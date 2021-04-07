Appendix 3C: Buy-Back and Cancellation of Plan Shares
04/07/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
ENGINEERING CLEAN ENERGY
8 APRIL 2021
ASX: EGR
Appendix 3C: Buy-Back and Cancellation
of Plan Shares
EcoGraf Limited (ACN 117 330 757) ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR) advises that it is undertaking an employee share scheme buy-back and cancellation of 5,750,000 shares (Plan Shares) issued on 8 July 2015 and 22 December 2017.
In accordance with the terms of the Company's employee and director share plans, the Plan Shares were issued to directors and former directors at market prices1 by means of non-cash five year loan, but as the Company's share price at the time of loan expiry was less than the issue price of the Plan Shares, the loan repayment condition for release was not satisfied and the directors' and former directors' entitlement to the Plan Shares ceased2.
As a result, the Company may elect to either sell or buy-back and cancel these Plan Shares. Given the Company's strong capital position following successful completion of the recent $54.6 million institutional placement announced to the ASX on 12 February 2021, the Company considers that a buy-back and cancellation is the most effective means to deal with the Plan Shares. There is no cash outlay for the buy-back and once completed, the Plan Shares will be cancelled.
An Appendix 3C is attached and details of the relevant Plan Shares are provided below:
Plan Participant
Date of Issue
No. of Plan Shares
Issue Price per Plan Share
Non-Cash Loan
Andrew Spinks
8 July 2015
1,250,000
17.36 cents
$217,000
John Conidi
8 July 2015
1,250,000
17.36 cents
$217,000
Grant Pierce
8 July 2015
1,250,000
17.36 cents
$217,000
Christoph Frey
22 December 2017
2,000,000
15.09 cents
$301,800
Note 1: The issue price of the Plan Shares was the volume weighted average price of the Company's shares during the 5 trading days immediately prior to the date an offer of Plan Shares was accepted by the participant.
Note 2: Refer Appendix 3Ys for Messrs Spinks and Conidi lodged with ASX on 10 July 2020.
This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.
Founded on a commitment to innovation and sustainability, EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated business to produce high purity graphite for the lithium-ion battery market.
The new state-of-the-art processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced, high performance battery anode graphite. In time the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade.
In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of graphite from recycled batteries using its EcoGraf™ process will enable the reduction of battery waste and the use of recycled graphite to lower battery production costs and improve battery lifecycle efficiency.
To complement the battery graphite operations, EcoGraf is also developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the spherical graphite processing facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.
EcoGraf, a unique vertically integrated graphite business, positioned for the future of clean energy.
A video fly-through of the new West Australian facility is available online at the following link: