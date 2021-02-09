Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  EcoGraf Limited    EGR   AU0000071482

ECOGRAF LIMITED

(EGR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EcoGraf : European Trading and Proposed US Listing of EcoGraf Shares

02/09/2021 | 12:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENGINEERED FOR PERFORMANCE

4 FEBRUARY 2021

ASX: EGR

European Trading and Proposed US

Listing of EcoGraf Shares

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR) is pleased to provide an update regarding international trading through its secondary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under code "FMK".

The listing provides valuable exposure for the Company to European investors and EcoGraf has observed increased investment through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange over the past month with the JP Morgan Nominees holding account for the European platform increasing from 12.5% to over 19.6% of the Company's issued capital.1

This increased trading activity is considered to be in response to the recent announcements from the EU Commission foreshadowing new legislation to require greater recycling, visibility, and traceability of raw materials within the electric vehicle ('EV') supply chain. An aspiration fully consistent with the Company's vertically integrated eco-friendly battery anode materials and recycling business for the lithium-ion battery markets.

As a result, EcoGraf is expanding its investor services to shareholders and investors in Europe and is also pursuing further international investor exposure by investigating potential trading on the 'Over the Counter' Market (OTC) in the United States.

This move is in response to the surging investor interest in the USA for the electric vehicle sector and its supply chain, which has been recently stimulated by President Biden announcing plans to replace the US Government vehicle fleet with electric vehicles and supporting the global shift to EV's.

The OTC Markets Group is one of the largest and best-known trading networks in the US. It consists of three stock exchanges: OTC Pink, OTCQB, and OTCQX. (further information is available at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/). The Company is currently investigating a dual listing on the OTCQX which is the highest quality tier, with electronic trading via registration with the Depositary Trust Company (DTC).

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

  1. +61 8 6424 9002

1 JP Morgan Nominees does not have a relevant interest in these shares and acts solely as a nominee for the investors on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

EcoGraf Limited

ABN: 15 117 330 757

Managing Director

18 Richardson Street

E: info@ecograf.com.au

Andrew Spinks

West Perth WA 6005

www.ecograf.com.au

T: +61 8 6424 9002

ENGINEERING CLEAN ENERGY.

z

About EcoGraf

Founded on a commitment to innovation and sustainability, EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated HF free battery anode materials business to produce high purity products for the lithium-ion battery market.

The new state-of-the-art processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced, high performance battery anode graphite. In time the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of carbon anode material from lithium-ion battery production waste and end-of-life batteries using its EcoGrafTM process will enable the recycling industry to reduce battery waste and use recycled graphite to improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement the battery anode materials operations, EcoGraf is also developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the spherical graphite processing facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.

EcoGraf, a unique vertically integrated business, positioned for the future of clean energy.

A video fly-through of this new facility is available online at the following link:

https://www.ecograf.com.au/#home-video

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EcoGraf Limited published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 05:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECOGRAF LIMITED
02/08ECOGRAF : European Trading and Proposed US Listing of EcoGraf Shares
PU
02/07ECOGRAF : Appoints GR Engineering for Proposed Graphite Processing Facility
MT
02/07ECOGRAF : Commences Engineering Works for Construction of New Processing Facilit..
PU
02/03ECOGRAF : Expands Investor Services in Europe, Looks Into Potential US Listing
MT
01/31ECOGRAF : Anode Recycling Program for Major Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Delive..
PU
01/28ECOGRAF : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2020
PU
01/24ECOGRAF : Battery Graphite Facility in Western Australia Advancing to Developmen..
MT
01/24ECOGRAF : Western Australian EcoGraf™ Battery Graphite Facility Advancing ..
PU
2020ECOGRAF : Business Development Update
PU
2020ECOGRAF : Further Positive Results from Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Material
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,77 M -2,14 M -2,14 M
Net cash 2020 2,78 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 248 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart ECOGRAF LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EcoGraf Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOGRAF LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Peter Spinks Managing Director & Executive Director
Howard C. Rae Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert James Pett Non-Executive Chairman
John Conidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOGRAF LIMITED300.00%194
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED15.06%134 522
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.22.61%46 056
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD25.26%30 876
VARTA AG31.13%7 294
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-10.29%6 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