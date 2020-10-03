EcoGraf : EGR – Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

Log in
Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15

Name of entity

EcoGraf Limited

ABN / ARBN

Financial year ended:

15 117 330 757

30 June 2020

Our corporate governance statement for the above period above can be found at:

These pages of our annual report:

This URL on our website: https://www.ecograf.com.au/corporate-policies-governance/

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 23 September 2020 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date: 23 September 2020

Name of Director or Secretary authorising lodgement: Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …2

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Governance Statement

Statement

management; and

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of

(b)

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

our board and management (including those matters expressly

delegated to management.

reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

in our Corporate Governance Statement and our Board Charter

(refer https://www.ecograf.com.au/corporate-policies-governance/)

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

in our Corporate Governance Statement

Statement

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election,

as a director; and

  1. provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

in our Corporate Governance Statement

Statement

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the

in our Corporate Governance Statement

Statement

proper functioning of the board.

2 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …2

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

paragraph (a):

Statement

board or a relevant committee of the board to set

in our Corporate Governance Statement

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

in achieving them;

at [insert location]

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance

in our Corporate Governance Statement

with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

achieving them and either:

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the

in our Corporate Governance Statement

board, in senior executive positions and across the

whole organisation (including how the entity has defined

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

  1. if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement

Statement

performance of the board, its committees and individual

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

period in accordance with that process.

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement

Statement

performance of its senior executives; and

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

in our Corporate Governance Statement

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

period in accordance with that process.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

2 November 2015

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …2

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a nomination committee which:

processes we employ to address board succession issues and to

Statement

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills,

knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to

independent directors; and

discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

in our Corporate Governance Statement

and disclose:

    1. the charter of the committee;
    2. the members of the committee; and
    3. as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or
  2. if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

… our board skills matrix:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently

in our Corporate Governance Statement

Statement

has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

… the names of the directors considered by the board to be

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be

independent directors:

Statement

independent directors;

in our Corporate Governance Statement

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or

… and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b):

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board

in our Corporate Governance Statement

is of the opinion that it does not compromise the

… and the length of service of each director:

independence of the director, the nature of the interest,

in our Corporate Governance Statement and in our Annual

position, association or relationship in question and an

explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

Report

    1. the length of service of each director.
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

