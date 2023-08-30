P R E S S A N N O U N C E M E N T

(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 29 March 2012 under Company Registration Number 2487/2012)

ZSE Alpha Code: EHZL.zw ISIN ZW0009012437

(EcoCash Holdings or the Company)

ECOCASH HOLDINGS ZIMBABWE LIMITED

The final ZWL price for the shares shall be determined on the date that the company is allocated foreign currency on the interbank market for the purpose of redeeming the debentures in accordance with the Exchange Control laws of the Country.

Upon payment of a deposit in respect of each share, calculated by multiplying the US Dollar subscription price for each share by the prevailing interbank rate, plus a 10% margin, a subscribing member shall be issued and allotted each share to which the deposit relates as not fully paid and subject to a capital call and to the Company's lien over shares issued but not fully paid for in terms of the Articles.

The capital call on the balance shall be made when the foreign currency has been secured and allocated to the Company, and the applicable Exchange Rate shall be the prevailing interbank rate plus a margin of 10%.

In the event of an exchange rate depreciation, interest shall be payable on the Zimbabwe Dollar balance of the subscription price calculated at the average rate at which Steward Bank Limited and Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Limited would be lending to secured debtors with effect from the date the company is allocated foreign currency on the interbank market. The interest shall be deemed to be part of the balance of the subscription price and shall be part of the capital call.

In the event of an exchange rate appreciation, the shareholder will be refunded with the remaining Zimbabwe dollar without accruing any interest, after allocation of the foreign currency.