  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNEW   GB00BLPK4430

ECOFIN U.S. RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC

(RNEW)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-10-24 am EDT
0.8600 USD    0.00%
09:16aIN BRIEF: Ecofin US Renewables makes Eileen Fargis managing director
AI
02:00aEcofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc and Ecofin Advisors, LLC Announces Management Changes
CI
07/28Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC Declares an Interim Dividend for the Period from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022, Payable on 29 August 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Ecofin US Renewables makes Eileen Fargis managing director

10/24/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC - London-based investor in US renewable energy assets - Appoints Eileen Fargis as group lead and portfolio manager, effective immediately. Appointment follows "competitive" recruitment process. Fargis has over 20 years industry experience, most recently as Head of Investments for InterEnergy Holdings Ltd. Was former co-head of the USD1 billion IFC African, Latin American & Caribbean Fund LP, a private equity fund investing on behalf of International Finance Corp.

Managing Director Eileen Fargis says: "RNEW's investment strategy is well positioned to benefit from the positive sectoral backdrop, driven by multi-year US policy tailwinds supporting renewables. The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022 represents an unprecedented long-term policy boost for US renewable energy with approximately USD369 billion allocated towards climate infrastructure and energy security. The IRA includes provisions for extending tax credits for solar and wind through 2035 and introduces a new tax credit for standalone battery storage, which provides strong alignment with RNEW's investment strategy."

Current stock price: 75.00 pence, down 3.5% in London on Monday

12-month change: up 5.6%

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECOFIN U.S. RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC 0.00% 0.86 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED 2.17% 130.16 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
Chart ECOFIN U.S. RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOFIN U.S. RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,86
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis John Bourke Non-Executive Chairman
David Faviell Fletcher Independent Non-Executive Director
Tammy Richards Independent Non-Executive Director
Louisa Caroline Sarah Vincent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOFIN U.S. RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC-13.13%108
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC3.13%3 767
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-31.92%1 155
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-30.35%50