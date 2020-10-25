EcoGraf : EGR – Notice of Annual General Meeting

ENGINEERING CLEAN ENERGY 26 OCTOBER 2020 ASX: EGR Notice of Annual General Meeting EcoGraf Limited (ACN 117 330 757) ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR) is pleased to advise that the following documents were sent to shareholders today in relation to the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 10:00 am (AWST): Notice of Meeting (including Explanatory Memorandum). Proxy Form. Letter to Shareholders (who have not elected to receive notices by email). In accordance with temporary modifications to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) under the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No 3) 2020, the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting to Shareholders. The Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.ecograf.com.au/investor_categories/announcements/. Shareholders will be able to submit their proxy vote online or by form in accordance with the instructions on the Proxy Form. This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director. For further information, please contact: INVESTORS Andrew Spinks Managing Director +61 8 6424 9002 EcoGraf Limited ABN: 15 117 330 757 Managing Director Level 1/18 Richardson Street E: info@ecograf.com.au Andrew Spinks West Perth WA 6005 www.ecograf.com.au T: +61 8 6424 9002

ECOGRAF LIMITED ACN 117 330 757 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at: TIME: 10:00 am (WST) DATE: 25 November 2020 PLACE: Celtic Club, 48 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. Should you have any questions regarding the matters in this document please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary via email at info@ecograf.com.au. The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 10:00 am (WST) on Monday, 23 November 2020.

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING AGENDA FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Director's report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report. 1. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution: "That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020." Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Prohibition Statement: A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons: a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 2. RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - JOHN CONIDI To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of clause 14.2 of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.5 and for all other purposes, John Conidi, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director." 3. RESOLUTION 3 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES - 28 MAY 2020 PLACEMENT SHARES To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 24,615,385 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." 1

Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or is a counterparty to the agreement being approved (namely the recipients of the Placement Shares) or any associates of those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way. 4. RESOLUTION 4 - APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for purposes of section 327B of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, RSM Australia Partners of Level 32, Exchange Tower, 2 The Esplanade, Perth, WA 6000, having been nominated by a Shareholder and having consented in writing to act in the capacity of auditor, be appointed as auditor of the Company with effect from the date detailed in the Explanatory Statement." 5. RESOLUTION 5 - ADOPTION OF INCENTIVE PERFORMANCE RIGHTS PLAN To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 13(b)) and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to adopt an employee incentive scheme titled Incentive Performance Rights Plan and for the issue of securities under that plan, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is eligible to participate in the employee incentive scheme or an associate of that person or those persons. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and 2

