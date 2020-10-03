EcoGraf : EGR – Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures
Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15
Name of entity
EcoGraf Limited
|
ABN / ARBN
|
|
Financial year ended:
|
|
|
|
15 117 330 757
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
|
Our corporate governance statement for the above period above can be found at:
These pages of our annual report:
This URL on our website: https://www.ecograf.com.au/corporate-policies-governance/
The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 23 September 2020 and has been approved by the board.
The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.
Date: 23 September 2020
Name of Director or Secretary authorising lodgement: Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.
1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.
Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.
Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
|
Page 1
|
2 November 2015
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES
|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
|
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole
|
|
|
|
period above. We have disclosed …
|
of the period above. We have disclosed …2
|
PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT
|
|
1.1
|
A listed entity should disclose:
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
|
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
|
(a)
|
the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
Statement
|
|
|
management; and
|
… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of
|
|
|
(b)
|
those matters expressly reserved to the board and those
|
our board and management (including those matters expressly
|
|
|
|
delegated to management.
|
reserved to the board and those delegated to management):
|
|
|
|
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement and our Board Charter
|
|
|
|
|
(refer https://www.ecograf.com.au/corporate-policies-governance/)
|
|
1.2
|
A listed entity should:
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
|
☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
|
(a)
|
undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
Statement
|
|
|
putting forward to security holders a candidate for election,
|
|
|
|
|
as a director; and
|
|
-
provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.
|
1.3
|
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
|
☐
|
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
|
and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
|
☐
|
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
|
directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
Statement
|
|
proper functioning of the board.
|
|
|
2 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
|
Page 2
|
2 November 2015
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
|
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole
|
|
|
|
period above. We have disclosed …
|
of the period above. We have disclosed …2
|
1.5
|
A listed entity should:
|
… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with
|
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
|
(a)
|
have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the
|
paragraph (a):
|
Statement
|
|
|
board or a relevant committee of the board to set
|
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
|
|
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to
|
|
|
|
assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress
|
… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:
|
|
|
|
in achieving them;
|
☐ at [insert location]
|
|
|
(b)
|
disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
|
… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by
|
|
|
(c)
|
disclose as at the end of each reporting period the
|
the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our
|
|
|
|
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by
|
diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:
|
|
|
|
the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance
|
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
|
|
with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards
|
|
|
|
|
achieving them and either:
|
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):
|
|
|
|
(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the
|
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
|
|
board, in senior executive positions and across the
|
|
|
|
|
whole organisation (including how the entity has defined
|
|
|
|
|
"senior executive" for these purposes); or
|
|
-
if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.
|
1.6
|
A listed entity should:
|
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
|
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
|
(a)
|
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
Statement
|
|
|
performance of the board, its committees and individual
|
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
|
|
|
|
directors; and
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
|
(b)
|
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting
|
|
|
|
|
period in accordance with that process.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
A listed entity should:
|
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
|
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
|
(a)
|
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
Statement
|
|
|
performance of its senior executives; and
|
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
|
|
|
(b)
|
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
|
|
performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting
|
|
|
|
|
period in accordance with that process.
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
|
Page 3
|
2 November 2015
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
|
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole
|
|
|
|
period above. We have disclosed …
|
of the period above. We have disclosed …2
|
PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE
|
|
|
2.1
|
The board of a listed entity should:
|
… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the
|
☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
|
(a)
|
have a nomination committee which:
|
processes we employ to address board succession issues and to
|
Statement
|
|
|
(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are
|
ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills,
|
|
|
|
knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to
|
|
|
|
independent directors; and
|
|
|
|
discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:
|
|
|
|
(2) is chaired by an independent director,
|
|
|
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
|
|
and disclose:
|
|
|
|
|
-
-
the charter of the committee;
-
the members of the committee; and
-
as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or
-
if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.
|
2.2
|
A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix
|
… our board skills matrix:
|
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
|
setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently
|
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
Statement
|
|
has or is looking to achieve in its membership.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
A listed entity should disclose:
|
… the names of the directors considered by the board to be
|
☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
|
(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be
|
independent directors:
|
Statement
|
|
independent directors;
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
|
(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or
|
… and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b):
|
|
|
relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement
|
|
|
is of the opinion that it does not compromise the
|
… and the length of service of each director:
|
|
|
independence of the director, the nature of the interest,
|
|
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement and in our Annual
|
|
|
position, association or relationship in question and an
|
|
|
explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and
|
Report
|
-
-
the length of service of each director.
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EcoGraf Limited published this content on 03 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2020 06:29:09 UTC