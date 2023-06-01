Advanced search
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EcoCash Zimbabwe : June 01, 20232023 FY Results & Audit Report

06/01/2023 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012)

ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437

Audited Abridged Consolidated

Financial Statements

For the year ended 28 February 2023

F

IN

H TEC

H

C

E

T

R

U S N

I

S

M

R

O

FT

A

L

P

L

A

T

I

G

I

D

Digitally

Empowering People

H I G H L I G H T S

Key Performance Indicators

Revenue

ZW$101.25 billion

5%

Loss before tax

(ZW$2.82 billion)

Total assets

ZW$198.11 billion

28%

Total Equity

ZW$53.03 billion

41%

Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 28 February 2023

Chairperson's statement

INTRODUCTION

The Group continued to focus on innovation and deployment of digital solutions to drive its strategy of meeting the ever-changing customer needs. The operating environment remains challenging but, we continue to leverage on our wide product base and digital solutions for the convenience of our customers.

OPERATIONS REVIEW

Mobile Money Services

We introduced the EcoCash United States Dollar (USD) wallet during the year as we consolidated our participation in the USD economy which, according to official reports as of January 2023, accounted for 76% of expenditure. We are encouraged by the growth in customers, volume and value transacted. The reduction of Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) on USD domestic money transfer transactions from 4% to 2% effective 1 January 2023, has helped in the adoption and use of USD on digital money transfer services. We are continuously improving access and convenience for our customers by growing our distribution footprint across the country.

We launched the EcoCash Junior wallet, a mobile wallet for children between the ages of 9 and 18, aimed at improving financial literacy and financial inclusion. This product is experiencing steady growth and will be key in the growth of our subscriber base in the future. Over the period, we launched the EcoCash Chatbot, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered virtual assistant that handles customer service queries. To date, this AI powered virtual assistant has provided services to over 381,000 customers. We also launched Bill Manager, an integrated bill payments platform for all major billers. Bill Manager has helped to improve our customers' experience and real time account settlement to regular billers through EcoCash. We have integrated with local municipalities, insurance players for premium collections, universities, credit stores, retailers and utilities. This is part of our plan to implement digital solutions to enhance our value proposition, reduce customer pain points, and improve financial inclusion.

Banking Services

Steward Bank has continued to grow its USD interest earning assets particularly in the corporate sector. This was coupled with an increase in FCA accounts which grew by 34%. Our bank moved to capture a share of the growing domestic and international remittance market with the opening of The Eastgate Remittance Centre, a dedicated remittance facility for our customers to access funds sent to them from within and outside of Zimbabwe. The bank is now focused on phase 2 of our digital transformation journey which will see increased automation of systems and processes as well as enhanced capacity to launch innovative products. We are also expanding our Point-Of- Sale (POS) network through the deployment of multicurrency POS solutions to our merchant partners nationwide.

Insurtech Services

In our life insurance business, EcoSure, we have also continued to innovate and add new value adding products to remain relevant to our customers in the fast-changing operating climate. During the year, we launched the 'Dura Pension Scheme', aimed at the informal sector to ensure broad-based inclusion of all workers in retirement planning. We also launched 'Data Life Cover', a new product that allows customers to get funeral cover as they purchase Econet data products. Bundled services with strategic partners will be key in driving growth in the future. The adoption of the USD packages has allowed the business to enhance life cover through assured USD benefits.

Moovah, the short-term insurance business, embarked on a distribution network expansion project which to date has seen the business expanding to over 250 locations. This has further improved access and convenience for our customers across the country. We are happy with the improvements in the claims process and overall service delivery as evidenced by growth in total policyholders.

Through the health insurance business, Maisha Health Fund, we launched a micro insurance product, MaishaCare, an affordable healthcare package for those that previously had no health cover. The product is riding on digital rails to onboard customers, with no requirement to complete physical forms.

Other business segments

Our digital platforms business, Vaya Technologies, continues to focus on and drive the anchor units in Healthtech, Agritech and On Demand Services. We continue to develop and refine our products in these sectors to fully harness and realize the potential we see in them. As we progress into the next year and beyond, we believe we will be able to increase contribution from these emergent businesses to the broader EcoCash Holdings Group performance.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial review is based on inflation adjusted financial statements which are the primary financial statements. Historical cost financial statements have been presented as supplementary information. In order to comply with International Financial Reporting Standard 29 - "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" in the preparation of its consolidated financial statements, the Group estimated and applied Inflation Rates for February 2023 based on the Total Consumption Poverty Line published by ZIMSTAT. The estimation of the consumer price index is permitted by IAS 29 where a general consumer price index is not readily available. The Directors caution users of the financial statements on the usefulness of these reported financial statements, considering distortions that arise when reporting in a hyperinflationary economy.

