,868 598,327,735 256,771,522 80,779,868 31,999,814 4,247,741 Trade and other payables 232,272,266 475,171,609 209,114,529 232,272,266 25,013,350 5,567,836 Mobile money trust liabilities 9 - 345,417,787 327,257,818 - 18,473,663 5,413,786 Deposits due to banks and customers 727,520,120 862,114,188 771,923,849 727,520,120 46,107,663 12,769,841 Insurance contract liabilities - 106,723,613 190,895,968 - 5,252,928 2,146,129 Reinsurance contract liabilities - - 32,270 - - 1,726 Total liabilities from continuing operations 1,171,608,968 2,772,687,545 2,253,130,919 1,112,119,590 146,756,687 36,231,690 Liabilities in disposal group classified as held for sale 1,119,359,561 - - 890,419,627 - - Total liabilities 2,290,968,529 2,772,687,545 2,253,130,919 2,002,539,217 146,756,687 36,231,690 Total equity and liabilities 3,767,832,958 3,748,311,116 2,943,885,978 3,109,897,579 183,697,735 43,507,986 *Comparatives are not restated as per IFRS 5 PAR 40 which exempts the restatement of comparatives in the Statement of Financial Position. **The Group is presenting a statement of financial position as at 1 March 2022 to reflect the initial application of IFRS 17, Insurance contracts. (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437 Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 29 February 2024 Abridged Consolidated Statement of Cashflows For the year ended 29 February 2024 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST* 2023 2023 2024 ZW$ '000 2024 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 Restated** ZW$ '000 Restated** Operating activities Cash generated from operations 98,666,411 361,189,832 437,335,446 26,184,216 Corporate tax paid (131,399,448) (14,336,506) (78,633,101) (708,740) Net cash flows (utilised) / generated from operating activities (32,733,037) 346,853,326 358,702,345 25,475,476 Investing activities Dividends received - 117,929,942 - 4,464,085 Investment income received 7,496,828 8,270,377 1,115,037 378,772 Acquisition of investment property (36,566,063) (56,956,264) (6,889,654) (1,072,607) Acquisition of intangible assets (15,121,507) (3,822,678) (3,560,433) (192,112) Net acquisition of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (836,773) (1,539,020) (836,773) (705,807) Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale - 31,558 - 522 Purchase of property and equipment (90,292,870) (27,045,064) (20,507,433) (1,175,800) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment - 24,023 - 423 Net cash (utilised) or generated from investing activities (135,320,385) 36,892,874 (30,679,256) 1,697,476 Financing activities Interest on lease liability paid (1,871,499) (1,588,238) (348,528) (49,351) Proceeds from rights issue 1,010,314,472 - 165,750,504 - Repayment of Debenture liability (942,457,533) - (154,618,008) - Rights offer expenses (67,856,939) - (11,132,496) - Proceeds from loans and borrowings - 32,140,539 - 1,718,943 Repayment of loans and borrowings - (14,628,131) - (963,663) Finance costs paid (28,507,093) (41,173,246) (3,251,731) (1,831,123) Lease repayments (6,370,891) (2,096,207) (1,268,160) (118,813) Net cashflows utilised in financing activities (36,749,483) (27,345,283) (4,868,419) (1,244,007) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (204,802,905) 356,400,917 323,154,670 25,928,945 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 557,106,919 203,421,116 29,149,344 3,365,629 Expected credit losses (ECL) (543,637) (2,715,114) (543,637) (145,230) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 351,760,377 557,106,919 351,760,377 29,149,344 **Comparatives have been restated as per par 34 of IFRS 5. Abridged Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 29 February 2024 INFLATION ADJUSTED Attributable Share capial Other to equity Non- and share Retained reserves holders of controlling premium earnings (Note 22) the entity interest Total ZW$'000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 Balance at 1 March 2022 as previously reported 8,619,185 (185,749,476) 880,622,720 703,492,429 (1,867,093) 701,625,336 Effect of initial application of IFRS 17 - (9,511,492) - (9,511,492) (1,358,785) (10,870,277) Restated balances as at 1 March 2022 8,619,185 (195,260,968) 880,622,720 693,980,937 (3,225,878) 690,755,059 Profit for the year - (72,155,715) - (72,155,715) (16,873,183) (89,028,898) Impact of IFRS 17 restatement - (4,480,395) - (4,480,395) (640,056) (5,120,451) Other comprehensive income: - - 372,535,242 372,535,242 3,151,242 375,686,484 Revaluation of property and equipment net of tax - - 372,535,242 372,535,242 3,151,242 375,686,484 Total comprehensive income - (76,636,110) 372,535,242 295,899,132 (14,361,997) 281,537,135 Transfers within and out of reserves - (39,010,017) (208,967) (39,218,984) 42,550,361 3,331,377 Non-controlling interests