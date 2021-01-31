Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  EcoGraf Limited    EGR   AU0000071482

ECOGRAF LIMITED

(EGR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EcoGraf : Anode Recycling Program for Major Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Delivers Outstanding Results

01/31/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENGINEERED FOR PERFORMANCE

1 FEBRUARY 2021

ASX: EGR

Anode Recycling Program for Major Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Delivers Outstanding Results

RESULTS PROVIDE FURTHER CONFIDENCE FOR ECOGRAFTM PROPRIETARY

PURIFICATION TO CONTRIBUTE TO GREATER LITHIUM-ION BATTERY RECYCLING

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR) is pleased to announce the outcome of a recent testwork program utilising the Company's 'HF free' proprietary purification process to recover carbon anode material from production waste generated during the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries.

Outstanding results of >99.95% carbon purity achieved during the recycling program which confirms the effectiveness of the EcoGraf™ process in recovering graphite anode material to the specification required for re-use in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

EcoGraf's recycling strategy is supported by recent European Union Commission legislative changes that require increased levels of battery waste recovery to be achieved, with targets to be increased to 65% by 2025 and 70% by 2030 (refer www.ec.europa.eu). The stricter regulations demonstrate Europe's intention to improve sustainability across the lithium-ion battery life cycle and encourage electric vehicle and battery manufacturers to contribute towards a climate neutral economy through greater battery recycling.

As the battery represents over 40% of the total carbon (CO2) emission footprint of a typical electric vehicle, the benefits in re-using this production waste are significant and will contribute to both a reduction in battery unit costs and carbon emissions.

These recycling results, together with previously announced testing (refer ASX Announcements, Further Positive Results - Recycled Li-ionBattery Materials 30 November 2020 and Agreement with Leading South Korean Li-ionBattery Recycler 12 October 2020) and positive customer feedback have encouraged EcoGraf to proceed with engineering design for a containerised pilot plant facility to recover carbon anode material.

The Company is working with several EV and battery manufacturers to support greater recycling utilising the Company's ecofriendly process that does not use hydrofluoric (HF) acid and EcoGraf looks forward to providing further updates on this new development.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

  1. +61 8 6424 9002

EcoGraf Limited

ABN: 15 117 330 757

Managing Director

18 Richardson Street

E: info@ecograf.com.au

Andrew Spinks

West Perth WA 6005

www.ecograf.com.au

T: +61 8 6424 9002

ENGINEERING CLEAN ENERGY.

z

About EcoGraf

Founded on a commitment to innovation and sustainability, EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated business to produce high purity graphite for the lithium-ion battery market.

The new state-of-the-art processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced, high performance battery anode graphite. In time the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of graphite from recycled batteries using its EcoGrafTM process will enable the recycling industry to reduce battery waste and use recycled graphite to improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement the battery graphite operations, EcoGraf is also developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the spherical graphite processing facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.

EcoGraf, a unique vertically integrated graphite business, positioned for the future of clean energy.

A video fly-through of this new facility is available online at the following link:

https://www.ecograf.com.au/#home-video

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EcoGraf Limited published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 22:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECOGRAF LIMITED
05:32pECOGRAF : Anode Recycling Program for Major Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Delive..
PU
01/28ECOGRAF : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2020
PU
01/25ECOGRAF : Battery Graphite Facility in Western Australia Advancing to Developmen..
MT
01/24ECOGRAF : Western Australian EcoGraf™ Battery Graphite Facility Advancing ..
PU
2020ECOGRAF : Business Development Update
PU
2020ECOGRAF : Further Positive Results from Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Material
PU
2020EcoGraf Receives Appointment to Western Australia's FBI Ministerial Taskforce..
MT
2020ECOGRAF : Appointed to FBI Ministerial Taskforce
PU
2020EcoGraf Completes Development Report of Proposed Processing Facility; Shares ..
MT
2020ECOGRAF : EGR EcoGraf Development Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,77 M -2,11 M -2,11 M
Net cash 2020 2,78 M 2,12 M 2,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 146 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart ECOGRAF LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EcoGraf Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOGRAF LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Peter Spinks Managing Director & Executive Director
Robert James Pett Non-Executive Chairman
Howard C. Rae Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Conidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOGRAF LIMITED135.29%111
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED0.85%128 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.16.88%43 740
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD30.67%31 288
VARTA AG24.53%7 223
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-11.82%6 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