EcoCash Holdings recorded revenue of ZW$101.3b for the period, compared to ZW$96.8b in FY22, a 5% increase from prior year. Whilst the regulatory restrictive limits on the Mobile Money business, as well as the general cash economy on the USD transactions put pressure on the revenue numbers, significant

growth has been noted in transaction volumes and values following the reduction in IMTT from 4% to 2% in January 2023. 78% of our revenue was driven by the Fintech business followed by Insurtech at 17% and lastly Digital Platforms at 5%, in line with the prior year's performance. The Group achieved an EBITDA margin of 7% against 18% in the prior year mainly due to the pressure on costs due to the prevailing operating environment. The exchange losses related to the debentures amounted to $30.1 billion for the year under review.

The Board initiated a capital raising process to facilitate redemption of the Company's debentures which matured at the end of April 2023. A Renounceable rights offer of US$30.3 million of new ordinary shares in the Capital of the Company is under consideration.

The business has competing needs for the limited foreign currency generated by the Company with priority being given to the financing of the upgrade and maintenance of the digital platforms in use by the Group.

As the Company is unable to secure foreign currency for purposes of redeeming the debentures from the auction, the only available option is to raise the required foreign currency from members through the renounceable rights offer.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Given the challenging operating environment, the need to conserve capital to support the business recovery efforts and redemption of the Company's debentures, the Directors do not recommend declaration of a dividend for the period under review.

SUSTAINABILITY

EcoCash Holdings is dedicated and committed to enhance the positive development of the communities in which we operate. Through community investment focused on three pillars, education; global health; and rural transformation and sustainable livelihoods, the Group seeks to improve the quality of life for the financially excluded and the vulnerable members in our communities. Through our sustainability implementation partners, Higherlife Foundation, we continue to invest in improving the quality of education by providing training programs for educators. As part of efforts to strengthen early childhood development and improve the quality of education for foundation phase learners, we provided literacy and numeracy training to more than 1 300 foundation phase educators across the ten provinces in Zimbabwe. More than 3 400 educators were trained on foundational learning methodologies, positively impacting 173 600 students.

Higherlife Foundation, working closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, is the implementation partner for key projects dealing in the areas of Maternal & Neonatal Health, Neglected Tropical Diseases, Cholera Elimination, and Disaster Relief and Preparedness under the Global Health Program. Interventions have included technical support, training and provision and maintenance of hospital equipment. Following the placement of critical care equipment in 16 hospitals and the training of maternal health staff in Zimbabwe in prior periods, the year was focused on strengthening the equipment maintenance and systems. To achieve this, technicians were assigned to different hospitals for efficient equipment monitoring and maintenance. Census results indicated a marked decline in maternal and neonatal mortality rates.

Our long-term sustainability is built on strong Environmental, Social and Governance risk management methodology, regulatory compliance, and ethical conduct. The business has adopted the revised Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) sustainability reporting standards that establish a high level of openness for effects on the economy, environment, and people. These changes make reporting more pertinent and consistent, with the full alignment with intergovernmental instruments, as stated by the UN and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), for due diligence on sustainability impacts, including those on human rights.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

While the business environment remains challenging, the Group is committed to delivering value to all its stakeholders. In line with our growth ambitions, we are actively looking at scaling our various businesses, enhancing the product offering and diversification of our products. The Group continues to scout the local and regional markets for strategic opportunities which complement our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no Zimbabwean behind.

APPRECIATION

On behalf of the Board, I wish to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to our customers, business partners, and our valued shareholders for their confidence in us.

I would also like to extend my gratitude to the EcoCash Holdings staff, management, executive team and my fellow Directors for their passion, commitment, and dedication to achieving a high-performance and innovative culture in our business.

Finally, to our regulators and the various governmental authorities with whom we continuously consult, I would like to say that we greatly appreciate their support and willingness to engage with us.