share of capitalisation of a subsidiary - - - - 3,331,377 3,331,377 Transfer from reserves to non-controlling interests - (39,010,017) (208,967) (39,218,984) 39,218,984 - Restated balance at 28 February 2023 8,619,185 (310,907,095) 1,252,948,995 950,661,085 24,962,486 975,623,571 Profit/(loss)for the year - 293,671,284 - 293,671,284 (6,331,424) 287,339,860 Other comprehensive income - - 59,810,982 59,810,982 505,936 60,316,918 Revaluation of property and equipment net of tax - - 59,810,982 59,810,982 505,936 60,316,918 Total comprehensive income - 293,671,284 59,810,982 353,482,266 (5,825,488) 347,656,778 Transfers within reserves 156,135,854 - (2,551,774) 153,584,080 - 153,584,080 Issue of shares 156,135,854 - - 156,135,854 - 156,135,854 Purchase of treasury shares - - (2,551,774) (2,551,774) - (2,551,774) Balance at 29 February 2024 164,755,039 (17,235,811) 1,310,208,203 1,457,727,431 19,136,998 1,476,864,429 Abridged Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (continued) For the year ended 29 February 2024 HISTORICAL COST* Share Attributable capial Other to equity Non- and share Retained reserves holders of controlling premium earnings (Note 22) the entity interest Total ZW$'000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 Balance at 1 March 2022 as previously reported 2,591 1,229,712 5,902,755 7,135,058 400,432 7,535,490 Effect of initial application of IFRS 17 - (235,582) - (235,582) (23,612) (259,194) Restated balances as at 1 March 2022 2,591 994,130 5,902,755 6,899,476 376,820 7,276,296 Profit for the year - 866,650 - 866,650 86,863 953,513 Impact of IFRS 17 restatement - (647,097) - (647,097) (64,858) (711,955) Other comprehensive income: - - 28,973,204 28,973,204 281,908 29,255,112 Revaluation of property and equipment net of tax - - 28,973,204 28,973,204 281,908 29,255,112 Total comprehensive income - 219,553 28,973,204 29,192,757 303,913 29,496,670 Transfers within and out of reserves - (72,626) (35,809) (108,435) 276,517 168,082 Non-controlling interests share of capitalisation of a subsidiary - 168,082 168,082 Transfer from reserves to non-controlling interests - (72,626) (35,809) (108,435) 108,435 - Restated balance at 28 February 2023 2,591 1,141,057 34,840,150 35,983,798 957,250 36,941,048 Profit/(Loss)for the year - 371,340,831 - 371,340,831 10,117,364 381,458,195 Other comprehensive income - - 529,656,895 529,656,895 5,153,538 534,810,433 Revaluation of property and equipment net of tax - - 529,656,895 529,656,895 5,153,538 534,810,433 Total comprehensive income - 371,340,831 529,656,895 900,997,726 15,270,902 916,268,628 Transfers within reserves 156,135,886 - (1,987,200) 154,148,686 - 154,148,686 Issue of shares 156,135,886 - - 156,135,886 - 156,135,886 Purchase of treasury shares - - (1,987,200) (1,987,200) - (1,987,200) Balance at 29 February 2024 156,138,477 372,481,888 562,509,845 1,091,130,210 16,228,152 1,107,358,362 *The historical cost financial information is unaudited and has been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The audited inflation adjusted results represent the primary financial information required by IAS 29 and in respect of which the auditors have expressed their opinion. Abridged Consolidated Segment Information For the year ended 29 February 2024 INFLATION ADJUSTED Adjustment Digital Holding Journal & Banking Company Eliminations Total ZW$ '000 ZW$'000 ZW$ '000 ZW$'000 For the year ended 29 February 2024 Interest income 200,077,614 - - 200,077,614 Non interest income 745,885,404 - (71,255,232) 674,630,172 Finance costs (1,871,499) (28,507,093) - (30,378,592) Fair value adjustments on financial assets 56,334,824 89,570,776 - 145,905,600 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (93,734,256) - - (93,734,256) Segment profit / (loss) 68,503,209 326,498,338 (65,569,359) 329,432,188 Segment assets 2,152,643,630 1,199,418,592 (1,123,974,572) 2,228,087,650 Segment liabilities 1,154,507,392 156,535,787 (139,434,211) 1,171,608,968 Analysis of additions during the year Additions to property and equipment 15,121,507 - - 15,121,507 Additions to intangible assets - - - - Additions to investment properties 836,773 - - 836,773 For the year ended 28 February 2023 Interest income 236,514,981 - - 236,514,981 Non interest income 354,322,863 - (56,736,477) 297,586,386 Finance costs (1,588,457) (41,173,265) - (42,761,722) Fair value adjustments on financial assets (55,458,114) 8,832,801 (46,625,313) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (75,304,508) - - (75,304,508) Segment profit / (loss) 278,994,814 (18,743,903) (197,682,750) 62,568,161 Segment assets 2,465,147,204 1,258,618,726 (635,111,273) 3,088,654,657 Segment liabilities 1,520,056,445 1,585,353,605 (332,722,505) 2,772,687,545 Analysis of additions during the year Additions to property and equipment 