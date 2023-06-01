EcoCash Zimbabwe : June 01, 20232023 FY Results & Audit Report 06/01/2023 | 03:30am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437 Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 28 February 2023 F IN H TEC H C E T R U S N I S M R O FT A L P L A T I G I D Digitally Empowering People H I G H L I G H T S Key Performance Indicators Revenue ZW$101.25 billion 5% Loss before tax (ZW$2.82 billion) Total assets ZW$198.11 billion 28% Total Equity ZW$53.03 billion 41% DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Miss E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi, Mr H. Pemhiwa, Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. | COMPANY SECRETARY: Mrs C.R. Daniels REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare. www.ecocashholdings.co.zw (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437 Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 28 February 2023 Chairperson's statement INTRODUCTION The Group continued to focus on innovation and deployment of digital solutions to drive its strategy of meeting the ever-changing customer needs. The operating environment remains challenging but, we continue to leverage on our wide product base and digital solutions for the convenience of our customers. OPERATIONS REVIEW Mobile Money Services We introduced the EcoCash United States Dollar (USD) wallet during the year as we consolidated our participation in the USD economy which, according to official reports as of January 2023, accounted for 76% of expenditure. We are encouraged by the growth in customers, volume and value transacted. The reduction of Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) on USD domestic money transfer transactions from 4% to 2% effective 1 January 2023, has helped in the adoption and use of USD on digital money transfer services. We are continuously improving access and convenience for our customers by growing our distribution footprint across the country. We launched the EcoCash Junior wallet, a mobile wallet for children between the ages of 9 and 18, aimed at improving financial literacy and financial inclusion. This product is experiencing steady growth and will be key in the growth of our subscriber base in the future. Over the period, we launched the EcoCash Chatbot, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered virtual assistant that handles customer service queries. To date, this AI powered virtual assistant has provided services to over 381,000 customers. We also launched Bill Manager, an integrated bill payments platform for all major billers. Bill Manager has helped to improve our customers' experience and real time account settlement to regular billers through EcoCash. We have integrated with local municipalities, insurance players for premium collections, universities, credit stores, retailers and utilities. This is part of our plan to implement digital solutions to enhance our value proposition, reduce customer pain points, and improve financial inclusion. Banking Services Steward Bank has continued to grow its USD interest earning assets particularly in the corporate sector. This was coupled with an increase in FCA accounts which grew by 34%. Our bank moved to capture a share of the growing domestic and international remittance market with the opening of The Eastgate Remittance Centre, a dedicated remittance facility for our customers to access funds sent to them from within and outside of Zimbabwe. The bank is now focused on phase 2 of our digital transformation journey which will see increased automation of systems and processes as well as enhanced capacity to launch innovative products. We are also expanding our Point-Of- Sale (POS) network through the deployment of multicurrency POS solutions to our merchant partners nationwide. Insurtech Services In our life insurance business, EcoSure, we have also continued to innovate and add new value adding products to remain relevant to our customers in the fast-changing operating climate. During the year, we launched the 'Dura Pension Scheme', aimed at the informal sector to ensure broad-based inclusion of all workers in retirement planning. We also launched 'Data Life Cover', a new product that allows customers to get funeral cover as they purchase Econet data products. Bundled services with strategic partners will be key in driving growth in the future. The adoption of the USD packages has allowed the business to enhance life cover through assured USD benefits. Moovah, the short-term insurance business, embarked on a distribution network expansion project which to date has seen the business expanding to over 250 locations. This has further improved access and convenience for our customers across the country. We are happy with the improvements in the claims process and overall service delivery as evidenced by growth in total policyholders. Through the health insurance business, Maisha Health Fund, we launched a micro insurance product, MaishaCare, an affordable healthcare package for those that previously had no health cover. The product is riding on digital rails to onboard customers, with no requirement to complete physical forms. Other business segments Our digital platforms business, Vaya Technologies, continues to focus on and drive the anchor units in Healthtech, Agritech and On Demand Services. We continue to develop and refine our products in these sectors to fully harness and realize the potential we see in them. As we progress into the next year and beyond, we believe we will be able to increase contribution from these emergent businesses to the broader EcoCash Holdings Group performance. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE The financial review is based on inflation adjusted financial statements which are the primary financial statements. Historical cost financial statements have been presented as supplementary information. In order to comply with International Financial Reporting Standard 29 - "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" in the preparation of its consolidated financial statements, the Group estimated and applied Inflation Rates for February 2023 based on the Total Consumption Poverty Line published by ZIMSTAT. The estimation of the consumer price index is permitted by IAS 29 where a general consumer price index is not readily available. The Directors caution users of the financial statements on the usefulness of these reported financial statements, considering distortions that arise when reporting in a hyperinflationary economy. EcoCash Holdings recorded revenue of ZW$101.3b for the period, compared to ZW$96.8b in FY22, a 5% increase from prior year. Whilst the regulatory restrictive limits on the Mobile Money business, as well as the general cash economy on the USD transactions put pressure on the revenue numbers, significant growth has been noted in transaction volumes and values following the reduction in IMTT from 4% to 2% in January 2023. 78% of our revenue was driven by the Fintech business followed by Insurtech at 17% and lastly Digital Platforms at 5%, in line with the prior year's performance. The Group achieved an EBITDA margin of 7% against 18% in the prior year mainly due to the pressure on costs due to the prevailing operating environment. The exchange losses related to the debentures amounted to $30.1 billion for the year under review. The Board initiated a capital raising process to facilitate redemption of the Company's debentures which matured at the end of April 2023. A Renounceable rights offer of US$30.3 million of new ordinary shares in the Capital of the Company is under consideration. The business has competing needs for the limited foreign currency generated by the Company with priority being given to the financing of the upgrade and maintenance of the digital platforms in use by the Group. As the Company is unable to secure foreign currency for purposes of redeeming the debentures from the auction, the only available option is to raise the required foreign currency from members through the renounceable rights offer. DIVIDEND DECLARATION Given the challenging operating environment, the need to conserve capital to support the business recovery efforts and redemption of the Company's debentures, the Directors do not recommend declaration of a dividend for the period under review. SUSTAINABILITY EcoCash Holdings is dedicated and committed to enhance the positive development of the communities in which we operate. Through community investment focused on three pillars, education; global health; and rural transformation and sustainable livelihoods, the Group seeks to improve the quality of life for the financially excluded and the vulnerable members in our communities. Through our sustainability implementation partners, Higherlife Foundation, we continue to invest in improving the quality of education by providing training programs for educators. As part of efforts to strengthen early childhood development and improve the quality of education for foundation phase learners, we provided literacy and numeracy training to more than 1 300 foundation phase educators across the ten provinces in Zimbabwe. More than 3 400 educators were trained on foundational learning methodologies, positively impacting 173 600 students. Higherlife Foundation, working closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, is the implementation partner for key projects dealing in the areas of Maternal & Neonatal Health, Neglected Tropical Diseases, Cholera Elimination, and Disaster Relief and Preparedness under the Global Health Program. Interventions have included technical support, training and provision and maintenance of hospital equipment. Following the placement of critical care equipment in 16 hospitals and the training of maternal health staff in Zimbabwe in prior periods, the year was focused on strengthening the equipment maintenance and systems. To achieve this, technicians were assigned to different hospitals for efficient equipment monitoring and maintenance. Census results indicated a marked decline in maternal and neonatal mortality rates. Our long-term sustainability is built on strong Environmental, Social and Governance risk management methodology, regulatory compliance, and ethical conduct. The business has adopted the revised Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) sustainability reporting standards that establish a high level of openness for effects on the economy, environment, and people. These changes make reporting more pertinent and consistent, with the full alignment with intergovernmental instruments, as stated by the UN and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), for due diligence on sustainability impacts, including those on human rights. BUSINESS OUTLOOK While the business environment remains challenging, the Group is committed to delivering value to all its stakeholders. In line with our growth ambitions, we are actively looking at scaling our various businesses, enhancing the product offering and diversification of our products. The Group continues to scout the local and regional markets for strategic opportunities which complement our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no Zimbabwean behind. APPRECIATION On behalf of the Board, I wish to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to our customers, business partners, and our valued shareholders for their confidence in us. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the EcoCash Holdings staff, management, executive team and my fellow Directors for their passion, commitment, and dedication to achieving a high-performance and innovative culture in our business. Finally, to our regulators and the various governmental authorities with whom we continuously consult, I would like to say that we greatly appreciate their support and willingness to engage with us. On behalf of the Board Sherree Shereni Board Chairperson 30 May 2023 DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Miss E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi, Mr H. Pemhiwa, Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. | REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare. www.ecocashholdings.co.zw (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437 Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 28 February 2023 Abridged Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the year ended 28 February 2023 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL* 2023 2022 2023 2022 Notes ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 Revenue 101,249,592 96,759,866 77,300,246 22,719,851 - Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest method 12,649,314 8,549,334 10,073,284 2,079,540 - Non-interest revenue 88,600,278 88,210,532 67,226,962 20,640,311 Cost of sales and external services rendered (18,543,200) (27,036,976) (14,263,157) (6,404,430) Impairment on financial assets charge: expected credit loss allowances on loans and advances to bank customers (1,241,669) (259,679) (1,241,669) (54,681) Gross profit 81,464,723 69,463,211 61,795,420 16,260,740 Abridged Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 28 February 2023 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL* 2023 2022 2023 2022 Notes ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ASSETS Intangible assets 9,522,039 9,607,057 1,181,335 684,994 Property and equipment 45,113,496 31,289,688 43,232,014 8,490,288 Right of use assets 707,331 464,127 421,275 43,306 Investment properties 22,100,747 6,106,233 22,100,747 1,888,757 Inventory 1,806,188 2,555,925 730,666 115,592 Amounts owed by related party companies 151,802 388,871 151,802 120,284 Trade and other receivables 27,538,760 22,263,334 22,749,189 5,953,961 Loans and advances to bank customers 27,948,416 21,600,879 27,948,416 6,681,503 Treasury bills and government bonds 12,227,859 18,892,512 12,227,859 5,843,761 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 8 10,660,257 19,749,683 10,660,257 6,108,898 Assets held for sale 44,149 1,688 44,149 522 Mobile money trust bank balances - Other income Other expenses General administrative expenses: Administration expenses