On behalf of the Board

Sherree Shereni

Board Chairperson

30 May 2023

Abridged Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 28 February 2023

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL*

2023

2022

2023

2022

Notes

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

Revenue

101,249,592

96,759,866

77,300,246

22,719,851

- Interest revenue calculated using

the effective interest method

12,649,314

8,549,334

10,073,284

2,079,540

- Non-interest revenue

88,600,278

88,210,532

67,226,962

20,640,311

Cost of sales and external services

rendered

(18,543,200)

(27,036,976)

(14,263,157)

(6,404,430)

Impairment on financial assets

charge: expected credit loss

allowances on loans and advances

to bank customers

(1,241,669)

(259,679)

(1,241,669)

(54,681)

Gross profit

81,464,723

69,463,211

61,795,420

16,260,740

Abridged Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 28 February 2023

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL*

2023

2022

2023

2022

Notes

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ASSETS

Intangible assets

9,522,039

9,607,057

1,181,335

684,994

Property and equipment

45,113,496

31,289,688

43,232,014

8,490,288

Right of use assets

707,331

464,127

421,275

43,306

Investment properties

22,100,747

6,106,233

22,100,747

1,888,757

Inventory

1,806,188

2,555,925

730,666

115,592

Amounts owed by related party

companies

151,802

388,871

151,802

120,284

Trade and other receivables

27,538,760

22,263,334

22,749,189

5,953,961

Loans and advances to bank

customers

27,948,416

21,600,879

27,948,416

6,681,503

Treasury bills and government

bonds

12,227,859

18,892,512

12,227,859

5,843,761

Financial assets at fair value through

profit and loss

8

10,660,257

19,749,683

10,660,257

6,108,898

Assets held for sale

44,149

1,688

44,149

522

Mobile money trust bank balances -

Other income Other expenses

General administrative expenses:

  • Administration expenses
  • Impairment on financial assets

charge: expected credit loss allowances on items other than loans and advances

  • Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
  • Foreign exchange gains / (losses) arising from items other than debenture related liabilities Marketing and sales expenses Foreign exchange losses arising from debenture related liabilities Gain on net monetary position

9,370,641

13,606,204

23,113,541

5,352,888

(7,069,640)

(6,271,633)

(1,223,436)

(1,939,918)

(66,971,164)

(59,768,986)

(47,362,515)

(13,362,273)

(58,793,968)

(50,472,237)

(45,283,144)

(12,196,505)

(5,447,754)

(2,640,042)

(6,142,598)

(595,617)

(12,492,539)

(8,302,557)

(4,680,821)

(1,210,737)

9,763,097

1,645,850

8,744,048

640,586

(12,468,428)

(6,232,531)

(9,299,913)

(1,498,765)

(30,091,242)

(4,008,166)

(20,884,364)

(1,061,072)

25,886,560

6,293,248

-

-

restricted balances

18,473,663

17,502,430

18,473,663

5,413,786

Cash and cash equivalents

21,812,504

3,917,993

21,812,504

1,211,899

Total assets

198,107,211

154,340,420

181,733,876

42,557,551

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Share capital and share premium

460,972

460,972

2,591

2,591

(Accumulated losses) / retained

earnings

(15,879,644)

(9,934,269)

2,023,738

1,229,712

Other reserves

67,010,323

47,097,538

34,840,150

5,902,755

51,591,651

37,624,241

36,866,479

7,135,058

Non-controlling interest

1,441,948

(99,856)

1,045,718

400,432

Total equity

53,033,599

37,524,385

37,912,197

7,535,490

Liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

8,488,447

7,190,262

7,572,077

1,498,199

Profit before net finance costs

121,450

13,081,347

6,138,733

3,751,600

Finance income

52,125

51,164

46,860

12,800

Finance costs

(2,992,170)

(1,254,111)

(2,538,079)

(285,470)

(Loss) / profit before taxation

(2,818,595)

11,878,400

3,647,514

3,478,930

Income tax expense

(1,942,856)

(7,580,336)

(2,694,001)

(1,568,775)

(Loss) / profit for the year

(4,761,451)

4,298,064

953,513

1,910,155

(Loss) / profit for the year

attributable to:

(4,761,451)

4,298,064

953,513

1,910,155

Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings

Zimbabwe Limited

(3,859,038)

3,631,998

866,650

1,671,487

Non-controlling interest

(902,413)

