Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  EcoGraf Limited    EGR   AU0000071482

ECOGRAF LIMITED

(EGR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EcoGraf : Annual Report 2020 ASX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 04:35am EDT

E NGI N EE RING CLEAN ENERGY

25 SEPTEMBER 2020

ASX: EGR

Annual Report

EcoGraf Limited (ACN 117 330 757) ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR) is pleased to release its annual report for the year ended 30 June 2020.

The Company also advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on 25 November 2020. The deadline to receive director nominations is 5 October 2020.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

  1. +61 8 6424 9002

EcoGraf Limited

ABN: 15 117 330 757

Managing Director

Level 1/18 Richardson Street

E: info@ecograf.com.au

Andrew Spinks

West Perth WA 6005

www.ecograf.com.au

T: +61 8 6424 9002

ANNUAL REPORT 2020

A B N 1 5 1 1 7 3 3 0 7 5 7

ECOGRAF LIMITEDANNUAL REPORT 2020

Vertically integrated graphite business

positionedThe Compa y providesto supportinvestors wi hthea shortglobalto mediumtransitionterm to invest in the global paradigm shift in e-mobility and energy storage technologies.

to clean energy and E-mobility.

We are all familiar with the narrative on electric vehicles,

We have spent 3 years and many millions of dollars in

battery storage and the growth in demand for battery

perfecting a new eco-friendly purification process. In

minerals. This is the very understandable

research & development, in process design, feasibility

rationale for strong market focus on battery minerals in

studies, piloting, product testing and endorsement

BATTERY PRODUCTS

RECYCLINGby anode manufacturers, and moreEPANKOrecentlyMINEon

recent years.

engineering and design for a processing facility in

We hear a lot about cathode minerals, lithium, cobalt,

Western Australia to export spherical graphite to

customers in Asia, Europe and

.

nickel and manganese which together make up the

composition

cathode in a lithium-ion battery. We

The purification process and the

graphite

hear less about

anode which is 100% graphite and

product is trademarked EcoGraf with patent pending.

represents almost half of the total minerals in a lithium-

ion battery.

This project is now development ready. The Western

Kwinana development

Recovery of battery

Scalable mining projects

Not just any graphite, but a plus 99.95% pure spherical

Australian Government is providing stro g support and

h s allocated EcoGraf land in Kwinana near Perth.

ready 20,000tpa

anode materials from

for long-term supply of

graphite product that is refined to

meet stringent

Financing discussions are well underway for debt and

chemical and physical specifications capable of

processing facility

lithium-ion batteries

graphite products

withstanding the intense operating conditions of a

equity with both Government and industry groups. This

battery in an electric vehicle.

funding is underpinned by offtake support from major

Along with electric vehicles and growth in battery

industrial groups in the sector.

a multi-hub development commencing in Kwinana,

EcoGraf Limited (ASX: EGR) is focused on becoming a

manufacturing, demand for this specialised spherical

The opportunity to manufacture spherical graphite for

major supplier of responsibly produced battery active

Western Australia that will provide a global new supply

graphite product is growing exponentially. Coupled with

the growing battery market is now a reality.

anode materials for the rapidly expanding battery

of environmentally responsible battery graphite for

this there is increasing growth in dema d for natural

The Epanko mining project in Tanzania is also ready

flakestorageraphitand electrical, which isvehiclet e f edstockmanufacturing.

.

lithium-ion batteries.

for development and independent of the EcoGraf

To cater to this new demand for quality graphite

manufacturing business. Bank funding processes

It holds 100% interests in a combination of attractive

The effective

application of the EcoGraf™ process for

EcoGraf has developed an integrated graphite

are now advancing well as the Tanzanian mining

businesses that are poised for development, highly

recycling of production waste and end-of-life battery

business.

regulations are being implemented and the investment

profitable and scalable.

material significantly improves the

EcoGraf™ value

To produce spherical graphite in Western Australia for

climate improves.

proposition for customers, especially in Europe, where

export directly to major anode manufacturers wh le at

My thanks to the EcoGraf management team and

Once established, EcoGraf will operate a diversified

EU directive 2006/66/EC requires battery manufacturers

the same time developing an upstream mining

directors for their hard work during the year and to you,

material portfolio, supplying high quality natural flake

to finance the

cost of recycling a

minimum of 50% of

businessgraphite productsto producethroughnaturalTanzGraphiteflake graphitoe establishedas feedstock

our shareholders, for your patience and continuing

supportbattery materials. It is our .goal to ensure that this is fully

and for other traditional industrial markets.

markets in Asia and Europe, together with EcoGraf,

rewarded.

Currently all global supply of spherical battery graphite

is produced in China with a very toxic purification

process using hydrofluoric acid.

There is strong demand by anode manufacturers

outside China for an alternative non-Chinese supply

that is environmentally friendly. This is the market

demand that EcoGraf is catering to.

Robert Pett

Chairman

2

CONTENTS

Chairman's letter

02

Review of operations

05

Directors' report

16

Auditor's independence declaration

28

Financial statements

29

Directors' declaration

65

Independent auditor's report

66

Shareholder information

71

Corporate directory

77

01

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EcoGraf Limited published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 08:34:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ECOGRAF LIMITED
04:35aECOGRAF : Annual Report 2020 ASX
PU
08/18ECOGRAF LIMITED : ???????Significant Battery Recycling Results
EQ
08/12ECOGRAF LIMITED : Electrochemical Results Confirm Superior Performing EcoGraf(TM..
EQ
08/11KIBARAN RESOURCES : EGR – Results Confirm Superior Performing EcoGraf Batt..
PU
07/01ECOGRAF LIMITED : Battery Electrochemical Results
EQ
06/09ECOGRAF LIMITED : Patent for Recovery of Graphite from Recycled Batteries
EQ
06/04ECOGRAF LIMITED : Term Sheet with thyssenkrupp Materials Trading
EQ
06/03Australia's EcoGraf inks graphite battery material supply deal with Thyssenkr..
RE
04/08ECOGRAF LIMITED : Kwinana Supply Agreement
EQ
04/03ECOGRAF LIMITED : Business and Financing Update
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -3,34 M -2,36 M -2,36 M
Net cash 2019 1,46 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 58,2 M 40,9 M 41,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart ECOGRAF LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EcoGraf Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOGRAF LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Peter Spinks Managing Director & Executive Director
Robert James Pett Chairman
Howard C. Rae Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Conidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOGRAF LIMITED100.00%41
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED79.34%67 390
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD79.36%13 405
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD39.86%6 425
VARTA AG-2.80%5 638
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.54.60%3 471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group