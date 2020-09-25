EcoGraf : Annual Report 2020 ASX

|
We are all familiar with the narrative on electric vehicles,
|
We have spent 3 years and many millions of dollars in
|
battery storage and the growth in demand for battery
|
perfecting a new eco-friendly purification process. In
|
|
minerals. This is the very understandable
|
|
|
|
research & development, in process design, feasibility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rationale for strong market focus on battery minerals in
|
studies, piloting, product testing and endorsement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BATTERY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
RECYCLINGby anode manufacturers, and moreEPANKOrecentlyMINEon
|
|
|
recent years.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
engineering and design for a processing facility in
|
|
|
We hear a lot about cathode minerals, lithium, cobalt,
|
|
|
Western Australia to export spherical graphite to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
customers in Asia, Europe and
|
.
|
|
|
nickel and manganese which together make up the
|
|
composition
|
cathode in a lithium-ion battery. We
|
The purification process and the
|
|
graphite
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hear less about
|
anode which is 100% graphite and
|
|
|
product is trademarked EcoGraf with patent pending.
|
represents almost half of the total minerals in a lithium-
|
|
|
|
|
|
ion battery.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This project is now development ready. The Western
|
Kwinana development
|
Recovery of battery
|
Scalable mining projects
|
Not just any graphite, but a plus 99.95% pure spherical
|
Australian Government is providing stro g support and
|
h s allocated EcoGraf land in Kwinana near Perth.
|
|
ready 20,000tpa
|
anode materials from
|
for long-term supply of
|
graphite product that is refined to
|
meet stringent
|
Financing discussions are well underway for debt and
|
chemical and physical specifications capable of
|
|
processing facility
|
lithium-ion batteries
|
graphite products
|
withstanding the intense operating conditions of a
|
equity with both Government and industry groups. This
|
battery in an electric vehicle.
|
|
|
|
|
funding is underpinned by offtake support from major
|
Along with electric vehicles and growth in battery
|
industrial groups in the sector.
|
|
|
|
a multi-hub development commencing in Kwinana,
|
|
EcoGraf Limited (ASX: EGR) is focused on becoming a
|
manufacturing, demand for this specialised spherical
|
The opportunity to manufacture spherical graphite for
|
|
major supplier of responsibly produced battery active
|
Western Australia that will provide a global new supply
|
graphite product is growing exponentially. Coupled with
|
the growing battery market is now a reality.
|
|
anode materials for the rapidly expanding battery
|
of environmentally responsible battery graphite for
|
this there is increasing growth in dema d for natural
|
The Epanko mining project in Tanzania is also ready
|
flakestorageraphitand electrical, which isvehiclet e f edstockmanufacturing.
|
.
|
|
|
|
|
lithium-ion batteries.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for development and independent of the EcoGraf
|
To cater to this new demand for quality graphite
|
manufacturing business. Bank funding processes
|
|
It holds 100% interests in a combination of attractive
|
The effective
|
application of the EcoGraf™ process for
|
EcoGraf has developed an integrated graphite
|
are now advancing well as the Tanzanian mining
|
|
businesses that are poised for development, highly
|
recycling of production waste and end-of-life battery
|
business.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
regulations are being implemented and the investment
|
|
profitable and scalable.
|
|
|
|
|
material significantly improves the
|
EcoGraf™ value
|
To produce spherical graphite in Western Australia for
|
climate improves.
|
|
|
|
proposition for customers, especially in Europe, where
|
export directly to major anode manufacturers wh le at
|
My thanks to the EcoGraf management team and
|
|
Once established, EcoGraf will operate a diversified
|
EU directive 2006/66/EC requires battery manufacturers
|
the same time developing an upstream mining
|
directors for their hard work during the year and to you,
|
|
material portfolio, supplying high quality natural flake
|
to finance the
|
cost of recycling a
|
minimum of 50% of
|
businessgraphite productsto producethroughnaturalTanzGraphiteflake graphitoe establishedas feedstock
|
our shareholders, for your patience and continuing
|
supportbattery materials. It is our .goal to ensure that this is fully
|
and for other traditional industrial markets.
|
|
|