666,066

86,863

238,668

Other comprehensive income for

the year

Items that may not to be

reclassified to profit or loss

Gain arising on revaluation of

property and equipment

26,668,419

6,839,162

38,750,465

4,113,592

Taxation effect of other

comprehensive income

(6,575,923)

(1,699,810)

(9,495,353)

(1,000,917)

Other comprehensive income for

the year, net of tax

20,092,496

5,139,352

29,255,112

3,112,675

Total comprehensive income for

the year

15,331,045

9,437,416

30,208,625

5,022,830

Other comprehensive income

attributable to:

Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings

Zimbabwe Limited

19,923,961

5,131,719

28,973,204

3,101,373

Non-controlling interest

168,535

7,633

281,908

11,302

20,092,496

5,139,352

29,255,112

3,112,675

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings

Zimbabwe Limited

16,064,923

8,763,717

29,839,854

4,772,860

Non-controlling interest

(733,878)

673,699

368,771

249,970

15,331,045

9,437,416

30,208,625

5,022,830

Basic and diluted (loss) / earnings

per share (ZW$)

7

(1.490)

1.402

0.335

0.645

*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.

Lease liabilities

825,432

197,597

825,432

61,120

Provisions

2,125,940

4,794,336

2,125,940

1,324,777

Current tax liability

3,278,884

335,045

3,278,884

96,625

Loans and borrowings

6,476,663

13,144,311

6,476,663

4,065,749

Amounts owed to related party

companies

31,999,814

13,732,676

31,999,814

4,247,740

Trade and other payables

27,297,106

18,635,283

26,961,543

5,544,224

Mobile money trust liabilities

9

18,473,663

17,502,430

18,473,663

5,413,786

Deposits due to banks and

customers

46,107,663

41,284,095

46,107,663

12,769,841

Total liabilities

145,073,612

116,816,035

143,821,679

35,022,061

Total equity and liabilities

198,107,211

154,340,420

181,733,876

42,557,551

*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.

Abridged Consolidated Statement of Cashflows

For the year ended 28 February 2023

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL*

2023

2022

2023

2022

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

Operating activities

Cash generated from operations

33,655,893

14,856,615

46,660,873

6,209,526

Income tax paid

(4,089,256)

(6,391,685)

(2,971,837)

(1,293,637)

Net cash flows generated from operating activities

29,566,637

8,464,930

43,689,036

4,915,889

Investing activities

Investment income received

1,597

51,164

1,300

12,800

Acquisition of investment property

(1,917,638)

-

(115,607)

-

Proceeds on disposal of investment property

244,097

-

80,270

-

Acquisition of intangible assets

(820,031)

(1,472,470)

(592,779)

(397,774)

Net acquisition of financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss

(2,348,658)

(3,346,743)

(742,182)

(790,417)

Net (acquisition) / disposal of treasury bill and

government bonds

(3,377,771)

(28,115,151)

(6,691,795)

(5,086,146)

Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale

1,689

6,611

523

1,372

Purchase of property and equipment

(2,312,687)

(5,777,404)

(1,823,447)

(1,552,550)

Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment

37,451

31,214

27,261

321

Net cash utilised in investing activities

(10,491,951)

(38,622,779)

(9,856,456)

(7,812,394)

Financing activities

Interest on lease liability paid

(129,371)

(1,254,111)

(93,680)

(285,470)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(145,554)

(121,665)

(144,401)

(27,162)

Proceeds from loans and borrowings

2,050,264

-

2,050,264

-

Repayment of loans and borrowings

(1,984,281)

-

(1,984,281)

-

Purchase of treasury shares

-

(239,987)

-

(70,670)

Net cashflows utilised in financing activities

(208,942)

(1,615,763)

(172,098)

(383,302)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents

18,865,744

(31,773,612)

33,660,482

(3,279,807)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

year

21,420,423

53,194,035

6,625,685

9,905,492

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

40,286,167

21,420,423

40,286,167

6,625,685

Comprising:

Cash and cash equivalents - restricted

18,473,663

17,502,430

18,473,663

5,413,786

Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted

21,812,504

3,917,993

21,812,504

1,211,899

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

40,286,167

21,420,423

40,286,167

6,625,685

*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.

