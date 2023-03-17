Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGL   GB00BD3V4641

ECOFIN GLOBAL UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC

(EGL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:00 2023-03-17 pm EDT
207.00 GBX   -2.82%
01:33pEcofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust : 2023 Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL) Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
01/19Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc Declares First Interim Dividend for the Year Ending 30 September 2023, Payable on 28 February 2023
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Serica Energy to buy Tailwind Energy
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust : 2023 Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL) Annual General Meeting Presentation

03/17/2023 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc

AGM, 17 March 2023

© 2021 Ecofin

EGL's portfolio manager

Jean-Hugues de Lamaze

Managing Director and Portfolio Manager

Portfolio Manager, Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc and the Ecofin Sustainable Listed Infrastructure UCITS Fund.

Joined Ecofin as Portfolio Manager in 2008. 33 years of experience in equities and utilities/infrastructure; 16 years as a specialist PM (Ecofin, UV Capital) and, previously, 17 years on the sell-side as a research analyst (Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Enskilda). Director of Direct Energie S.A., 2012-2019.

Education: INSEAD (Paris), Institut Superieur de Gestion (Paris), LLB from Paris II Assas University, CFAF (certified European financial analyst).

Ecofin

The bridge connecting ecology and finance

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm founded in 1991 with $2.0 billion AUM.

Ecofin's objective is to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns as a specialist in global infrastructure and energy transition thematics.

Ecofin combines expertise across public and private equities, private debt as well as social impact investing.

Our London investment team is highly experienced and composed of individuals who have worked together for an average of 10 years.

2

NAV and share price performance (total returns)

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

Financial years (%)

From inception to 28 February 2023 (% p.a.)

18

14.0

16

15.5

12.5

14

12

10.8

10

8

6

2.3

4

0.6

2

0

F2022

F2023 to date*

Since Admission in Sept 2016

EGL NAV

EGL Share price

EGL NAV

EGL Share price

EGL is growing:

    • Block-listingfacility permits issuances in response to daily demand
    • Issuance since April 2020: 21.8mn new shares, or £44.7mn, at a premium to NAV
  • to 28 February 2023

3

Performance (to 28 February 2023)

Since

Since

(all total returns in £)

1 M %

3 M %

6 M %

1 Y %

3 Y %

5 Y %

Admission*

Admission* %

% per annum

EGL NAV

-2.9

-4.0

-6.6

6.4

35.4

95.4

93.5

10.8

EGL Share Price

0.2

3.5

-6.5

16.5

53.2

137.6

152.5

15.5

S&P Global Infrastructure

-1.8

-2.5

-4.8

9.8

19.8

41.8

42.5

5.7

Index

MSCI World Utilities Index

-2.8

-5.5

-9.8

4.8

13.5

58.1

51.4

6.7

MSCI World Index

-0.5

-1.1

0.2

3.1

42.0

62.9

94.0

10.8

FTSE All-Share Index

1.5

4.6

8.7

7.2

29.0

29.0

43.6

5.8

FTSE ASX Utilities

0.8

3.5

2.8

1.9

29.0

78.8

33.7

4.6

1 Since admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 26 September, 2016

4

Strategy overview

An alternative income strategy featuring capital preservation and exposure to global growth

Global

Income

Growth

Diversified across geographies,

Invested in securities with attractive

Growth-oriented infrastructure

sub-sectors and investment themes

yields and inflation protection

businesses and utilities

Balance North America/pan-Europe (EM

Portfolio yield c. 4%

DPS growth +5-7% p.a.

capped at 10%)

Achieved total return*: 10.8% per annum

Target total return: 6-12%per annum

Investment universe: c. 400 companies; c. $3.4 trillion market cap.

A mix of regulated and growth-oriented business segments:

Electric & Gas Utilities:

Generation, transmission & distribution of electricity, gas and liquid fuels and renewable energies

Environmental Services:

Water supply, wastewater, water treatment and waste management

Geographical allocation (% of Portfolio)

5% 4%

North America

12%

41%

Europe

UK

Emerging

Transportation Infrastructure:

Roads and airports

38%

Markets Other OECD

*NAV total return since inception to 28 February, 2023; share price total return of 15.5% per annum.

5

Disclaimer

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 17:32:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ECOFIN GLOBAL UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC
01:33pEcofin Global Utilities And Infrastr : 2023 Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Tru..
PU
01/19Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc Declares First Interim Dividend fo..
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Serica Energy to buy Tailwind Energy
AN
2022SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Petrofac shares fall on expected ..
AN
2022Earnings Flash (EGL.L) ECOFIN GLOBAL UTILITIES Reports FY22 EPS GBX17.88
MT
2022Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the F..
CI
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastr : EGL Update by Marten & Co
PU
2022Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastr : EGL Presentation by Marten & Co
PU
2022Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc Declares an Interim Dividend for t..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26,0 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
Net income 2022 18,5 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net Debt 2022 25,6 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 242 M 293 M 293 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart ECOFIN GLOBAL UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOFIN GLOBAL UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,13
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David Robert Simpson Chairman
Iain Archibald McLaren Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Robert King Independent Non-Executive Director
Susannah Elizabeth McKean Nicklin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOFIN GLOBAL UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC-1.84%293
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC5.26%4 493
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-5.38%330
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP17.12%50