Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust : 2023 Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL) Annual General Meeting Presentation

EGL's portfolio manager

Jean-Hugues de Lamaze

Managing Director and Portfolio Manager

Portfolio Manager, Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc and the Ecofin Sustainable Listed Infrastructure UCITS Fund.

Joined Ecofin as Portfolio Manager in 2008. 33 years of experience in equities and utilities/infrastructure; 16 years as a specialist PM (Ecofin, UV Capital) and, previously, 17 years on the sell-side as a research analyst (Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Enskilda). Director of Direct Energie S.A., 2012-2019.

Education: INSEAD (Paris), Institut Superieur de Gestion (Paris), LLB from Paris II Assas University, CFAF (certified European financial analyst).

Ecofin

The bridge connecting ecology and finance

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm founded in 1991 with $2.0 billion AUM.

Ecofin's objective is to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns as a specialist in global infrastructure and energy transition thematics.

Ecofin combines expertise across public and private equities, private debt as well as social impact investing.

Our London investment team is highly experienced and composed of individuals who have worked together for an average of 10 years.