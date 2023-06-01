EcoCash Zimbabwe : June 01, 20232023 FY Results & Audit Report

(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437
Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 28 February 2023
Chairperson's statement
INTRODUCTION
The Group continued to focus on innovation and deployment of digital solutions to drive its strategy of meeting the ever-changing customer needs. The operating environment remains challenging but, we continue to leverage on our wide product base and digital solutions for the convenience of our customers.
OPERATIONS REVIEW
Mobile Money Services
We introduced the EcoCash United States Dollar (USD) wallet during the year as we consolidated our participation in the USD economy which, according to official reports as of January 2023, accounted for 76% of expenditure. We are encouraged by the growth in customers, volume and value transacted. The reduction of Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) on USD domestic money transfer transactions from 4% to 2% effective 1 January 2023, has helped in the adoption and use of USD on digital money transfer services. We are continuously improving access and convenience for our customers by growing our distribution footprint across the country.
We launched the EcoCash Junior wallet, a mobile wallet for children between the ages of 9 and 18, aimed at improving financial literacy and financial inclusion. This product is experiencing steady growth and will be key in the growth of our subscriber base in the future. Over the period, we launched the EcoCash Chatbot, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered virtual assistant that handles customer service queries. To date, this AI powered virtual assistant has provided services to over 381,000 customers. We also launched Bill Manager, an integrated bill payments platform for all major billers. Bill Manager has helped to improve our customers' experience and real time account settlement to regular billers through EcoCash. We have integrated with local municipalities, insurance players for premium collections, universities, credit stores, retailers and utilities. This is part of our plan to implement digital solutions to enhance our value proposition, reduce customer pain points, and improve financial inclusion.
Banking Services
Steward Bank has continued to grow its USD interest earning assets particularly in the corporate sector. This was coupled with an increase in FCA accounts which grew by 34%. Our bank moved to capture a share of the growing domestic and international remittance market with the opening of The Eastgate Remittance Centre, a dedicated remittance facility for our customers to access funds sent to them from within and outside of Zimbabwe. The bank is now focused on phase 2 of our digital transformation journey which will see increased automation of systems and processes as well as enhanced capacity to launch innovative products. We are also expanding our Point-Of- Sale (POS) network through the deployment of multicurrency POS solutions to our merchant partners nationwide.
Insurtech Services
In our life insurance business, EcoSure, we have also continued to innovate and add new value adding products to remain relevant to our customers in the fast-changing operating climate. During the year, we launched the 'Dura Pension Scheme', aimed at the informal sector to ensure broad-based inclusion of all workers in retirement planning. We also launched 'Data Life Cover', a new product that allows customers to get funeral cover as they purchase Econet data products. Bundled services with strategic partners will be key in driving growth in the future. The adoption of the USD packages has allowed the business to enhance life cover through assured USD benefits.
Moovah, the short-term insurance business, embarked on a distribution network expansion project which to date has seen the business expanding to over 250 locations. This has further improved access and convenience for our customers across the country. We are happy with the improvements in the claims process and overall service delivery as evidenced by growth in total policyholders.
Through the health insurance business, Maisha Health Fund, we launched a micro insurance product, MaishaCare, an affordable healthcare package for those that previously had no health cover. The product is riding on digital rails to onboard customers, with no requirement to complete physical forms.
Other business segments
Our digital platforms business, Vaya Technologies, continues to focus on and drive the anchor units in Healthtech, Agritech and On Demand Services. We continue to develop and refine our products in these sectors to fully harness and realize the potential we see in them. As we progress into the next year and beyond, we believe we will be able to increase contribution from these emergent businesses to the broader EcoCash Holdings Group performance.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
The financial review is based on inflation adjusted financial statements which are the primary financial statements. Historical cost financial statements have been presented as supplementary information. In order to comply with International Financial Reporting Standard 29 - "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" in the preparation of its consolidated financial statements, the Group estimated and applied Inflation Rates for February 2023 based on the Total Consumption Poverty Line published by ZIMSTAT. The estimation of the consumer price index is permitted by IAS 29 where a general consumer price index is not readily available. The Directors caution users of the financial statements on the usefulness of these reported financial statements, considering distortions that arise when reporting in a hyperinflationary economy.
