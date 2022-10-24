IN BRIEF: Ecofin US Renewables makes Eileen Fargis managing director

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC - London-based investor in US renewable energy assets - Appoints Eileen Fargis as group lead and portfolio manager, effective immediately. Appointment follows "competitive" recruitment process. Fargis has over 20 years industry experience, most recently as Head of Investments for InterEnergy Holdings Ltd. Was former co-head of the USD1 billion IFC African, Latin American & Caribbean Fund LP, a private equity fund investing on behalf of International Finance Corp.

Managing Director Eileen Fargis says: "RNEW's investment strategy is well positioned to benefit from the positive sectoral backdrop, driven by multi-year US policy tailwinds supporting renewables. The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022 represents an unprecedented long-term policy boost for US renewable energy with approximately USD369 billion allocated towards climate infrastructure and energy security. The IRA includes provisions for extending tax credits for solar and wind through 2035 and introduces a new tax credit for standalone battery storage, which provides strong alignment with RNEW's investment strategy."

Current stock price: 75.00 pence, down 3.5% in London on Monday

12-month change: up 5.6%