Impairment on financial assets charge: expected credit loss allowances on items other than loans and advances Depreciation, amortisation and impairment

Foreign exchange gains / (losses) arising from items other than debenture related liabilities Marketing and sales expenses Foreign exchange losses arising from debenture related liabilities Gain on net monetary position 9,370,641 13,606,204 23,113,541 5,352,888 (7,069,640) (6,271,633) (1,223,436) (1,939,918) (66,971,164) (59,768,986) (47,362,515) (13,362,273) (58,793,968) (50,472,237) (45,283,144) (12,196,505) (5,447,754) (2,640,042) (6,142,598) (595,617) (12,492,539) (8,302,557) (4,680,821) (1,210,737) 9,763,097 1,645,850 8,744,048 640,586 (12,468,428) (6,232,531) (9,299,913) (1,498,765) (30,091,242) (4,008,166) (20,884,364) (1,061,072) 25,886,560 6,293,248 - - restricted balances 18,473,663 17,502,430 18,473,663 5,413,786 Cash and cash equivalents 21,812,504 3,917,993 21,812,504 1,211,899 Total assets 198,107,211 154,340,420 181,733,876 42,557,551 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Share capital and share premium 460,972 460,972 2,591 2,591 (Accumulated losses) / retained earnings (15,879,644) (9,934,269) 2,023,738 1,229,712 Other reserves 67,010,323 47,097,538 34,840,150 5,902,755 51,591,651 37,624,241 36,866,479 7,135,058 Non-controlling interest 1,441,948 (99,856) 1,045,718 400,432 Total equity 53,033,599 37,524,385 37,912,197 7,535,490 Liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 8,488,447 7,190,262 7,572,077 1,498,199 Profit before net finance costs 121,450 13,081,347 6,138,733 3,751,600 Finance income 52,125 51,164 46,860 12,800 Finance costs (2,992,170) (1,254,111) (2,538,079) (285,470) (Loss) / profit before taxation (2,818,595) 11,878,400 3,647,514 3,478,930 Income tax expense (1,942,856) (7,580,336) (2,694,001) (1,568,775) (Loss) / profit for the year (4,761,451) 4,298,064 953,513 1,910,155 (Loss) / profit for the year attributable to: (4,761,451) 4,298,064 953,513 1,910,155 Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited (3,859,038) 3,631,998 866,650 1,671,487 Non-controlling interest (902,413) 666,066 86,863 238,668 Other comprehensive income for the year Items that may not to be reclassified to profit or loss Gain arising on revaluation of property and equipment 26,668,419 6,839,162 38,750,465 4,113,592 Taxation effect of other comprehensive income (6,575,923) (1,699,810) (9,495,353) (1,000,917) Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 20,092,496 5,139,352 29,255,112 3,112,675 Total comprehensive income for the year 15,331,045 9,437,416 30,208,625 5,022,830 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited 19,923,961 5,131,719 28,973,204 3,101,373 Non-controlling interest 168,535 7,633 281,908 11,302 20,092,496 5,139,352 29,255,112 3,112,675 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited 16,064,923 8,763,717 29,839,854 4,772,860 Non-controlling interest (733,878) 673,699 368,771 249,970 15,331,045 9,437,416 30,208,625 5,022,830 Basic and diluted (loss) / earnings per share (ZW$) 7 (1.490) 1.402 0.335 0.645 *The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. Lease liabilities 825,432 197,597 825,432 61,120 Provisions 2,125,940 4,794,336 2,125,940 1,324,777 Current tax liability 3,278,884 335,045 3,278,884 96,625 Loans and borrowings 6,476,663 13,144,311 6,476,663 4,065,749 Amounts owed to related party companies 31,999,814 13,732,676 31,999,814 4,247,740 Trade and other payables 27,297,106 18,635,283 26,961,543 5,544,224 Mobile money trust liabilities 9 18,473,663 17,502,430 18,473,663 5,413,786 Deposits due to banks and customers 46,107,663 41,284,095 46,107,663 12,769,841 Total liabilities 145,073,612 116,816,035 143,821,679 35,022,061 Total equity and liabilities 198,107,211 154,340,420 181,733,876 42,557,551 *The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. Abridged Consolidated Statement of Cashflows For the year ended 28 February 2023 