EcoCash Holdings recorded revenue of ZW$101.3b for the period, compared to ZW$96.8b in FY22, a 5% increase from prior year. Whilst the regulatory restrictive limits on the Mobile Money business, as well as the general cash economy on the USD transactions put pressure on the revenue numbers, significant
growth has been noted in transaction volumes and values following the reduction in IMTT from 4% to 2% in January 2023. 78% of our revenue was driven by the Fintech business followed by Insurtech at 17% and lastly Digital Platforms at 5%, in line with the prior year's performance. The Group achieved an EBITDA margin of 7% against 18% in the prior year mainly due to the pressure on costs due to the prevailing operating environment. The exchange losses related to the debentures amounted to $30.1 billion for the year under review.
The Board initiated a capital raising process to facilitate redemption of the Company's debentures which matured at the end of April 2023. A Renounceable rights offer of US$30.3 million of new ordinary shares in the Capital of the Company is under consideration.
The business has competing needs for the limited foreign currency generated by the Company with priority being given to the financing of the upgrade and maintenance of the digital platforms in use by the Group.
As the Company is unable to secure foreign currency for purposes of redeeming the debentures from the auction, the only available option is to raise the required foreign currency from members through the renounceable rights offer.
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
Given the challenging operating environment, the need to conserve capital to support the business recovery efforts and redemption of the Company's debentures, the Directors do not recommend declaration of a dividend for the period under review.
SUSTAINABILITY
EcoCash Holdings is dedicated and committed to enhance the positive development of the communities in which we operate. Through community investment focused on three pillars, education; global health; and rural transformation and sustainable livelihoods, the Group seeks to improve the quality of life for the financially excluded and the vulnerable members in our communities. Through our sustainability implementation partners, Higherlife Foundation, we continue to invest in improving the quality of education by providing training programs for educators. As part of efforts to strengthen early childhood development and improve the quality of education for foundation phase learners, we provided literacy and numeracy training to more than 1 300 foundation phase educators across the ten provinces in Zimbabwe. More than 3 400 educators were trained on foundational learning methodologies, positively impacting 173 600 students.
Higherlife Foundation, working closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, is the implementation partner for key projects dealing in the areas of Maternal & Neonatal Health, Neglected Tropical Diseases, Cholera Elimination, and Disaster Relief and Preparedness under the Global Health Program. Interventions have included technical support, training and provision and maintenance of hospital equipment. Following the placement of critical care equipment in 16 hospitals and the training of maternal health staff in Zimbabwe in prior periods, the year was focused on strengthening the equipment maintenance and systems. To achieve this, technicians were assigned to different hospitals for efficient equipment monitoring and maintenance. Census results indicated a marked decline in maternal and neonatal mortality rates.
Our long-term sustainability is built on strong Environmental, Social and Governance risk management methodology, regulatory compliance, and ethical conduct. The business has adopted the revised Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) sustainability reporting standards that establish a high level of openness for effects on the economy, environment, and people. These changes make reporting more pertinent and consistent, with the full alignment with intergovernmental instruments, as stated by the UN and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), for due diligence on sustainability impacts, including those on human rights.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
While the business environment remains challenging, the Group is committed to delivering value to all its stakeholders. In line with our growth ambitions, we are actively looking at scaling our various businesses, enhancing the product offering and diversification of our products. The Group continues to scout the local and regional markets for strategic opportunities which complement our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no Zimbabwean behind.
APPRECIATION
On behalf of the Board, I wish to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to our customers, business partners, and our valued shareholders for their confidence in us.
I would also like to extend my gratitude to the EcoCash Holdings staff, management, executive team and my fellow Directors for their passion, commitment, and dedication to achieving a high-performance and innovative culture in our business.
Finally, to our regulators and the various governmental authorities with whom we continuously consult, I would like to say that we greatly appreciate their support and willingness to engage with us.
On behalf of the Board
Sherree Shereni
Board Chairperson
30 May 2023
For the year ended 28 February 2023
Abridged Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 28 February 2023
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL*
2023
2022
2023
2022
Notes
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
Revenue
101,249,592
96,759,866
77,300,246
22,719,851
- Interest revenue calculated using
the effective interest method
12,649,314
8,549,334
10,073,284
2,079,540
- Non-interest revenue
88,600,278
88,210,532
67,226,962
20,640,311
Cost of sales and external services
rendered
(18,543,200)
(27,036,976)
(14,263,157)
(6,404,430)
Impairment on financial assets
charge: expected credit loss
allowances on loans and advances
to bank customers
(1,241,669)
(259,679)
(1,241,669)
(54,681)
Gross profit
81,464,723
69,463,211
61,795,420
16,260,740
Abridged Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 28 February 2023
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL*
2023
2022
2023
2022
Notes
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ASSETS
Intangible assets
9,522,039
9,607,057
1,181,335
684,994
Property and equipment
45,113,496
31,289,688
43,232,014
8,490,288
Right of use assets
707,331
464,127
421,275
43,306
Investment properties
22,100,747
6,106,233
22,100,747
1,888,757
Inventory
1,806,188
2,555,925
730,666
115,592
Amounts owed by related party
companies
151,802
388,871
151,802
120,284
Trade and other receivables
27,538,760
22,263,334
22,749,189
5,953,961
Loans and advances to bank
customers
27,948,416
21,600,879
27,948,416
6,681,503
Treasury bills and government
bonds
12,227,859
18,892,512
12,227,859
5,843,761
Financial assets at fair value through
profit and loss
8
10,660,257
19,749,683
10,660,257
6,108,898
Assets held for sale
44,149
1,688
44,149
522
Mobile money trust bank balances -
Other income Other expenses
General administrative expenses:
Administration expenses
Impairment on financial assets
charge: expected credit loss allowances on items other than loans and advances
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
Foreign exchange gains / (losses) arising from items other than debenture related liabilities Marketing and sales expenses Foreign exchange losses arising from debenture related liabilities Gain on net monetary position
9,370,641
13,606,204
23,113,541
5,352,888
(7,069,640)
(6,271,633)
(1,223,436)
(1,939,918)
(66,971,164)
(59,768,986)
(47,362,515)
(13,362,273)
(58,793,968)
(50,472,237)
(45,283,144)
(12,196,505)
(5,447,754)
(2,640,042)
(6,142,598)
(595,617)
(12,492,539)
(8,302,557)
(4,680,821)
(1,210,737)
9,763,097
1,645,850
8,744,048
640,586
(12,468,428)
(6,232,531)
(9,299,913)
(1,498,765)
(30,091,242)
(4,008,166)
(20,884,364)
(1,061,072)
25,886,560
6,293,248
-
-
restricted balances
18,473,663
17,502,430
18,473,663
5,413,786
Cash and cash equivalents
21,812,504
3,917,993
21,812,504
1,211,899
Total assets
198,107,211
154,340,420
181,733,876
42,557,551
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Share capital and share premium
460,972
460,972
2,591
2,591
(Accumulated losses) / retained
earnings
(15,879,644)
(9,934,269)
2,023,738
1,229,712
Other reserves
67,010,323
47,097,538
34,840,150
5,902,755
51,591,651
37,624,241
36,866,479
7,135,058
Non-controlling interest
1,441,948
(99,856)
1,045,718
400,432
Total equity
53,033,599
37,524,385
37,912,197
7,535,490
Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
8,488,447
7,190,262
7,572,077
1,498,199
Profit before net finance costs
121,450
13,081,347
6,138,733
3,751,600
Finance income
52,125
51,164
46,860
12,800
Finance costs
(2,992,170)
(1,254,111)
(2,538,079)
(285,470)
(Loss) / profit before taxation
(2,818,595)
11,878,400
3,647,514
3,478,930
Income tax expense
(1,942,856)
(7,580,336)
(2,694,001)
(1,568,775)
(Loss) / profit for the year
(4,761,451)
4,298,064
953,513
1,910,155
(Loss) / profit for the year
attributable to:
(4,761,451)
4,298,064
953,513
1,910,155
Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings
Zimbabwe Limited
(3,859,038)
3,631,998
866,650
1,671,487
Non-controlling interest
(902,413)
666,066
86,863
238,668
Other comprehensive income for
the year
Items that may not to be
reclassified to profit or loss
Gain arising on revaluation of
property and equipment
26,668,419
6,839,162
38,750,465
4,113,592
Taxation effect of other
comprehensive income
(6,575,923)
(1,699,810)
(9,495,353)
(1,000,917)
Other comprehensive income for
the year, net of tax
20,092,496
5,139,352
29,255,112
3,112,675
Total comprehensive income for
the year
15,331,045
9,437,416
30,208,625
5,022,830
Other comprehensive income
attributable to:
Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings
Zimbabwe Limited
19,923,961
5,131,719
28,973,204
3,101,373
Non-controlling interest
168,535
7,633
281,908
11,302
20,092,496
5,139,352
29,255,112
3,112,675
Total comprehensive income
attributable to:
Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings
Zimbabwe Limited
16,064,923
8,763,717
29,839,854
4,772,860
Non-controlling interest
(733,878)
673,699
368,771
249,970
15,331,045
9,437,416
30,208,625
5,022,830
Basic and diluted (loss) / earnings
per share (ZW$)
7
(1.490)
1.402
0.335
0.645
*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.
