EcoGraf : Annual Report 2020 ASX

25 SEPTEMBER 2020 ASX: EGR

Annual Report

EcoGraf Limited (ACN 117 330 757) ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR) is pleased to release its annual report for the year ended 30 June 2020.

The Company also advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on 25 November 2020. The deadline to receive director nominations is 5 October 2020.