Abridged Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the year ended 28 February 2023

INFLATION ADJUSTED

Share

Attributable

capital

to equity

Non-

and share

Retained

Other

holders of

controlling

premium

earnings

reserves

the entity

interest

Total

ZW$'000

ZW$ '000

ZW$ '000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

Balance at 1 March 2021

460,972

(16,519,281)

43,184,692

27,126,383

(773,555)

26,352,828

Profit for the year

-

3,631,998

-

3,631,998

666,066

4,298,064

Other comprehensive

income:

-

-

5,131,719

5,131,719

7,633

5,139,352

Revaluation of property

and equipment

-

-

6,831,529

6,831,529

7,633

6,839,162

Taxation effect of other

comprehensive income

-

-

(1,699,810)

(1,699,810)

-

(1,699,810)

Total comprehensive

income

-

3,631,998

5,131,719

8,763,717

673,699

9,437,416

Transfers within and out of

reserves

-

2,953,014

(1,218,873)

1,734,141

-

1,734,141

Purchase of treasury shares

-

-

(239,987)

(239,988)

-

(239,988)

Impact of change in

measurement model of

intangible assets to cost

model

-

2,914,386

(978,886)

1,935,501

-

1,935,501

Restatement of equities at

fair value through profit or

loss

-

38,628

-

38,628

-

38,628

Balance at 28 February

2022

460,972

(9,934,269)

47,097,538

37,624,241

(99,856)

37,524,385

Loss for the year

-

(3,859,038)

-

(3,859,038)

(902,413)

(4,761,451)

Other comprehensive

income

-

-

19,923,961

19,923,961

168,535

20,092,496

Revaluation of property

and equipment

-

-

26,499,884

26,499,884

168,535

26,668,419

Taxation effect of other

comprehensive income

-

-

(6,575,923)

(6,575,923)

-

(6,575,923)

Total comprehensive

income

-

(3,859,038)

19,923,961

16,064,923

(733,878)

15,331,045

Transfers within and out of

reserves

-

(2,086,337)

(11,176)

(2,097,513)

2,275,682

178,169

Non-controlling interests

share of capitalisation of a

subsidiary

-

-

-

-

178,169

178,169

Transfer from reserves to

non-controlling interests

-

(2,086,337)

(11,176)

(2,097,513)

2,097,513

-

Balance at 28 February

2023

460,972

(15,879,644)

67,010,323

51,591,651

1,441,948

53,033,599

HISTORICAL*

Share

Attributable

capital

Other

to equity

Non-

and share

Retained

reserves

holders of

controlling

premium

earnings

ZW$ '000

the entity

interest

Total

ZW$'000

ZW$ '000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

Balance at 1 March 2021

2,591

(465,081)

3,116,902

2,654,412

150,462

2,804,874

Profit for the year

-

1,671,487

-

1,671,487

238,668

1,910,155

Other comprehensive

income:

-

-

3,101,373

3,101,373

11,302

3,112,675

Revaluation of property

and equipment

-

-

4,102,290

4,102,290

11,302

4,113,592

Taxation effect of other

comprehensive income

-

-

(1,000,917)

(1,000,917)

-

(1,000,917)

Total comprehensive

income

-

1,671,487

3,101,373

4,772,860

249,970

5,022,830

Transfers within and out of

reserves

-

23,306

(315,520)

(292,214)

-

(292,214)

Purchase of treasury shares

-

-

(70,670)

(70,670)

-

(70,670)

Impact of change in

measurement model of

intangible assets to cost

model

-

11,383

(244,850)

(233,467)

-

(233,467)

Restatement of equities at

fair value through profit or

loss

-

11,923

-

11,923

-

11,923

-

-

Balance at 28 February

2022

2,591

1,229,712

5,902,755

7,135,058

400,432

7,535,490

Profit for the year

-

866,650

-

866,650

86,863

953,513

Other comprehensive

income

-

-

28,973,204

28,973,204

281,908

29,255,112

Revaluation of property

and equipment

-

-

38,468,557

38,468,557

281,908

38,750,465

Taxation effect of other

comprehensive income

-

-

(9,495,353)

(9,495,353)

-

(9,495,353)

Total comprehensive

income

-

866,650

28,973,204

29,839,854

368,771

30,208,625

Transfers within and out of

reserves

-

(72,624)

(35,809)

(108,433)

276,515

168,082

Non-controlling interests

share of capitalisation of a

subsidiary

-

-

-

-

168,082

168,082

Transfer from reserves to

non-controlling interests

-

(72,624)

(35,809)

(108,433)

108,433

-

Balance at 28 February

2023

2,591

2,023,738

34,840,150

36,866,479

1,045,718

37,912,197

*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.