Lease liabilities
825,432
197,597
825,432
61,120
Provisions
2,125,940
4,794,336
2,125,940
1,324,777
Current tax liability
3,278,884
335,045
3,278,884
96,625
Loans and borrowings
6,476,663
13,144,311
6,476,663
4,065,749
Amounts owed to related party
companies
31,999,814
13,732,676
31,999,814
4,247,740
Trade and other payables
27,297,106
18,635,283
26,961,543
5,544,224
Mobile money trust liabilities
9
18,473,663
17,502,430
18,473,663
5,413,786
Deposits due to banks and
customers
46,107,663
41,284,095
46,107,663
12,769,841
Total liabilities
145,073,612
116,816,035
143,821,679
35,022,061
Total equity and liabilities
198,107,211
154,340,420
181,733,876
42,557,551
*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.
Abridged Consolidated Statement of Cashflows
For the year ended 28 February 2023
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL*
2023
2022
2023
2022
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
Operating activities
Cash generated from operations
33,655,893
14,856,615
46,660,873
6,209,526
Income tax paid
(4,089,256)
(6,391,685)
(2,971,837)
(1,293,637)
Net cash flows generated from operating activities
29,566,637
8,464,930
43,689,036
4,915,889
Investing activities
Investment income received
1,597
51,164
1,300
12,800
Acquisition of investment property
(1,917,638)
-
(115,607)
-
Proceeds on disposal of investment property
244,097
-
80,270
-
Acquisition of intangible assets
(820,031)
(1,472,470)
(592,779)
(397,774)
Net acquisition of financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
(2,348,658)
(3,346,743)
(742,182)
(790,417)
Net (acquisition) / disposal of treasury bill and
government bonds
(3,377,771)
(28,115,151)
(6,691,795)
(5,086,146)
Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale
1,689
6,611
523
1,372
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,312,687)
(5,777,404)
(1,823,447)
(1,552,550)
Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment
37,451
31,214
27,261
321
Net cash utilised in investing activities
(10,491,951)
(38,622,779)
(9,856,456)
(7,812,394)
Financing activities
Interest on lease liability paid
(129,371)
(1,254,111)
(93,680)
(285,470)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(145,554)
(121,665)
(144,401)
(27,162)
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
2,050,264
-
2,050,264
-
Repayment of loans and borrowings
(1,984,281)
-
(1,984,281)
-
Purchase of treasury shares
-
(239,987)
-
(70,670)
Net cashflows utilised in financing activities
(208,942)
(1,615,763)
(172,098)
(383,302)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash
equivalents
18,865,744
(31,773,612)
33,660,482
(3,279,807)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
year
21,420,423
53,194,035
6,625,685
9,905,492
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
40,286,167
21,420,423
40,286,167
6,625,685
Comprising:
Cash and cash equivalents - restricted
18,473,663
17,502,430
18,473,663
5,413,786
Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted
21,812,504
3,917,993
21,812,504
1,211,899
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
40,286,167
21,420,423
40,286,167
6,625,685
*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.