27,052,648 - - 27,052,648 Additions to intangible assets 1,871,499 - - 1,871,499 Additions to investment properties 56,964,123 - - 56,964,123 HISTORICAL COST* For the year ended 29 February 2024 Interest income 41,629,273 - - 41,629,273 Non interest income 154,204,462 - (13,597,874) 140,606,588 Finance costs (348,527) (3,251,731) - (3,600,258) Fair value adjustments on financial assets 102,719,266 57,829,110 - 160,548,376 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (14,376,754) - - (14,376,754) Segment profit / (loss) 553,409,333 (171,951,141) - 381,458,192 Segment assets 1,892,214,585 42,536,629 (10,506,973) 1,924,244,241 Segment liabilities 1,100,607,121 156,535,787 (145,023,318) 1,112,119,590 Analysis of additions during the year Additions to property and equipment 20,507,433 - - 20,507,433 Additions to intangible assets 3,560,433 - - 3,560,433 Additions to investment properties 6,889,654 - - 6,889,654 For the year ended 28 February 2023 Interest income 10,073,284 - - 10,073,284 Non interest income 14,427,403 - (2,285,826) 12,141,577 Finance costs (49,351) (1,831,123) 800,145 (1,080,329) Fair value adjustments on financial assets 698,164 446,038 446,037 1,590,239 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (1,609,461) - - (1,609,461) Segment profit / (loss) 26,180,855 (19,937,421) (6,690,613) (447,179) Segment assets 123,746,719 11,720,172 (18,473,663) 116,993,228 Segment liabilities 79,881,243 37,350,291 (22,267,152) 94,964,382 Analysis of additions during the year Additions to property and equipment 1,175,959 - - 1,175,959 Additions to intangible assets 192,112 - - 192,112 Additions to investment properties 1,072,607 - - 1,072,607 *The historical cost financial information is unaudited and has been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. 29 February 2024 28 February 2023 1 March 2023 to 29 February 2024 Average 1 March 2022 to 28 February 2023 Average BASIS OF PREPARATION Application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies In the current year, because it is still reporting in the currency of a hyperinflationary environment, the Group has applied the requirements of IAS 29 and is presenting inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements as its primary financial statements. The PAAB issued Pronouncement 01/2019 in October 2019 prescribing application of inflation accounting for reporting periods ended on or after 1 July 2019. Historical cost financial results have been presented as supplementary information, and the auditors have not expressed an opinion on those historical results. The conversion factors used to restate the underlying historical numbers for the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 29 February 2024 are as follows; These consolidated financial statements comprise the Holding Company and its subsidiary (collectively "the Group" or the "Group companies"). The group's subsidiary is Steward Bank Limited which is a digital commercial bank: Following the approval of the Scheme of Reconstruction at an EGM held on the 17th of April 2024 all non banking units will be transfered from EHZL to EWZL. Below is a list of entities and their main activities, which were subsidiaries of the Group and are now classified as a disposal group held for sale to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe as at 29 February 2024; - EcoCash (Private) Limited - (mobile money transfer and payments services); - Econet Life (Private) Limited - (mobile based funeral and life assurance company) - Econet Insurance (Private) Limited - (short-term insurance company); - Vaya Technologies Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (formerly Econet Services (Private) Limited) - (On-demand services, e-commerce, farming technology, connected lifestyle and digital education services); - Maisha Health Fund (Private) Limited - (medical aid service provider); and - MARS (Private) Limited - (medical air and road rescue services). EHZL and its subsidiaries are incorporated in Zimbabwe. EHZL's registered office is 1906 Liberation Legacy Way (formerly Borrowdale Road), Harare. The ultimate holding company for the Group is Econet Global Limited, which is registered in Mauritius. These abridged consolidated financial statements are presented in Zimbabwe Dollars ("ZW$"), which is the presentation currency of the Group. The historical results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the Public Accountants and Auditors Board ("PAAB") recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The inflation adjusted results represent the primary financial information required by International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 29, ' Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies ', and these have been subjected to an audit by the auditors. 2. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE The abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and interpretations developed and issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretations Committee ("IFRS IC") except for non-compliance IAS 21, 'The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates'. Consequently, the Directors advise users of these consolidated financial statements to exercise caution. The underlying abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange (Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listings Requirements) Rules 2019, the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), the Banking Act (Chapter 24:20), the Insurance Act (Chapter 24:07), the Medical Services Act (Chapter 15:13), and related regulations. These abridged consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required to fully comply with IFRSs and should be read in conjunction with the Group's complete consolidated financial statements for the year ended 29 February 2024, which are available for inspection at the Company's registered office. 3. ACCOUNTING POLICIES The principal accounting policies of the Group have been applied consistently in all material respects with those of the previous period, unless otherwise stated and except for the adoption of new standards and amendments that became effective for the year ended 29 February 2024. For the year ended 29 February 2024 1. Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements Notes to the abridged consolidated financial statements 4. 4.1 GENERAL INFORMATION (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437 For the year ended 29 February 2024 7. EARNINGS PER SHARE Corporate information INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST* 2024 2023 2024 2023 EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited ("EHZL" or "the Company") and its subsidiaries were demerged from ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited ("EWZL"), effective 1 November 2018. Continuing operations Discontinued operations Profit / (loss) for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders 329,432,188 62,568,161 420,683,985 (447,179) (42,092,328) (151,597,059) (39,225,790) 1,400,692 287,339,860 (89,028,898) 381,458,195 953,513 Adjustment for capital items (net of tax): Index Conversion Factor 270,996.361.00 14,493.4518.70 63,771.064.25 10,835.361.34 Non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at historical cost have been restated to reflect the change in the general price index from 1 October 2018 to the end of the reporting period. Monetary assets and liabilities, and non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at revalued amounts have not been restated as they are presented at the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Items recognised in the statement of profit or loss have been restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the transactions were initially earned or incurred. A net monetary adjustment was recognised in the statement of profit or loss. All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting period. On the 3rd of March 2023, the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development ("MoFED") promulgated Statutory Instrument ("S.I.") 27 of 2023. Through S.I. 27, the old benchmark headline Consumer Price Index ("CPI") that was being published month on month since 2019, tracking ZW dollar inflation was discontinued effective February 2023. A blended CPI was introduced which is a weighted average based on the use of Zimbabwean dollars and United States dollars. The Group concluded that the blended CPI did not meet the criteria for the application of IAS 29 and an estimate was determined from February 2023 to February 2024 which meets the IAS 29 criteria. INTERPRETATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED UNDER HYPERINFLATIONARY CONDITIONS In as much as all reasonable care and attention has been taken by the Directors to present information that is meaningful and relevant to the users of the financial statements, it is not always possible to present this information in a way that is not contradictory to International Financial Reporting Standards when reporting is impacted by multiple factors in the environment, including but not limited to the legislative framework and economic variables affecting companies operating in Zimbabwe. This has resulted in a qualification to these financial statements. Economic variables changed at an extremely fast pace during the period under consideration. These circumstances require care and attention by users of financial statements in their interpretation of financial information presented under such conditions. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S OPINION

The abridged consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the complete set of audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 29 February 2024 which have been audited by BDO Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and a modified opinion has been issued thereon. This opinion carries a qualified opinion with respect to;

Non-compliance with IAS 21, ' The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates ', in the determination of the functional currency for some of its subsidiaries, namely Econet Insurance (Private) Limited, Econet Life (Private) Limited, Maisha Health Fund (Private) Limited and Mars (Private) Limited.

The audit report also includes key audit matters. The key audit matters were on: Implementation of IFRS 17,

Revenue recognition,

Revenue recognition,

Determination of expected credit loss and

Valuation of property, equipment and investment property. The auditor's report on the consolidated financial statements is available for inspection at the Ecocash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited's registered offices and on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange website. The engagement partner responsible for the audit was Mr. Gilbert Gwatiringa PAAB Practice Certificate number 0475. Profit on disposal of property and equipment (645,868) (65,706) (93,528) (12,637) Impairment of property and equipment - 55,494,958 - 213,397 Headline earnings / (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 286,693,992 (33,599,646) 381,364,667 1,154,273 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share 3,259,002,528 2,590,577,241 3,259,002,528 2,590,577,241 Basic earnings / (loss) per share (ZW$) 88.168 (34.366) 117.048 0.368 Headline earnings / (loss) per share (ZW$) 87.970 (12.970) 117.019 0.446 Diluted basic earnings / (loss) per share (ZW$) 88.168 (34.366) 117.048 0.368 Diluted headline earnings / (loss) per share (ZW$) 87.970 (12.970) 117.019 0.446 *The historical financial information is unaudited and has been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The audited inflation adjusted results represent the primary financial information required by IAS 29 and in respect of which the auditors have expressed their opinion. 8. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Financial instruments are disclosed in the abridged consolidated statement of financial position at their carrying amount which approximates their respective fair value. Fair value hierarchy The Group is guided by the following hierarchy as fair value measurement criteria for assets measured using the fair value model. The hierarchy levels 1 to 3 are based on the degree to which the fair value is observable: Level 1: quoted (unadjusted) prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities

Level 2: other techniques for which all inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly; and

Level 3: techniques which use inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value that are not based on observable market data. INFLATION ADJUSTED Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 At 29 February 2024 Investment in financial assets 256,365,378 235,898,679 - 20,466,699 Transfers to disposal group held for sale (90,613,157) (82,618,857) - (7,994,300) 165,752,221 153,279,822 - 12,472,399 At 28 February 2023 Investment in financial assets 199,323,891 183,411,048 - 15,912,843 199,323,891 183,411,048 - 15,912,843 HISTORICAL COST* Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 At 29 February 2024 Investment in financial assets 256,365,378 235,898,679 - 20,466,699 Transfers to disposal group held for sale (90,613,157) (82,618,857) - (7,994,300) 165,752,221 153,279,822 - 12,472,399 At 28 February 2023 Investment in financial assets 10,660,257 9,809,205 - 851,052 10,660,257 9,809,205 - 851,052 *The historical financial information is unaudited and has been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The audited inflation adjusted results represent the primary financial information required by IAS 29 and in respect of which the auditors have expressed their opinion. 9. MOBILE MONEY TRUST BALANCES "Mobile money trust bank balances - restricted balances" and "Mobile money trust liabilities" represent restricted and reserved cash balances held in trust for the EcoCash customers. DISPOSAL GROUP HELD FOR SALE