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL* 2023 2022 2023 2022 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 Operating activities Cash generated from operations 33,655,893 14,856,615 46,660,873 6,209,526 Income tax paid (4,089,256) (6,391,685) (2,971,837) (1,293,637) Net cash flows generated from operating activities 29,566,637 8,464,930 43,689,036 4,915,889 Investing activities Investment income received 1,597 51,164 1,300 12,800 Acquisition of investment property (1,917,638) - (115,607) - Proceeds on disposal of investment property 244,097 - 80,270 - Acquisition of intangible assets (820,031) (1,472,470) (592,779) (397,774) Net acquisition of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (2,348,658) (3,346,743) (742,182) (790,417) Net (acquisition) / disposal of treasury bill and government bonds (3,377,771) (28,115,151) (6,691,795) (5,086,146) Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale 1,689 6,611 523 1,372 Purchase of property and equipment (2,312,687) (5,777,404) (1,823,447) (1,552,550) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment 37,451 31,214 27,261 321 Net cash utilised in investing activities (10,491,951) (38,622,779) (9,856,456) (7,812,394) Financing activities Interest on lease liability paid (129,371) (1,254,111) (93,680) (285,470) Repayment of lease liabilities (145,554) (121,665) (144,401) (27,162) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 2,050,264 - 2,050,264 - Repayment of loans and borrowings (1,984,281) - (1,984,281) - Purchase of treasury shares - (239,987) - (70,670) Net cashflows utilised in financing activities (208,942) (1,615,763) (172,098) (383,302) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18,865,744 (31,773,612) 33,660,482 (3,279,807) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 21,420,423 53,194,035 6,625,685 9,905,492 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 40,286,167 21,420,423 40,286,167 6,625,685 Comprising: Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 18,473,663 17,502,430 18,473,663 5,413,786 Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted 21,812,504 3,917,993 21,812,504 1,211,899 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 40,286,167 21,420,423 40,286,167 6,625,685 *The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Miss E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi, Mr H. Pemhiwa, Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. | REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare. www.ecocashholdings.co.zw (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437 Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 28 February 2023 Abridged Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 28 February 2023 INFLATION ADJUSTED Share Attributable capital to equity Non- and share Retained Other holders of controlling premium earnings reserves the entity interest Total ZW$'000 ZW$ '000 ZW$ '000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 Balance at 1 March 2021 460,972 (16,519,281) 43,184,692 27,126,383 (773,555) 26,352,828 Profit for the year - 3,631,998 - 3,631,998 666,066 4,298,064 Other comprehensive income: - - 5,131,719 5,131,719 7,633 5,139,352 Revaluation of property and equipment - - 6,831,529 6,831,529 7,633 6,839,162 Taxation effect of other comprehensive income - - (1,699,810) (1,699,810) - (1,699,810) Total comprehensive income - 3,631,998 5,131,719 8,763,717 673,699 9,437,416 Transfers within and out of reserves - 2,953,014 (1,218,873) 1,734,141 - 1,734,141 Purchase of treasury shares - - (239,987) (239,988) - (239,988) Impact of change in measurement model of intangible assets to cost model - 2,914,386 (978,886) 1,935,501 - 1,935,501 Restatement of equities at fair value through profit or loss - 38,628 - 38,628 - 38,628 Balance at 28 February 2022 460,972 (9,934,269) 47,097,538 37,624,241 (99,856) 37,524,385 Loss for the year - (3,859,038) - (3,859,038) (902,413) (4,761,451) Other comprehensive income - - 19,923,961 19,923,961 168,535 20,092,496 Revaluation of property and equipment - - 26,499,884 26,499,884 168,535 26,668,419 Taxation effect of other comprehensive income - - (6,575,923) (6,575,923) - (6,575,923) Total comprehensive income - (3,859,038) 19,923,961 16,064,923 (733,878) 15,331,045 Transfers within and out of reserves - (2,086,337) (11,176) (2,097,513) 2,275,682 178,169 Non-controlling interests share of capitalisation of a subsidiary - - - - 178,169 178,169 Transfer from reserves to non-controlling interests - (2,086,337) (11,176) (2,097,513) 2,097,513 - Balance at 28 February 2023 460,972 (15,879,644) 67,010,323 51,591,651 1,441,948 53,033,599 HISTORICAL* Share Attributable capital Other to equity Non- and share Retained reserves holders of controlling premium earnings ZW$ '000 the entity interest Total ZW$'000 ZW$ '000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 Balance at 1 March 2021 2,591 (465,081) 3,116,902 2,654,412 150,462 2,804,874 Profit for the year - 1,671,487 - 1,671,487 238,668 1,910,155 Other comprehensive income: - - 3,101,373 3,101,373 11,302 3,112,675 Revaluation of property and equipment - - 4,102,290 4,102,290 11,302 4,113,592 Taxation effect of other comprehensive income - - (1,000,917) (1,000,917) - (1,000,917) Total comprehensive income - 1,671,487 3,101,373 4,772,860 249,970 5,022,830 Transfers within and out of reserves - 23,306 (315,520) (292,214) - (292,214) Purchase of treasury shares - - (70,670) (70,670) - (70,670) Impact of change in measurement model of intangible assets to cost model - 11,383 (244,850) (233,467) - (233,467) Restatement of equities at fair value through profit or loss - 11,923 - 11,923 - 11,923 - - Balance at 28 February 2022 2,591 1,229,712 5,902,755 7,135,058 400,432 7,535,490 Profit for the year - 866,650 - 866,650 86,863 953,513 Other comprehensive income - - 28,973,204 28,973,204 281,908 29,255,112 Revaluation of property and equipment - - 38,468,557 38,468,557 281,908 38,750,465 Taxation effect of other comprehensive income - - (9,495,353) (9,495,353) - (9,495,353) Total comprehensive income - 866,650 28,973,204 29,839,854 368,771 30,208,625 Transfers within and out of reserves - (72,624) (35,809) (108,433) 276,515 168,082 Non-controlling interests share of capitalisation of a subsidiary - - - - 168,082 168,082 Transfer from reserves to non-controlling interests - (72,624) (35,809) (108,433) 108,433 - Balance at 28 February 2023 2,591 2,023,738 34,840,150 36,866,479 1,045,718 37,912,197 *The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. Abridged Consolidated Segment Information For the year ended 28 February 2023 INFLATION ADJUSTED Adjustment Mobile Digital Journal & Money Banking InsurTech Other Eliminations Total ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$ '000 ZW$'000 For the year ended 28 February 2023 Revenue 50,145,270 18,949,925 17,376,507 5,162,961 (3,034,385) 88,600,278 Interest income from banking operations - 12,649,314 - - - 12,649,314 Finance costs (97,478) (84,954) (426,518) (3,470,159) 1,086,939 (2,992,170) Fair value adjustments on financial assets 474,373 (2,966,016) (501,097) 520,381 788,076 (1,684,283) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (6,694,345) (4,027,442) (316,759) (1,453,993) - (12,492,539) Segment (loss) / profit (4,935,211) 14,921,224 (5,253,366) (3,251,045) (6,243,053) (4,761,451) Segment assets 57,051,116 131,841,209 15,830,724 74,336,749 (80,952,587) 198,107,211 Segment liabilities 32,449,613 81,295,786 6,459,956 44,365,291 (19,497,034) 145,073,612 Analysis of additions during the year Additions to property and equipment 594,888 1,446,832 254,067 16,901 - 2,312,688 Additions to intangible assets - 204,473 504,781 110,777 - 820,031 Additions to investment properties - 3,046,560 - - (1,128,922) 1,917,638 For the year ended 28 February 2022 Revenue 55,971,068 16,677,097 13,599,521 5,408,684 (3,445,838) 88,210,532 Interest income from banking operations - 8,549,334 - - - 8,549,334 Finance costs (555,661) (26,568) (311,633) (1,723,113) 1,362,864 (1,254,111) Fair value adjustments on financial assets 4,336,025 1,505,068 7,986,567 616,253 (2,552,301) 11,891,612 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (3,342,543) (2,969,812) (936,103) (1,054,099) - (8,302,557) Segment profit / (loss) 7,210,071 3,155,848 5,708,381 (11,776,236) - 4,298,064 Segment assets 51,520,759 92,950,228 20,898,268 64,989,960 (76,018,795) 154,340,420 Segment liabilities 28,613,353 64,415,280 9,046,182 33,473,598 (18,732,378) 116,816,035 Analysis of additions during the year Additions to property and equipment 1,106,224 4,474,689 131,771 64,720 - 5,777,404 Additions to intangible assets - 1,346,240 126,230 - - 1,472,470 Additions to investment properties - 172,943 - - - 172,943 HISTORICAL* Adjustment Mobile Digital Journal & Money Banking InsurTech Other Eliminations Total ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$ '000 ZW$'000 For the year ended 28 February 2023 Revenue 37,755,155 14,427,403 13,579,744 3,750,486 (2,285,826) 67,226,962 Interest income from banking operations - 10,073,284 - - - 10,073,284 Finance costs (83,838) (49,351) (348,582) (2,856,453) 800,145 (2,538,079) Fair value adjustments on financial assets 451,359 698,164 2,744,128 493,665 (578,139) 3,809,177 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (2,578,835) (1,609,461) (123,002) (369,523) - (4,680,821) Segment profit/(loss) 3,013,092 26,180,855 1,486,500 (24,240,577) (5,486,357) 953,513 Segment assets 53,340,260 123,746,719 14,822,178 17,233,746 (27,409,027) 181,733,876 Segment liabilities 31,803,433 79,881,243 6,692,561 44,941,476 (19,497,034) 143,821,679 Analysis of additions during the year Additions to property and equipment 444,592 1,175,959 185,995 16,901 - 1,823,447 Additions to intangible assets - 192,112 383,896 16,771 - 592,779 Additions to investment properties - 1,072,607 - - (957,000) 115,607 For the year ended 28 February 2022 Revenue 13,086,617 3,957,047 3,114,557 1,285,480 (803,390) 20,640,311 Interest income from banking operations - 2,079,540 - - - 2,079,540 Finance costs (124,552) (5,938) (73,158) (407,090) 325,268 (285,470) Fair value adjustments on financial assets 1,562,061 579,780 2,651,356 167,626 (739,790) 4,221,033 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (603,239) (359,257) (174,779) (73,462) - (1,210,737) Segment profit / (loss) 3,123,049 2,041,994 1,971,077 (5,225,965) - 1,910,155 Segment assets 15,070,757 26,118,059 3,304,128 6,974,117 (8,909,510) 42,557,551 Segment liabilities 8,551,725 19,184,442 2,390,109 10,690,015 (5,794,230) 35,022,061 Analysis of additions during the year Additions to property and equipment 267,178 1,238,040 32,464 14,868 - 1,552,550 Additions to intangible assets - 365,797 31,977 - - 397,774 Additions to investment properties - 40,792 - - - 40,792 *The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Miss E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi, Mr H. Pemhiwa, Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. | REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare. www.ecocashholdings.co.zw (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012) ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437 Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 28 February 2023 Notes to the abridged consolidated financial statements For the year ended 28 February 2023 1. GENERAL INFORMATION Corporate information EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited ("EHZL" or "the Company") and its subsidiaries were demerged from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited ("EWZL"), effective 1 November 2018. These abridged consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively "the Group" and individually the "Group companies"). The Group's subsidiaries and main activities are as follows: EcoCash (Private) Limited - (mobile money transfer and payments services);