For the year ended 28 February 2023
Abridged Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the year ended 28 February 2023
INFLATION ADJUSTED
Share
Attributable
capital
to equity
Non-
and share
Retained
Other
holders of
controlling
premium
earnings
reserves
the entity
interest
Total
ZW$'000
ZW$ '000
ZW$ '000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
Balance at 1 March 2021
460,972
(16,519,281)
43,184,692
27,126,383
(773,555)
26,352,828
Profit for the year
-
3,631,998
-
3,631,998
666,066
4,298,064
Other comprehensive
income:
-
-
5,131,719
5,131,719
7,633
5,139,352
Revaluation of property
and equipment
-
-
6,831,529
6,831,529
7,633
6,839,162
Taxation effect of other
comprehensive income
-
-
(1,699,810)
(1,699,810)
-
(1,699,810)
Total comprehensive
income
-
3,631,998
5,131,719
8,763,717
673,699
9,437,416
Transfers within and out of
reserves
-
2,953,014
(1,218,873)
1,734,141
-
1,734,141
Purchase of treasury shares
-
-
(239,987)
(239,988)
-
(239,988)
Impact of change in
measurement model of
intangible assets to cost
model
-
2,914,386
(978,886)
1,935,501
-
1,935,501
Restatement of equities at
fair value through profit or
loss
-
38,628
-
38,628
-
38,628
Balance at 28 February
2022
460,972
(9,934,269)
47,097,538
37,624,241
(99,856)
37,524,385
Loss for the year
-
(3,859,038)
-
(3,859,038)
(902,413)
(4,761,451)
Other comprehensive
income
-
-
19,923,961
19,923,961
168,535
20,092,496
Revaluation of property
and equipment
-
-
26,499,884
26,499,884
168,535
26,668,419
Taxation effect of other
comprehensive income
-
-
(6,575,923)
(6,575,923)
-
(6,575,923)
Total comprehensive
income
-
(3,859,038)
19,923,961
16,064,923
(733,878)
15,331,045
Transfers within and out of
reserves
-
(2,086,337)
(11,176)
(2,097,513)
2,275,682
178,169
Non-controlling interests
share of capitalisation of a
subsidiary
-
-
-
-
178,169
178,169
Transfer from reserves to
non-controlling interests
-
(2,086,337)
(11,176)
(2,097,513)
2,097,513
-
Balance at 28 February
2023
460,972
(15,879,644)
67,010,323
51,591,651
1,441,948
53,033,599
HISTORICAL*
Share
Attributable
capital
Other
to equity
Non-
and share
Retained
reserves
holders of
controlling
premium
earnings
ZW$ '000
the entity
interest
Total
ZW$'000
ZW$ '000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
Balance at 1 March 2021
2,591
(465,081)
3,116,902
2,654,412
150,462
2,804,874
Profit for the year
-
1,671,487
-
1,671,487
238,668
1,910,155
Other comprehensive
income:
-
-
3,101,373
3,101,373
11,302
3,112,675
Revaluation of property
and equipment
-
-
4,102,290
4,102,290
11,302
4,113,592
Taxation effect of other
comprehensive income
-
-
(1,000,917)
(1,000,917)
-
(1,000,917)
Total comprehensive
income
-
1,671,487
3,101,373
4,772,860
249,970
5,022,830
Transfers within and out of
reserves
-
23,306
(315,520)
(292,214)
-
(292,214)
Purchase of treasury shares
-
-
(70,670)
(70,670)
-
(70,670)
Impact of change in
measurement model of
intangible assets to cost
model
-
11,383
(244,850)
(233,467)
-
(233,467)
Restatement of equities at
fair value through profit or
loss
-
11,923
-
11,923
-
11,923
-
-
Balance at 28 February
2022
2,591
1,229,712
5,902,755
7,135,058
400,432
7,535,490
Profit for the year
-
866,650
-
866,650
86,863
953,513
Other comprehensive
income
-
-
28,973,204
28,973,204
281,908
29,255,112
Revaluation of property
and equipment
-
-
38,468,557
38,468,557
281,908
38,750,465
Taxation effect of other
comprehensive income
-
-
(9,495,353)
(9,495,353)
-
(9,495,353)
Total comprehensive
income
-
866,650
28,973,204
29,839,854
368,771
30,208,625
Transfers within and out of
reserves
-
(72,624)
(35,809)
(108,433)
276,515
168,082
Non-controlling interests
share of capitalisation of a
subsidiary
-
-
-
-
168,082
168,082
Transfer from reserves to
non-controlling interests
-
(72,624)
(35,809)
(108,433)
108,433
-
Balance at 28 February
2023
2,591
2,023,738
34,840,150
36,866,479
1,045,718
37,912,197
*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.