On 16 January 2024, the Group publicly announced the decision of its Board of Directors to sell EcoCash (Private) Limited (mobile money business), VAYA Technologies, Econet Insurance, Econet Life, MARS Zimbabwe and Maisha Health to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. On 17 April 2024, the shareholders of the Company approved the plan to sell the subsidiaries. The sale is expected to be completed within 12 months from the reporting date. At 29 February 2024, these subsidiaries were classified as disposal groups held for sale and as discontinued operations. These discontinued operations will no longer be presented in the segment note. GOING CONCERN

The Board regularly considers and records the facts and assumptions on which it relies to conclude that Ecocash Holdings will continue in operational existence into the foreseeable future at each reporting date.

The Group's operations will continue in FY25 despite the transfer of non-banking assets to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe due to the group's drive on digital banking expansion as it invests in technologies to enhance operational efficiencies and increase the product offering to customers. The introduction of the Zimbabwean Gold, ZiG also brought stability to local currency transactions which strengthened the capital position of digital banking operations. The group will continue to find additional avenues of increasing shareholder value in the upcoming financial year

The Directors have assessed the ability of the Group to continue operating as a going concern for the 12 months period subsequent to the date of authorisation of the financial statements. The Directors believe that the preparation of these financial statements on a going concern basis remains appropriate. EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE

Proposed scheme to dispose non-banking assets to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited

The EGM to consider and approve the proposed scheme of reconstruction was held on the 17th of April 2024. The shareholders approved the scheme of reconstruction where all non-banking assets namely EcoCash (Private) Limited, Econet Insurance (Private) Limited, Econet Life (Private) Limited, VAYA Technologies (Private) Limited, MARS Zimbabwe (Private) Limited and Maisha Health Fund (Private) Limited will be transferred from EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited in exchange for the total consideration of ZW$ 509 billion (equivalent to 521,861,057 Econet Shares) payable partly in Econet Treasury Shares and partly in cash and cash equivalents. The Scheme of Reconstruction will not result in the delisting of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

Subject to regulatory approval, only the banking unit, Steward Bank, will remain under EcoCash Holdings. As such the businesses transferring to Econet have been classified as discontinued operations in line with IFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations" at the reporting date.

Introduction of a new national currency

TEL/FAX: +263 242 703876/7/8 Kudenga House CELL: +263 772 573 266/7/8/9 3 Baines Avenue BDO@BDO.CO.ZW P.O. Box 334 WWW.BDO.CO.ZW Harare Zimbabwe INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ECOCASH HOLDINGS ZIMBABWE LIMITED Qualified opinion We have audited the inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the inflation-adjusted consolidated statement of financial position as at 29 February 2024, and the inflation adjusted consolidated statement of comprehensive income, inflation adjusted statement of changes in equity and inflation-adjusted statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, except for the matter discussed in the basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the inflation adjusted financial position of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and its subsidiaries as at 29 February 2024, its inflation-adjusted financial performance and inflation- adjusted cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Basis for Qualified Opinion Non-compliance with International Accounting Standard 21 (IAS 21), The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates The Group has not complied with the requirements of International Accounting Standard 21 (IAS 21), The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates , in the determination of its functional currency for some of its significant subsidiaries, namely Econet Insurance (Private) Limited, Econet Life (Private) Limited, Maisha Health Fund (Private) Limited and Mars (Private) Limited. Based on our assessment using the guidance in IAS 21, the functional currency for the respective subsidiaries changed during the financial year to United States dollar, however, management continued to use the Zimbabwe dollar as the functional currency. This resulted in distortions to the financial information of the respective subsidiaries. The distortions affect the following line items: Loss from discontinued operations, Assets held for sale and Liabilities associated with assets held for sale in the statement of financial position. Had the functional currency been changed in compliance with IAS 21, the amounts reclassified and accounted for under International Financial Reporting Standard 5 (IFRS 5)-Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations would have been materially different from those reported in these inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements. The effect of the non-compliance with IAS 21 could not be quantified but is considered to be material to the financial statements. We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA) (Parts A and B), together with other ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Zimbabwe, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of the inflation- adjusted consolidated financial statements of the Group for the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion, we have determined the matters described below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report: - BDO Zimbabwe,a Zimbabwean partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee and forms part of the International BDO network of independent member firms . A list of partner names is available for inspection at our registered office, No. 3 Baines Avenue,Harare. 2