Steward Bank Limited - (digital commercial bank);

Econet Life (Private) Limited - (mobile based funeral and life assurance company)

Econet Insurance (Private) Limited - (short-term insurance company);

(short-term insurance company); Vaya Technologies Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (formerly Econet Services (Private) Limited) - (On- demand services, e-commerce, farming technology, connected lifestyle and digital education services);

e-commerce, farming technology, connected lifestyle and digital education services); Maisha Health Fund (Private) Limited - (medical aid service provider); and

MARS (Private) Limited - (medical air and road rescue services); EHZL and its subsidiaries are incorporated in Zimbabwe. EHZL's registered office is 1906 Liberation Legacy Way (formerly Borrowdale Road), Harare. The ultimate holding company for the Group is Econet Global Limited, which is registered in Mauritius. These abridged consolidated financial statements are presented in Zimbabwe Dollars ("ZW$"), which is the functional and presentation currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group's entities operate. The historical results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the Public Accountants and Auditors Board ("PAAB") recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. The inflation adjusted results represent the primary financial information required by International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 29, 'Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies', and these have been subjected to an audit by the auditors. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

The abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and interpretations developed and issued by the International Financial Reporting Standards Interpretations Committee ("IFRS IC") except for non- compliance IFRS 13, ' Fair value measurement '. Consequently, the Directors advise users of these consolidated financial statements to exercise caution.

The underlying abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange (Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listings Requirements) Rules 2019, the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), the Banking Act (Chapter 24:20), the Insurance Act (Chapter 24:07), the Medical Services Act (Chapter 15:13), and related regulations.

These abridged consolidated financial statements do not include all of the information and disclosures required to fully comply with IFRSs and should be read in conjunction with the Group's complete consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023, which are available for inspection at the Company's registered office. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The principal accounting policies of the Group have been applied consistently in all material respects with those of the previous period, unless otherwise stated and except for the adoption of new standards and amendments that became effective for the year ended 28 February 2023. BASIS OF PREPARATION 4.1 Application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies In the current year, because it is still reporting in the currency of a hyperinflationary environment, the Group has applied the requirements of IAS 29 and is presenting inflation adjusted consolidated financial statements as its primary financial statements. The PAAB issued Pronouncement 01/2019 in October 2019 prescribing application of inflation accounting for reporting periods ended on or after 1 July 2019. Historical cost financial results have been presented as supplementary information, and the auditors have not expressed an opinion on those historical results. The conversion factors used to restate the underlying historical numbers for the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 are as follows; CPI Index Conversion Factor 28 February 2023 14,493.45 3.23 28 February 2022 4,483.06 1.66 1 March 2022 to 28 February 2023 Average 10,835.36 1.34 1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022 Average 3,415.67 1.31 Non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at historical cost have been restated to reflect the change in the general price index from 1 October 2018 to the end of the reporting period. Monetary assets and liabilities, and non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at revalued amounts have not been restated as they are presented at the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Items recognised in the statement of profit or loss have been restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the transactions were initially earned or incurred. A net monetary adjustment was recognised in the statement of profit or loss. All items in the statement of cash flows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting period. On the 3rd of March 2023, the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development ("MoFED") promulgated Statutory Instrument ("S.I.") 27 of 2023. Through S.I. 27, the old benchmark headline Consumer Price Index ("CPI") that was being published month on month since 2019, tracking ZW dollar inflation was discontinued effective February 2023. A blended CPI was introduced which is a weighted average based on the use of Zimbabwean dollars and United States dollars. The Group concluded that the blended CPI did not meet the criteria for the application of IAS 29 and an estimate was determined for February 2023 which meets the IAS 29 criteria. 4. BASIS OF PREPARATION (CONTINUED) 4.1 Application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies (continued) Report on legal and regulatory requirements Statutory Instrument 27 of 2023 defines inflation as the general increase in price levels of goods and services as a weighted average based on the use of Zimbabwe dollars (ZWL) and United States dollars (USD) (blended inflation). In order to comply with International Financial Reporting Standard 29 - "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" in the preparation of its consolidated financial statements, the Group estimated and applied Inflation Rates for February 2023 based on the Total Consumption Poverty Line published by ZIMSTAT. The estimation of the consumer price index is permitted by IAS 29 where a general consumer price index is not readily available. The Company has obtained legal advice to the effect that its use of alternative available data to estimate the February 2023 inflation rates would not be in violation of Statutory Instrument 27 and any other legal statutes. INTERPRETATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PREPARED UNDER HYPERINFLATIONARY CONDITIONS