Abridged Consolidated Segment Information
For the year ended 28 February 2023
INFLATION ADJUSTED
Adjustment
Mobile
Digital
Journal &
Money
Banking
InsurTech
Other
Eliminations
Total
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$ '000
ZW$'000
For the year ended
28 February 2023
Revenue
50,145,270
18,949,925
17,376,507
5,162,961
(3,034,385)
88,600,278
Interest income from
banking operations
-
12,649,314
-
-
-
12,649,314
Finance costs
(97,478)
(84,954)
(426,518)
(3,470,159)
1,086,939
(2,992,170)
Fair value adjustments on
financial assets
474,373
(2,966,016)
(501,097)
520,381
788,076
(1,684,283)
Depreciation, amortisation
and impairment
(6,694,345)
(4,027,442)
(316,759)
(1,453,993)
-
(12,492,539)
Segment (loss) / profit
(4,935,211)
14,921,224
(5,253,366)
(3,251,045)
(6,243,053)
(4,761,451)
Segment assets
57,051,116
131,841,209
15,830,724
74,336,749
(80,952,587)
198,107,211
Segment liabilities
32,449,613
81,295,786
6,459,956
44,365,291
(19,497,034)
145,073,612
Analysis of additions
during the year
Additions to property and
equipment
594,888
1,446,832
254,067
16,901
-
2,312,688
Additions to intangible
assets
-
204,473
504,781
110,777
-
820,031
Additions to investment
properties
-
3,046,560
-
-
(1,128,922)
1,917,638
For the year ended
28 February 2022
Revenue
55,971,068
16,677,097
13,599,521
5,408,684
(3,445,838)
88,210,532
Interest income from
banking operations
-
8,549,334
-
-
-
8,549,334
Finance costs
(555,661)
(26,568)
(311,633)
(1,723,113)
1,362,864
(1,254,111)
Fair value adjustments on
financial assets
4,336,025
1,505,068
7,986,567
616,253
(2,552,301)
11,891,612
Depreciation, amortisation
and impairment
(3,342,543)
(2,969,812)
(936,103)
(1,054,099)
-
(8,302,557)
Segment profit / (loss)
7,210,071
3,155,848
5,708,381
(11,776,236)
-
4,298,064
Segment assets
51,520,759
92,950,228
20,898,268
64,989,960
(76,018,795)
154,340,420
Segment liabilities
28,613,353
64,415,280
9,046,182
33,473,598
(18,732,378)
116,816,035
Analysis of additions
during the year
Additions to property and
equipment
1,106,224
4,474,689
131,771
64,720
-
5,777,404
Additions to intangible
assets
-
1,346,240
126,230
-
-
1,472,470
Additions to investment
properties
-
172,943
-
-
-
172,943
HISTORICAL*
Adjustment
Mobile
Digital
Journal &
Money
Banking
InsurTech
Other
Eliminations
Total
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$ '000
ZW$'000
For the year ended
28 February 2023
Revenue
37,755,155
14,427,403
13,579,744
3,750,486
(2,285,826)
67,226,962
Interest income from
banking operations
-
10,073,284
-
-
-
10,073,284
Finance costs
(83,838)
(49,351)
(348,582)
(2,856,453)
800,145
(2,538,079)
Fair value adjustments on
financial assets
451,359
698,164
2,744,128
493,665
(578,139)
3,809,177
Depreciation, amortisation
and impairment
(2,578,835)
(1,609,461)
(123,002)
(369,523)
-
(4,680,821)
Segment profit/(loss)
3,013,092
26,180,855
1,486,500
(24,240,577)
(5,486,357)
953,513
Segment assets
53,340,260
123,746,719
14,822,178
17,233,746
(27,409,027)
181,733,876
Segment liabilities
31,803,433
79,881,243
6,692,561
44,941,476
(19,497,034)
143,821,679
Analysis of additions
during the year
Additions to property and
equipment
444,592
1,175,959
185,995
16,901
-
1,823,447
Additions to intangible
assets
-
192,112
383,896
16,771
-
592,779
Additions to investment
properties
-
1,072,607
-
-
(957,000)
115,607
For the year ended
28 February 2022
Revenue
13,086,617
3,957,047
3,114,557
1,285,480
(803,390)
20,640,311
Interest income from
banking operations
-
2,079,540
-
-
-
2,079,540
Finance costs
(124,552)
(5,938)
(73,158)
(407,090)
325,268
(285,470)
Fair value adjustments on
financial assets
1,562,061
579,780
2,651,356
167,626
(739,790)
4,221,033
Depreciation, amortisation
and impairment
(603,239)
(359,257)
(174,779)
(73,462)
-
(1,210,737)
Segment profit / (loss)
3,123,049
2,041,994
1,971,077
(5,225,965)
-
1,910,155
Segment assets
15,070,757
26,118,059
3,304,128
6,974,117
(8,909,510)
42,557,551
Segment liabilities
8,551,725
19,184,442
2,390,109
10,690,015
(5,794,230)
35,022,061
Analysis of additions
during the year
Additions to property and
equipment
267,178
1,238,040
32,464
14,868
-
1,552,550
Additions to intangible
assets
-
365,797
31,977
-
-
397,774
Additions to investment
properties
-
40,792
-
-
-
40,792
*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.
For the year ended 28 February 2023
Notes to the abridged consolidated financial statements
For the year ended 28 February 2023
1. GENERAL INFORMATION
Corporate information
EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited ("EHZL" or "the Company") and its subsidiaries were demerged from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited ("EWZL"), effective 1 November 2018.
These abridged consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively "the Group" and individually the "Group companies"). The Group's subsidiaries and main activities are as follows:
EcoCash (Private) Limited - (mobile money transfer and payments services);
Steward Bank Limited - (digital commercial bank);
Econet Life (Private) Limited - (mobile based funeral and life assurance company)
Maisha Health Fund (Private) Limited - (medical aid service provider); and
MARS (Private) Limited - (medical air and road rescue services);
EHZL and its subsidiaries are incorporated in Zimbabwe. EHZL's registered office is 1906 Liberation Legacy Way (formerly Borrowdale Road), Harare. The ultimate holding company for the Group is Econet Global Limited, which is registered in Mauritius.
These abridged consolidated financial statements are presented in Zimbabwe Dollars ("ZW$"), which is the functional and presentation currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group's entities operate.
The historical results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the Public Accountants and Auditors Board ("PAAB") recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The inflation adjusted results represent the primary financial information required by International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 29, 'Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies', and these have been subjected to an audit by the auditors.
STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
The abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and interpretations developed and issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretations Committee ("IFRS IC") except for non- compliance IFRS 13, 'Fair value measurement'. Consequently, the Directors advise users of these consolidated financial statements to exercise caution.
The underlying abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange (Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listings Requirements) Rules 2019, the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), the Banking Act (Chapter 24:20), the Insurance Act (Chapter 24:07), the Medical Services Act (Chapter 15:13), and related regulations.
These abridged consolidated financial statements do not include all of the information and disclosures required to fully comply with IFRSs and should be read in conjunction with the Group's complete consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023, which are available for inspection at the Company's registered office.
ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The principal accounting policies of the Group have been applied consistently in all material respects with those of the previous period, unless otherwise stated and except for the adoption of new standards and amendments that became effective for the year ended 28 February 2023.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
4.1 Application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies
In the current year, because it is still reporting in the currency of a hyperinflationary environment, the Group has applied the requirements of IAS 29 and is presenting inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements as its primary financial statements.
The PAAB issued Pronouncement 01/2019 in October 2019 prescribing application of inflation accounting for reporting periods ended on or after 1 July 2019. Historical cost financial results have been presented as supplementary information, and the auditors have not expressed an opinion on those historical results.
The conversion factors used to restate the underlying historical numbers for the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 are as follows;
CPI Index
Conversion Factor
28 February 2023
14,493.45
3.23
28 February 2022
4,483.06
1.66
1
March 2022 to 28 February 2023 Average
10,835.36
1.34
1
March 2021 to 28 February 2022 Average
3,415.67
1.31
Non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at historical cost have been restated to reflect the change in the general price index from 1 October 2018 to the end of the reporting period. Monetary assets and liabilities, and non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at revalued amounts have not been restated as they are presented at the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Items recognised in the statement of profit or loss have been restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the transactions were initially earned or incurred. A net monetary adjustment was recognised in the statement of profit or loss. All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting period.
