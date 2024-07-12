ECOFIN GLOBAL UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST

PLC ('EGL')

LEI: 2138005JQTYKU92QOF30

Redwheel Acquisition of Ecofin

The board of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc notes the recent announcement of the purchase of Ecofin, our Investment Manager, by Redwheel, a UK-based specialist investment manager. Redwheel is purchasing the assets of Ecofin in a transaction which is expected to complete by 30 September 2024. The Ecofin brand will be preserved.

Redwheel was established in 2000 and is home to investment teams specialising in Sustainable & Thematic Equities, Active Engagement, Emerging Markets, Value & Income and Convertible Bonds, with $17.6 bn (as at 30 June 2024) in assets under management, including the LSE-listed Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc.

On behalf of the board, David Simpson, chairman, said

"We welcome the expertise and resources which Redwheel will offer to Ecofin and EGL. We are pleased that EGL's portfolio manager, Jean-Hugues de Lamaze, and the rest of Ecofin's investment team will all transfer to Redwheel. The strategy and investment process for EGL will remain unchanged."

For further information, please contact:

For Ecofin:

Michael Hart mhart@ecofininvest.comtel: 07815 061 420

For the board: Faith Pengelly

For and on behalf of

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited Company Secretary cosec-uk@apexgroup.com

12 July 2024

Notes to Editors