Abridged Consolidated Segment Information

For the year ended 28 February 2023

INFLATION ADJUSTED

Adjustment

Mobile

Digital

Journal &

Money

Banking

InsurTech

Other

Eliminations

Total

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$ '000

ZW$'000

For the year ended

28 February 2023

Revenue

50,145,270

18,949,925

17,376,507

5,162,961

(3,034,385)

88,600,278

Interest income from

banking operations

-

12,649,314

-

-

-

12,649,314

Finance costs

(97,478)

(84,954)

(426,518)

(3,470,159)

1,086,939

(2,992,170)

Fair value adjustments on

financial assets

474,373

(2,966,016)

(501,097)

520,381

788,076

(1,684,283)

Depreciation, amortisation

and impairment

(6,694,345)

(4,027,442)

(316,759)

(1,453,993)

-

(12,492,539)

Segment (loss) / profit

(4,935,211)

14,921,224

(5,253,366)

(3,251,045)

(6,243,053)

(4,761,451)

Segment assets

57,051,116

131,841,209

15,830,724

74,336,749

(80,952,587)

198,107,211

Segment liabilities

32,449,613

81,295,786

6,459,956

44,365,291

(19,497,034)

145,073,612

Analysis of additions

during the year

Additions to property and

equipment

594,888

1,446,832

254,067

16,901

-

2,312,688

Additions to intangible

assets

-

204,473

504,781

110,777

-

820,031

Additions to investment

properties

-

3,046,560

-

-

(1,128,922)

1,917,638

For the year ended

28 February 2022

Revenue

55,971,068

16,677,097

13,599,521

5,408,684

(3,445,838)

88,210,532

Interest income from

banking operations

-

8,549,334

-

-

-

8,549,334

Finance costs

(555,661)

(26,568)

(311,633)

(1,723,113)

1,362,864

(1,254,111)

Fair value adjustments on

financial assets

4,336,025

1,505,068

7,986,567

616,253

(2,552,301)

11,891,612

Depreciation, amortisation

and impairment

(3,342,543)

(2,969,812)

(936,103)

(1,054,099)

-

(8,302,557)

Segment profit / (loss)

7,210,071

3,155,848

5,708,381

(11,776,236)

-

4,298,064

Segment assets

51,520,759

92,950,228

20,898,268

64,989,960

(76,018,795)

154,340,420

Segment liabilities

28,613,353

64,415,280

9,046,182

33,473,598

(18,732,378)

116,816,035

Analysis of additions

during the year

Additions to property and

equipment

1,106,224

4,474,689

131,771

64,720

-

5,777,404

Additions to intangible

assets

-

1,346,240

126,230

-

-

1,472,470

Additions to investment

properties

-

172,943

-

-

-

172,943

HISTORICAL*

Adjustment

Mobile

Digital

Journal &

Money

Banking

InsurTech

Other

Eliminations

Total

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$ '000

ZW$'000

For the year ended

28 February 2023

Revenue

37,755,155

14,427,403

13,579,744

3,750,486

(2,285,826)

67,226,962

Interest income from

banking operations

-

10,073,284

-

-

-

10,073,284

Finance costs

(83,838)

(49,351)

(348,582)

(2,856,453)

800,145

(2,538,079)

Fair value adjustments on

financial assets

451,359

698,164

2,744,128

493,665

(578,139)

3,809,177

Depreciation, amortisation

and impairment

(2,578,835)

(1,609,461)

(123,002)

(369,523)

-

(4,680,821)

Segment profit/(loss)

3,013,092

26,180,855

1,486,500

(24,240,577)

(5,486,357)

953,513

Segment assets

53,340,260

123,746,719

14,822,178

17,233,746

(27,409,027)

181,733,876

Segment liabilities

31,803,433

79,881,243

6,692,561

44,941,476

(19,497,034)

143,821,679

Analysis of additions

during the year

Additions to property and

equipment

444,592

1,175,959

185,995

16,901

-

1,823,447

Additions to intangible

assets

-

192,112

383,896

16,771

-

592,779

Additions to investment

properties

-

1,072,607

-

-

(957,000)

115,607

For the year ended

28 February 2022

Revenue

13,086,617

3,957,047

3,114,557

1,285,480

(803,390)