In as much as all reasonable care and attention has been taken by the Directors to present information that is meaningful and relevant to the users of the financial statements, it is not always possible to present this information in a way that is not contradictory to International Financial Reporting Standards when reporting is impacted by multiple factors in the environment, including but not limited to the legislative framework and economic variables affecting companies operating in Zimbabwe. This has resulted in certain qualifications to these financial statements. Economic variables changed at an extremely fast pace during the period under consideration. These circumstances require care and attention by users of financial statements in their interpretation of financial information presented under such conditions. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S OPINION

The abridged consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the complete set of audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 which have been audited by BDO Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and a modified opinion has been issued thereon. This opinion carries a qualified opinion with respect to non- compliance with IFRS 13, 'Fair value measurement', impacting valuation of property and equipment and investment property. Key audit matters are in respect of the completeness, occurrence, and accuracy of revenue and expected credit losses.

The auditor's report on the consolidated financial statements is available for inspection at the EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited's registered offices and on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange website. The engagement partner responsible for the audit was Mr. Gilbert Gwatiringa PAAB Practice Certificate number 0475. OTHER INFORMATION INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL* 2023 2022 2023 2022 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 ZW$'000 (Loss) / profit for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders (3,859,038) 3,631,998 866,650 1,671,487 Adjustment for capital items (net of tax): (Profit) or loss on disposal of property and equipment (3,514) 6,274 (12,637) 1,402 Impairment of property and equipment 2,234,300 57,072 160,645 5,638 Impairment of intangible assets - 563,485 - 2,820 Headline earnings / (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (1,628,252) 4,258,829 1,014,658 1,681,347 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share 2,590,577,241 2,590,577,241 2,590,577,241 2,590,577,241 Basic (loss) / earnings per share (ZW$) (1.490) 1.402 0.335 0.645 Headline (loss) / earnings per share (ZW$) (0.629) 1.644 0.392 0.649 Diluted basic (loss) / earnings per share (ZW$) (1.490) 1.402 0.335 0.645 Diluted headline earnings / (loss) per share (ZW$) (0.629) 1.644 0.392 0.649 *The historical financial results have been presented as supplementary information, in line with the PAAB's recommendation set out in Pronouncement 01/2019. 8. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Financial instruments are disclosed in the abridged consolidated statement of financial position at their carrying amount which approximates their respective fair value. Fair value hierarchy The Group is guided by the following hierarchy as fair value measurement criteria for assets measured using the fair value model. The hierarchy levels 1 to 3 are based on the degree to which the fair value is observable: Level 1: quoted (unadjusted) prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities

Level 2: other techniques for which all inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly; and

Level 3: techniques which use inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value that are not based on observable market data. DIRECTORS: Mrs S.G. Shereni (Chairperson), Mr M.L. Bennett, Dr Z. Dillon, Miss E.T. Masiyiwa, Mr C. Maswi, Mr D. Musengi, Mr H. Pemhiwa, Mr D.T. Mandivenga, Mr E. Chibi*, Mrs T. Nyemba*. * Executive. | REGISTERED OFFICE: 1906 Liberation Legacy Way, Borrowdale, Harare. www.ecocashholdings.co.zw This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 07:29:10 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about ECOCASH HOLDINGS ZIMBABWE LIMITED 03:30a Ecocash Zimbabwe : June 01, 20232023 FY Results & Audit Report PU 05/31 Ecocash Zimbabwe : Cautionary Announcement PU 04/28 Ecocash Zimbabwe : Cautionary Announcement PU 04/06 Ecocash Zimbabwe : Cautionary Statement PU 01/31 Ecocash Zimbabwe : Q3 Trading Update PU 2022 EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Augu.. CI 2022 Ecocash Zimbabwe : Results of Annual General Meeting PU 2022 Ecocash Zimbabwe : 2022 Annual Report PU 2022 Ecocash Launches Micro-Pension Fund for Zimbabwe's Informal Sector Workers AQ 2022 Ecocash Zimbabwe : Notice of Change in Auditors PU