Key audit matters Audit responses IFRS 17 - Insurance Contracts - Implementation and Reporting The new standard, IFRS 17 - "Insurance Contracts" ('IFRS 17'), which became effective for reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023 Our procedures on the application of IFRS 17 included assessing: was adopted by the Group's Insurtech entities on 1 March 2023. IFRS 17 • Whether the measurement method selected is replaces IFRS 4 - "Insurance Contracts". Since the Standard required appropriate under IFRS 17; retrospective application, the Insurtech entities applied IFRS 17 to • Whether the calculations are applied in accordance with insurance contracts issued and reinsurance contracts held as at 1 March the method and are mathematically accurate; 2022. The adoption of IFRS 17 is described in Note 32 to the inflation • Whether judgements have been applied consistently and adjusted consolidated financial statements, in accordance with the adjustments to the models are consistent with the accounting policies outlined in the same note. objectives of IFRS 17 and are appropriate in the Initial implementation of IFRS 17 required the Insurtech entities to make circumstances; and • Appropriateness of significant assumptions and the estimates for previous accounting periods as well as the current period as completeness and accuracy of data used. IFRS 17 was applied on a full retrospective basis for all contracts measured • Obtaining an understanding and evaluating the design under the Premium Allocation Approach (PAA). This was impracticable for and implementation of management's controls over the one product measured under the General Measurement Model (GMM) for adoption of IFRS 17 accounting policies and the which the modified retrospective approach was utilised. Under both significant estimates and assumptions used in the approaches, items in the opening statement of financial position and determination of the Group's insurance contracts. comparative information were restated. • Evaluating, with the assistance of external actuarial Applying IFRS 17 involves inherent risk factors such as significant experts, the related accounting policies and actuarial methodologies to assess compliance with IFRS 17. The complexity and subjectivity associated with the selection and application of methodologies included classification of contracts in terms the methods, assumptions and data used in developing accounting of the three different measurement approaches (the estimates, and the degree of estimation uncertainty. These factors include: General Measurement Model, the Premium Allocation • Increased estimation uncertainty, complexity and subjectivity in Approach and the Variable Fee Approach); the transition the actuarial models required to produce estimates of future cash and valuation approaches and the wide range of financial flows on an expected present value basis, determine the risk and non-financial assumptions. adjustment, and determine and track the Contractual Service • On the transition approaches applied in the calculation of Margin (CSM) over time. the CSM, evaluating the Group's assessment of the • Increased complexity and subjectivity in developing the availability of reasonable and supportable historical assumptions underpinning the actuarial models. information required by the full retrospective approach • An increase in the granularity and volume of data required to and the appropriateness of simplifications, under the apply IFRS 17, including data not previously utilised by insurers, modified retrospective approach, or fair value approach and the need to enhance systems and information flows to applied and where applicable test underlying contracts capture this data. and data. • Enhanced disclosure requirements relating to estimates, • Assessing the appropriateness and consistency of key including a number of complex reconciliations from the opening to assumptions (both new and revised) considering industry the closing of several components of insurance and reinsurance and other external sources of benchmarking where liabilities/assets. applicable, and knowledge of the products and the This required the application of significant auditor judgment and involved requirements of IFRS 17. • Testing the completeness and accuracy of data used in specialised actuarial skills and knowledge to assist in evaluating and the calculation of the transition balances to underlying assessing management's judgements and assumptions. source systems on a sample basis. Accordingly, we have identified the initial application of IFRS 17 as a key • Considering whether the associated transition disclosures in the financial statements are in compliance with IFRS 17 audit matter. The critical accounting judgements and impact of the initial and with the methodologies and assumptions approved by application of IFRS 17 are set out in Note AA to the inflation adjusted the directors. consolidated financial statements. Determination of Expected Credit Loss of the Bank The Bank's expected credit loss (ECL) on advances and sundry receivables We assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of amounted to ZWL 79,684,784,296.26. The determination of impairment the controls over individual and collective impairment calculations loss is an inherently uncertain process involving various assumptions and including the quality of underlying data and systems. factors including the financial condition of the counterparty, expected future cash flows, observable market prices and expected interest rates. The use For loans and advances provisions calculated on an individual basis of different modelling techniques and assumptions could produce we tested the assumptions underlying the impairment identification significantly different estimates of provisions. The determination of the ECL and quantification including forecasts of future cash flows, valuation is a key area of judgement for management. of underlying collateral and estimates of recovery on default. We therefore considered the fair statement of expected credit losses as a For provisions calculated on a collective basis we tested, with the key audit matter. assistance of internal IFRS 9 experts, the underlying models including the model approval and validation process. We tested the appropriateness and accuracy of the inputs to those models, such as recovery and cure rates, and where available, compared data and assumptions made to external benchmarks. 3