20,640,311

Interest income from

banking operations

-

2,079,540

-

-

-

2,079,540

Finance costs

(124,552)

(5,938)

(73,158)

(407,090)

325,268

(285,470)

Fair value adjustments on

financial assets

1,562,061

579,780

2,651,356

167,626

(739,790)

4,221,033

Depreciation, amortisation

and impairment

(603,239)

(359,257)

(174,779)

(73,462)

-

(1,210,737)

Segment profit / (loss)

3,123,049

2,041,994

1,971,077

(5,225,965)

-

1,910,155

Segment assets

15,070,757

26,118,059

3,304,128

6,974,117

(8,909,510)

42,557,551

Segment liabilities

8,551,725

19,184,442

2,390,109

10,690,015

(5,794,230)

35,022,061

Analysis of additions

during the year

Additions to property and

equipment

267,178

1,238,040

32,464

14,868

-

1,552,550

Additions to intangible

assets

-

365,797

31,977

-

-

397,774

Additions to investment

properties

-

40,792

-

-

-

40,792

*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.

Notes to the abridged consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 28 February 2023

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

Corporate information

EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited ("EHZL" or "the Company") and its subsidiaries were demerged from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited ("EWZL"), effective 1 November 2018.

These abridged consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively "the Group" and individually the "Group companies"). The Group's subsidiaries and main activities are as follows:

  • EcoCash (Private) Limited - (mobile money transfer and payments services);
  • Steward Bank Limited - (digital commercial bank);
  • Econet Life (Private) Limited - (mobile based funeral and life assurance company)
  • Econet Insurance (Private) Limited - (short-term insurance company);
  • Vaya Technologies Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (formerly Econet Services (Private) Limited) - (On- demand services, e-commerce, farming technology, connected lifestyle and digital education services);
  • Maisha Health Fund (Private) Limited - (medical aid service provider); and
  • MARS (Private) Limited - (medical air and road rescue services);

EHZL and its subsidiaries are incorporated in Zimbabwe. EHZL's registered office is 1906 Liberation Legacy Way (formerly Borrowdale Road), Harare. The ultimate holding company for the Group is Econet Global Limited, which is registered in Mauritius.

These abridged consolidated financial statements are presented in Zimbabwe Dollars ("ZW$"), which is the functional and presentation currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group's entities operate.

The historical results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the Public Accountants and Auditors Board ("PAAB") recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The inflation adjusted results represent the primary financial information required by International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 29, 'Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies', and these have been subjected to an audit by the auditors.

  1. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
    The abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and interpretations developed and issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretations Committee ("IFRS IC") except for non- compliance IFRS 13, 'Fair value measurement'. Consequently, the Directors advise users of these consolidated financial statements to exercise caution.
    The underlying abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange (Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listings Requirements) Rules 2019, the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), the Banking Act (Chapter 24:20), the Insurance Act (Chapter 24:07), the Medical Services Act (Chapter 15:13), and related regulations.
    These abridged consolidated financial statements do not include all of the information and disclosures required to fully comply with IFRSs and should be read in conjunction with the Group's complete consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023, which are available for inspection at the Company's registered office.
  2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The principal accounting policies of the Group have been applied consistently in all material respects with those of the previous period, unless otherwise stated and except for the adoption of new standards and amendments that became effective for the year ended 28 February 2023.
  3. BASIS OF PREPARATION

4.1 Application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies

In the current year, because it is still reporting in the currency of a hyperinflationary environment, the Group has applied the requirements of IAS 29 and is presenting inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements as its primary financial statements.

The PAAB issued Pronouncement 01/2019 in October 2019 prescribing application of inflation accounting for reporting periods ended on or after 1 July 2019. Historical cost financial results have been presented as supplementary information, and the auditors have not expressed an opinion on those historical results.

The conversion factors used to restate the underlying historical numbers for the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 are as follows;

CPI Index

Conversion Factor

28 February 2023

14,493.45

3.23

28 February 2022

4,483.06

1.66

1

March 2022 to 28 February 2023 Average

10,835.36

1.34

1

March 2021 to 28 February 2022 Average

3,415.67

1.31

Non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at historical cost have been restated to reflect the change in the general price index from 1 October 2018 to the end of the reporting period. Monetary assets and liabilities, and non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at revalued amounts have not been restated as they are presented at the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Items recognised in the statement of profit or loss have been restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the transactions were initially earned or incurred. A net monetary adjustment was recognised in the statement of profit or loss. All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting period.

