Appendix 3C: Buy-Back and Cancellation

of Plan Shares

EcoGraf Limited (ACN 117 330 757) ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR) advises that it is undertaking an employee share scheme buy-back and cancellation of 5,750,000 shares (Plan Shares) issued on 8 July 2015 and 22 December 2017.

In accordance with the terms of the Company's employee and director share plans, the Plan Shares were issued to directors and former directors at market prices1 by means of non-cash five year loan, but as the Company's share price at the time of loan expiry was less than the issue price of the Plan Shares, the loan repayment condition for release was not satisfied and the directors' and former directors' entitlement to the Plan Shares ceased2.

As a result, the Company may elect to either sell or buy-back and cancel these Plan Shares. Given the Company's strong capital position following successful completion of the recent $54.6 million institutional placement announced to the ASX on 12 February 2021, the Company considers that a buy-back and cancellation is the most effective means to deal with the Plan Shares. There is no cash outlay for the buy-back and once completed, the Plan Shares will be cancelled.

An Appendix 3C is attached and details of the relevant Plan Shares are provided below:

Plan Participant Date of Issue No. of Plan Shares Issue Price per Plan Share Non-Cash Loan Andrew Spinks 8 July 2015 1,250,000 17.36 cents $217,000 John Conidi 8 July 2015 1,250,000 17.36 cents $217,000 Grant Pierce 8 July 2015 1,250,000 17.36 cents $217,000 Christoph Frey 22 December 2017 2,000,000 15.09 cents $301,800

Note 1: The issue price of the Plan Shares was the volume weighted average price of the Company's shares during the 5 trading days immediately prior to the date an offer of Plan Shares was accepted by the participant.

Note 2: Refer Appendix 3Ys for Messrs Spinks and Conidi lodged with ASX on 10 July 2020.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

