Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. EcoGraf Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGR   AU0000071482

ECOGRAF LIMITED

(EGR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EcoGraf : Epanko Showcased at Tanzanian Government Mining Conference

02/27/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

E NGI N EE RING CLEAN ENERGY

For personal use only

28 FEBRUARY 2022

ASX: EGR

Epanko Showcased at Tanzanian

Government Mining Conference

Positive Support for New Mine Development

EcoGraf Limited ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to report encouraging progress on the development of its long-life, high quality Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania.

In recent weeks EcoGraf's in-country project development company TanzGraphite (TZ) Limited has held a series of meetings across all levels of Government in Tanzania to discuss arrangements for the development of the Epanko Graphite Project ("Epanko" or "the Project").

Since the appointment of new President Samia Suluhu Hassan last year, the Government has been actively encouraging additional international investment in the minerals sector and Epanko is ideally placed to support Tanzania's industrialisation plans through the long-term production of high quality graphite products in accordance with sector leading Environmental, Social and Governance standards.

Epanko was showcased during 4th International Minerals and Mining Investment Conference held on 22-23 February in Dar es Salaam.

This annual forum in Tanzania attracts wide interest from local and international stakeholders in the resources sector and this year focussed on fiscal policy solutions to accelerate project financing in Tanzania, local content and corporate social responsibility, investment opportunities and the legal and regulatory framework for the mining sector.

The TanzGraphite team presented to a number of key Government officials, including Vice President, the Hon Dr Philip Mpango and Minister of Minerals, the Hon Dr Doto Biteko.

There was significant interest in Epanko at the conference and its ability to provide long-terminter-generational benefits for Tanzanians through access to new industries, export markets, employment, training and community development programs.

Photos: TanzGraphite team presenting to Tanzania's Vice President, the Hon Dr Philip Mpango (left) and Minister of Minerals, the Hon Dr Doto Biteko (right).

EcoGraf Limited

ABN: 15 117 330 757

Managing Director

18 Richardson Street

E: info@ecograf.com.au

Andrew Spinks

West Perth WA 6005

www.ecograf.com.au

T: +61 8 6424 9002

For personal use only

The Company was honoured to be recognised as 'first runner' at the conference, with the award presented by former Minister of Minerals, the Hon Nazir Karamagi, in recognition of the interest generated by the Epanko Graphite Project and TanzGraphite's support for the Government's efforts to promote Tanzania's minerals sector.

Photo: TanzGraphite being presented with awards by former Minister of Minerals, the Hon Nazir Karamagi.

Photo: TanzGraphite team at the 4th International Minerals and Mining Investment Conference.

2

For personal use only

In conjunction with the Government meetings in Dar es Salaam, briefings have also been held in Morogoro and Mahenge along with participation in a number of social initiatives to support regional communities.

Photos: TanzGraphite meeting with the District Commissioner, the Hon. Ngollo Malenya and district representatives (left). Receiving Ulanga 'certificate of appreciation' presented to TanzGraphite by the District Commissioner (right).

Photos: TanzGraphite donating supplies for the Mahenge Hospital with the District Commissioner and hospital representatives.

EcoGraf and its financial advisors are continuing to advance the Epanko debt financing program, supported by this positive Tanzanian investment climate and increasing demand and prices for battery graphite to enable the global transition to electric energy.

A summary of the Epanko Graphite Project is attached to this announcement.

3

onlyuse

ersonalEpanko Graphite Project Strictly Confidential

ASX: EGR FSE: FMK OTCQX: ECGFF

F E B R U A R Y 2 0 2 2

ersonal use only

2

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EcoGraf Limited published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ECOGRAF LIMITED
05:32pECOGRAF : Epanko Showcased at Tanzanian Government Mining Conference
PU
02/02Ecograf Secures $40 Million Conditional Government Loan for Anode Facility Expansion
MT
02/01Australian Government Conditionally Approves USD 40 million Expansion Loan to EcoGraf L..
CI
01/30EcoGraf Limited Announces Submission of the Works and Development Approvals Proposals f..
CI
01/24EcoGraf Limited Successfully Produces First GreenRECARB Products
CI
01/20ECOGRAF : Nomura APAC New Energy Industrials Presentation
PU
01/19EcoGraf Limited Announces Update at its new EcoGraf(TM) Battery Anode Material Facility..
CI
01/19Ecograf's Battery Anode Materials Expected to Meet Higher Demand from South Korea
MT
2021ECOGRAF : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EGR
PU
2021ECOGRAF : Canaccord Genuity Battery Technology Conference Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,51 M -3,98 M -3,98 M
Net cash 2021 52,6 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -40,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 241 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart ECOGRAF LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EcoGraf Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOGRAF LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Peter Spinks Managing Director & Executive Director
Howard C. Rae Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Robert James Pett Non-Executive Chairman
John Conidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Teresa Logan Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOGRAF LIMITED-20.74%174
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-10.07%195 105
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-24.39%26 855
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-16.35%11 297
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-14.14%9 753
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-28.12%6 855