EcoGraf : Epanko Showcased at Tanzanian Government Mining Conference

28 FEBRUARY 2022 ASX: EGR

Epanko Showcased at Tanzanian

Government Mining Conference

Positive Support for New Mine Development

EcoGraf Limited ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to report encouraging progress on the development of its long-life, high quality Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania.

In recent weeks EcoGraf's in-country project development company TanzGraphite (TZ) Limited has held a series of meetings across all levels of Government in Tanzania to discuss arrangements for the development of the Epanko Graphite Project ("Epanko" or "the Project").

Since the appointment of new President Samia Suluhu Hassan last year, the Government has been actively encouraging additional international investment in the minerals sector and Epanko is ideally placed to support Tanzania's industrialisation plans through the long-term production of high quality graphite products in accordance with sector leading Environmental, Social and Governance standards.

Epanko was showcased during 4th International Minerals and Mining Investment Conference held on 22-23 February in Dar es Salaam.

This annual forum in Tanzania attracts wide interest from local and international stakeholders in the resources sector and this year focussed on fiscal policy solutions to accelerate project financing in Tanzania, local content and corporate social responsibility, investment opportunities and the legal and regulatory framework for the mining sector.

The TanzGraphite team presented to a number of key Government officials, including Vice President, the Hon Dr Philip Mpango and Minister of Minerals, the Hon Dr Doto Biteko.

There was significant interest in Epanko at the conference and its ability to provide long-terminter-generational benefits for Tanzanians through access to new industries, export markets, employment, training and community development programs.