On the 3rd of March 2023, the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development ("MoFED") promulgated Statutory Instrument ("S.I.") 27 of 2023. Through S.I. 27, the old benchmark headline Consumer Price Index ("CPI") that was being published month on month since 2019, tracking ZW dollar inflation was discontinued effective February 2023. A blended CPI was introduced which is a weighted average based on the use of Zimbabwean dollars and United States dollars. The Group concluded that the blended CPI did not meet the criteria for the application of IAS 29 and an estimate was determined for February 2023 which meets the IAS 29 criteria.
4. BASIS OF PREPARATION (CONTINUED)
4.1 Application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies (continued)
Report on legal and regulatory requirements
Statutory Instrument 27 of 2023 defines inflation as the general increase in price levels of goods and services as a weighted average based on the use of Zimbabwe dollars (ZWL) and United States dollars (USD) (blended inflation). In order to comply with International Financial Reporting Standard 29 - "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" in the preparation of its consolidated financial statements, the Group estimated and applied Inflation Rates for February 2023 based on the Total Consumption Poverty Line published by ZIMSTAT. The estimation of the consumer price index is permitted by IAS 29 where a general consumer price index is not readily available. The Company has obtained legal advice to the effect that its use of alternative available data to estimate the February 2023 inflation rates would not be in violation of Statutory Instrument 27 and any other legal statutes.
INTERPRETATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED UNDER HYPERINFLATIONARY CONDITIONS
In as much as all reasonable care and attention has been taken by the Directors to present information that is meaningful and relevant to the users of the financial statements, it is not always possible to present this information in a way that is not contradictory to International Financial Reporting Standards when reporting is impacted by multiple factors in the environment, including but not limited to the legislative framework and economic variables affecting companies operating in Zimbabwe. This has resulted in certain qualifications to these financial statements. Economic variables changed at an extremely fast pace during the period under consideration. These circumstances require care and attention by users of financial statements in their interpretation of financial information presented under such conditions.
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S OPINION
The abridged consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the complete set of audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 which have been audited by BDO Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and a modified opinion has been issued thereon. This opinion carries a qualified opinion with respect to non- compliance with IFRS 13, 'Fair value measurement', impacting valuation of property and equipment and investment property. Key audit matters are in respect of the completeness, occurrence, and accuracy of revenue and expected credit losses.
The auditor's report on the consolidated financial statements is available for inspection at the EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited's registered offices and on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange website. The engagement partner responsible for the audit was Mr. Gilbert Gwatiringa PAAB Practice Certificate number 0475.
OTHER INFORMATION
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL*
2023
2022
2023
2022
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
ZW$'000
(Loss) / profit for the year attributable to
ordinary shareholders
(3,859,038)
3,631,998
866,650
1,671,487
Adjustment for capital items (net of tax):
(Profit) or loss on disposal of property and
equipment
(3,514)
6,274
(12,637)
1,402
Impairment of property and equipment
2,234,300
57,072
160,645
5,638
Impairment of intangible assets
-
563,485
-
2,820
Headline earnings / (loss) attributable to
ordinary shareholders
(1,628,252)
4,258,829
1,014,658
1,681,347
Weighted average number of ordinary
shares for the purposes of basic and
diluted earnings per share
2,590,577,241
2,590,577,241 2,590,577,241
2,590,577,241
Basic (loss) / earnings per share (ZW$)
(1.490)
1.402
0.335
0.645
Headline (loss) / earnings per share (ZW$)
(0.629)
1.644
0.392
0.649
Diluted basic (loss) / earnings per share
(ZW$)
(1.490)
1.402
0.335
0.645
Diluted headline earnings / (loss) per share
(ZW$)
(0.629)
1.644
0.392
0.649
*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.
8. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Financial instruments are disclosed in the abridged consolidated statement of financial position at their carrying amount which approximates their respective fair value.
Fair value hierarchy
The Group is guided by the following hierarchy as fair value measurement criteria for assets measured using the fair value model. The hierarchy levels 1 to 3 are based on the degree to which the fair value is observable:
Level 1: quoted (unadjusted) prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities
Level 2: other techniques for which all inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly; and
Level 3: techniques which use inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value that are not based on observable market data.