We tested the accuracy and completeness of the receivables aging analysis with regards to the sundry debtors and circulated confirmation letters to confirm balances owed to the Bank. Completeness, occurrence, and accuracy of revenue Some revenue streams of the Group are characterised by high volumes of transactional data which is generated in a highly automated environment. We performed the following procedures to The likelihood that small errors may become significant on aggregation is address this matter: high due to the risk of automated replication. There are also different fee charges for the various service types, and these were subject to frequent • Obtained an understanding of the revenue cycle and our changes during the year in response to the hyper-inflationary operating information systems auditors, tested the design, environment. The frequent changes to standing data increases the risk of implementation and operational effectiveness of general errors. We therefore considered the completeness, occurrence and and application controls relevant to the revenue cycle. accuracy of revenue to be a key audit matter. • Wrote scripts which enabled us to extract data from the revenue information systems and recomputed revenue 100%. • Reviewed access logs to the standing data in the revenue systems and verified that all tariff changes were authorised and timeously updated. • Reviewed the revenue ledgers for unusual or unexpected entries. We also reviewed the exception reports which are generated by the revenue systems. • Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition criteria for compliance with the requirements of IFRS 15. Valuation of Property, Equipment, and Investment property The Group held investment property valued at ZWL 403,672,000,000 and property and equipment valued at ZWL 821,473,179,000 as at 29 February The Group applied the requirements of International Financial 2024. Reporting Standard 13 (IFRS 13) Fair Value Measurement and International Accounting Standards 21 (IAS 21) The Effects of A valuation exercise was carried out at year end. The valuation of property, Changes in Exchange Rates in the valuation of its assets. equipment, and investment property was performed by independent We performed the following procedures to address this matter: valuers. The determination of the value of property, equipment, and investment • Obtained an understanding of the approach followed by the independent valuers and directors. property was considered to be a matter of significance due to: • Evaluated the independent valuers' work by assessing Inherent subjectivity of the key assumptions and judgements that underpin their competence, independence, capabilities and industry experience. the process thereon due to the heightened uncertainties in the economic • Reviewed the valuation methods used and assessed environment. whether they are appropriate and consistent with the reporting requirements. Subjectivity of the process that involved making a choice of the exchange • Evaluated the principles and the integrity of the models used, in accordance with generally accepted valuation rates to apply in the prevailing economic environment. methodologies in the economic environment at hand. • Assessed the inputs in the valuation model for accuracy, completeness and reasonableness. • Assessed the reasonableness of the spot exchange rate used in the valuation process in the context of disparities on available foreign exchange rates. Responsibilities of the Directors for the inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements The Directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRSs) and supporting regulations. The responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining internal controls relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of inflation-adjusted consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error; 4