On the 3rd of March 2023, the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development ("MoFED") promulgated Statutory Instrument ("S.I.") 27 of 2023. Through S.I. 27, the old benchmark headline Consumer Price Index ("CPI") that was being published month on month since 2019, tracking ZW dollar inflation was discontinued effective February 2023. A blended CPI was introduced which is a weighted average based on the use of Zimbabwean dollars and United States dollars. The Group concluded that the blended CPI did not meet the criteria for the application of IAS 29 and an estimate was determined for February 2023 which meets the IAS 29 criteria.

4. BASIS OF PREPARATION (CONTINUED)

4.1 Application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies (continued)

Report on legal and regulatory requirements

Statutory Instrument 27 of 2023 defines inflation as the general increase in price levels of goods and services as a weighted average based on the use of Zimbabwe dollars (ZWL) and United States dollars (USD) (blended inflation). In order to comply with International Financial Reporting Standard 29 - "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" in the preparation of its consolidated financial statements, the Group estimated and applied Inflation Rates for February 2023 based on the Total Consumption Poverty Line published by ZIMSTAT. The estimation of the consumer price index is permitted by IAS 29 where a general consumer price index is not readily available. The Company has obtained legal advice to the effect that its use of alternative available data to estimate the February 2023 inflation rates would not be in violation of Statutory Instrument 27 and any other legal statutes.

  1. INTERPRETATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED UNDER HYPERINFLATIONARY CONDITIONS
    In as much as all reasonable care and attention has been taken by the Directors to present information that is meaningful and relevant to the users of the financial statements, it is not always possible to present this information in a way that is not contradictory to International Financial Reporting Standards when reporting is impacted by multiple factors in the environment, including but not limited to the legislative framework and economic variables affecting companies operating in Zimbabwe. This has resulted in certain qualifications to these financial statements. Economic variables changed at an extremely fast pace during the period under consideration. These circumstances require care and attention by users of financial statements in their interpretation of financial information presented under such conditions.
  2. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S OPINION
    The abridged consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the complete set of audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 which have been audited by BDO Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and a modified opinion has been issued thereon. This opinion carries a qualified opinion with respect to non- compliance with IFRS 13, 'Fair value measurement', impacting valuation of property and equipment and investment property. Key audit matters are in respect of the completeness, occurrence, and accuracy of revenue and expected credit losses.
    The auditor's report on the consolidated financial statements is available for inspection at the EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited's registered offices and on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange website. The engagement partner responsible for the audit was Mr. Gilbert Gwatiringa PAAB Practice Certificate number 0475.
  3. OTHER INFORMATION

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL*

2023

2022

2023

2022

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

ZW$'000

(Loss) / profit for the year attributable to

ordinary shareholders

(3,859,038)

3,631,998

866,650

1,671,487

Adjustment for capital items (net of tax):

(Profit) or loss on disposal of property and

equipment

(3,514)

6,274

(12,637)

1,402

Impairment of property and equipment

2,234,300

57,072

160,645

5,638

Impairment of intangible assets

-

563,485

-

2,820

Headline earnings / (loss) attributable to

ordinary shareholders

(1,628,252)

4,258,829

1,014,658

1,681,347

Weighted average number of ordinary

shares for the purposes of basic and

diluted earnings per share

2,590,577,241

2,590,577,241 2,590,577,241

2,590,577,241

Basic (loss) / earnings per share (ZW$)

(1.490)

1.402

0.335

0.645

Headline (loss) / earnings per share (ZW$)

(0.629)

1.644

0.392

0.649

Diluted basic (loss) / earnings per share

(ZW$)

(1.490)

1.402

0.335

0.645

Diluted headline earnings / (loss) per share

(ZW$)

(0.629)

1.644

0.392

0.649

*The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019.

8. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Financial instruments are disclosed in the abridged consolidated statement of financial position at their carrying amount which approximates their respective fair value.

Fair value hierarchy

The Group is guided by the following hierarchy as fair value measurement criteria for assets measured using the fair value model. The hierarchy levels 1 to 3 are based on the degree to which the fair value is observable:

  • Level 1: quoted (unadjusted) prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities
  • Level 2: other techniques for which all inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly; and
  • Level 3: techniques which use inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value that are not based on observable market data.

fermer